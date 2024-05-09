Easy Khachapuri Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

Published: by Dina

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy here.

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This easy khachapuri recipe is a quick and simplified version of the classic Georgian cheese bread. Each pizza bread boat is loaded with 4 different kinds of cheese, a runny egg, and baked to melted cheesy perfection!

If you make this easy khachapuri, be sure to serve with more traditional Georgian food like chakhokhbili. The flavors in that dish will have your tastebuds run wild!

Easy Khachapuri Recipe (VIDEO) (1)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy here.

How to make Easy Khachapuri

  • First, combine all the khachapuri cheeses (mozzarella, feta, parmesan, and ricotta cheese) in a bowl.
  • Now, using a rolling pin, roll pizza dough out to a circle.
  • Then, place the khachapuri cheese filling inside each piece of dough. Now, roll up the sides and create a boat shape. I like to twist the ends of each khachapuri when doing this step.
  • Bake each Georgian cheese bread in the oven for 20 minutes. Then add in the egg and butter in the center of each khachapuri. You’ll want to bake it in the oven for another 5 minutes to slightly cook the egg.

What cheeses go into khachapuri?

Traditional khachapuri usually has kimeruli and sulguni cheese. But, these cheeses are extremely hard to find in the United States. Therefore many people make it with mozzarella and feta cheese. I like to use farmers cheese, ricotta cheese and parmesan in this easy khachapuri recipe.

Easy Khachapuri Recipe (VIDEO) (2)

Different ways to make khachapuri

  • Adjaruli khachapuri– The most common type of khachapuri is the one in which you shape the dough into a boat like this easy khachapuri and filled with different cheeses, egg, and butter.
  • Imeruli khachapuri- Is a round shaped khachapuri that is a double-crusted flatbread in which you stuff with cheese and a beaten egg to hold it all together.
  • Megruli khachapuri– Is also referred to as the double cheese khachapuri, because you stuff it with cheese like Imeruli but there is even more cheesed you top it with too.

Easy Khachapuri Recipe (VIDEO) (3)

No matter which version of khachapuri you make, they are all going to consist of warm yeast bread and ooey-gooey cheese. It’s truly the ultimate cheese bread that everyone can’t get enough of!

What to eat with khachapuri?

  • chakhohbili– A Georgian chicken stew with herbs.
  • Any salad– big spinach or garden salad would definitely help balance all these cheese and bread.
  • khinkali– are meaty soup-filled dumplings bursting with slurpable flavor.
  • Spiced Georgian meatballs- any meat would definitely pair well with this easy khachapuri

Watch how to make this easy khachapuri recipe here

Full Recipe Instructions

Easy Khachapuri Recipe (VIDEO) (4)

Easy Khachapuri Recipe

This easy khachapuri recipe is a quick and simplified version of the classic georgian cheese bread. Melted cheeses with a runny egg in a pizza bread boat.

5 from 5 votes

Print Pin Rate

Course: Appetizer, bread

Cuisine: Georgian

Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes minutes

Proofing Time: 1 hour hour 30 minutes minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes minutes

Servings: 8 people

Calories: 361kcal

Author: Dina

Ingredients

  • 16 oz pizza dough
  • 3/4 cup feta cheese
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 2 eggs + 1 for egg wash
  • 2 tbsp unsalted butter

Instructions

  • Let the pizza dough proof for about 1 hour at room temperature.

  • In a bowl add 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, 1/2 cup grated Parmesan, and 1 cup ricotta cheese. Then mix it all together.

  • Place your pizza dough onto a floured surface and divide it in half. Now take one of those halves, shape it into a ball and roll it out to about 9 inches in diameter. Then repeat this with the other half of the dough.

  • Place both doughs onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and begin filling the center of each khachapuri with the cheese mixture.

  • Now roll up the side of each khachapuri and twist the ends. We’re going for a boat like shape here. Cover the cheese boats with a kitchen towel and proof for about 30 minutes.

  • Once the khachapuri is done proofing, remove the towel and brush the dough with egg wash.

  • Bake the khachapuri at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.

  • Then make a well in the center of each cheese boat, crack in egg on the middle and add 1 tbsp of unsalted butter to each khachapuri.

  • Bake for an additional 5 minutes and enjoy the khachapuri while it’s warm.

See Also
38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet)The Best Sourdough Soft Pretzels RecipeOma's Butterkuchen (Zuckerkuchen) – German Butter Cake RecipeBraided Pesto Bread Recipe - Pesto Wreath Bread - Tickling Palates

Nutrition

Calories: 361kcal | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 98mg | Sodium: 835mg | Potassium: 79mg | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 540IU | Calcium: 315mg | Iron: 2.1mg

Did you make this recipe? Snap a photo of it and tag me on Instagram @simplyhomecooked or use the hashtag #simplyhomecooked so I can see it and feature it!

  • Author
  • Recent Posts

Follow me

Dina

Hi, I’m Dina, so glad you stopped by! I believe life is too short for bad coffee and boring meals. With my easy to follow step-by-step recipes, you’ll be surprised at how quickly a wholesome and delicious meal can come together. I hope you find something you enjoy!

Follow me

Latest posts by Dina (see all)

  • Chicken Spaghetti - February 26, 2024
  • Crispy Fried Ravioli - February 24, 2024
  • Chocolate Spartak Cake - February 21, 2024

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave questions and feedback here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Amalia says

    I am very excited to try this, I’ve been missing Khachapuri since I first tried it in Jerusalem. I’ve been told by others to mix egg into the cheese mixture before putting it into the dough. Everything else is the same (and finally the egg on top). What is your view of mixing egg into the cheese mixture itself?

    Reply

    • simplyhomecooked says

      See Also
      Authentic Polish Paczki Recipe | Seasons and Suppers

      Hi Amalia! I’m so happy you found my khachapuri recipe! If you want to get as authentic as possible I highly recommend making my original Khachapuri recipe for optimal results. I really want you to get the full experience since you’ve tried the real deal before. I honestly love adding the egg at the end. Once it comes out of the oven, mix it around in the cheese and it will cook the egg further. This will result and a delicious cheesy dip. It’s soooo YUMMY!

      Reply

  2. Lance Noe says

    Do you use a store bought dough? Pillsbury?

    Reply

    • simplyhomecooked says

      Hi Lance, I use store-bought pizza dough. I’ve never tried Pillsbury dough so I don’t know how it would taste.

      Reply

      • Lance Noe says

        AWESOME! Thank you!

      • simplyhomecooked says

        No problem! 🙂

  3. Kristina says

    How far in advance can you make this recipe? Can you roll it all out and add the cheese and refrigerate overnight?, then let stand for an hour or so and then bake?

    Reply

    • simplyhomecooked says

      Hi Kristina, technically you can fill the khachapuri with cheese and cover and refrigerate and bake the following morning. But I’m afraid the dough might rise too much. I have never tried this method so I cant truly say how exactly it will turn out. But theoretically, it should work.

      Reply

  4. Kat says

    Easy Khachapuri Recipe (VIDEO) (7)
    I’m so trying these! The minute you shared this khachapuri recipe on your IG, I jumped to the recipe to see how you made it. Love love that you used pizza dough. Such an easy hack. And all the cheeses…OMG..so good.

    Reply

    • simplyhomecooked says

      Yay! Katya, this easy khachapuri recipe has become so popular among my family! Who doesn’t love quick recipes right?

      Reply

  5. Susan Olcott says

    Love all your foods

    Reply

    • simplyhomecooked says

      Thank you, Susan!

      Reply

  6. Olga says

    Easy Khachapuri Recipe (VIDEO) (8)
    It looks mouth-watering! I cannot wait to try it. It’ll be the perfect breakfast and I know kids would love it.

    Reply

    • simplyhomecooked says

      Thank you Olga, my kiddos love khacahpuri. I think your little ones will love it too!

      Reply

  7. Jules says

    Easy Khachapuri Recipe (VIDEO) (9)
    I went to Georgia when I was 14 but I don’t remember eating these, which I so regret now! I need to try your recipe for easy khachapuri to remedy that situation!! They look absolutely mouthwatering!

    Reply

    • simplyhomecooked says

      Thank you, Julia! Oh boy if I only had the opportunity to go to Georgia, the first thing I would eat is khachapuri! I hope you enjoy this easy version 🙂

      Reply

  8. NataD says

    Easy Khachapuri Recipe (VIDEO) (10)
    When I first saw this recipe, my mouth was watering. I love that I can use our favorite pizza dough recipe in the this easy khachapuri. My kids would call this pizza boats! 🙂 Tipping them with eggs makes for a perfect brunch recipe with friends.

    Reply

    • simplyhomecooked says

      This easy khachapuri is so perfect for brunch because it’s sped up with readily made pizza dough! Who doesn’t love quick recipes right?! 🙂

      Reply

Easy Khachapuri Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)
Top Articles
Recipe for Bacon Jam!
Easy 5-Minute Keto Ice Cream Recipe
Edmunds.com Appraisal
Meine Highlights des Home Assistant Release 2022.3 - smarterkram.de
Latest Posts
Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe
Salisbury Steak Meatballs in Mushroom Gravy Recipe | Little Spice Jar
Article information

Author: Maia Crooks Jr

Last Updated:

Views: 5842

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Maia Crooks Jr

Birthday: 1997-09-21

Address: 93119 Joseph Street, Peggyfurt, NC 11582

Phone: +2983088926881

Job: Principal Design Liaison

Hobby: Web surfing, Skiing, role-playing games, Sketching, Polo, Sewing, Genealogy

Introduction: My name is Maia Crooks Jr, I am a homely, joyous, shiny, successful, hilarious, thoughtful, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.