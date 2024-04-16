Easy Low Carb Keto Stuffing Recipe (with video) | Seeking Good Eats (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Low Carb Keto Stuffing with sausage is not only delicious - but it's super easy to make using store-bought keto bread. Plus, there are only 10 ingredients. You'll love this version with sausage, herbs, and vegetables. It is hard to find tasty, healthy alternatives to holiday classics - but look no further! Let's make it, shall we? 🙂

The Best Keto and Low Carb Stuffing Recipe!

This stuffing is the perfect side dish for the holidays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas! It pairs well with almost all holiday main dishes too. Scroll down for more Thanksgiving side dishes below.

"I don't know about you, but stuffing is one of my favorite holiday side dishes. Trying to stay on track with a diet during the holidays is so difficult, so this keto sausage stuffing is the perfect indulgence while also being healthy!"

Easy To Make

Making every holiday side dish 100% homemade is difficult - I've tried it. After making my own homemade keto bread last year I said I'd never do it again - enter, this keto stuffing. This version is made with store-bought keto bread cut up then dried in the oven. Super simple - and tasty!

Only 10 Ingredients

Only 10 ingredients! Even better when I already have a majority of them in my pantry, such as seasonings, butter, and chicken stock. Super convenient and easy to whip together!

Healthy

This stuffing is low-carb, keto, gluten free, and dairy free. With only 3 net carbs per serving this recipe fits perfectly into a ket diet.

Traditional stuffing uses many varieties of bread types to create fluffy stuffing, but that means most are high in carbs. By using keto bread cubes, we can focus on keeping it low-carb so that you can enjoy it guilt-free!

Keto and Low Carb Stuffing Ingredients

Keto White Bread - I used store-bought keto bread. Use any brand of keto bread you like, but each slice needs to be no more than 3 net carbs. I used about 13 slices of Extraordinary Bites bread in this stuffing which is 1 net carb for each slice. Arnold's Keto Bread is 3 net carbs per slice.

- I used store-bought keto bread. Use any brand of keto bread you like, but each slice needs to be no more than 3 net carbs. I used about 13 slices of Extraordinary Bites bread in this stuffing which is 1 net carb for each slice. Arnold's Keto Bread is 3 net carbs per slice. Ground Sausage - use breakfast sausage.

- use breakfast sausage. Yellow Onion - any kind of variety you like will work in this recipe. I suggest staying with white, yellow, or sweet onions.

- any kind of variety you like will work in this recipe. I suggest staying with white, yellow, or sweet onions. Celery Stalks

Green Onion

Fresh Italian Parsley - use only fresh for the best flavor.

- use only fresh for the best flavor. Butter

Poultry Seasoning

Ground Black Pepper

Chicken Broth - use your preferred variety, such as low-sodium, fat-free, or even use vegetable broth. Substitute with a stock if you'd like.

For exact ingredient quantities, please see the recipe card below!

Keto Sausage Stuffing Variations

Here are a few ways you can vary or make substitutions to this recipe:

Make it vegetarian and substitute the ground sausage with plant-based alternative crumbles or omit it from the recipe. Also, substitute chicken broth with vegetable stock.

A half a cup of green bell pepper can be sauteed with onions and celery.

Add other ingredients, such as sugar-free dried cranberries and nuts, for even more texture and variety.

Play around with fresh or dried herbs and spices to create your own favorite version.

How To Make Keto Stuffing

Dry The Bread

Preheat oven to 300°F. Lightly grease a 2-quart casserole dish.

Place bread cubes on a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for 15 to 25 minutes, tossing the bread about halfway.

Continue to bake until the bread is dried through.

(Note: feel free to do this step several days in advance. Store in an air-tight bag.)

Saute

Increase oven temperature to 325 degrees F.

Brown the sausage in a skillet over medium heat. Remove with a slotted spoon, leaving any sausage juices and fat in the pan. Set the pork aside.

Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in the skillet over medium heat. Add onion and celery and saute until tender, about 6 to 9 minutes.

Add green onion and garlic, saute for 1 minute.

Combine

Transfer bread cubes to a large bowl, add sausage, parsley, cooked vegetables, parsley, poultry seasoning, pepper, and broth. Stir until combined.

(Note: if using to stuff a turkey, use less broth - about 1/2 cup to 3/4 cup.)

Bake or Stuff

From here you can bake the stuffing or use it to stuff your turkey.

Bake the Stuffing

Transfer to a greased 2-quart casserole dish.

Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Remove lid and bake for 10 to 15 minutes more until heated through.

Stuff the Turkey

If using it to stuff a turkey, you do not need to bake before hand.

This recipe makes enough to stuff a 10 to 12-pound turkey. Follow the roasting instructions that come with your turkey for a stuffed bird.

How To Serve Keto Thanksgiving Stuffing

Garnish with fresh herbs like sage, rosemary, or thyme. It makes for a great addition to flavor, and it looks beautiful!

Make it ahead of time! This recipe is one of those that you can make the night before and then heat in the oven the day of, and you are ready to serve.

Meal Idea! Serve this keto stuffing recipe alongside a traditional turkey or ham this holiday season. See below for more Thanksgiving and holiday side dishes!

If you are not following keto, you can use any white bread and follow the same steps.

Top Tips For Making Low-Carb Stuffing

Adjust salt and pepper to taste. No salt is called for, as broth, butter, and sausage already contain salt.

Make this keto stuffing with keto bread to keep things really simple.

Reduce the amount of broth used if stuffing a turkey.

Prep up to 3 days ahead of time for ease and store in the refrigerator. Just remember that your stuffing will take approximately 20 extra minutes (covered) to heat through if it is cold!

FAQs

How To Store

Place your keto stuffing in an air-tight container or large zip-lock bag and store it in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

How To Reheat

For the quickest results, reheat your leftovers in the microwave, covered with a little water for moisture. You may also reheat your stuffing in the oven on low, covered with aluminum foil, if you have the time.

How To Freeze

Allow your leftover stuffing to cool completely before transferring it to an airtight container to be frozen for up to 3 months.

How many carbs in keto stuffing? This recipe contains 3 net carbs. What keto bread should I use? Use any favorite keto bread as long as it is under 3 net carbs. In this recipe we used a brand that was 1 net carb (Extraordinary Bites), you could also try Arnold's Keto bread, or another favorite brand as well. See Also 25 BEST Keto Thanksgiving Recipes Can I make this with regular bread (not keto bread) Yes, absolutely! Just substitute the same about of regular white bread.

Keto Thanksgiving Recipes

