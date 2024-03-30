Easy Keto 150+ Recipes Done Cheap - Chasing a Better Life (2024)

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon Influencer, I earn from qualifying purchases. Learn more.

Discover our top picks for affordable keto recipes. Enjoy delicious, low-carb meals that are easy on your budget and big on flavor.

Embarking on a ketogenic diet can feel like stepping into a new culinary world. For those who aren't familiar, the keto diet focuses on high fat, moderate protein, and low carbohydrate intake. But, let's bust a myth right away: eating keto doesn't have to be expensive! In this article, we'll explore some scrumptious and wallet-friendly keto recipes that are sure to make your journey both enjoyable and sustainable.

Table of Contents What is Keto? Understanding the Basics

What is Keto? Understanding the Basics

Keto, short for ketogenic, is a diet that's like a magic carpet ride for your metabolism. It shifts your body's primary fuel source from carbohydrates to fats. This change leads to a state called ketosis, where your body becomes a fat-burning machine. Imagine your body as a hybrid car that suddenly learns to run more efficiently on a different kind of fuel - that's keto for you!

The Affordable Keto Pantry: Essentials

Stocking up your pantry with keto-friendly staples is like laying the foundation for a magnificent castle. Essentials include nuts, seeds, coconut oil, canned fish, and low-carb flours. By buying these in bulk, you'll be saving money in the long run while ensuring you're always ready to whip up a keto delight.

Keto Breakfasts: A Great Start

Breakfast is the opening act of your day's nutritional play, and we want it to be a blockbuster! Think beyond the traditional bacon and eggs. How about a spinach and feta omelette, or avocado egg boats? These options are not only affordable but also packed with the nutrients to kickstart your day.

Lunch on Keto: Quick and Easy Options

For lunch, we're looking for something that's easy to prepare yet satisfying. Salads with a protein like chicken or tuna, dressed in olive oil, are a go-to. Or, if you're in the mood for something warmer, a hearty vegetable soup with a dollop of cream can be both comforting and keto-friendly.

Keto Dinners: Satisfying and Simple

Dinner on keto can be as grand or as simple as you like. A pan-seared salmon with asparagus can bring a gourmet feel to your dining table. Alternatively, a cauliflower stir-fry offers a quick and delicious way to end your day on a high note.

Keto Snacks and Desserts: Guilt-Free Treats

Who says you can't have snacks and desserts on keto? Indulge in some homemade keto cookies or a dark chocolate and nut cluster. These treats keep you in line with your keto goals while satisfying your sweet tooth.

Meal Prepping on Keto: Save Time and Money

Meal prepping is like setting up dominos; you do the work once and reap the benefits all week. Cook in bulk and store in portions. This not only saves time but also ensures you have affordable keto-friendly meals on hand, reducing the temptation to stray from your diet.

Eating Out on Keto: Tips and Tricks

Eating out? No problem! Look for grilled options, salads with protein, and always be cautious of hidden carbs in sauces and dressings. Most restaurants are accommodating if you ask for slight modifications to your meal.

The Health Benefits of Keto

Apart from weight loss, the keto diet is like a boon from the wellness gods. It's linked to improved blood sugar levels, enhanced mental clarity, and even a reduction in certain types of inflammation. It's like giving your body a system update to perform better!

Common Keto Myths Debunked

Let's clear the air about some common keto misconceptions. No, it's not all bacon and butter, and yes, you can eat a variety of foods. Understanding the balance and nutritional value of foods is key to a successful keto journey.

Budgeting for Keto: Smart Shopping Tips

Shopping smart is like being a treasure hunter. Look for sales, buy in bulk, and don't shy away from generic brands. Planning your meals in advance can also help avoid impulse buys and ensure you stick to your budget and diet.

The Keto Community: Support and Inspiration

Joining keto forums and communities can be incredibly motivating. It's like having a cheerleading squad that's always there to support you, share recipes, and offer advice.

Transitioning to Keto: A Step-by-Step Guide

Starting a keto diet can be daunting, but it's like learning a new dance. Start slow, understand the steps (or in this case, the foods), and gradually build your confidence. Begin by reducing your carb intake and increasing your fat and protein consumption in a balanced way.

Conclusion

Embarking on a keto journey can be an exciting and rewarding experience. With these affordable and delicious recipes, you're well on your way to enjoying a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing flavor or your budget.

Cheap and Easy Keto Recipes

Let's dive into some delicious and wallet-friendly keto recipes that will keep you satisfied and on track.



Cheap and Easy Keto Fat Bombs

Fat bombs are a popular snack among those following a ketogenic diet, as they are high in healthy fats and low in carbs. They can be a convenient and satisfying way to boost your fat intake and stay on track with the diet.

Here are a few cheap and easy keto fat bomb recipes to try:

Chocolate avocado fat bombs: Mash together half an avocado, two tablespoons of cocoa powder, and two tablespoons of melted coconut oil. Roll the mixture into balls and refrigerate until firm.

Peanut butter fat bombs: Mix together one cup of creamy peanut butter, one cup of melted coconut oil, and one teaspoon of stevia. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.

Lemon curd fat bombs: Combine one cup of melted coconut oil, half a cup of lemon juice, and two tablespoons of sweetener in a blender. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.

Strawberry cheesecake fat bombs: Blend together one cup of strawberries, one cup of softened cream cheese, and one tablespoon of sweetener until smooth. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.

Cinnamon roll fat bombs: Mix together one cup of softened cream cheese, two tablespoons of coconut flour, one teaspoon of cinnamon, and one teaspoon of sweetener. Roll the mixture into balls and refrigerate until firm.

Salted caramel fat bombs: Mix together one cup of softened butter, one cup of sweetener, and one teaspoon of salt. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.

Mint chocolate chip fat bombs: Mix together one cup of softened butter, one cup of melted chocolate chips, one teaspoon of peppermint extract, and two tablespoons of sweetener. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.

Blueberry muffin fat bombs: Blend together one cup of frozen blueberries, one cup of softened cream cheese, and one tablespoon of sweetener until smooth. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.

Maple bacon fat bombs: Mix together one cup of melted bacon fat, one cup of softened butter, and one tablespoon of maple extract. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.

Chocolate hazelnut fat bombs: Mix together one cup of melted chocolate chips, one cup of hazelnut butter, and two tablespoons of sweetener. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.

Pumpkin spice fat bombs: Mix together one cup of softened butter, one cup of pumpkin puree, one teaspoon of pumpkin spice, and two tablespoons of sweetener. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.

Cacao nib and coconut fat bombs: Mix together one cup of softened coconut oil, one cup of cacao nibs, and one tablespoon of sweetener. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.

Pecan pie fat bombs: Mix together one cup of softened butter, one cup of chopped pecans, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and two tablespoons of sweetener. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.

Almond joy fat bombs: Mix together one cup of softened coconut oil, one cup of almond butter, one cup of melted chocolate chips, and two tablespoons of sweetener. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.

These fat bombs can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer and are an easy and convenient way to increase your fat intake on the ketogenic diet.

Breakfast Recipes

Breakfast is an important meal on the ketogenic diet, as it can help set the tone for the rest of the day and provide energy and nutrients to fuel your body. Here are a few cheap and easy keto breakfast ideas to try:

Scrambled eggs with vegetables: Scramble a few eggs in a pan and stir in some diced vegetables, such as bell peppers, onions, and spinach. Serve with a side of avocado or a slice of low-carb toast.

Bacon and egg cups: Line a muffin tin with slices of bacon and crack an egg into each cup. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15-20 minutes, or until the eggs are set. These cups are a convenient and portable breakfast option that can be made in advance and stored in the fridge or freezer.

Low-carb smoothie: Blend together unsweetened almond milk, spinach, avocado, and a scoop of low-carb protein powder for a quick and nourishing breakfast on the go.

Avocado toast with a fried egg: Top a slice of toasted low-carb bread with mashed avocado and a fried egg. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Baked egg cups with bacon and cheese: Line a muffin tin with slices of bacon and crack an egg into each cup. Top with shredded cheese and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15-20 minutes, or until the eggs are set.

Keto breakfast casserole: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, whisk together 8 eggs, 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk, 1 cup of diced ham, 1 cup of shredded cheese, and 1 cup of diced vegetables (such as bell peppers, onions, and spinach). Pour the mixture into a greased 9x13-inch baking dish and bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the casserole is set.

Keto breakfast burritos: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl, mix together 8 eggs, 1 cup of diced cooked sausage, 1 cup of shredded cheese, and 1 cup of diced vegetables (such as bell peppers, onions, and spinach). Pour the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the eggs are set. Let the eggs cool slightly, then divide them into 8 equal portions. Wrap each portion in a low-carb tortilla and serve with your favorite toppings, such as salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.

Keto breakfast muffins: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, whisk together 8 eggs, 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk, 1 cup of diced cooked bacon, 1 cup of shredded cheese, and 1 cup of diced vegetables (such as bell peppers, onions, and spinach). Divide the mixture into a muffin tin lined with muffin cups and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the muffins are set.

Keto breakfast bowls: In a small saucepan, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Add 1 cup of diced cooked ham and 1 cup of diced vegetables (such as bell peppers, onions, and spinach) and cook until the vegetables are tender. Crack 2 eggs into the pan and cook until the whites are set. Serve the eggs over the vegetables and top with shredded cheese.

Keto breakfast sandwiches: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl, mix together 8 eggs, 1 cup of diced cooked bacon, 1 cup of shredded cheese, and 1 cup of diced vegetables (such as bell peppers, onions, and spinach). Pour the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the eggs are set. Let the eggs cool slightly, then cut them into 4 equal pieces. Place the egg pieces on low-carb hamburger buns and top with lettuce, tomato, and your favorite condiments.

Keto breakfast pizza: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Roll out a low-carb pizza crust onto a baking sheet. Spread a layer of pizza sauce over the crust and top with 1 cup of diced cooked bacon, 1 cup of diced vegetables (such as bell peppers, onions, and spinach), and 1 cup of shredded cheese. Crack 4 eggs over the top of the pizza and sprinkle with additional cheese. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the eggs are set and the crust is crispy.

Keto breakfast skillet: In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Add 1 cup of diced cooked sausage, 1 cup of diced vegetables (such as bell peppers, onions, and spinach), and 1 cup of diced cooked potatoes. Crack 4 eggs into the skillet and sprinkle with shredded cheese. Cover the skillet and cook until the eggs are set. Serve the skillet with a side of low-carb toast.

Keto breakfast bars: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, whisk together 8 eggs, 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk, 1 cup of diced cooked bacon, 1 cup of shredded cheese, and 1 cup of diced vegetables (such as bell peppers, onions, and spinach). Pour the mixture into a greased 9x13-inch baking dish and bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the casserole is set. Let the casserole cool slightly, then cut it into bars.

Keto breakfast quiche: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Roll out a low-carb pie crust into a pie dish. In a large bowl, whisk together 8 eggs, 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk, 1 cup of diced cooked sausage, 1 cup of shredded cheese, and 1 cup of diced vegetables (such as bell peppers, onions, and spinach). Pour the mixture into the prepared pie dish and bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the quiche is set.

Keto breakfast frittata: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Add 1 cup of diced vegetables (such as bell peppers, onions, and spinach) and cook until tender. Whisk together 8 eggs and 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk in a bowl. Pour the egg mixture into the skillet and sprinkle with shredded cheese. Bake the frittata for 20-25 minutes, or until it is set.

Keto breakfast waffles: In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup of almond flour, 1 teaspoon of baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon of salt, and 2 eggs. Pour the mixture into a waffle iron and cook until the waffles are crispy. Serve the waffles with butter and your favorite low-carb syrup.

Keto Diet Lunches

Lunch can be a challenging meal to navigate on the ketogenic diet, as it often involves eating out or packing a lunch to take to work or school. Here are a few cheap and easy keto lunch ideas to try:

Keto chicken Caesar salad: In a large bowl, combine 4 cups of chopped romaine lettuce, 1 cup of diced cooked chicken, 1/2 cup of shredded Parmesan cheese, and 1/2 cup of croutons (made from low-carb bread). In a small bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup of mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, 1 clove of minced garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to coat.

Shrimp and broccoli stir-fry with coconut oil: Sauté sliced broccoli and shrimp in a pan with coconut oil, garlic, and your favorite stir-fry sauce. Serve over cauliflower rice or spiralized vegetables.

Zucchini noodles with tomato sauce and ground beef: Spiralize zucchini to make noodles and toss with homemade tomato sauce and ground beef.

Keto buffalo chicken wrap: Spread 2 tablespoons of buffalo sauce over a low-carb tortilla. Place 1 cup of diced cooked chicken on the tortilla and top with 1/2 cup of shredded cheese and 1/2 cup of diced vegetables (such as bell peppers, onions, and spinach). Roll the tortilla into a wrap and serve.

Keto tuna salad: In a small bowl, mix together 1 can of drained tuna, 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon of diced onions, and 1 tablespoon of diced pickles. Serve the tuna salad on a bed of lettuce or inside a low-carb sandwich bread.

Keto turkey club salad: In a large bowl, combine 4 cups of chopped romaine lettuce, 1 cup of diced cooked turkey, 1/2 cup of diced cooked bacon, 1/2 cup of shredded cheese, and 1/2 cup of cherry tomatoes. In a small bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup of mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, 1 clove of minced garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to coat.

Keto chicken parmesan: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place 1 pound of thinly sliced chicken breasts between two sheets of parchment paper and pound until they are 1/4-inch thick. In a shallow dish, mix together 1 cup of almond flour, 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. In a separate shallow dish, whisk together 2 eggs. Dip the chicken into the egg mixture and then coat in the almond flour mixture. Place the chicken on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until it is cooked through. Top the chicken with marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese and broil for 2-3 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Keto egg salad: In a small bowl, mash together 4 hard-boiled eggs, 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon of diced onions, and 1 tablespoon of diced pickles. Serve the egg salad on a bed of lettuce or inside a low-carb sandwich bread.

Keto bacon cheeseburger salad: In a large bowl, combine 4 cups of chopped romaine lettuce, 1 cup of diced cooked ground beef, 1/2 cup of diced cooked bacon, 1/2 cup of diced tomatoes, 1/2 cup of diced onions, and 1/2 cup of shredded cheese. In a small bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup of mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons of ketchup, 1 clove of minced garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to coat.

Keto avocado chicken salad: In a small bowl, mash together 1 avocado, 1 cup of diced cooked chicken, 1 tablespoon of diced onions, and 1 tablespoon of diced cherry tomatoes. Serve the avocado chicken salad on a bed of lettuce or inside a low-carb sandwich bread.

Keto BLT salad: In a large bowl, combine 4 cups of chopped romaine lettuce, 1 cup of diced cooked bacon, 1/2 cup of diced tomatoes, 1/2 cup of diced cooked chicken, and 1/2 cup of shredded cheese. In a small bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup of mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, 1 clove of minced garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to coat.

Keto grilled cheese and tomato soup: Preheat a pan over medium heat. Spread 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise over one side of two slices of low-carb bread. Place one slice of bread, mayonnaise side down, in the pan and top with 2 slices of cheese. Place the other slice of bread, mayonnaise side up, on top of the cheese. Cook the sandwich until the bread is golden brown and the cheese is melted. Serve the grilled cheese with a cup of low-carb tomato soup.

Keto chicken salad with avocado mayonnaise: In a small bowl, mix together 1 cup of diced cooked chicken, 1/2 cup of diced celery, and 1/4 cup of diced onions. In a separate small bowl, mash together 1 avocado and 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise. Stir the avocado mayonnaise into the chicken mixture. Serve the chicken salad on a bed of lettuce or inside a low-carb sandwich bread.

Keto Caesar Salad: Chop romaine lettuce and top with grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, and homemade Caesar dressing (made with olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and anchovy paste).

Keto Chicken Fajita Lettuce Wraps: Grill or sauté some sliced chicken breast with sliced bell peppers and onions. Wrap the chicken and vegetables in lettuce leaves and top with salsa, sour cream, and avocado.

Keto Tuna Salad: Mix canned tuna with mayonnaise, diced celery, and diced onions. Serve the tuna salad on lettuce leaves or in a low-carb wrap.

Italian Sub Roll-Ups: Spread a slice of deli meat with mayonnaise and your choice of toppings (such as lettuce, tomato, and pickles). Roll up the slice of meat and serve.

Avocado Pepperoni Salad: Toss sliced avocado, diced bell peppers, and sliced pepperoni with a homemade vinaigrette dressing (made with olive oil, vinegar, and your choice of seasonings).

Turkey Taco Lettuce Wraps: Sauté ground turkey with taco seasoning, then spoon the seasoned turkey onto lettuce leaves and top with diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and your choice of toppings (such as sour cream and salsa).

Cobb Egg Salad: Mix diced hard-boiled eggs with diced bacon, diced avocado, diced tomatoes, and your choice of seasonings (such as diced onion and diced bell peppers).

4 Ingredient Crock Pot Mexican Chicken Soup: Combine canned diced tomatoes, canned black beans, diced chicken breasts, and taco seasoning in a slow cooker. Cook on low for 6-8 hours.

Deli Snack Box: Pack a selection of deli meats, cheeses, and low-carb snacks (such as olives, pickles, and hard-boiled eggs) into a container for a quick and easy snack.

Low Carb Pepperoni Pizza Cups: Press a slice of pepperoni into the bottom of a muffin tin and top with a spoonful of tomato sauce and shredded cheese. Bake in the oven at 350°F for about 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the pepperoni is crispy.

Greek Chicken Bowls: Grill or sauté some chicken breasts, then serve them over a bed of lettuce and top with diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, diced red onions, and crumbled feta cheese.

Tomato Bun Tuna Melts: Spread a slice of tomato with mayonnaise and top with tuna salad and shredded cheese. Broil the tomato until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Zero-Carb Egg Drop Soup: Bring chicken broth to a boil, then drizzle in beaten eggs while stirring the broth. Add diced green onions and sliced mushrooms to the soup.

Buffalo Chicken Celery Sticks: Mix shredded cooked chicken with buffalo sauce, then spoon the mixture into celery sticks. Top with crumbled blue cheese.

Cheeseburger Lettuce Wraps: Sauté ground beef with diced onions, then top with shredded cheese and wrap the beef in lettuce leaves.

Tomato Bun BLT: Spread a slice of tomato with mayonnaise and top with bacon, lettuce, and a slice of tomato.

Healthy Turkey and Cheese Roll-Ups: Spread a slice of turkey with mayonnaise and top with sliced cheese and lettuce. Roll up the slice of turkey and slice into pinwheels.

Turkey and Veggies Snack Wraps: Spread a low-carb wrap with hummus and top with sliced turkey, sliced cucumbers, and sliced bell peppers. Roll up the wrap and slice into pinwheels.

Skinny Bell Pepper Nacho Boats: Fill halved bell peppers with ground beef, diced onions, and shredded cheese. Bake in the oven at 350°F for about 20 minutes, or until the beef is cooked through and the peppers are tender.

Cauliflower Grilled Cheese: Spread a slice of cheese between two slices of grilled cauliflower "bread" (made by grilling slices of cauliflower). Grill the sandwich until the cheese is melted and the cauliflower is tender.

Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado: Mix diced cooked chicken with mayonnaise, diced celery, and diced onions. Scoop the chicken salad into halved avocados.

Avocado Cucumber Egg Salad: Mix diced hard-boiled eggs with diced avocado, diced cucumber, and diced red onion. Stir in a little bit of mayonnaise to bind the mixture together.

Cauliflower Calzones: Press a mixture of cooked and mashed cauliflower, cheese, and your choice of fillings (such as diced vegetables or ground meat) into the shape of a calzone. Bake in the oven at 350°F until the cauliflower is tender and the filling is hot.

Skinny Chicken Fajita Soup: Sauté sliced chicken breast with sliced bell peppers and onions. Add canned diced tomatoes, chicken broth, and your choice of fajita spices (such as cumin, chili powder, and paprika). Let the soup simmer for 20-30 minutes.

Easy Egg Wraps: Beat together eggs and your choice of diced vegetables (such as bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms). Pour the mixture into a greased pan and cook until the eggs are set. Roll the eggs up in a low-carb wrap.

Creamy Tomato Soup: Sauté diced onions and garlic in a pot, then add canned diced tomatoes and chicken broth. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and let the soup simmer for 20-30 minutes. Blend the soup until smooth, then stir in heavy cream.

Slow Cooker Low Carb Zuppa Toscana Soup: Combine sausage, diced onions, diced celery, diced carrots, and diced potatoes in a slow cooker. Add chicken broth and let the soup cook on low for 6-8 hours.

Avocado Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps: Mix diced cooked chicken with diced avocado, diced celery, and diced onions. Scoop the chicken salad onto lettuce leaves and serve.

Bacon Cauliflower Chowder: Sauté diced onions and garlic in a pot, then add diced cooked bacon, diced cauliflower, and chicken broth. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and let the soup simmer for 20-30 minutes. Stir in heavy cream.

Low Carb Taco Soup: Brown some ground beef in a pot, then add canned diced tomatoes, canned kidney beans, and your choice of taco spices (such as cumin, chili powder, and paprika). Let the soup simmer for 20-30 minutes.

Italian Beef Roll-up: Spread a slice of deli roast beef with cream cheese and top with sliced pickles. Roll up the slice of beef and slice into pinwheels.

Low Carb Buffalo Chicken Soup: Sauté diced chicken breast in a pot, then add chicken broth, buffalo sauce, and your choice of diced vegetables (such as bell peppers, onions, and celery). Let the soup simmer for 20-30 minutes.

Shredded Chicken Chili: Sauté diced onions and garlic in a pot, then add diced chicken breasts, canned diced tomatoes, and your choice of chili spices (such as cumin, chili powder, and paprika). Let the chili simmer for 20-30 minutes.

Salad Sandwiches: Spread a slice of bread with mayonnaise and top with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of deli meat.

By planning ahead and packing a lunch, you can save money and stay on track with the ketogenic diet while eating out and about.

Cheap and Easy Keto Snacks

Snacks can be an important part of the ketogenic diet, as they can help keep energy levels stable and curb cravings between meals. Here are a few cheap and easy keto snack ideas to try:

Hard-boiled eggs: Hard-boiled eggs are a convenient and portable snack that can be made in advance and stored in the refrigerator.

Cucumber slices with cream cheese: Spread a slice of cucumber with cream cheese for a refreshing and satisfying snack.

Almond butter and celery: Spread almond butter on celery sticks for a crunchy and satisfying snack.

String cheese: String cheese is a convenient and portable snack that is high in protein and low in carbs.

Keto Deviled Eggs: Hard boil some eggs, then slice them in half and scoop out the yolks. Mash the yolks with mayonnaise, mustard, and a pinch of paprika. Spoon the mixture back into the egg white halves and sprinkle with a little bit of paprika for color.

Buffalo Chicken Dip: Mix shredded cooked chicken with buffalo sauce and cream cheese. Bake the dip in the oven at 350°F until the cream cheese is melted and bubbly.

The Best Low-Carb Tortilla Chips: Cut low-carb tortillas into wedges and bake in the oven at 350°F until crispy.

BLT Dip: Mix diced cooked bacon, diced tomatoes, and diced lettuce with mayonnaise. Bake the dip in the oven at 350°F until hot.

Zucchini Parmesan Chips: Slice zucchini into thin rounds and coat with grated Parmesan cheese. Bake in the oven at 350°F until crispy.

Bacon Jalapeno Poppers: Fill jalapeno peppers with a mixture of cream cheese and diced cooked bacon. Wrap the peppers in bacon and bake in the oven at 350°F until the bacon is crispy.

Low Carb Cheese Crackers: Mix grated cheese with almond flour and your choice of seasonings (such as garlic, parsley, and onion powder). Press the mixture into a thin layer on a baking sheet and bake in the oven at 350°F until crispy.

Salt and Vinegar Zucchini Chips: Slice zucchini into thin rounds and coat with a mixture of white vinegar and sea salt. Bake in the oven at 350°F until crispy.

Pickle Roll-Ups: Spread a slice of deli meat with cream cheese and top with a pickle spear. Roll up the slice of meat and slice into pinwheels.

Zucchini Chips: Slice zucchini into thin rounds and coat with a mixture of almond flour and your choice of seasonings (such as garlic, parsley, and onion powder). Bake in the oven at 350°F until crispy.

BLT Sushi: Spread a slice of deli bacon with mayonnaise and top with lettuce and tomato. Roll up the bacon and slice into pinwheels.

Cheesy Bacon Zucchini Skins: Halve zucchini lengthwise and scoop out the seeds. Fill the zucchini halves with a mixture of diced cooked bacon and shredded cheese. Bake in the oven at 350°F until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Low Carb Hawaiian Pizza: Top a low-carb pizza crust with tomato sauce, diced ham, pineapple chunks, and shredded cheese. Bake in the oven at 350°F until the cheese is melted and the crust is crispy.

Real Hummus: Blend chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and your choice of seasonings (such as cumin and paprika) in a food processor until smooth.

Pizza Stuffed Mushrooms: Fill mushroom caps with a mixture of tomato sauce, diced vegetables, and shredded cheese. Bake in the oven at 350°F until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Low Carb "Fried" Pickles: Coat pickle slices in a mixture of almond flour and your choice of seasonings (such as garlic, parsley, and onion powder). Pan-fry the pickles in olive oil until crispy.

Cauliflower Wings: Toss cauliflower florets with buffalo sauce and bake in the oven at 350°F until tender.

Baked Parmesan Zucchini Rounds: Slice zucchini into rounds and coat with grated Parmesan cheese. Bake in the oven at 350°F until crispy.

Parmesan Roasted Tomatoes: Slice tomatoes and coat with grated Parmesan cheese. Bake in the oven at 350°F until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

By keeping a few keto-friendly snacks on hand, you can easily satisfy cravings and stay on track with the diet.

Cheap and Easy Keto Dinners

Dinner is an important meal on the ketogenic diet, as it can provide nourishment and support the body's needs during the evening. Here are a few cheap and easy keto dinner ideas to try:

Grilled salmon with a side salad: Grill a salmon fillet and serve with a side salad of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and a homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Slow cooker pork roast with roasted vegetables: Place a pork roast in a slow cooker with your favorite seasonings and cook on low for 8-10 hours. Serve with roasted vegetables, such as broccoli, bell peppers, and zucchini.

Spaghetti squash with meatballs and marinara sauce: Cut a spaghetti squash in half and roast in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 40-45 minutes. Meanwhile, make a batch of meatballs and heat a jar of marinara sauce. Toss the cooked squash with the meatballs and sauce to serve.

Keto Meatballs: Combine ground beef, Parmesan cheese, almond flour, and your choice of seasonings (such as garlic, parsley, and onion powder) in a bowl. Roll the mixture into balls and place them on a baking sheet. Bake at 350°F for 20-25 minutes, until cooked through.

Keto Chili: Brown some ground beef in a pot, then add diced onions, bell peppers, and your choice of diced vegetables (such as zucchini, tomatoes, and mushrooms). Stir in canned diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, and your favorite chili spices (such as cumin, chili powder, and paprika). Let the chili simmer for 20-30 minutes.

Keto Shrimp Scampi: Sauté shrimp in butter and garlic, then add white wine and lemon juice to the pan. Serve the shrimp over a bed of zucchini noodles or cauliflower rice.

Keto Turkey Burgers: Combine ground turkey, diced onions, and your choice of seasonings (such as garlic, parsley, and cumin) in a bowl. Form the mixture into patties and grill or cook in a pan until cooked through. Serve the burgers on lettuce leaves or with a side of steamed vegetables.

Keto Cabbage Stir-Fry: Sauté sliced cabbage, ground pork, and diced onions in a pan. Add your choice of seasonings (such as soy sauce, hoisin sauce, and garlic) and cook until the pork is cooked through and the cabbage is tender.

Keto Chicken Parmesan: Dip chicken breasts in beaten eggs, then coat with a mixture of grated Parmesan cheese and almond flour. Pan-fry the chicken in olive oil until cooked through, then top with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Broil the chicken for a few minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Keto BBQ Pork Ribs: Rub pork ribs with your favorite BBQ seasoning and bake in the oven at 350°F for about 1 hour, or until the ribs are tender.

Keto Stuffed Peppers: Cut bell peppers in half and remove the seeds. Stuff the peppers with a mixture of ground beef, diced onions, and diced vegetables (such as zucchini, tomatoes, and mushrooms). Bake the peppers in the oven at 350°F for about 30 minutes, or until the beef is cooked through.

Keto Chicken Alfredo: Sauté sliced chicken breast in butter, then add heavy cream and Parmesan cheese to the pan. Serve the chicken and sauce over zucchini noodles or cauliflower rice.

Keto Salmon Cakes: Mix canned salmon, diced onions, diced bell peppers, and your choice of seasonings (such as dill, lemon juice, and garlic) in a bowl. Form the mixture into patties and pan-fry until cooked through. Serve the salmon cakes with a side of steamed vegetables or a salad.

Keto Frittata: Beat together eggs, diced vegetables (such as bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms), and your choice of diced meats (such as ham, bacon, or sausage). Pour the mixture into a greased baking dish and bake in the oven at 350°F for about 30 minutes, or until the frittata is set.

Crock Pot Un-Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup: Combine ground beef, diced onions, diced cabbage, and canned diced tomatoes in a slow cooker. Add chicken broth and let the soup cook on low for 6-8 hours.

Eggroll in a Bowl: Heat a pan over medium heat and add some oil. Once the oil is hot, add some diced pork or chicken and cook until it's browned. Add some shredded cabbage, diced carrots, diced bell peppers, and diced onions. Stir in some soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Cook for an additional 5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Serve the mixture in a bowl and top with diced green onions, cilantro, and crushed peanuts.

Fried Cabbage with Kielbasa: Heat a pan over medium heat and add some oil. Once the oil is hot, add some sliced kielbasa and cook until it's browned. Add some sliced cabbage and cook until it's tender. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Season with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika and caraway seeds). Serve the fried cabbage and kielbasa hot.

Low Carb Pizza: Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. Roll out some low carb pizza dough (such as cauliflower crust or almond flour crust) on a lightly floured surface. Transfer the dough to a pizza pan or baking sheet. Spread some tomato sauce on the dough and top with shredded cheese and your choice of toppings (such as diced bell peppers, diced onions, sliced mushrooms, and sliced olives). Bake the pizza for 10-15 minutes or until the crust is crispy and the cheese is melted.

No Dough Pizza: Slice a large zucchini or eggplant into thin rounds. Brush both sides of the slices with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill or broil the slices until they are tender. Spread some tomato sauce on the slices and top with shredded cheese and your choice of toppings (such as diced bell peppers, diced onions, sliced mushrooms, and sliced olives). Broil the pizzas for an additional 2-3 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

Pizza Cauliflower Casserole: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Cook some cauliflower florets in boiling water until they are tender. Drain the cauliflower and transfer it to a blender or food processor. Blend the cauliflower until it's smooth and resembles a puree. Spread the cauliflower puree in the bottom of a casserole dish and top with shredded cheese and your choice of toppings (such as diced bell peppers, diced onions, sliced mushrooms, and sliced olives). Bake the casserole for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden brown.

Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet, cook some diced bacon over medium heat until it's crispy. Remove the bacon from the skillet and set it aside. In the same skillet, cook some ground beef until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Season the beef mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika and chili powder). Spread the beef mixture in the bottom of a casserole dish and top with shredded cheese and the cooked bacon. Bake the casserole for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden brown.

Parmesan Dijon Pork Chops: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. In a small bowl, mix together some grated Parmesan cheese, Dijon mustard, and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and paprika). Spread the mixture on both sides of

some pork chops. Place the pork chops in a baking dish and bake for 20-25 minutes or until they are cooked through. Serve the pork chops with a side of steamed vegetables or a salad.

Bacon Chicken Caesar Casserole: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Spread some cooked, diced chicken in the bottom of a casserole dish. Top the chicken with some diced bacon, shredded Parmesan cheese, and some Caesar dressing. Bake the casserole for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden brown. Serve the casserole with a side of steamed vegetables or a salad.

Mini Pepper Pizzas: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Slice some bell peppers in half and remove the seeds. Spread some tomato sauce in the cavity of each pepper half. Top the peppers with shredded cheese and your choice of toppings (such as diced onions, diced bell peppers, sliced mushrooms, and sliced olives). Bake the peppers for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden brown.

Crock-Pot Cabbage Rolls: In a large pot, bring some water to a boil. Add some cabbage leaves and cook for 2-3 minutes or until they are tender. Remove the cabbage leaves from the pot and let them cool. In a large bowl, mix together some ground beef, cooked rice, diced onions, and diced bell peppers. Season the mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika and minced garlic). Place a spoonful of the beef mixture in the center of each cabbage leaf and roll the leaf up to enclose the filling. Place the cabbage rolls in a Crock-Pot and top with tomato sauce. Cook the cabbage rolls on low heat for 6-8 hours or until the beef is cooked through.

Lasagna Stuffed Peppers: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Slice the tops off of some bell peppers and remove the seeds. In a large skillet, cook some ground beef until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Season the beef mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika and Italian herbs). Stir in some tomato sauce and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Fill the cavity of each pepper with the beef mixture and top with shredded cheese. Place the peppers in a baking dish and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden brown.

Zucchini Noodle Carbonara: In a large skillet, cook some diced bacon until it's crispy. Remove the bacon from the skillet and set it aside. In the same skillet, cook some zucchini noodles until they are tender. Stir in some beaten eggs, grated Parmesan cheese, and the cooked bacon. Season the carbonara with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and parsley). Serve the carbonara hot.

Broccoli Crust Pizza: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Place some broccoli florets in a blender or food processor and blend until they are finely ground. Transfer the ground broccoli to a bowl and mix in some beaten eggs, grated cheese, and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and Italian herbs). Press the broccoli mixture into a pizza pan or baking sheet to form a crust. Top the crust with tomato sauce, shredded cheese, and your choice of toppings (such as diced bell peppers, diced onions, sliced mushrooms, and sliced olives). Bake the pizza for 20-25 minutes or until the crust is crispy and the cheese is melted.

Cheeseburger Meatloaf: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, mix together some ground beef, grated cheese, diced onions, and diced bell peppers. Season the mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika and minced garlic). Press the mixture into a loaf pan and top with ketchup or tomato sauce. Bake the meatloaf for 45-50 minutes or until it's cooked through. Serve the meatloaf with a side of steamed vegetables or a salad.

Low Carb Chili: In a large pot, cook some ground beef until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add some canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, and your choice of beans (such as kidney beans or black beans). Season the chili with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as chili powder, paprika, and cumin). Simmer the chili for 30-40 minutes or until it's thickened. Serve the chili with a side of low carb toppings (such as shredded cheese, diced onions, and diced bell peppers).

Mexican Zucchini and Beef: In a large skillet, cook some ground beef until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add some canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, and diced zucchini. Season the mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of Mexican seasonings (such as chili powder, cumin, and paprika). Simmer the mixture for 20-25 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Serve the Mexican zucchini and beef hot.

Asian Cabbage Stir-Fry: Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat and add some oil. Once the oil is hot, add some sliced beef and cook until it's browned. Remove the beef from the wok and set it aside. In the same wok, stir-fry some shredded cabbage, diced onions, and diced bell peppers. Stir in some soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Add the cooked beef back to the wok and stir-fry for an additional 1-2 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Serve the stir-fry hot.

Shepherd’s Pie with Cauliflower Mash: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet, cook some ground beef until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add some canned tomatoes and tomato sauce. Season the beef mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika and minced herbs). Spread the beef mixture in the bottom of a casserole dish. In a separate pot, cook some cauliflower florets until they are tender. Drain the cauliflower and transfer it to a blender or food processor. Blend the cauliflower until it's smooth and resembles a puree. Spread the cauliflower puree on top of the beef mixture. Bake the casserole for 20-25 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

Tex-Mex Casserole: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet, cook some ground beef until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add some canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, and your choice of beans (such as kidney beans or black beans). Season the mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of Tex-Mex seasonings (such as chili powder, cumin, and paprika). Spread the beef mixture in the bottom of a casserole dish and top with shredded cheese. Bake the casserole for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden brown. Serve the casserole with a side of low carb toppings (such as diced onions, diced bell peppers, and sliced jalapenos).

Beef Cauliflower Fried Rice: Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat and add some oil. Once the oil is hot, add some sliced beef and cook until it's browned. Remove the beef from the wok and set it aside. In the same wok, stir-fry some grated cauliflower until it's tender. Stir in the cooked beef, diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Stir in some soy sauce and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Serve the beef cauliflower fried rice hot.

Low Carb Crack Slaw: Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat and add some oil. Once the oil is hot, add some ground pork or beef and cook until it's browned. Stir in some shredded cabbage, diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Stir in some soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Cook for an additional 5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Serve the crack slaw hot.

Low Carb Chili Dog Casserole: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet, cook some ground beef until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add some canned tomatoes and tomato sauce. Season the beef mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as chili powder, paprika, and cumin). Spread the beef mixture in the bottom of a casserole dish and top with sliced hot dogs and shredded cheese. Bake the casserole for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden brown.

Low Carb Baked Chicken Tenders: Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. In a shallow dish, mix together some grated Parmesan cheese, almond flour, and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika and garlic powder). Dip some chicken tenders in beaten eggs and then coat them in the cheese mixture. Place the chicken tenders on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake the chicken tenders for 20-25 minutes or until they are cooked through. Serve the chicken tenders with a side of steamed vegetables or a salad.

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak: Heat a pan over medium heat and add some oil. Once the oil is hot, add some sliced chicken and cook until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Season the chicken mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika and Worcestershire sauce). Spread some mayonnaise on a low carb bun and top with the chicken mixture and shredded cheese. Broil the bun for 2-3 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

Cheesy Ranch Chicken: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a small bowl, mix together some ranch dressing, grated cheese, and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and paprika). Spread the mixture on top of some chicken breasts and place them in a baking dish. Bake the chicken for 20-25 minutes or until it's cooked through. Serve the chicken with a side of steamed vegetables or a salad.

Easy Baked Enchilada Chicken: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a small bowl, mix together some enchilada sauce, diced onions, and minced garlic. Spread the mixture on top of some chicken breasts and place them in a baking dish. Bake the chicken for 20-25 minutes or until it's cooked through. Shred the chicken and serve it in low carb tortillas with your choice of toppings (such as diced bell peppers, diced onions, shredded cheese, and sour cream).

Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. In a small bowl, mix together some paprika, olive oil, and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and parsley). Rub the mixture on some chicken thighs and place them in a baking dish. Add some halved Brussels sprouts to the baking dish and toss them in the remaining paprika mixture. Bake the chicken and Brussels sprouts for 20-25 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the Brussels sprouts are tender.

Broccoli Bacon Cheddar Chicken: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a small bowl, mix together some mayonnaise, grated cheddar cheese, and diced bacon. Spread the mixture on top of some chicken breasts and place them in a baking dish. Add some broccoli florets to the baking dish and season everything with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika and minced garlic). Bake the chicken and broccoli for 20-25 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the broccoli is tender.

Chicken Alfredo Spaghetti Squash: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Cut a spaghetti squash in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Place the spaghetti squash halves cut-side down in a baking dish and bake for 30-40 minutes or until the squash is tender. Once the squash is cool enough to handle, use a fork to shred the flesh into strands. In a large skillet, cook some diced chicken until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add some Alfredo sauce to the skillet and cook for an additional 5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Stir in the cooked spaghetti squash and serve the chicken Alfredo hot.

Baked Garlic Butter Chicken: Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. In a small bowl, mix together some melted butter, minced garlic, and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika and parsley). Brush the mixture on some chicken breasts and place them in a baking dish. Bake the chicken for 20-25 minutes or until it's cooked through. Serve the chicken with a side of steamed vegetables or a salad.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a baking dish, layer some cooked, diced chicken, sliced ham, and shredded cheese. In a small bowl, mix together some milk and flour to create a roux. Pour the roux over the chicken, ham, and cheese in the baking dish. Season the casserole with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika and minced garlic). Bake the casserole for 20-25.

Chicken Zucchini Alfredo: In a large skillet, cook some diced chicken until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add some sliced zucchini to the skillet and cook for an additional 5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Stir in some Alfredo sauce and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes or until the sauce is hot. Serve the chicken zucchini Alfredo hot.

Baked Parmesan Chicken Breast: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. In a small bowl, mix together some grated Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and parsley). Coat some chicken breasts in the cheese mixture and place them in a baking dish. Bake the chicken for 20-25 minutes or until it's cooked through. Serve the chicken with a side of steamed vegetables or a salad.

Spaghetti Squash Au Gratin: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Cut a spaghetti squash in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Place the spaghetti squash halves cut-side down in a baking dish and bake for 30-40 minutes or until the squash is tender. Once the squash is cool enough to handle, use a fork to shred the flesh into strands. In a small bowl, mix together some milk and flour to create a roux. Stir in some grated cheese and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and paprika). Pour the cheese mixture over the cooked spaghetti squash in the baking dish and top with some breadcrumbs. Bake the casserole for 20-25 minutes or until the top is golden brown.

Caprese Chicken Sheet Pan Meal: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. On a baking sheet, arrange some chicken breasts, cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves. Drizzle everything with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and paprika). Bake the sheet pan meal for 20-25 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the tomatoes are tender. Top the chicken with some fresh mozzarella slices during the last 5 minutes of baking.

Chicken Enchilada Zucchini Boats: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Cut some zucchini in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds. In a large skillet, cook some diced chicken until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add some canned tomatoes and tomato sauce to the skillet and season the mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as chili powder and cumin). Fill the cavity of each zucchini half with the chicken mixture and top with shredded cheese. Place the zucchini boats in a baking dish and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden brown.

Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Cut some zucchini in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds. In a large skillet, cook some diced chicken until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add some buffalo sauce to the skillet and season the mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika and minced herbs). Fill the cavity of each zucchini half with the chicken mixture and top with shredded cheese. Place the zucchini boats in a baking dish and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden brown.

Italian Chicken Skillet: In a large skillet, cook some diced chicken until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add some canned tomatoes and tomato sauce to the skillet and season the mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of Italian seasonings (such as basil, oregano, and thyme). Cook the chicken for an additional 5-10 minutes or until it's cooked through and the vegetables are tender. Serve the Italian chicken hot.

Easy Fajita Chicken Bake: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a baking dish, layer some cooked, diced chicken, sliced bell peppers, and sliced onions. In a small bowl, mix together some fajita seasoning and water to create a sauce. Pour the sauce over the chicken and vegetables in the baking dish. Bake the fajita chicken for 20-25 minutes or until it's cooked through and the vegetables are tender.

Buffalo Keto Chicken Tenders: Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. In a small bowl, mix together some almond flour, grated Parmesan cheese, and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika and garlic powder). Dip some chicken tenders in beaten eggs and then coat them in the cheese mixture. Place the chicken tenders on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake the chicken tenders for 20-25 minutes or until they are cooked through. In a small bowl, mix together some buffalo sauce and melted butter. Brush the buffalo sauce mixture on the cooked chicken tenders and serve them hot.

Chicken Fajita Roll-Ups: Heat a pan over medium heat and add some oil. Once the oil is hot, add some sliced chicken and cook until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Season the chicken mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of fajita seasonings (such as chili powder, cumin, and paprika). Spread some of the chicken mixture on a low carb tortilla and roll it up. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and chicken mixture.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo: In a large skillet, cook some diced chicken until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add some broccoli florets to the skillet and cook for an additional 5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Stir in some Alfredo sauce and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes or until the sauce is hot. Serve the chicken broccoli Alfredo hot.

Cabbage Sauteed with Chicken: Heat a pan over medium heat and add some oil. Once the oil is hot, add some sliced chicken and cook until it's browned. Stir in some sliced cabbage, diced onions, and minced garlic. Cook for an additional 5-10 minutes or until the cabbage is tender. Season the cabbage and chicken mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika and minced herbs).

Lemon Butter Chicken: Heat a pan over medium heat and add some butter. Once the butter is melted, add some diced chicken and cook until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add some lemon juice to the pan and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Season the chicken with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as paprika and minced herbs).

Grilled Cheesy Buffalo Chicken: Preheat your grill to medium heat. In a small bowl, mix together some buffalo sauce and melted butter. Brush the sauce mixture on some chicken breasts and place them on the grill. Grill the chicken for 6-8 minutes per side or until it's cooked through. During the last minute of grilling, top the chicken with some shredded cheese. Zucchini Lasagna Roll-Ups: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet, cook some ground beef until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add some canned tomatoes and tomato sauce to the skillet and season the mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as oregano and basil). Cut some zucchini into thin slices and place a spoonful of the beef mixture on top of each slice. Roll the zucchini slices up and place them in a baking dish. Top the zucchini roll-ups with some shredded cheese and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden brown. French Onion Zoodle Bake: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet, cook some sliced onions in some butter until they are caramelized. In a separate pan, cook some diced chicken until it's browned. Cut some zucchini into thin noodles using a spiralizer or a vegetable peeler. In a baking dish, layer the caramelized onions, cooked chicken, and zucchini noodles. In a small bowl, mix together some beef broth and flour to create a roux. Pour the roux over the onions, chicken, and zucchini noodles in the baking dish. Top the casserole with some shredded cheese and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden brown. Cauliflower Nachos: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Cut a head of cauliflower into small florets and place them on a baking sheet. Drizzle the cauliflower with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as chili powder and paprika). Bake the cauliflower for 20-25 minutes or until it's tender. In a separate pan, cook some ground beef until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add some canned tomatoes and tomato sauce to the pan and season the mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as cumin and oregano). Top the baked cauliflower with the beef mixture and some shredded cheese. Bake the nachos for an additional 5-10 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Zucchini Lasagna: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet, cook some ground beef until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add some canned tomatoes and tomato sauce to the skillet and season the mixture with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as oregano and basil). Cut some zucchini into thin slices using a mandoline or a sharp knife. In a baking dish, layer the beef mixture, zucchini slices, and some shredded cheese. Repeat the layering process until you have used up all of the ingredients. Bake the lasagna for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden brown. Cauliflower Quesadillas: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Cut a head of cauliflower into small florets and place them on a baking sheet. Drizzle the cauliflower with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as chili powder and paprika). Bake the cauliflower for 20-25 minutes or until it's tender. In a separate pan, cook some diced chicken until it's browned. Stir in some diced onions, diced bell peppers, and minced garlic. Add the baked cauliflower to the pan and stir in some shredded cheese. Spread the mixture on half of a low carb tortilla and fold the other half over the top. Place the quesadilla in a baking dish and repeat the process with the remaining ingredients. Bake the quesadillas for 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden brown.

By planning ahead and making use of affordable and convenient cooking methods, such as the slow cooker, you can make delicious and satisfying keto meals without breaking the bank.

Side Dishes

Side dishes can add variety and flavor to your ketogenic diet meals, and can be an easy and budget-friendly way to round out a meal. Here are a few cheap and easy keto side dish ideas to try:

Roasted vegetables: Roasted vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and zucchini, are a delicious and affordable side dish that can be made in the oven or on the grill. Simply toss with olive oil and your favorite seasonings and roast until tender.

Cauliflower rice: Cauliflower rice is a low-carb alternative to traditional rice that can be made by grating or processing cauliflower florets in a food processor. It can be served as a side dish or used as a base for stir-fries and other dishes.

Salad: Salads are a refreshing and budget-friendly side dish that can be made with a variety of keto-friendly ingredients, such as leafy greens, vegetables, and proteins.

Loaded Cauliflower: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Cut a head of cauliflower into small florets and place them in a baking dish. Top the cauliflower with some diced bacon, diced onions, and shredded cheese. Bake the cauliflower for 20-25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

"Better than Potatoes" Cheesy Cauliflower Puree: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cut a head of cauliflower into small florets and add them to the boiling water. Boil the cauliflower for 10-15 minutes or until it's tender. Drain the cauliflower and transfer it to a blender or food processor. Add some milk, butter, and grated cheese to the blender or food processor. Blend the cauliflower until it's smooth and creamy. Season the puree with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and parsley).

Bacon Jalapeno Poppers: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Cut some jalapenos in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Stuff the jalapeno halves with some diced bacon and shredded cheese. Place the jalapeno poppers on a baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden brown.

Pan-Fried Asparagus: Heat a pan over medium heat and add some oil. Once the oil is hot, add some asparagus spears to the pan. Cook the asparagus for 3-4 minutes per side or until it's tender. Season the asparagus with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and lemon juice).

Garlic Roasted Broccoli: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Cut a head of broccoli into small florets and place them on a baking sheet. Drizzle the broccoli with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and minced garlic. Roast the broccoli for 20-25 minutes or until it's tender and browned.

Butter-Fried Green Cabbage: Heat a pan over medium heat and add some butter. Once the butter is melted, add some sliced cabbage to the pan. Cook the cabbage for 5-7 minutes or until it's tender. Season the cabbage with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and paprika).

Creamed Spinach: Heat a pan over medium heat and add some oil. Once the oil is hot, add some spinach to the pan and cook until it's wilted. Stir in some milk, butter, and flour to create a sauce. Cook the sauce for an additional 2-3 minutes or until it's thickened. Season the creamed spinach with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as nutmeg and minced garlic).

Fried Cabbage: Heat a pan over medium heat and add some oil. Once the oil is hot, add some sliced cabbage to the pan. Cook the cabbage for 5-7 minutes or until it's tender. Season the cabbage with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and paprika).

Buttery Cauliflower Rice Pilaf: Heat a pan over medium heat and add some butter. Once the butter is melted, add some riced cauliflower to the pan. Cook the cauliflower for 5-7 minutes or until it's tender. Stir in some diced onions and minced garlic. Season the cauliflower with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as parsley and paprika).

Sautéed Greens: Heat a pan over medium heat and add some oil. Once the oil is hot, add your choice of greens (such as spinach, kale, or chard) to the pan. Cook the greens for 2-3 minutes or until they are wilted. Stir in some minced garlic and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes. Season the greens with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as lemon juice and nutmeg).

Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower with Parmesan & Garlic: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Cut a head of broccoli and a head of cauliflower into small florets and place them on a baking sheet. Drizzle the vegetables with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, minced garlic, and grated Parmesan cheese. Roast the vegetables for 20-25 minutes or until they are tender and browned.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Cut some Brussels sprouts in half and place them on a baking sheet. Drizzle the Brussels sprouts with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and paprika). Roast the Brussels sprouts for 20-25 minutes or until they are tender and browned.

Roasted Cabbage with Bacon: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Cut a head of cabbage into wedges and place them on a baking sheet. Top the cabbage wedges with some diced bacon and grated Parmesan cheese. Roast the cabbage for 20-25 minutes or until it's tender and the edges are crispy.

Low Carb Zucchini Tots: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Grate some zucchini and squeeze out the excess moisture using a cheesecloth or a clean dish towel. In a bowl, mix together the grated zucchini, some beaten eggs, and some grated cheese. Stir in some almond flour and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and parsley). Form the mixture into small tater tot shapes and place them on a baking sheet. Bake the zucchini tots for 20-25 minutes or until they are golden brown and crispy.

Oven-Roasted Asparagus: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Place some asparagus spears on a baking sheet and drizzle them with olive oil. Season the asparagus with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and lemon juice). Roast the asparagus for 10-15 minutes or until it's tender.

Cauliflower Au Gratin: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Cut a head of cauliflower into small florets and place them in a baking dish. In a separate pan, cook some diced bacon until it's crispy. Stir in some diced onions, minced garlic, and a can of cream of mushroom soup. Pour the soup mixture over the cauliflower in the baking dish and top with some shredded cheese. Bake the cauliflower for 20-25 minutes or until it's tender and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Basic Coleslaw: In a large bowl, mix together some shredded cabbage, grated carrots, and diced onions. In a separate bowl, whisk together some mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, and your choice of seasonings (such as celery seeds and mustard). Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Chill the coleslaw in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Cheesy Cauliflower Bake: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Cut a head of cauliflower into small florets and place them in a baking dish. Top the cauliflower with some diced bacon and shredded cheese. Bake the cauliflower for 20-25 minutes or until it's tender and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Oven Roasted Green Beans: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Place some green beans on a baking sheet and drizzle them with olive oil. Season the green beans with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as minced garlic and paprika). Roast the green beans for 10-15 minutes or until they are tender.

Garlic Sauteed Spinach: Heat a pan over medium heat and add some oil. Once the oil is hot, add some spinach to the pan and cook until it's wilted. Stir in some minced garlic and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes. Season the spinach with salt, pepper, and your choice of seasonings (such as lemon juice and nutmeg).

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Cut a head of cauliflower into small florets and place them on a baking sheet. Drizzle the cauliflower with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and minced garlic. Roast the cauliflower for 20-25 minutes or until it's tender and browned.

By adding a variety of side dishes to your meals, you can increase the variety and flavor of your ketogenic diet.

Dessert

Desserts can be a challenging aspect of the ketogenic diet, as many traditional desserts are high in carbs and sugar. However, there are still many delicious and satisfying low-carb options to choose from. Here are a few cheap and easy keto dessert ideas to try: Chia seed pudding: Mix together chia seeds, unsweetened almond milk, and your favorite low-carb sweetener to make a creamy and satisfying pudding. Keto brownies: Make a batch of low-carb brownies using almond flour and sweetened with a sugar substitute. Coconut cream pie: Make a coconut cream pie using a low-carb crust and a filling made with coconut milk and sweetened with a sugar substitute. Pumpkin Cheesecake: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, beat together some cream cheese and pumpkin puree until smooth. Add in some eggs, heavy cream, and your choice of sweetener (such as erythritol or stevia). Mix until well combined. Pour the cheesecake mixture into a prepared crust (such as a low carb graham cracker crust or a pecan crust). Bake the cheesecake for 45-50 minutes or until it's set. Allow the cheesecake to cool completely before slicing and serving. Easy Low Carb Mousse Pudding: In a large bowl, beat together some heavy cream and your choice of sweetener (such as erythritol or stevia) until stiff peaks form. In a separate bowl, beat together some cream cheese and your choice of flavorings (such as cocoa powder or peanut butter) until smooth. Gently fold the cream cheese mixture into the whipped cream. Divide the mousse into individual serving cups and chill in the fridge for at least an hour before serving. Cream Cheese Cookies: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, beat together some cream cheese and your choice of sweetener (such as erythritol or stevia) until smooth. Stir in some eggs and vanilla extract. In a separate bowl, whisk together some almond flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until well combined. Drop spoonfuls of the cookie dough onto a baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. 3-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse: In a large bowl, beat together some heavy cream and your choice of sweetener (such as erythritol or stevia) until stiff peaks form. In a separate bowl, melt together some chocolate chips and some heavy cream. Gently fold the chocolate mixture into the whipped cream. Divide the mousse into individual serving cups and chill in the fridge for at least an hour before serving. Peanut Butter Bites: In a large bowl, beat together some peanut butter and your choice of sweetener (such as erythritol or stevia) until smooth. Stir in some almond flour and an egg until well combined. Roll the dough into small balls and place them on a baking sheet. Flatten the balls slightly with a fork. Bake the cookies for 8-10 minutes or until they are set. No Carb Peanut Butter Cookies: In a large bowl, beat together some peanut butter and your choice of sweetener (such as erythritol or stevia) until smooth. Stir in some almond flour and an egg until well combined. Roll the dough into small balls and place them on a baking sheet. Flatten the balls slightly with a fork. Bake the cookies for 8-10 minutes or until they are set. By getting creative and using low-carb ingredients, you can enjoy delicious and satisfying keto desserts without breaking the carb limit.

FAQs

Can I eat keto on a very tight budget?

Absolutely! There are plenty of affordable keto options out there. Eggs, canned tuna, and seasonal vegetables are just a few budget-friendly staples. Are there quick keto meals for busy days?

Yes! Quick stir-fries, omelets, and prepped salads are great for busy days. How can I make my keto meals more interesting?

Experiment with spices and herbs! They add flavor without the carbs. Can I still eat out while on a keto diet?

Definitely. Look for grilled meats, salads, and ask to swap out high-carb sides. Is it possible to do keto as a vegetarian?

Yes, it's possible! Focus on low-carb vegetables, nuts, and dairy products.

There you have it – your comprehensive guide to enjoying keto meals without spending a fortune. Dive in, experiment, and most importantly, enjoy every keto-friendly bite!

