Easy Lemon Curd Recipe from The Food Charlatan. (2024)

Never buy lemon curd from the store again! No really, don’t, it’s gross. And making it at home is so easy! This lemon curd is creamy, tart, and perfect for topping your toast. Or topping your spoon.Originally published July 10, 2015.

This recipe for Lemon Curd is so tart and creamy! What is lemon curd? Lemon curd is a smooth, sweet, buttery lemon spread. It’s made with four simple ingredients: lemon juice, sugar, eggs, and butter. The consistency is like pudding, but it’s less creamy. It’s cooked (no raw eggs) and usually served cool or cold on top of or inside other things (like gingerbread, toast, or cupcakes). I personally eat it warm, with a spoon (and put it on everything in my kitchen). Now, have you bought lemon curd at the store? That stuff is like pure corn syrup plus gelatin I think, and I’m not even talking about the cheap brands. The homemade stuff is absolutely incomparable. It is perfectly tart and creamy and gives you that little zing in your mouth that is a must for any citrus dessert. It’s a super easy recipe, too. The hardest part is waiting for it to cool down in the fridge, although I certainly wouldn’t say no to a nice hot spoonful of lemon curd.

Best Lemon Curd ingredients Here’s a quick shopping list to help you gather your ingredients. See the recipe card below for the full ingredients and instructions! Lemon zest (optional)

(optional) Lemon juice (3-4 lemons)

(3-4 lemons) Sugar Eggs (7)

(7) Butter

How to Make Lemon Curd Here’s a quick overview of how to make this recipe. Full instructions can be found in the recipe card below! In a small saucepan, stir together lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar, and salt. Set over medium heat and cook for about 5 minutes, or until the sugar and salt have dissolved. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl beat together 3 eggs and 4 egg yolks. Whisk very well. When the liquid on the stove is ready, slowly pour some of it into the bowl with the eggs, whisking constantly. Return the pot to the stove and add the rest of the eggs while stirring. Continue to whisk pretty constantly over medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until the mixture has thickened. When you drag your whisk over the top of the mixture, it should leave marks. Pour the curd through a mesh strainer into a bowl. Stir the chopped butter into the lemon curd until it’s completely melted. Press a square of plastic wrap directly on top of the lemon curd and refrigerate until cold, about 2-4 hours. Transfer to a Tupperware.

Easy Lemon Curd Recipe tips How to thicken lemon curd Lemon curd will thicken as it cooks. If you haven’t cooked it long enough (meaning that a whisk dragged across the top doesn’t leave marks), no worries–just keep cooking it. Remember that it will thicken more as it cools, especially after you’ve added the butter (a solid at room temperature). Can you overcook lemon curd? Yes, you definitely can. The goal is just to cook the lemon curd until a whisk dragged through the curd leaves marks. After that, you risk scrambling the eggs in it. Now, if you overcook your curd (you’ll know because it will have little lumpy egg bits in it), don’t despair! You can put it in the blender or food processor and blend it until the egg bits are gone.

Best Lemon Curd Recipe storage Lemon curd can be kept in any regular storage container–plastic Tupperware, fancy jam jars you’ve washed and saved, whatever you like. Just keep it in the fridge so it won’t spoil. How long does lemon curd last? Lemon curd lasts for 1-2 weeks in the fridge. You can also freeze it for several months (perfect for early Christmas prep to give out as neighbor gifts). Best Lemon Curd uses I made several batches to get it just right, but originally I made itto use as a filling for a layer cake. Here are some other ideas: spread it on toast

top ice cream

Use it as a filling in this Coconut Layer Cake

stuffed cupcakes

filled donuts

top pancakes

Throw it in a pie shell and top with whipped cream

fruit dip (I love it with bananas, strawberries, in a bowl with blueberries or raspberries)

Stir into plain Greek Yogurt and top with granola and/or fruit

Fold into whipped cream and top a cake with it

Top a bagel or breakfast pastry

Top a pavlova

Fill crepes

Spoon a bunch on top of softened cream cheese and serve with crackers

Spread on gingersnaps or these Soft Ginger Cookies

Good luck with all these suggestions, by the way. When I make lemon curd I hardly ever make it past thespoon.

What is lemon curd made of? Lemon curd is made of lemon juice, sugar, butter, and eggs. It's a bit like a lemon custard. Why did my lemon curd turn green? Sometimes lemon curd can turn green if it comes into contact with something made of copper or aluminum. Weird right?? You can just avoid this by not using a pan or bowl made with those materials. If you didn't use metal and your lemon curd turns green, it's probably aliens. Or the lizard people. Why does my lemon curd taste eggy? If your lemon curd is eggy tasty (or eggy textured), you might have overcooked or scrambled the eggs. Also, you might not have stirred and whisked when you were supposed to. This is one of those recipes where it's really helpful to read the instructions through before you begin (I'm sooo guilty of not doing that sometimes!). That way you'll have all the tools you need at the ready to keep the eggs from rebelling on you.

