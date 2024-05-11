Easy Homemade Rolls Recipe (2024)

These are the easiest homemade rolls I have ever made! No kneading or stand mixer required! The family loved these delicious rolls.

These are the easiest homemade rolls I have ever made because so many of the recipes I have tried consist of long periods of letting the dough rise, and then kneading, and added complicated instructions.

But these easy homemade rolls don’t have any of that confusion. All you need is a little time, a bowl, mixing spoon, and a rolling pin.

These easy homemade rolls are a staple at our Sunday dinners, Thanksgiving, and special occasions. These rolls add fun to all of the holiday festivities.

Looking for quick and easy homemade rolls?! Try our 30 Minute Whole Wheat Dinner Rolls or our regular 30 Minute Dinner Rolls!

Speaking of Thanksgiving dinner, here our are best Thanksgiving recipes to make an amazing dinner:

How To Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey

30 Minute Dinner Rolls

Grandma’s Thanksgiving Stuffing

Green Bean Casserole

Slow Cooker Creamy Mashed Potatoes

How to Make Turkey Gravy from Scratch

Slow Cooker Macaroni and Cheese

Strawberry Jello Fluff Salad

Easy Sweet Cornbread

Simple Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Dump Cake

Homemade Lion House Rolls Recipe (and Honey Butter)

Easy Homemade Roll Ingredients:

Active Dry Yeast Sugar Eggs Water Butter Salt Flour

Large Mixing Bowl

Rolling Pin (Check THIS one out)

one out) Baking Sheet (We like THIS 2 pack)

How to make Easy Homemade Rolls Recipe:

Begin making these rolls by combing the yeast, sugar, eggs, water, butter, and salt together in a large bowl.

Add in 4 cups all purpose flour.

Mix well with a spoon, cover bowl with plastic wrap and allow dough to rise 4-6 hours or overnight in the refrigerator. Do not knead the dough.

Turn out dough on a lightly floured surface and divide in half.

Roll each half of dough into a circle about 1/8 inch thick.

Brush with additional melted butter and cut into 16 pieces, like a pizza.

Roll up each piece from the large end to the point.

Place rolls on a baking sheet and let rise 30-60 minutes.

Bake at 375 degrees F for 8-10 minutes.

Related Recipe: This Copycat Great Harvest Honey Whole Wheat Bread only requires 5 ingredients and is absolutely delicious or try our 5 ingredient Homemade Bread Bowls!

GET YOUR KIDS INVOLVED WITH DINNER TIME!

Our latest cookbook –Six Ingredients with Six Sisters’ Stuff– is all about using a few ingredients to make a delicious dinner! With only 6 ingredients or less per recipe in this cookbook, cooking has never been easier!

Every recipe has a beautiful mouth-watering photo and has been picky-eater approved. The directions are simple, easy to follow, and do not require any strange ingredients.

Whether you are a cook just starting out or a busy parent looking to save time in the kitchen,this cookbookis for you! It’s full of entrees, side dishes, and desserts.

With our favorite one-pot wings dish or a no-bake peanut butter bar, this cookbook is a fool-proof solution to meal planning. It also features kid-friendly chapters such as Kid Favorites and Kids Can Cook.

We are so excited to share these recipes with you. Order your copy today!

SIX INGREDIENTS with Six Sisters’ Stuff

Love cooking as much as we do? Join our FREE private Facebook Group: Six Sisters’ Dinner Club!

Serves: 32 Easy Homemade Rolls Recipe 5 from 4 votes These are the easiest homemade rolls I have ever made. Fluffy and light and bursting with flavor. Prep Time 4 hours hrs 10 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 4 hours hrs 20 minutes mins PrintPin Ingredients 1 Tablespoon Active dry yeast

½ cup sugar

3 eggs beaten

1 cup water

½ cup butter melted

½ teaspoon salt

4 cups all-purpose flour Instructions Mix yeast, sugar, eggs, water, butter and salt together in a large bowl, all at once.

Add 4 cups of all-purpose flour.

Mix well with a spoon, cover bowl with plastic wrap and allow dough to rise 4-6 hours or overnight in the refrigerator. Do not knead the dough.

Turn out dough on a lightly floured surface and divide in half.

Roll each half of dough into a circle about 1/8 inch thick.

Brush with additional melted butter and cut into 16 pieces, like a pizza.

Roll up each piece from the large end to the point.

Place rolls on a baking sheet and let rise 30-60 minutes.

Bake at 375 degrees F for 8-10 minutes. Notes You can use salted or unsalted butter in this recipe Nutrition Calories: 101 kcal · Carbohydrates: 15 g · Protein: 2 g · Fat: 3 g · Saturated Fat: 2 g · Cholesterol: 23 mg · Sodium: 68 mg · Potassium: 24 mg · Fiber: 1 g · Sugar: 3 g · Vitamin A: 111 IU · Calcium: 6 mg · Iron: 1 mg Equipment Large Mixing Bowl

Small Mixing Bowl

Plastic Wrap See Also {Recipe} Pumpkin Spice Cut-Out CookiesRecipe This | Air Fryer Frozen Food Cookbook18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will LoveKeto Diet: A Comprehensive Beginner's Guide [Tips, Recipes, FAQ]

Baking Sheet Recipe Details Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American Be sure to not miss another recipe! Follow Six Sisters’ Stuff on Instagram|Facebook|Pinterest|YouTube If you made our recipe be sure to tag us on Instagram so we can see your hard work using#sixsistersstuff.

Join The Discussion This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Lisa Lou says: YUM! I'm excited to try these out! Anonymous says: Love them! I wondering if they could be frozen? Thanks,

Sharon Camille says: Sharon- I definitely think that these would be just fine frozen! I have not tried it yet, but I think that it is a great idea!! Cami says: Have you ever doubled this recipe? I know some recipes just don't work doubled. Faithful Christian Soldier says: I have never made rolls before but I think I will try this one. Terri Kivett Walker says: I have been looking for a lemon crescent role recipe....use to have ths lady who made these for a restaurant i use to work for and they were DELISH.....cud I add some lemon to these? If so, wud that be extract? lemon juice? or what? Jacki says: I would think that some sort of lemon glaze would be delicious. I'm going to try this recipe with King Arthur's white-whole wheat flour! CHRISTY says: could you use self rising flour and leave out the salt? Six Sisters says: Hi Christy! I have never tried that, so I am not sure how it would work. Let us know how it goes! Sarah says: Is there any way to speed up the rising time on these? I looooove this recipe. I've been experimenting with several different ones and these taste the best HANDS DOWN! But if I forget to start them in enough time (which is always) then I end up having to eat them for dessert (which is ok too!). But if I don't mind kneading or mixing or doing any other tips - is there a way to speed it up? Cyd says: We are not aware of a way to speed this up. But if you figure it out.....be sure to let us know! :) Thanks for your nice comment. -The Six Sisters Mona says: I totally read the last bit of the recipe incorrectly, but boy, were these the biggest, yummiest rolls ever. My hubby is usually the family bread baker, but these got rave reviews! Thank you. michelle says: Instead of spoon can you use bread hook on a standing mixer? Cyd says: I guess you could, just be sure you do not knead the dough. Jessica says: Okay, I just need to clarify so I don't screw them up :). Is it 4-6 hours on the counter or are both options in the fridge? Cyd says: 4 to 6 hours on the counter or overnight in the fridge. Ashley says: What's the yield on this recipe? Ashley says: What's the yield on this recipe? 12? Cyd says: Makes about 32 rolls. Cathryn says: Okay, so I don't bake much but want to try these. Roll out the dough to how big a circle?! Jeannine Meador says: I simply could not believe that these rolls could actually be this easy and taste this great so yesterday I "practiced" as I didn't want to face Thanksgiving with inedible rolls just in case... Well let me tell you...these are simply the best and easiest yeast rolls I have ever made. I'll never use my old knead and rise and knead and rise recipes again. Looking forward to pleasing everyone at the Thanksgiving table with these hot from the oven rolls. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe with all of us. Shelley says: WOW WEE.....is all I can say...today was roll making day.....made 3 recipes and seeing it was the first time for all 3 followed directions....lol.....these are so easy and BIG....also made a King Arthur potato roll recipe then a easy honey whole wheat recipe from another person...all 3 made HUGE BIG fluffy rolls....so next time I will portion your recipe into thirds and just make more.... Shelley says: well you will be cutting the circle into 8ths....so I would say I rolled them about 12 inches each...they are nice and big Shelley says: 16, 8 per circle See Also Mocha Fudge - Life Currents rich creamy dessert recipe Martha says: I pinned in Dec And today it Says no paGe found, It is still heRe. I Re pinned and Same happened..... Cyd says: We just tried pinning these rolls and we had no problem. Hopefully it will work for you now! Tamara Friesen says: this is the best ! can you use this recipe for cinnamon rolls ? Cyd says: Yes, this would work for cinnamon rolls too! Melisa says: When you say "mix yeast, sugar, eggs, water, butter and salt together in a large bowl, all at once." - do you mean mix with a spoon? or a mixer? thanks. Ashlee says: Im trying these today so I want to make sure I undertand - Does each circle get cut into 8 sections or 16? I see conflicting answers above so I thought I would check!ThanksAshlee Cyd says: You divide the dough in half and roll out into 2 circles. Cut each circle into 16 slices. That will give you a total of 32 rolls. Shannon says: Hi! I am new to yeast breads. I mixed a 1/2 recipe to test it before Christmas, last night, and refrigerated it. This morning the blob looks exactly the same size as it did last night. Is it supposed to have raised or now do I raise it for six hours on the counter, or do I roll it out and cut it and then it raises? I'm not even sure if the yeast is activated. Please help! Thank you! Elyse says: Hi Shannon!It definitely should have raised by then. Your yeast must not have activated. Either your water was too hot and killed the yeast when you mixed everything together or your yeast could have been old? I know I've had that happen before when I've had bad yeast. I'm sorry I'm not more help! denise says: These are great. I think 16 rolls are too small, but since I always cut a little 'off' it is easy to make a larger wedge into 2, so I got 10. 8 would make wonderfully large and fluffy rolls. I'm glad I stumbled upon you and decided to give it a try. I will definitely make these again and again. denise says: BTW: I put my dough into the oven to 'proof' and it only took 1 1/2 hours--and I was planning on 4 ! It worked out great though, since I am having the missionaries and wondered when I was going to do dessert between making these rolls. So, for those of you looking to shave off some time, many ovens come with a read proofing button--or just crank up the heat in your house for a few hours--or put bowl of dough on top of a small heating pad....THAT works wonderfully . denise says: sorry....a 'bread proof' button !! Nick says: If the ingredients are the same, the end results should be the same. Holly A. says: I have a crescent roll recipe very similar to these from The Food Nanny and yes they freeze great! I just put them in a gallon freezer bag and then thaw them out on my counter when we want rolls with dinner. I usually have to freeze them cause it makes a lot. Plus, it saves you time in the kitchen and rolls are already made! I’ve never had them in the freezer more than a month. I love meal prepping and freezer meals, makes dinner time easier. Think it’s 24 rolls and fits in my large sheet pan maybe 10x18 size not sure exactly on the size. I’ve never doubled it cause my bowls aren’t large enough. Hope that helps Bonnie says: Do you use salted or unsalted butter in this recipe? Momma Cyd says: We use whatever we have on hand. Some of the sisters love salted butter and some love unsalted. Whatever you prefer. Shirley says: First time making these rolls and all I can say is wow!!! I am not much of a baker especially using yeast but these rolls turned out fabulous. I went straight by the recipe and even though they were a little wonky when I cut them out they turned out beautifully. Definitely baking for Thanksgiving. Thank you so much for giving me the courage to try again . PS is there a secret to printing this recipe? I can’t get it to print and I don’t want to lose it. Kelly Breithaupt says: How long can they be left in the fridge to rise? Only 8 hours ? Or would 12-16 be okay? Camille Beckstrand says: I am so happy that it went so well! Thank you so much for sharing! If you click on this link, it should take you to a printer-friendly page so that you can easily print it! Have a wonderful Thanksgiving.Here is the printable recipe page: https://www.sixsistersstuff.com/wprm_print/91390 Momma Cyd says: You'll just have to watch them closely. If they get too big, you'll have to cook them. You could always reheat right before eating. Momma Cyd says: Hi Shirley. In the recipe card you will see "Print Recipe". That will do it for you! Christy says: Could I use instant yeast instead of active dry yeast? Connie little says: I loved this crescent roll recipe. The rolls turned out great. Quick question. If you put the dough in the refrigerator over night how long do you need to bring them out of the refrigerator before you roll them out? Momma Cyd says: You'll want them to set out for about 30 minutes. You'll need to roll up each roll and let them rise before baking. Momma Cyd says: Yes, Instant yeast is great too. PJ Padar says: Delicious dinner rolls...made a change in the flours. I used 2 c. all purpose flour and 2. c. whole wheat flour and they turned out delicious. We just like whole wheat mixed in with the white flour. So easy to make. I cut mine in squares to resemble Sister Schulers frozen rolls as we like to put chicken salad or other cheese inside ours for a quick lunch. They do freeze well...take out and let sit on counter until unthawed and then put in pre-heated over to warm up. Just warm up (maybe 300 degrees for 5-8 minutes) and they are ready. So easy to make! Jill Rea says: I have never made bread before but my daughter gave me this recipe. It's almost a miracle I could make rolls. They were so easy, even I could make them and they turned out perfect twice!! If I could give this recipe 10 stars I would! Momma Cyd says: Yeah Jill!! We love to hear this! These rolls are easy and delicious. We are so happy they worked out for you! Anne Jackson says: It raises 4-6 hours? My dough is already rising over the sides of the bowl. If I let it raise more it'll take over my kitchen! Help! Did I mix it too much before adding the flour? Mix the dough too long? Momma Cyd says: Maybe you have a warm kitchen. I think you are fine when it doubles in size. So go ahead and move to the next step in the recipe. Margie E says: I have made these rolls too many times to count and they come out wonderful every time! so easy and my family loves them. Thank you for sharing!!! Kristine says: The recipe doesn’t say to activate the yeast. Do I need to do this step before mixing everything together? Momma Cyd says: No, just follow the directions in the recipe as printed. Just add the yeast as it says in step #1. Momma Cyd says: They are so easy and delicious! We are so happy that you like them. We are making them for our Thanksgiving dinner. Enjoy your Thanksgiving with your family! CherylA says: Do you fully cook these prior to freezing? And then thaw and serve without reheating?Thanks! Brooke says: I just made these for Thanksgiving and they were a huge hit! Everyone loved them! I will definitely make them again. They are so easy and they taste so good! Momma Cyd says: We are so glad everyone liked them! They really are so easy and delicious. One of our favorites!! Happy Thanksgiving!