Easy Italian Lemon Mascarpone Tart - Recipe Winners (2024)

Italian lemon mascarpone tart is creamy, tangy, lemony and delicious. Our friend Elle gave us this recipe and it’s one that she makes throughout the year. Elle uses a quality store bought artisan pastry which makes this super quick to put together.

War and Peace

Although the Italian lemon mascarpone tart recipe reads like war and peace with so many instructions it really is just a case of making and blind baking the pastry shell, make the filling in a food processor, then baking.

Candied Lemons

Although the candied lemon slices are optional we think they are worth the couple of minutes it takes to prepare them. They bring an extra lemon hit to the party that plays on your tongue. Also they look fabulous on the tart!

2 Minute Sour Cream Pastry

This recipe makes a beautiful short pastry that is both flaky and melt in the mouth. We find this pastry to be a great allrounder for both sweet and savoury pies.









What Tart Tin to use?

The original recipe for this Italian lemon mascarpone tart used a 25 cm x 2.5 cm (10 inch x 1 inch) round tart tin. We changed this to make in a rectangular tart tin 35 cm x 12 cm x 2.5 cm ( 14″ x 4 1/2″ x 1″) because of a platter we had wanted to serve the tart on for a luncheon. Using the rectangular tart tin then left us with a cup of the lemon mascarpone mixture left over. We simply baked the custard in a small ramekin and hid it for a late night treat.





Yield: 8 Italian Lemon Mascarpone Tart Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 50 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes Italian lemon mascarpone tart is creamy, tangy, lemony and delicious. Quick to put together and quicker still if you use a store bought pastry. Ingredients pastry 125 ml sour cream(4 ounces)

250 g plain (all purpose) flour(9 ounces)

200 g cold butter, cubed(7 ounces) filling 250 g fresh ricotta cheese(9 ounces)

250 g mascarpone cheese(9 ounces)

2/3 cup sugar

2 large whole eggs

2 large egg yolks

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon rind

80 mls fresh lemon juice(3 fl ounces) lemon slices 1 lemon, thinly sliced into rounds

1/3 cup castor sugar

1/3 cup water Instructions Sour Cream Pastry Put the butter and flour into the bowl of a food processor, then pulse until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Add the sour cream and pulse again until the dough just forms a ball. Form into a flat disk, cover with cling film and refrigerate for 20 mins. Roll dough out to fit a round tart pan 25cm x 2.5cm (10” x 1”) size tin, using a fork poke holes all over the pastry and then fit the pastry into the tin and chill again for 60 minutes.

Preheat oven to 200c (390f ) bake not fan. Trim the excess pastry from the tin using a sharp knife. Blind Bake Line the pastry case with a double layer of foil and fill with sugar to the top of the tin – we have found sugar to be a wonderful weight for pastries as it manages to fill into the corners and creases of pans and can be reused without loosing any of its qualities. Doubling the foil helps with lifting the sugar from the case without breaking. Blind bake the pastry case for 15 minutes, then remove the foil and sugar. Return to the oven for another 5 minutes or until the pastry is pale golden and the bottom is dry.

While pastry is blind baking prepare the lemon mascarpone mixture. Reduce the oven temperature to 170c (340f ) Lemon filling place ricotta and mascarpone into a food processor and process until smooth

add sugar, eggs and yolks, lemon rind and juice and process again

put the tart tin on the middle oven shelf

carefully pour the mixture into the pastry

bake for 30 minutes or until just set

there should be a slight wobble to the centre when you jiggle the tin

remove from oven and allow to cool in the tin, then refrigerate still in the tart tin (mixture thickens up as it cools)

remove from tin

serve and enjoy! Lemon slices put water and sugar into a frypan over medium heat

cook until mixture starts to turn golden brown

slide in lemon slices and cook for a couple of minutes then turn slices over

cook until slices are well coated with the toffee

remove slices and place on a sheet of baking paper to cool

allow several hours in the refrigerator to cool and set. Nutrition Information Yield 8 Serving Size 1

Amount Per Serving Calories 531Total Fat 43gSaturated Fat 25gTrans Fat 1gUnsaturated Fat 14gCholesterol 230mgSodium 369mgCarbohydrates 30gFiber 0gSugar 27gProtein 9g Nutritional information provided here is only intended as a guide.

