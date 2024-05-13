Easy Lazy Cake Recipe (No Bake Chocolate Biscuit Cake) (2024)

By Samara・Published: Apr 19, 2023 ・Updated: Apr 19, 2023 ・Post may have affiliate links.

This easy lazy cake recipe is a no-bake chocolate biscuit cake that only needs three ingredients: tea biscuits, cocoa powder, and condensed milk.

This no bake chocolate biscuit cake is the best lazy cake recipe because it requires little effort and tastes so good! And it takes just 5 minutes to prepare.

Why This Works Lazy cake has been my favorite since I was a kid, and I've changed my recipe so many times over the years to get the quickest and most delicious lazy, no-bake chocolate cake.

We used to call it the "Marie cake" where I grew up in Kuwait because the tea biscuits we bought were called Marie.

It always appeared on birthdays and special occasions, and EVERYONE loved it. And you'll keep returning for more because this recipe is perfectly chocolatey, sweet, and has the loveliest texture- you'll never be able to resist it.

Ingredient Notes There are just three main ingredients for this delicious recipe. Tea Biscuits: You don't specifically have to use Marie biscuits; any tea biscuits will do. If you can't find tea biscuits anywhere, you can also use digestive biscuits, resulting in a slightly denser but equally delicious lazy cake. Another substitution is vanilla wafers.

You don't specifically have to use Marie biscuits; any tea biscuits will do. If you can't find tea biscuits anywhere, you can also use digestive biscuits, resulting in a slightly denser but equally delicious lazy cake. Another substitution is vanilla wafers. Natural Cocoa Powder : Use raw, unsweetened cocoa powder. Since you're already using sweetened condensed milk, the unsweetened cocoa powder adds chocolate richness. Don't worry; it won't taste like dark chocolate at all.

: Use raw, unsweetened cocoa powder. Since you're already using sweetened condensed milk, the unsweetened cocoa powder adds chocolate richness. Don't worry; it won't taste like dark chocolate at all. Sweetened Condensed Milk: As mentioned above, you can make your own sweetened condensed milk at home. Otherwise, you'll need one 14-ounce can (roughly 400 grams).

How To Make Lazy Cake Crush the tea biscuits into smaller pieces with your hands. In a large bowl, empty the can of condensed milk and mix it with the cocoa powder until it makes a chocolate sauce.

Fold the biscuits into the chocolate mixture. Keep folding them until they're all evenly coated. Spread the clingfilm or plastic wrap onto your table or work surface and transfer the mixture. You'll need a decently sized piece that you'll be able to wrap the lazy cake in.

Roll into a tight log and seal with plastic wrap. Then wrap again with aluminum foil.

Freeze overnight or a minimum of 3 hours. Slice with a sharp knife and enjoy.

Tips And Tricks

Taste the cocoa and condensed milk mixture before adding the biscuits. If it's too sweet for you, add more cocoa powder. If it's not sweet enough, add more condensed milk.

If it's too sweet for you, add more cocoa powder. If it's not sweet enough, add more condensed milk. Don't skip the cling film/plastic wrap. If you immediately wrap the cake with foil, it'll stick when you unwrap it. So make sure you use plastic wrap and then foil. You can also use parchment paper or baking paper.

If you immediately wrap the cake with foil, it'll stick when you unwrap it. So make sure you use plastic wrap and then foil. You can also use parchment paper or baking paper. Store in the freezer. This is a great make-ahead recipe because lazy cake can store in the freezer for up to six months. Pull it out anytime, cut a couple of slices, and place it back in the freezer whenever needed. Keep a couple of rolls in the freezer for an easy treat or when guests are over.

This is a great make-ahead recipe because lazy cake can store in the freezer for up to six months. Pull it out anytime, cut a couple of slices, and place it back in the freezer whenever needed. Keep a couple of rolls in the freezer for an easy treat or when guests are over. Crush some of the biscuits a little extra. What gives this cake its insanely delicious texture is the tea biscuits soaking up the chocolatey condensed milk. So along with the larger pieces of biscuits, make sure you throw in some of the crumbs and small pieces. This will make sure your no-bake lazy cake will hold its shape beautifully.

What gives this cake its insanely delicious texture is the tea biscuits soaking up the chocolatey condensed milk. So along with the larger pieces of biscuits, make sure you throw in some of the crumbs and small pieces. This will make sure your no-bake lazy cake will hold its shape beautifully. Be patient. Freeze this cake overnight, but if you're in a hurry, place it in the freezer for at least 3 hours. The cake needs enough time to set and keep its shape when sliced.

Substitutions and Variations

If you don't have access to or can't find sweetened condensed milk, make your own at home. Or use almond condensed milk (dairy-free).

Other lazy cake recipes may use butter, heavy cream, milk chocolate chips, and mini marshmallows. Those ingredients are not necessary for this simple cake recipe. However, feel free to mix things up.

Shape however you want. If you don't feel like rolling it into a log or it isn't working out for you, line a cake pan (or load pan) with baking paper and spread the mixture in there. You can serve it as bars, squares, or slices; it's up to you.

Equipment

Cling film or plastic wrap

Foil

Mixing bowls

Whisk

Storage

Store this no-bake lazy cake in the freezer for up to 2 months. When ready to serve, remove it from the freezer, slice it, and serve.

FAQs

What is the best cocoa powder for lazy cake? Unsweetened cocoa powder is the best for lazy cake. You can use unsweetened Dutch cocoa powder. Where did lazy cake originate? This easy cake recipe originated in the Middle East. Is lazy cake gluten-free? Use gluten-free tea biscuits to make a gluten-free version of this no-bake chocolate cake.

