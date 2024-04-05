Easy Homemade Whipped Cream Recipe (Video) (2024)

By Laura Posted Dec 29, 2019, Updated Jun 19, 2022 5 from 257 votes 259 Comments Jump to Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Homemade whipped cream is easy to make with only 3 ingredients in 5 minutes and it’s so delicious you’ll ditch the store-bought stuff for good once you try it! Watch the video and follow our step-by-step photos to learn how to make the best homemade whipped cream recipe!

Homemade whipped cream is one of the simplest, and yet most-made recipes in my repertoire! It takes a mere 5 minutes and 3 ingredients to make this whipped cream recipe, and I promise once you try it you will never go back to the canned store-bought varieties again.

I use this whipped cream recipe to serve with many of my favorite desserts, including flourless chocolate cake, pumpkin pie, and peppermint hot chocolate. It also tastes great onfrench toast,pancakes,waffles,or simply served on top of fresh berries!

In this post I’ll discuss how to make homemade whipped cream with step-by-step photos and answer some FAQS about the recipe. Don’t forget to watch the video to see exactly how it’s made too!

Homemade Whipped Cream Recipe: Ingredients

People often wonder, “What is whipped cream made of?” Well, if you buy it in the store the answer is usually complicated and includes a long list of ingredients that are difficult to pronounce. However, in this homemade whipped cream recipe there are only three, easy to pronounce, ingredients: heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla! We’ll chat about each of the ingredients, as well as possible substitutions.

Heavy Whipping Cream (COLD) – For the best whipped cream that holds its shape and whips easily, it is important to use heavy cream, or heavy whipping cream. It’s also critical that the cream is cold. This means that if you just returned from grocery shopping on a hot day with your whipping cream in tow, you should be sure to put it in the refrigerator so it is thoroughly chilled before using it to make whipped cream.

Powdered Sugar – This recipe is for sweetened whipped cream. Adding powdered sugar means it can be eaten straight from the mixer and has the perfect amount of sweetness.

This recipe is for sweetened whipped cream. Adding powdered sugar means it can be eaten straight from the mixer and has the perfect amount of sweetness. Pure Vanilla Extract – using pure vanilla extract (not imitation) is the key to a rich and delicious final product. If you would like to make whipped cream with different flavors simply substitute vanilla for your favorite extracts! Some suggestions are almond, peppermint, lemon, orange, etc.

Types of Whipping Cream and Cream

I’ll admit, the “cream” aisle in the grocery store can be confusing. So I am going to try to help clarify a few things about buying cream to make this whipped cream recipe.

Heavy creamandheavy whipping cream are basically the same product, Both contain at least 36% milk fat. The higher fat content makes these two the best choice for making this recipe because they whip easily and hold their shape well. Whipping cream, or light whipping cream, has a lower fat content (e.g. lighter) and contains 30% to 35% milk fat. You can still use regular whipping cream to make this recipe with great success. The final product will simply be a little more “pillowy” and will likely return to a liquid state if it is stored in the refrigerator for a long period of time. I find it works best when served immediately as a condiment on top of pies (like apple pie , blueberry pie, and strawberry pie ), crisps (like berry crisp or apple crisp ), or in warm beverages like peppermint or peanut butter hot chocolate .

Equipment

How to Make Whipped Cream

This recipe takes minutes to make, but there are a few steps and notes that are absolutely critical to the outcome! Don’t forget to watch the video.

Chill the mixing bowl

About 15-30 minute before you’re ready to make this whipped cream recipe, place your mixing bowl (and wire whisk attachment or beaters too) into the refrigerator to chill. Whipping cream tends to whip better and stay stable longer when it remains cold.

Add all ingredients

The goal is to minimize the amount of time it takes to make this recipe (so it remains cold). For that reason, we add all three ingredients into the chilled mixing bowl, and then beat the mixture.

Be sure to start mixing on a low speed to incorporate the powdered sugar in to the whipping cream. Then gradually increase the speed to high as the mixture starts to form soft peaks. You may need to pause, scrape down the sides, and continue whipping.

Beat until stiff peaks form

Beat the whipping cream on high speed until stiff peaks form. Be very careful anddo not walk away from the mixer. Whipped cream can turn from fluffy clouds of sweet cream to a curdled mess in a matter of seconds.

What happens if my whipped cream curdles?

If you over-mix the whipped cream it will curdle (become lumpy). Simply mix in fresh, unwhipped cream 1 TBS at a time with a wire whisk or with your mixer on low speed until the lumps disappear. Then you can re-whip the cream if needed. Fun fact: the solid portion of over-whipped cream is butter.

Serve!

Now comes the fun part, it’s time to enjoy this whipped cream however you see fit! You can use it in place of cool whip or whipped cream in a recipe that calls for one of those ingredients such as French Silk Pie, Eclairs, Cream Puffs, etc.

Or you can serve it as a condiment to your favorite dessert! Put it in a cute serving dish with a spoon and let people scoop it onto their favorite dessert! Here are some suggestions:

Put a dollop on top of a slice of this Homemade Pumpkin Pie!

Cake: Serve it with this flourless chocolate cake or these molten chocolate lava cakes .

Serve it with this or these . Fruit Pies: I have so many delicious fruit pie recipes on my site that would pair perfectly with this fresh whipped cream. Strawberry pie , blueberry pie , apple pie , apple crumble pie , etc.

I have so many delicious fruit pie recipes on my site that would pair perfectly with this fresh whipped cream. , , , , etc. Breakfast. top your favorite breakfast fare with a dollop of whipped cream! These healthy pancakes , our favorite and best waffles recipe , spinach pancakes, chocolate pancakes, the best french toast ever. etc.

top your favorite breakfast fare with a dollop of whipped cream! These , our favorite and , the etc. Fruit Crisps. You won’t regret whipping up a batch of this easy whipped cream to serve alongside this berry crisp , raspberry peach crisp or this apple crisp !

How to store whipped cream

Store any leftovers in the refrigerator in an airtight container or in the piping bag. It may get less stiff if stored this way, you can always add more powdered sugar and beat it again to firm it up.

To freeze

Whipped cream freezes well. Simply store it in an airtight container or piping bag in the freezer for up to 2 months. Thaw slowly in the refrigerator before using.

Recipe FAQs

Now I’m going to try to answer some of the most commonly asked questions abou this recipe.

How much whipped cream does 1 cup of whipping cream make? Whipping cream doubles in volume when it’s whipped. So 1 cup of whipping cream will make two cups of whipped cream. 2 cups of whipping cream (1 pint) will make 4 cups of whipped cream, etc. How long does homemade whipped cream last? If you use heavy cream this homemade whipped cream lasts for two days in the refrigerator if stored in an airtight container. It lasts longer if piped onto a dessert (like French silk pie). Can you make whipped cream out of half and half? NO! Half and half is only 18% milk fat, and does not have enough fat content to hold up or whip well. If you’re trying to use up some half and half, try making these cinnamon scones or these chocolate scones! Can you whip cream with a blender? Yes, you can if you have the right blender and the right container. I have a strawberry whipped cream recipe that is made in the Vitamix Aer Container that is delicious! However, I don’t recommend trying to make this in a blender without using 1) a Vitamix and 2) specifically the Vitamix Aer container. Can I make whipped cream without a mixer? Yes, youcould do this but I don’t recommend it. You could whip the cream by hand with a wire whisk. It would take a very long time!

SavePinPrint Homemade Whipped Cream Laura Homemade whipped cream is easy to make with only 3 ingredients in 5 minutes and it’s so delicious you’ll ditch the store-bought stuff for good once you try it! Watch the video and follow our step-by-step photos to learn how to make the best homemade whipped cream recipe! 5 from 257 votes Course condiment, Dessert Cuisine American, French Servings 4 cups whipped cream Calories 118.4 Prep Time5 minutes minutes Chilling bowl15 minutes minutes Total Time5 minutes minutes Equipment measuring cups

measuring cups

KitchenAid Mixer

spatula

Wilton 1M tip

large coupler

piping bag Ingredients ▢ 1 pint heavy whipping cream (COLD) (2 cups)

▢ ½ cup powdered sugar

▢ 1 tsp pure vanilla extract Instructions Put the bowl of a standing mixer or a large mixing bowl (glass or metal preferred) into the refrigerator to chill for at least 15-30 minutes (or longer).

Add whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla extract to the chilled bowl of a standing mixer (or chilled mixing bowl).

Use the wire whisk attachment to a standing mixer, or a hand-held mixer, and beat the ingredients together, starting on low speed and increasing to high slowly as it begins to firm up.

Beat for 60-90 seconds until stiff peaks form. Stopping once halfway through to scrape down the sides of the bowl.

Transfer mixture to a piping bag to pipe onto your favorite dessert or into hot chocolate. Or put in a serving dish to serve. Video Notes *Notes: Nutrition facts is for 4 TBS (1/4 cup) whipped cream, measured after it has been whipped. This recipe makes 16, quarter-cup servings. Ingredients & Substitution Notes Heavy Whipping Cream (COLD) – It is important to use cold heavy cream, or heavy whipping cream. Regular whipping cream also works! Do NOT use half and half or milk.

It is important to use heavy cream, or heavy whipping cream. Regular whipping cream also works! Do NOT use half and half or milk. Powdered Sugar – this recipe calls for 1/2 cup powdered sugar per 2 cups whipping cream. You can decrease the amount if it’s too sweet for you, or increase it by 1-2 TBS.

this recipe calls for 1/2 cup powdered sugar per 2 cups whipping cream. You can decrease the amount if it’s too sweet for you, or increase it by 1-2 TBS. Pure Vanilla Extract. If you would like to make different flavors simply substitute vanilla for your favorite extracts! Some suggestions are almond, peppermint, lemon, orange, etc. Nutrition Serving: 4TBS | Calories: 118.4kcal | Carbohydrates: 4.6g | Protein: 0.6g | Fat: 11.1g | Saturated Fat: 6.9g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.4g | Monounsaturated Fat: 3.2g | Cholesterol: 40.9mg | Sodium: 11.4mg | Potassium: 22.9mg | Sugar: 4.6g | Vitamin A: 8.8IU | Vitamin C: 0.3mg | Calcium: 1.9mg | Iron: 0.1mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you enjoy this recipe? Have a question? Leave a comment below!

