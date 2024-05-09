Easy Khachapuri Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy here.

This easy khachapuri recipe is a quick and simplified version of the classic Georgian cheese bread. Each pizza bread boat is loaded with 4 different kinds of cheese, a runny egg, and baked to melted cheesy perfection!

If you make this easy khachapuri, be sure to serve with more traditional Georgian food like chakhokhbili. The flavors in that dish will have your tastebuds run wild!

How to make Easy Khachapuri

First, combine all the khachapuri cheeses (mozzarella, feta, parmesan, and ricotta cheese) in a bowl.

Now, using a rolling pin, roll pizza dough out to a circle.

Then, place the khachapuri cheese filling inside each piece of dough. Now, roll up the sides and create a boat shape. I like to twist the ends of each khachapuri when doing this step.

Bake each Georgian cheese bread in the oven for 20 minutes. Then add in the egg and butter in the center of each khachapuri. You’ll want to bake it in the oven for another 5 minutes to slightly cook the egg.

What cheeses go into khachapuri?

Traditional khachapuri usually has kimeruli and sulguni cheese. But, these cheeses are extremely hard to find in the United States. Therefore many people make it with mozzarella and feta cheese. I like to use farmers cheese, ricotta cheese and parmesan in this easy khachapuri recipe.

Different ways to make khachapuri

Adjaruli khachapuri – The most common type of khachapuri is the one in which you shape the dough into a boat like this easy khachapuri and filled with different cheeses, egg, and butter.

– The most common type of khachapuri is the one in which you shape the dough into a boat like this easy khachapuri and filled with different cheeses, egg, and butter. Imeruli khachapuri- Is a round shaped khachapuri that is a double-crusted flatbread in which you stuff with cheese and a beaten egg to hold it all together.

Is a round shaped khachapuri that is a double-crusted flatbread in which you stuff with cheese and a beaten egg to hold it all together. Megruli khachapuri– Is also referred to as the double cheese khachapuri, because you stuff it with cheese like Imeruli but there is even more cheesed you top it with too.

No matter which version of khachapuri you make, they are all going to consist of warm yeast bread and ooey-gooey cheese. It’s truly the ultimate cheese bread that everyone can’t get enough of!

What to eat with khachapuri?

chakhohbili – A Georgian chicken stew with herbs.

– A Georgian chicken stew with herbs. Any salad – big spinach or garden salad would definitely help balance all these cheese and bread.

– big spinach or garden salad would definitely help balance all these cheese and bread. khinkali – are meaty soup-filled dumplings bursting with slurpable flavor.

– are meaty soup-filled dumplings bursting with slurpable flavor. Spiced Georgian meatballs- any meat would definitely pair well with this easy khachapuri

Watch how to make this easy khachapuri recipe here

Full Recipe Instructions

Easy Khachapuri Recipe This easy khachapuri recipe is a quick and simplified version of the classic georgian cheese bread. Melted cheeses with a runny egg in a pizza bread boat. 5 from 5 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Appetizer, bread Cuisine: Georgian Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes minutes Proofing Time: 1 hour hour 30 minutes minutes Total Time: 40 minutes minutes Servings: 8 people Calories: 361kcal Author: Dina Ingredients ▢ 16 oz pizza dough

▢ 3/4 cup feta cheese

▢ 1 cup ricotta cheese

▢ 1 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

▢ 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

▢ 2 eggs + 1 for egg wash

▢ 2 tbsp unsalted butter Instructions Let the pizza dough proof for about 1 hour at room temperature.

In a bowl add 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, 1/2 cup grated Parmesan, and 1 cup ricotta cheese. Then mix it all together.

Place your pizza dough onto a floured surface and divide it in half. Now take one of those halves, shape it into a ball and roll it out to about 9 inches in diameter. Then repeat this with the other half of the dough.

Place both doughs onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and begin filling the center of each khachapuri with the cheese mixture.

Now roll up the side of each khachapuri and twist the ends. We’re going for a boat like shape here. Cover the cheese boats with a kitchen towel and proof for about 30 minutes.

Once the khachapuri is done proofing, remove the towel and brush the dough with egg wash.

Bake the khachapuri at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.

Then make a well in the center of each cheese boat, crack in egg on the middle and add 1 tbsp of unsalted butter to each khachapuri.

Bake for an additional 5 minutes and enjoy the khachapuri while it’s warm. See Also 38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet)The Best Sourdough Soft Pretzels RecipeOma's Butterkuchen (Zuckerkuchen) – German Butter Cake RecipeBraided Pesto Bread Recipe - Pesto Wreath Bread - Tickling Palates Nutrition Calories: 361kcal | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 98mg | Sodium: 835mg | Potassium: 79mg | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 540IU | Calcium: 315mg | Iron: 2.1mg Did you make this recipe? Snap a photo of it and tag me on Instagram @simplyhomecooked or use the hashtag #simplyhomecooked so I can see it and feature it!