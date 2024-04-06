Easy Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Here's the recipe for a rich and creamy keto pumpkin cheesecake with all the flavors of fall. It's a popular low-carb holiday dessert that is sure to become a family favorite with those classic fall seasonings!

This pumpkin keto cheesecake is a must-have dessert. The pumpkin flavor and spices are perfect for welcoming fall! It's the perfect thing to add to your Thanksgiving menu.

Your family is sure to enjoy this sugar-free dessert if you bring it to your holiday meal. Cheesecake is always preferred over pie at family dinners. In fact, it's just as good as my keto pumpkin pie and will become a favorite during the holidays!

This keto pumpkin pie cheesecake is based on my keto blueberry cheesecake recipe. I used the same crust but changed up the filling to omit the berries and add pumpkin puree. But the crust in my ricotta cheese pie would taste great too.

Ingredients Needed For Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake

It's actually pretty simple to make this entire cheesecake entirely from scratch - and it doesn't take a ton of ingredients either.

Gluten-Free Pie Crust

There are just four ingredients in the pie crust. Almond flour makes up the base. Use almond flour, not almond meal. It also has butter to give it moisture, cinnamon for flavor, and a sugar-free sweetener to help it taste sweet.

Pumpkin Puree

It's very important that you use pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie filling. Pumpkin pie filling has added spices and sugar.

You can even make your own pumpkin puree with roasted pumpkin.

Cream Cheese

Cream cheese makes up the bulk of the cheesecake filling. Full-fat cream cheese will taste the best and give you the most nutrition.

Sweetener

Pyure All Purposeis my favorite sweetener for the filling. You can also substitute with Swerve. It adds sweetness without any funky aftertaste.

Eggs

You need eggs as a binding ingredient in the cheesecake.

Spices

I used my own combination of spices - cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. You can also just use some pumpkin pie spice instead!

Quick Tips:

Double the filling and bake it in a springform pan if you prefer a more traditional style.

if you prefer a more traditional style. Make sure the cream cheese has reached room temperature so you don’t get lumps in the sugar-free pumpkin cheesecake filling. If you are in a rush, you can gently warm it in the microwave on 30% power until the desired temperature is reached.

so you don’t get lumps in the sugar-free pumpkin cheesecake filling. If you are in a rush, you can gently warm it in the microwave on 30% power until the desired temperature is reached. The eggs should also be at room temperature to prevent any chilling of the cheese. Eggs can be submerged in warm water for about 15 minutes to gently warm them up from the refrigerator.

to prevent any chilling of the cheese. Eggs can be submerged in warm water for about 15 minutes to gently warm them up from the refrigerator. Use a food processor to blend the cream cheese into the other ingredients. It tends to do a better job than a hand mixer and can result in a smoother cheesecake filling.

How To Make Low-Carb Pumpkin Cheesecake

All the exact steps are in the printable recipe card at the bottom of this post. First, here are some extra tips and a quick overview showing you how to make this easy cheesecake.

Make The Almond Flour Crust

The first step is to make the almond flour crust. Combine almond flour, cinnamon, and sweetener in a pie or springform pan.

Then, stir in melted butter until it is evenly distributed into the dry ingredients.

Press mixture down with your fingers or the back of a spoon to form a crust. The crust can be baked or left unbaked for a no-bake cheesecake.

Blend The Filling Ingredients

Once the crust is made, the filling ingredients are blended together with an electric mixer or food processor. Combine the cream cheese, sweetener, and vanilla extract first.

Then, blend in pumpkin puree, eggs, and spices.

Bake The Cheesecake

Pour the filling over the prepared crust and bake until set. Cool completely and chill before serving.

What To Serve With Pumpkin Cheesecake

This cheesecake makes the perfect after-dinner dessert or a filling snack. Add some homemade whipped cream on top. One slice has 6g net carbs, so I suggest enjoying a slice by itself or with something that has very few carbs.

These almond ricotta cheese cookies only have 1g net carbs in each cookie, so they will be fine with a slice. Or, indulge in these chocolate chip cookies - they have almost no carbs at all!

Frequently Asked Questions About Keto Pumpkin Cheesecake

Before we get to the printable recipe card, here are some questions people often ask about this low-carb pumpkin cheesecake.

Is Swerve confectioner's sugar substitute or granular sugar substitute better in the filling?

Since this is a rich and creamy cheesecake, either confectioner's sugar or granular sugar substitute will work in the recipe.

Does the baking time change if I used a pre-made keto pie crust?

The baking time does not change. You can even eat the pie crust unbaked. The baking time in the recipe card refers to how long it takes for the filling to bake.

How do you store leftover keto pumpkin cheesecake?

Store leftover cheesecake in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

What are some other keto recipes I can make with pumpkin?

If you love this pumpkin cheesecake recipe, you're sure to enjoy the following recipes too: Low Carb Cream Cheese Pumpkin Bread - Adding in a sweet cream cheese filling really takes this quick bread up a notch!

Easy Pumpkin Soup With Bacon - The original recipe was made with black soybeans, but I ended up replacing those with zero-carb bacon, which gave a much better flavor.

This creamy pumpkin cheesecake will soon become a favorite holiday dessert. It tastes perfect at large dinner parties or when you are on the couch watching TV. It's so rich that one slice will fill you up - and you'll want to make more when it runs out.

Other Popular Cheesecake Recipes

If you enjoyed this keto pumpkin cheesecake recipe, check out all my low-carb cheesecake recipes! They are some of my favorites!

Easy Keto Cheesecake is a basic recipe that you can customize and change in a variety of ways.

is a basic recipe that you can customize and change in a variety of ways. Italian Cheesecake is made with ricotta cheese and has a zesty lemon flavor.

is made with ricotta cheese and has a zesty lemon flavor. Keto No Bake Cheesecake is topped with fresh fruit for a festive appearance.

is topped with fresh fruit for a festive appearance. Coffee Cheesecake is perfect for coffee-lovers - and only has 5g net carbs in each slice.

is perfect for coffee-lovers - and only has 5g net carbs in each slice. No Bake Peanut Butter Cheesecake is an indulgent, rich, and nutty cheesecake that is popular with anyone that enjoyes peanut butter cookies.

Recipe

Low Carb Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie 4.71 from 41 votes There's no need for a special occasion to enjoy a rich and creamy pumpkin low carb cheesecake pie. It's a simple dessert that can be enjoyed year round. Prep Time:10 minutes mins Cook Time:40 minutes mins Total Time:50 minutes mins Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Print Pin Review Recipe Save Recipe Servings: 8 people Calories: 460 Video Ingredients Crust: ▢ 1 ¾ cups almond flour

▢ ½ teaspoon cinnamon

▢ 1 ½ tablespoons Pyure All Purpose or 3 tablespoons Swerve

▢ 1 stick butter melted Filling: ▢ ⅓ cup Pyure All Purpose or ⅔ cup Swerve

▢ 16 ounces cream cheese at room temperature

▢ ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ ⅔ cup pumpkin puree at room temperature

▢ 2 large eggs at room temperature

▢ ½ teaspoon cinnamon

▢ ¼ teaspoon nutmeg

▢ ⅛ teaspoon allspice US Customary - Metric Instructions Crust: Mix together almond flour, cinnamon, and sweetener in 9-inch deep dish pie pan.

Stir in melted butter.

Press mixture down into pie pan with hands. Filling: In large mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, sweetener, and vanilla with electric mixer until smooth. Or, use a food processor to ensure all the ingredients are well combined for the filling.



Blend in the pumpkin, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice until well combined.

Pour pumpkin cheesecake filling into prepared crust. Bake at 350ºF for 35-40 minutes or until filling is set.

Allow cheesecake to cool on rack. Then chill in refrigerator for several hours or overnight before serving. Notes Double the filling and bake it in a springform pan if you prefer a more traditional style. Make sure the cream cheese has reached room temperature so you don't get lumps in the sugar-free pumpkin cheesecake filling. If you are in a rush, you can gently warm it in the microwave on 30% power until the desired temperature is reached. The eggs should also be at room temperature to prevent any chilling of the cheese. Eggs can be submerged in warm water for about 15 minutes to gently warm them up from the refrigerator. Use a food processor to blend the cream cheese into the other ingredients. It tends to do a better job than a hand mixer and can result in a smoother cheesecake filling. Nutrition Serving: 1slice | Calories: 460 | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 44g | Saturated Fat: 19g | Cholesterol: 139mg | Sodium: 301mg | Potassium: 137mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 4360IU | Vitamin C: 0.8mg | Calcium: 123mg | Iron: 1.6mg Additional Info Net Carbs: 6g | % Carbs: 5.2% | % Protein: 8.7% | % Fat: 86.1% | SmartPoints: 19

First published on September 14, 2017. Post updated on November 11, 2021, with new images and additional recipe information.