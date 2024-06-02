Easy Lemon Curd Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This incredibly easy Lemon Curd recipe is sweet, tart, silky smooth and perfect for spreading on all manner of baked goods. Lemon curd is so easy to make and is so much better than store bought. It’s simply amazing and so refreshing! We love to spread it on these The BEST Homemade Biscuitsand Lemon Blueberry Sconesbut I also use it s a filling in theseLemon Meringue Cookie Cups– so good!

Lemon Curd Recipe

I cannot get enough of lemon desserts all year long. They are my absolute favorite with that tart, bold, bright flavor. Refreshing and entirely irresistible. We have many lemon desserts that are on regular rotation in our home including this easy Lemon Bread andLemon Bundt Cake. Really great for a crowd.

But when I want to make something that really epitomizes that amazing lemon flavor, nothing but this lemon curd will do.

Such incredible lemon flavor that really brightens up any dish and can be served in a variety of ways. It also makes a great gift for friends and family.

Easy Lemon Curd Recipe

This easy lemon curd is a breeze to make and if you love lemon like I do, there is simply nothing better. Such a bright, intense lemon flavor that is impossible to resist.

Here’s how easy it is to make:

Melt butter in microwave

Whisk together sugar and eggs

Stir in lemon juice and zest

Whisk in the melted butter.

Microwave on 50% power for one minute. Stir.

Continue microwaving at 100% power in one minute intervals, stirring after each interval until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. (The curd will thicken as it cools.)

Strain curd through a fine-mesh sieve to remove zest.

Pour curd into sterile jars and store for up to three weeks in the refrigerator.

What Is Lemon Curd?

If you are a fan of lemons, chances are you’re a BIG fan of lemon curd. I know I am! Lemon curd is essentially wrapping up that tart, refreshing lemon flavor in a smooth, creamy package which makes it perfect for all sorts of recipes.

Lemon curd is a type of preserves. It’s made with sugar, eggs, lemon – of course!, and butter. It can be used for all sorts of recipes.

Lemon Curd Uses

There is no end to the different ways to enjoy lemon curd. It’s exceptionally versatile and delicious.

Topping Greek yogurt with a dollop makes for a great snack!

Spreading it on a piece of toast or pound cake.

Makes the perfect filling for cakes and tarts and even donuts!

The perfect spread on these Lemon Blueberry Scones . In fact, I always make up a batch when I know we’re having scones and often when we’re making biscuits .

. In fact, I always make up a batch when I know we’re having scones and often when we’re making . Delicious as a topping on buttermilk pancakes or even these blueberry pancakes .

Alright. I might as well be honest here. I also eat lemon curd by the spoonful. Especially this kind. Cause I know just how easy it is to whip up another batch 🙂

Now I’m sure many of you will be skeptical. I mean, the microwave? Sounds a little far-fetched, I admit. But try this once, just once, and I know you’ll be convinced.

What Do I Need To Make Lemon Curd

You guys. Not a whole lot. I mean, how simple is this:

sugar – granulated

butter – I’ve use salted and unsalted in this recipe, both work fine

eggs – three of them plus one egg yolk

lemons – both the juice and the zest for really amazing lemon flavor

That’s right! Just 4 simple ingredients that you probably have on hand.

The bright tangy flavor and cheerfully boldyellow color will have you smiling in no time. Even on a cold, gloomy day in January.

How To Make Lemon Curd

Print Pin 5 from 27 votes See Also The Absolute Best Prime Rib Recipe [+ Video] - Oh Sweet Basil Easy Lemon Curd Recipe This incredibly easy Lemon Curd recipe is sweet, tart and perfect for spreading on all manner of baked goods. Lemon curd is so easy to make in the microwave and blows store bought lemon curd out of the water. It's simply amazing and so refreshing! Course Side Dish Cuisine American Keyword lemon curd Prep Time 5 minutes minutes Cook Time 6 minutes minutes Total Time 11 minutes minutes Servings 24 Calories 86kcal Author Trish - Mom On Timeout Ingredients 1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

3 eggs

1 egg yolk

1 cup fresh lemon juice

lemon zest from 3 lemons Instructions Melt butter in microwave, set aside to cool slightly.

Whisk together sugar and eggs in a medium-sized microwave-safe bowl.

Whisk in lemon juice and zest.

Finally whisk in the butter.

Microwave on 50% power for one minute. Stir.

Continue microwaving at 100% power in one minute intervals, stirring after each interval until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. (The curd will thicken as it cools.)

Strain curd through a fine-mesh sieve to remove zest.

Pour curd into sterile jars and store for up to three weeks in the refrigerator. Video Notes Makes 1 pint or 2 cups. Nutrition Calories: 86kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 38mg | Sodium: 8mg | Potassium: 18mg | Sugar: 10g | Vitamin A: 160IU | Vitamin C: 4mg | Calcium: 6mg | Iron: 0.1mg

Have a great day!