Easy Khachapuri Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

Published: by Dina
This easy khachapuri recipe is a quick and simplified version of the classic Georgian cheese bread. Each pizza bread boat is loaded with 4 different kinds of cheese, a runny egg, and baked to melted cheesy perfection!
If you make this easy khachapuri, be sure to serve with more traditional Georgian food like chakhokhbili. The flavors in that dish will have your tastebuds run wild!
How to make Easy Khachapuri
- First, combine all the khachapuri cheeses (mozzarella, feta, parmesan, and ricotta cheese) in a bowl.
- Now, using a rolling pin, roll pizza dough out to a circle.
- Then, place the khachapuri cheese filling inside each piece of dough. Now, roll up the sides and create a boat shape. I like to twist the ends of each khachapuri when doing this step.
- Bake each Georgian cheese bread in the oven for 20 minutes. Then add in the egg and butter in the center of each khachapuri. You’ll want to bake it in the oven for another 5 minutes to slightly cook the egg.
What cheeses go into khachapuri?
Traditional khachapuri usually has kimeruli and sulguni cheese. But, these cheeses are extremely hard to find in the United States. Therefore many people make it with mozzarella and feta cheese. I like to use farmers cheese, ricotta cheese and parmesan in this easy khachapuri recipe.
Different ways to make khachapuri
- Adjaruli khachapuri– The most common type of khachapuri is the one in which you shape the dough into a boat like this easy khachapuri and filled with different cheeses, egg, and butter.
- Imeruli khachapuri- Is a round shaped khachapuri that is a double-crusted flatbread in which you stuff with cheese and a beaten egg to hold it all together.
- Megruli khachapuri– Is also referred to as the double cheese khachapuri, because you stuff it with cheese like Imeruli but there is even more cheesed you top it with too.
No matter which version of khachapuri you make, they are all going to consist of warm yeast bread and ooey-gooey cheese. It’s truly the ultimate cheese bread that everyone can’t get enough of!
What to eat with khachapuri?
- chakhohbili– A Georgian chicken stew with herbs.
- Any salad– big spinach or garden salad would definitely help balance all these cheese and bread.
- khinkali– are meaty soup-filled dumplings bursting with slurpable flavor.
- Spiced Georgian meatballs- any meat would definitely pair well with this easy khachapuri
Watch how to make this easy khachapuri recipe here
Full Recipe Instructions
Easy Khachapuri Recipe
This easy khachapuri recipe is a quick and simplified version of the classic georgian cheese bread. Melted cheeses with a runny egg in a pizza bread boat.
Course: Appetizer, bread
Cuisine: Georgian
Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes minutes
Proofing Time: 1 hour hour 30 minutes minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes minutes
Servings: 8 people
Calories: 361kcal
Author: Dina
Ingredients
- 16 oz pizza dough
- 3/4 cup feta cheese
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 2 eggs + 1 for egg wash
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
Instructions
Let the pizza dough proof for about 1 hour at room temperature.
In a bowl add 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, 1/2 cup grated Parmesan, and 1 cup ricotta cheese. Then mix it all together.
Place your pizza dough onto a floured surface and divide it in half. Now take one of those halves, shape it into a ball and roll it out to about 9 inches in diameter. Then repeat this with the other half of the dough.
Place both doughs onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and begin filling the center of each khachapuri with the cheese mixture.
Now roll up the side of each khachapuri and twist the ends. We’re going for a boat like shape here. Cover the cheese boats with a kitchen towel and proof for about 30 minutes.
Once the khachapuri is done proofing, remove the towel and brush the dough with egg wash.
Bake the khachapuri at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.
Then make a well in the center of each cheese boat, crack in egg on the middle and add 1 tbsp of unsalted butter to each khachapuri.
Bake for an additional 5 minutes and enjoy the khachapuri while it’s warm.
Nutrition
Calories: 361kcal | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 98mg | Sodium: 835mg | Potassium: 79mg | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 540IU | Calcium: 315mg | Iron: 2.1mg
Amalia says
I am very excited to try this, I’ve been missing Khachapuri since I first tried it in Jerusalem. I’ve been told by others to mix egg into the cheese mixture before putting it into the dough. Everything else is the same (and finally the egg on top). What is your view of mixing egg into the cheese mixture itself?
simplyhomecooked says
Hi Amalia! I’m so happy you found my khachapuri recipe! If you want to get as authentic as possible I highly recommend making my original Khachapuri recipe for optimal results. I really want you to get the full experience since you’ve tried the real deal before. I honestly love adding the egg at the end. Once it comes out of the oven, mix it around in the cheese and it will cook the egg further. This will result and a delicious cheesy dip. It’s soooo YUMMY!
Lance Noe says
Do you use a store bought dough? Pillsbury?
simplyhomecooked says
Hi Lance, I use store-bought pizza dough. I’ve never tried Pillsbury dough so I don’t know how it would taste.
Reply
Lance Noe says
AWESOME! Thank you!
simplyhomecooked says
No problem! 🙂
Kristina says
How far in advance can you make this recipe? Can you roll it all out and add the cheese and refrigerate overnight?, then let stand for an hour or so and then bake?
simplyhomecooked says
Hi Kristina, technically you can fill the khachapuri with cheese and cover and refrigerate and bake the following morning. But I’m afraid the dough might rise too much. I have never tried this method so I cant truly say how exactly it will turn out. But theoretically, it should work.
Reply
Kat says
I’m so trying these! The minute you shared this khachapuri recipe on your IG, I jumped to the recipe to see how you made it. Love love that you used pizza dough. Such an easy hack. And all the cheeses…OMG..so good.
simplyhomecooked says
Yay! Katya, this easy khachapuri recipe has become so popular among my family! Who doesn’t love quick recipes right?
Reply
Susan Olcott says
Love all your foods
simplyhomecooked says
Thank you, Susan!
Reply
Olga says
It looks mouth-watering! I cannot wait to try it. It’ll be the perfect breakfast and I know kids would love it.
simplyhomecooked says
Thank you Olga, my kiddos love khacahpuri. I think your little ones will love it too!
Reply
Jules says
I went to Georgia when I was 14 but I don’t remember eating these, which I so regret now! I need to try your recipe for easy khachapuri to remedy that situation!! They look absolutely mouthwatering!
simplyhomecooked says
Thank you, Julia! Oh boy if I only had the opportunity to go to Georgia, the first thing I would eat is khachapuri! I hope you enjoy this easy version 🙂
Reply
NataD says
When I first saw this recipe, my mouth was watering. I love that I can use our favorite pizza dough recipe in the this easy khachapuri. My kids would call this pizza boats! 🙂 Tipping them with eggs makes for a perfect brunch recipe with friends.
simplyhomecooked says
This easy khachapuri is so perfect for brunch because it’s sped up with readily made pizza dough! Who doesn’t love quick recipes right?! 🙂
Reply
