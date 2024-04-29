Easy Leftover Turkey Frittata Recipe - Holiday Breakfast Idea! (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Transform Thanksgiving and Christmas leftovers with this simple and delicious Leftover Turkey Frittata! Packed with leafy spinach and light mozzarella, this egg frittata recipe is easy to make, naturally gluten-free, and bursting with flavor!

Easy Leftover Turkey Frittata

Who else has ever fallen victim to a food hangover? You know, those holiday morning-afters when you’re still full from third and fourth servings the night before, but also somehow hungry? It’s the annual post-party paradox.

The holidays are upon us and thankfully, along with all the festivities and dinners, it’s also the season for the perfect food hangover cure – leftovers! In this case, turkey specifically. I love making use of leftover Christmas and Thanksgiving turkey breast with this easy spinach and cheese frittata recipe. And since I don’t have any available days left for diets in this year’s calendar, I take comfort in knowing that the ingredients are nice and light!

Topped with a dollop of low-fat sour cream or plain yogurt, and choc-full of spinach and light mozzarella, this leftover turkey frittata is my go-to way to use up fresh ingredients for an easy breakfast, lunch, or dinner in the days after a holiday rush.

What You’ll Need

A frittata is a great way to use up leftover fresh ingredients that you have on hand. This is what you’ll need for this turkey frittata:

Eggs: A six-pack of eggs will make one large frittata.

A six-pack of eggs will make one large frittata. Turkey Breast: Leftover turkey breast that’s been diced.

Leftover turkey breast that’s been diced. Mozzarella Cheese: Shredded, either store bought or shredded at home using a grater.

Shredded, either store bought or shredded at home using a grater. Spinach: Fresh spinach leaves are best.

Fresh spinach leaves are best. Butter: Or a couple tablespoons of olive oil.

Or a couple tablespoons of olive oil. Garlic: One clove, minced.

One clove, minced. Salt & Pepper

Optional: Sour cream or Plain/Greek yogurt for topping.

How to Make a Turkey Frittata

Follow these steps to make this easy recipe for frittata:

Mix Eggs & Cheese: In one bowl, whisk together the eggs, along with the shredded mozzarella, salt, and pepper.

In one bowl, whisk together the eggs, along with the shredded mozzarella, salt, and pepper. Cook the Filling Ingredients: Heat and add butter to a non-stick, oven safe pan. Once the butter is melted, add the spinach and cook for a bit, followed by the turkey and garlic until heated through.

Heat and add butter to a non-stick, oven safe pan. Once the butter is melted, add the spinach and cook for a bit, followed by the turkey and garlic until heated through. Add & Cook the Egg Mixture: Pour the egg mixture over the other ingredients and cook for a few minutes to set up the bottom of the frittata.

Pour the egg mixture over the other ingredients and cook for a few minutes to set up the bottom of the frittata. Broil: Place the whole pan into the oven to broil under the grill until browned and fluffy. Then, let your frittata cool for a few minutes once it’s out of the oven and serve it directly from the pan! Top with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt and enjoy.

Tips for Success

Make note of these tips for the most successful frittata:

Hold the Salt: Your turkey was likely salted while roasting, so be mindful of this when salting your eggs for the frittata. Otherwise it may result in a very salty experience!

Your turkey was likely salted while roasting, so be mindful of this when salting your eggs for the frittata. Otherwise it may result in a very salty experience! Use an Oven-Safe Pan: This is important as the pan will need to transfer between the stovetop to the oven for broiling! Cast iron pans work best for even cooking, but any oven-safe option will work.

This is important as the pan will need to transfer between the stovetop to the oven for broiling! Cast iron pans work best for even cooking, but any oven-safe option will work. Check Eggs for Freshness: Do the “float test” to see if your eggs are fresh by placing them in a bowl of water. Fresh eggs will sink to the bottom, so discard any eggs that float to the top.

Serving Suggestions

If you’re looking to serve this leftover turkey frittata for dinner, it goes super well with so many dishes! I recommend trying these sides alongside your frittata:

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad

Mediterranean Cobb Salad

Green Beans with Squash and Tomatoes

Easy Garlic Broccolini

Lemon Garlic Oven-Roasted Potatoes

Variation Ideas

The best thing about egg dishes is that they make the best base for any veg and proteins your heart desires. Mix up your frittata with other leftovers and fresh ingredients depending on what you have on hand:

Leftover ham, ground beef, or chicken.

Kale, peppers, onions, potatoes.

Cheddar, parmesan, or feta cheese.

Fresh herbs like basil, thyme, or chives.

When it comes to frittata, the sky’s the limit!

How to Store and Reheat Leftovers

Store any leftover frittata covered or sealed in an airtight container in the fridge for 3-5 days. Enjoy cooked frittata cold, or reheat it covered in the oven until warmed through, usually about 10-15 minutes at 350F.

Can I Freeze This?

Frittata can be portioned and frozen for up to 3-4 months! Wrap the individual slices tightly in plastic wrap and then seal them in a freezer bag or freezer-safe container before storing.

More Quick & Easy Breakfast Ideas

Easy Bacon and Spinach Frittata

Corned Beef Hash with Eggs

Easy Overnight Oats

Cheesy Leftover Mashed Potato Waffles

“American Breakfast” Egg Muffin Cups

Leftover Turkey Frittata Katerina | Diethood My simple leftover turkey frittata is packed with leafy spinach and light mozzarella. This egg frittata recipe is easy to make, gluten-free, and bursting with flavor! No ratings yet See Also Low Carb Spinach Pinwheels - Mouthwatering Keto Appetizer Recipe! Rate this Recipe! Servings : 6 Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 20 minutes mins Ingredients ▢ 6 eggs

▢ 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

▢ salt and pepper to taste

▢ 1 tablespoon butter

▢ 3 cups fresh spinach

▢ 1 cup diced leftover cooked turkey breast

▢ 1 clove garlic , minced

▢ sour cream or thick yogurt , optional Instructions Preheat oven to broil setting.

In a medium-size bowl, whisk together eggs, shredded mozzarella, salt, and pepper; set aside.

Heat a 12-inch non-stick, oven safe pan over medium high heat.

Add butter to pan and melt.

Add spinach and cook for 1 minute; add in the turkey and garlic.

Cook for 3 minutes, or until heated through.

Pour in the egg mixture and cook for 5 minutes.

Place pan into oven and broil for 4 minutes, until browned and fluffy.

Remove and let cool for 5 minutes.

Serve. Nutrition Serving: 1 slice | Calories: 112 kcal | Carbohydrates: 1 g | Protein: 8 g | Fat: 8 g | Saturated Fat: 3 g | Cholesterol: 176 mg | Sodium: 165 mg | Potassium: 151 mg | Fiber: 0 g | Sugar: 0 g | Vitamin A: 1765 IU | Vitamin C: 4.4 mg | Calcium: 87 mg | Iron: 1.2 mg Nutritional info is an estimate and provided as courtesy. Values may vary according to the ingredients and tools used. Please use your preferred nutritional calculator for more detailed info. Course: Breakfast Cuisine: American Keyword: easy breakfast ideas, frittata recipe, thanksgiving leftovers Did you make this recipe?Leave a Rating!