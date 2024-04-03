Easy Milo Slice Recipe | A Melt and Mix Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

For a yummy and easy treat, you can’t go wrong with this Milo Slice Recipe!

When it came time to make some snacks for the kids lunchboxes last weekend, I felt like trying something a bit different instead of making our usual Anzac Slice recipe. We found this easy Milo Slice recipe in an old football club fundraising recipe book and decided to give it a try instead. This recipe only needs a few ingredients, all of which are sure to be found in your pantry and fridge.

The boys ALL LOVED this slice, and three days after making it, we are already down to our last few pieces – thanks mainly to my husband who also has given it a big tick of approval! If you were wanting to ‘save’ this slice, it is freezer friendly and if you are not living with animals, it will last for up to one week in an airtight container.

Tips for Making this Easy Milo Slice Recipe

Make sure you let the slice cool completely in the baking tray before removing to cut into pieces, otherwise it will crumble.

This Milo Slice is best stored in an airtight container and will last up to one week.

This slice is freezer friendly, store in a freezer safe container for up to 6 weeks.

Easy Milo Slice This easy Milo Slice is a simple melt and mix slice recipe that everyone will love! Both regular and Thermomix instructions included. 4.74 from 26 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Course Brownies & Slices Cuisine Modern Servings 24 pieces Calories 122 kcal Ingredients ▢ ½ cup self raising flour

▢ ½ cup plain flour

▢ 1 cup rolled oats

▢ ⅔ cup desiccated coconut

▢ ⅔ cup brown sugar

▢ ½ cup Milo

▢ 1 egg

▢ 125 grams butter melted Instructions Preheat your oven to 180 degrees and line a 28 x 18cm slice tray with baking paper.

In a large bowl, add all of the dry ingredients and mix before adding the melted butter and egg and stir well until all combined

Transfer the mixture to your slice tray and press down with the back of a spoon to smooth the surface.

Transfer the mixture to your slice tray and press down with the back of a spoon to smooth the surface.

Bake for 20 minutes and let the slice cool completely in the tin before cutting into pieces Notes It's important to let this slice cool in the baking tray before cutting into pieces, it will crumble if you cut it while it's still warm. This slice is freezer friendly.

Easy Thermomix Milo Slice This easy Milo Slice is a simple melt and mix slice recipe that everyone will love! Both regular and Thermomix instructions included. 4.62 from 13 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Course Brownies & Slices Cuisine Modern Servings 24 pieces Calories 130 kcal Equipment Thermomix Ingredients ▢ 75 grams self raising flour

▢ 75 grams plain flour

▢ 110 grams rolled oats

▢ 60 grams desiccated coconut

▢ 130 grams brown sugar

▢ 70 grams Milo

▢ 1 egg

▢ 125 grams butter Instructions Preheat your oven to 180 degrees and line a 28 x 18cm slice tray with baking paper.

Place the butter into your Thermomix bowl and cook for 2 minutes, 60 degrees, speed 2.

Add the remaining ingredients and mix for 10 seconds, speed 4 REVERSE. Scrape down the sides of your Thermomix bowl and mix for a further 10 seconds, speed 4 REVERSE.

Transfer the mixture to your slice tray and press down with the back of a spoon to smooth the surface.

Bake for 20 minutes and let the slice cool completely in the tin before cutting into pieces Notes It's important to let this slice cool in the baking tray before cutting into pieces, it will crumble if you cut it while it's still warm. This slice is freezer friendly.

Enjoy!