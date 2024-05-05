Easy Marzipan Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Make this Easy Homemade Marzipan Recipe in just 5 minutes! It is used for many sweets, cakes and pastries and is very popular during the Christmas holiday season.

Marzipan is super quick and easy. Whiz it together in less than 5 minutes.

What is marzipan? Marzipan is a traditionanl sweet confection made with sugar and almonds, that's often used in cakes, pastries and candy.

You've probably seen it in the shops, but if you're wondering how to make mazipan, you've come to the right place.

It's surprisingly easy to make, so scroll down for my step by step tutorial, hints and tips.

It can then be used in a variety of different ways in sweet foods.

Add it to cookies, fill almond croissants or cover it in chocolate as classic marzipan candy.

It's also very popular in German Christmas recipes.

Marzipan always reminds me of my mum. She absolutely loves it.

She makes a pretty awesome Christmas cake (fruitcake) and it always has a delicious layer of marzipan hiding under the royal icing. Mum makes it every year, and even made it for my wedding cake!

It's silly, but my sisters and I have always teased her about her pronunciation of marzipan. She's from Belfast and her way of saying it always cracks us up. Sorry, mum!

Why You'll Love This Recipe

It is simple and easy to make.

Marzipan is made with few ingredients.

You can use it in a variety of different ways.

It's pliable so you can use it to cut or roll into decorative shapes for cakes, cupcakes and other desserts.

Homemade marzipan candy is great to give as a Christmas gift.

It can be made in advance and stored in the fridge for later use.

Almond Meal: Almond meal makes up the base of marzipan. You can either ground up skinned and blanched almonds yourself in a food processor or purchase ground almond meal at a health food store or larger grocery stores.You can also use blanched almond flour, but make sure it's the grainy kind, not powdery.

Caster Sugar: Is also known as superfine sugar and helps with the texture.

Icing Sugar: Is a powdery confectioner's sugar.

Egg Whites: The egg whites help bind the homemade marzipan together. (Substitute corn syrup / golden syrup for a vegan marzipan).

Almond Essence: Also known as almond extract, this helps bring a deeper almond flavor into the marzipan. It's optional.

Food Processor: This helps blend everything together so that it’s an even consistency in flavor and texture.

How to Make Marzipan

Marzipan is seriously easy to make at home from scratch!

Follow this step-by-step photo tutorial, then scroll down to the recipe card for the full ingredients list and method.

Add the almond meal and both sugars to a food processor.

Pulse in the food processor until it becomes a fine powder.

Add the egg whites and almond essence and pulse until it comes together into a thick paste.

Wrap well and store in a cool dry place until ready to use - up to 10 days.

Tips

Make sure you pulse everything together evenly until it all becomes the same consistency for the best texture.

If it’s not coming together, you can add a teaspoon of water or lemon juice.

Use almond meal that has been blanched first as this results in a more fine and dry powder.Unblanched will have little dark flecks of the almond skin in it. It will still work but the flecks will appear in the finished marzipan.

Make sure you are using egg whites and not the full eggs with the yolks.

Choose fresh pasturized eggs, since this recipe is uncooked.

Serving Suggestions

Perfect to use in this German Stollen.

Serve thin slices alongside this Cavolo Nero Christmas Pudding.

Use it to make this Vegan Marzipan Chocolate Candy.

Use it in this beautiful Battenburg Cake.

Goes great with this Ginger Cranberry Kombucha Mocktail. Just roll it into little balls and serve as a candy.

Roll it into a log and cover with melted chocolate.

Turn it into marzipan roses to decorate a cake.

Variations

Omit the almond essence for a lighter almond taste.

Add a drop of rosewater for a Middle Eastern Marzipan.

Honey can be used as the binder instead of the egg but it will make the marzipan super sweet so you may have to add less sugar to get the correct taste for your liking.

Special diets

Make It Vegan: Traditionally, marzipan is made with egg whites but they can be replaced with corn syrup for a vegan marzipan.

Make it Gluten Free: The ingredients in this recipe are naturally gluten-free but be sure to check your labels.

Storage

Storing: Fresh made marzipan can be stored in the fridge for up to 10 days so long as it is wrapped tightly in plastic wrap.

Freezing: You can freeze any extra portions of marzipan if it is wrapped tightly in plastic and sealed in an airtight container. It will last for up to 6 months.

FAQs

What Does Marzipan Taste Like? Since it’s made of almonds, it has a nutty flavor with a hint of sweetness that is unlike any other nut.In some countries, a few drops of rosewater is added for a delicately floral flavor.

What’s The Difference Between Marzipan and Almond Paste? Almond paste is soft, slightly grainier and not sweet, whereas marzipan is firmer, smoother and sweeter.

Almond paste is usually used in baked goods, while marzipan is usually used on its own on Christmas cake, rolled into candies etc...

Does Marzipan Go Bad? If it is stored correctly or frozen it will last a long time and stay fresh!

