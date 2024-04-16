Easy Lasagna Soup Recipe - I Heart Naptime (2024)

Jamielyn Nye

This easy lasagna soup recipe simmers in one pot with tender noodles, sausage, garlic, onion, an Italian seasoned marinara sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan and creamy ricotta. The easiest way to enjoy lasagna!

If you love lasagna, don’t miss these other favorites from white lasagna soup to crockpot lasagna and chicken Alfredo lasagna!

Table of Contents Favorite Lasagna Soup Recipe

Why You’ll Love This Lasagna Soup

Easy Lasagna Soup Ingredients

Lasagna Soup Variations

How to Make Lasagna Soup

5 star review

Serving Suggestions

Storage

More Classic Soup Recipes

Lasagna Soup Recipe Printable Recipe

This time of year soup recipes aredefinitely on the menu. I’m sharing one of my family’s favorites, easy lasagna soup. The best thing about this recipe is that it’s made all in one pot!

If you love all the delicious Italian flavors like Italian sausage, pasta, tomatoes, garlic, basil and cheese in a traditional lasagna, you are going to love this soup version. I even have a crockpot lasagna soup, too!

Why You’ll Love This Lasagna Soup

One pot : All the comfort of lasagna but easily made in one pot with no layering or even rolling like in these lasagna roll ups !

: All the comfort of lasagna but easily made in one pot with no layering or even rolling like in these ! Comfort food: Pasta, cheese and a rich tomato sauce in a comforting bowl of soup, my family can’t get enough of this soup, chicken gnocchi soup or sausage tortellini soup , too!

Easy Lasagna Soup Ingredients

The ingredient list may look long, but I promise this comes together quickly and contains simple ingredients you might already have!

Find the fullprintable recipewith specific measurements below.

Italian sausage: I prefer mild Italian sausage, but use your favorite.

I prefer mild Italian sausage, but use your favorite. Onion and garlic: Classic aromatic ingredients that add lots of flavor.

Classic aromatic ingredients that add lots of flavor. Chicken stock: To thin out the sauce into soup consistency.

To thin out the sauce into soup consistency. Tomatoes: Two 15 oz cans of petite diced tomatoes with their juices and tomato paste.

Two 15 oz cans of petite diced tomatoes with their juices and tomato paste. Seasonings : Oregano, Italian seasoning , freshly chopped basil, salt and pepper.

: Oregano, , freshly chopped basil, salt and pepper. Lasagna noodles: Regular lasagna noodles broken into smaller pieces or if you can find mafalda pasta that works, too!

Regular lasagna noodles broken into smaller pieces or if you can find mafalda pasta that works, too! Cheese: Freshly grated parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese and Ricotta for topping.

Lasagna Soup Variations Meat: Can use ground beef, ground turkey or ground pork instead of sausage (although sausage definitely adds more flavor). Add in 1/2 teaspoon more Italian seasoning to compensate.

Can use ground beef, ground turkey or ground pork instead of sausage (although sausage definitely adds more flavor). Add in 1/2 teaspoon more Italian seasoning to compensate. Pasta substitutions: If you don’t have lasagna noodles, you can add in other types of pasta like ziti noodles or fusilli.

If you don’t have lasagna noodles, you can add in other types of pasta like ziti noodles or fusilli. Spicy: Feel free to sprinkle in some red pepper flakes for a boost of heat.

Feel free to sprinkle in some red pepper flakes for a boost of heat. Veggies: Add more vegetables with the onion and garlic. Mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers and yellow squash or zucchini would work great.

Add more vegetables with the onion and garlic. Mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers and yellow squash or zucchini would work great. Fresh herbs: Sprinkle in some fresh parsley right before serving for added flavor.

How to Make Lasagna Soup

Warm and comforting soup in one pot, it doesn’t get any easier or better than that!

Brown meat. Heat the olive oil in a large pot on stove top over medium-heat. Add in the chopped onion and cook until tender, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook an additional minute. Add sausage (break up with a wooden spoon) and cook until browned. Drain excess grease.

Heat the olive oil in a large pot on stove top over medium-heat. Add in the chopped onion and cook until tender, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook an additional minute. Add sausage (break up with a wooden spoon) and cook until browned. Drain excess grease. Add sauce and spices. Add in chicken broth, tomatoes and tomato paste and stir to combine. Then add in oregano, Italian seasoning and basil. Bring to a light boil.

Add in chicken broth, tomatoes and tomato paste and stir to combine. Then add in oregano, Italian seasoning and basil. Bring to a light boil. Cook lasagna noodles. Add in the uncooked lasagna noodle pieces. Cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the noodles are tender.

Add in the uncooked lasagna noodle pieces. Cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the noodles are tender. Serve.Add in the parmesan, mozzarella cheese, salt and pepper and stir to combine. Ladle lasagna soup into bowls and top with a dollop of ricotta cheese and fresh basil. You can always add more parmesan if you love cheese. Who are we kidding? More cheese is always a good idea!

5 star review “This is my family’s favorite recipe in the world! When I want a recipe that everyone will devour, this is my go-to. Bonus is how fast and easy it is to make this soup. Highly recommend.” -Rachel K

Serving Suggestions

This one pot lasagna soup is definitely a recipe to add to your menu this during the colder months and it’s the perfect comfort food.I love to ladle it into bowls with a dollop of ricotta cheese on top.

This dish pairs perfectly with a bigchopped salad or Caesar saladand myeasy garlic bread.Other favorites include this cheesy garlic bread and an Italian salad for a complete dinner idea.

Storage

Store: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. The noodles will soak up some of the liquid while in storage so when reheating add some chicken stock or broth.

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. The noodles will soak up some of the liquid while in storage so when reheating add some chicken stock or broth. To freeze: If you plan on freezing this soup, I’d recommend freezing the base of the soup without the noodles and cheese. When ready to enjoy, thaw soup, make noodles separately and add to the reheated soup. Stir in cheeses and enjoy.

Craving more Italian soup recipes? Minestrone soup, pasta e fa*gioli and zuppa toscana are all favorites!

Lasagna Soup Recipe 4.99 from 293 votes ↑ Click stars to rate now! Author: Jamielyn Nye This easy lasagna soup recipe simmers in one pot with tender noodles, sausage, garlic, onion, an Italian seasoned marinara sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan and creamy ricotta. Prep Time: 20 minutes mins Cook Time: 20 minutes mins Total Time: 40 minutes mins Servings: 6 Print Rate Pin Video Ingredients ▢ 1 Tablespoon olive oil

▢ 1 cup chopped onion

▢ 2 teaspoons minced garlic

▢ 1 pound mild Italian sausage , casings removed

▢ 32 ounce container chicken stock

▢ 30 ounces petite diced tomatoes with juice (two 15 ounce cans)

▢ 6 ounce can tomato paste

▢ 1 teaspoon ground oregano

▢ ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

▢ 2-3 Tablespoons freshly chopped basil , more to taste

▢ 8 uncooked lasagna noodles , broken into bite-sized pieces

▢ ½ cup grated parmesan cheese

▢ 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese , optional

▢ Kosher salt & pepper , to taste Ricotta cheese for serving Instructions Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium-heat. Add in the onion and cook for 2-3 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook an additional minute. Add in the sausage (break up with a wooden spoon) and cook until browned. Drain any excess grease.

Add in chicken stock, tomatoes and tomato paste. Stir until combined and then add the oregano, Italian seasoning and basil. Bring to a light boil and then add in the noodles. Cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the noodles are tender.

Stir in the parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese and salt and pepper to taste. Ladle soup into bowls and top with a spoonful of ricotta cheese and more basil if desired. Notes You can substitute with ground beef or turkey. I would just add in 1/2 teaspoon extra Italian seasoning.

You can also sneak in a cup of shredded carrots or zucchini for added veggies.

If you’d like the soup thinner, add more chicken stock or broth. Crockpot version: Brown the sausage and onions ahead of time. Then add all of the ingredients except the noodles and cheese and cook for 7-8 hours on low or 3-4 hours on high. Cook the pasta al dente (slightly firm) and add to the crock pot and cook for an additional 15-20 minutes. Stir in the cheese right before serving. Nutrition Calories: 559kcal | Carbohydrates: 46g | Protein: 25g | Fat: 31g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 69mg | Sodium: 1310mg | Potassium: 1165mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 14g | Vitamin A: 844IU | Vitamin C: 23mg | Calcium: 191mg | Iron: 5mg Nutrition provided is an estimate. It will vary based on specific ingredients used. Course: Soup Cuisine: Italian See Also Grandmother's Potato Soup Recipe Did you make this recipe? Don’t forget to give it a star rating below!