Easy Lemon Crinkle Cookies Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

You’ll love these Lemon Crinkle Cookiesand they only take 4 ingredients to create. They are easy to make and soft and fluffy with tons of lemon flavor. From prep to baking, these cookies take 30 minutes or less.

Lemon Crinkle Cookies

If you are looking for a light a fluffy cookie that is tasty, look no further than this delicious Lemon Crinkle Cookies recipe. It is the perfect dessert to make when you are craving lemon.

I can make this in minutes with very little effort. Dessert is fast with easy recipes like this.

These are my favorite Homemade Lemon Cookies because they require so few ingredients. I love lemon desserts but they often can be very complicated. You have to use lemon extract, lemon zest or lemon juice.

Often you have to mix all the ingredients at certain times or they never turn out right! First the eggs, oil and then the sugar and flour…who knows.

I always get it confused and usually mess them up. As you can tell, I’m not much of a baker. I can never follow all the baking rules.

So this is the perfect recipe to enjoy all things lemon with very little work.

It is perfect for our 25 Days of Christmas Cookie Exchange recipes. This is a very tasty, but not too sweet. You are going to love thisLemon Cake mix cookies recipe.

But first… are you following me on pinterest? Make sure you follow me so you don’t miss another money saving recipe.



Let’s make lemon cool whip cookies.

I knew there had to be an easier way to enjoy a simple lemon dessert. I was inspired by my Red Velvet cookies and thought maybe I could use a lemon cake mix to create an easy lemon dessert as well.

This is how these lemon cool whip cookies were created. I hope you enjoy this dessert that only requires 4 ingredients as much as I have!

Ingredients:

Like I said before you only need 4 ingredients to create these delicious lemon cake mix cookies. Also these ingredients are affordable too!

Lemon Cake Mix – Any cake mix will do. I usually get the one that is on sale or is the cheapest.

– Any cake mix will do. I usually get the one that is on sale or is the cheapest. Container of Cool Whip – Store brand is fine unless you have a preference.

– Store brand is fine unless you have a preference. Egg

Powdered Sugar – The powdered sugar makes the cookies so pretty.

That’s it See…I promised these were not hard. No baking soda or vanilla extract required.

You’ll be able to easy create these delicious lemon cookies to enjoy in no time at all.

How to make Lemon Crinkle cookies

First, preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

While the oven is warming up, get your baking sheet ready. Spray it with cooking spray.

I know for most recipes you can use an ungreased cookie sheet, but not this one. You’ll need the non-stick cooking spray for this recipe so don’t skip this step.

Next pour the cake mix cool whip mixture into a large bowl and then mix in the egg with the dry ingredients. I would not use a stand mixer and mix this by hand.

The mix will be VERY fluffy and thick. Just keep mixing until all the ingredients are well combined.

Next use a small cookie scoop or two spoons to drop rounded cookie dough into a small bowl of confectioners sugar.

Finally, roll in powdered sugar until the dough is lightly covered with the powdered sugar.

Then set the cookies on the cookie sheet, about 2 inches apart.

After that bake in the preheated oven for 8 minutes or until the cookies are very light brown around the edges.

Next let them cool on the cookie sheet for a couple of minutes before removing to wire racks or parchment paper to cool completely.

If you move them too soon, they will lose their shape. I normally allow them to sit about 5 minutes before transferring to the cooling rack.

That is all you do. You don’t have to top them with a lemon glaze or anything complicated like that. These cookies are perfect just the way they are.

Variations:

For extra flavor, add lemon extract or fresh lemon juice to the cake mix. I would add a teaspoon.

Lemon zest is not needed but if you have some on hand, feel free to add some to the cake mix.

Cake mix: Lemon cake mix is one of our favorites but strawberry cake mix is a tasty substitution.

If you love chocolate, use chocolate cake mix for an easy chocolate fix.

How to store:

Store the delicious cookies at room temperature in an airtight container. These are best eaten within a day or two of baking but they usually don’t even last that long in my house.

Everyone eats this quickly because they are so light and fluffy. No need to refrigerate the cookies.

How to freeze cookies:

You will love having extra cookies in the freezer. It is easiest to flash freeze cookies prior to baking.

This will prevent the cookies from sticking. It will also allow you to easily grab a few to bake as opposed to all of them.

How to freeze lemon crinkle cookies:

We love to keep a batch in the freezer.

Make the cookies as normal but don’t bake. Line a plate or pan that will fit in your freezer with parchment paper.

Place the cookies on it and flash free for about an hour.

Then put in a freezer bag or container and freeze up to 2 months.

When ready to serve, bake as normal. The cookies may need an extra couple of minutes to bake so just watch them.

Tips:

I have stainless steel cookie scoops that I love and they make baking so much easier. They really are a time saver. If you love baking, I recommend that you keep these in your kitchen.

Line your baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Clean up is easier and the cookies will cook more evenly.

Lighten up this recipe by using lite cool whip. No one will notice the difference.

The dough is sticky. If you find this hard to scoop into balls, refrigerate for about an hour and that should help.

Homemade whipped cream versus cool whip?

I always use cool whip but you can easily substitute homemade whipped cream in this recipe. The cookies will still turn out light and fluffy.

Just note that the cookies will not be quite as sweet.

Make lemon cool whip cookies recipe!

I know your convinced now to make these delicious cookies today. If you make these for your cookie exchange, everyone will be begging you to bring them back year after year.

I told you this was a very easy recipe. If I can make them, I know you can too.

Whether you make these cookies for your next cookie exchange or just for your family to enjoy at home, you will want to make these soon. They really are easy and delicious.

Print Lemon Cool whip Cookies Recipe below:

Review Pin Print Lemon Cool Whip Cookies 4.90 from 95 votes See Also Australian Lamington Recipe These Lemon Crinkle cookies are delicious! Just 4 ingredients to make this easy lemon cool whip cookies recipe. The Best Cake mix cookies! Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 15 minutes mins Servings 24 Cuisine American Course Dessert Calories 115 Author Carrie Barnard Ingredients ▢ 1 box lemon cake mix

▢ (1) 8 oz. tub of Cool Whip

▢ 1 egg

▢ ½ – 1 cup powdered sugar Instructions Preheat oven to 350F. Spray Cookie sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, mix together cake mix, cool whip and egg. The mix will be VERY fluffy. Just keep mixing until well combined.

Use a small cookie scoop or two spoons to drop rounded cookie dough into powdered sugar. Roll dough ball until completely covered. Set cookies on cookie sheet, about 2 inches apart.

Bake at 350F for 8 minutes or until very lightly golden around the edges. Let cool on the cookie sheet for a couple of minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

Store at room temperature in airtight container. These are best eaten within a day or two of baking. Recipe Notes Feel free to substitute the boxed lemon cake mix with any other boxed cake mix. Nutrition Facts Calories 115kcal, Carbohydrates 25g, Protein 1g, Fat 1g, Cholesterol 8mg, Sodium 166mg, Potassium 22mg, Sugar 15g, Vitamin A 25IU, Calcium 57mg, Iron 0.5mg Pin This Now to Remember It Later Pin Recipe

More easy cake mix cookies:

Cake Mix Chocolate Chip Cookies

Strawberry Lemonade Cookies Recipe

Easy Red Velvet Cookies

Strawberry Cake Mix Cookies

Snickerdoodle Cake Mix Cookies

More lemon desserts to try: