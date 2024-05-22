Easy Italian Panettone Recipe - Holiday Recipes | Posh in Progress (2024)

Are you looking for other Italian recipes? Check out my Italian Easter Cookies and Italian Wedding Cookies.
Yield: 12 servings
Easy Italian Panettone Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast
- 1 cup warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup nonfat plain yogurt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon grated orange zest
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup driedcherries
- 1/2 cup dried apricots, chopped
- 1 tablespoon confectioners' sugar
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted (optional)
- 1 tablespoon honey (optional)
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, combine yeast, water, and sugar. Cover and let stand 10 minutes, or until foamy.
- Add eggs, yogurt, vanilla, orange zest, and salt and mix well.
- Stir in flour 1/2 cup at a time until dough forms into a manageable ball.
- Place dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 5 to 10 minutes, adding flour as necessary, until dough is soft and pliable, but not sticky. (You may need up to 5 cups of flour.)
- Place dough in a large, lightly pan-sprayed bowl and cover. Let the dough rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and spray an 8-inch round cake pan with non-stick spray.
- In a small bowl, toss dried fruit with confectioners' sugar. Punch down dough in the bowl, transfer to a floured surface, and knead in the fruit.
- Form dough into a ball, place in the prepared cake pan, cover loosely with a dish towel, and let rise for 30 minutes. (Loaf may rise above the pan sides.)
- Brush with melted butter, if desired. Bake for 45 minutes, or until the loaf is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Once done, brush the top of the loaf with an equal mixture of melted butter and honey.
Nutrition Information
Yield 12
Serving Size 1
Amount Per ServingCalories 248Total Fat 3gSaturated Fat 2gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 1gCholesterol 36mgSodium 82mgCarbohydrates 48gFiber 2gSugar 14gProtein 6g
