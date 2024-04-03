Easy Milo Slice Recipe | A Melt and Mix Recipe (2024)

Published: by Lauren Matheson

For a yummy and easy treat, you can’t go wrong with this Milo Slice Recipe!

When it came time to make some snacks for the kids lunchboxes last weekend, I felt like trying something a bit different instead of making our usual Anzac Slice recipe. We found this easy Milo Slice recipe in an old football club fundraising recipe book and decided to give it a try instead. This recipe only needs a few ingredients, all of which are sure to be found in your pantry and fridge.

The boys ALL LOVED this slice, and three days after making it, we are already down to our last few pieces – thanks mainly to my husband who also has given it a big tick of approval! If you were wanting to ‘save’ this slice, it is freezer friendly and if you are not living with animals, it will last for up to one week in an airtight container.

Tips for Making this Easy Milo Slice Recipe

  • Make sure you let the slice cool completely in the baking tray before removing to cut into pieces, otherwise it will crumble.
  • This Milo Slice is best stored in an airtight container and will last up to one week.
  • This slice is freezer friendly, store in a freezer safe container for up to 6 weeks.

You may also like to check out my Milo Brownies and Milo and Chocolate Chip Muffin Recipes!

You can also find more easy slice recipe in our No Bake Slices ebooks – Also available in a Thermomix edition.

Easy Milo Slice

This easy Milo Slice is a simple melt and mix slice recipe that everyone will love! Both regular and Thermomix instructions included.

4.74 from 26 votes

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Cook Time 20 minutes mins

Ingredients

  • ½ cup self raising flour
  • ½ cup plain flour
  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • cup desiccated coconut
  • cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup Milo
  • 1 egg
  • 125 grams butter melted

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 180 degrees and line a 28 x 18cm slice tray with baking paper.

  • In a large bowl, add all of the dry ingredients and mix before adding the melted butter and egg and stir well until all combined

  • Transfer the mixture to your slice tray and press down with the back of a spoon to smooth the surface.

  • Bake for 20 minutes and let the slice cool completely in the tin before cutting into pieces

Notes

It's important to let this slice cool in the baking tray before cutting into pieces, it will crumble if you cut it while it's still warm.

This slice is freezer friendly.

Nutrition

Calories: 122kcalCarbohydrates: 15gProtein: 2gFat: 6gSaturated Fat: 4gPolyunsaturated Fat: 0.4gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0.2gCholesterol: 19mgSodium: 50mgPotassium: 62mgFiber: 1gSugar: 7gVitamin A: 146IUVitamin C: 0.1mgCalcium: 18mgIron: 0.5mg

Keyword Milo, Slices, Thermomix

Easy Thermomix Milo Slice

This easy Milo Slice is a simple melt and mix slice recipe that everyone will love! Both regular and Thermomix instructions included.

4.62 from 13 votes

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 20 minutes mins

Course Brownies & Slices

Cuisine Modern

Servings 24 pieces

Calories 130 kcal

Equipment

  • Thermomix

Ingredients

  • 75 grams self raising flour
  • 75 grams plain flour
  • 110 grams rolled oats
  • 60 grams desiccated coconut
  • 130 grams brown sugar
  • 70 grams Milo
  • 1 egg
  • 125 grams butter

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 180 degrees and line a 28 x 18cm slice tray with baking paper.

  • Place the butter into your Thermomix bowl and cook for 2 minutes, 60 degrees, speed 2.

  • Add the remaining ingredients and mix for 10 seconds, speed 4 REVERSE. Scrape down the sides of your Thermomix bowl and mix for a further 10 seconds, speed 4 REVERSE.

  • Transfer the mixture to your slice tray and press down with the back of a spoon to smooth the surface.

  • Bake for 20 minutes and let the slice cool completely in the tin before cutting into pieces

Notes

It's important to let this slice cool in the baking tray before cutting into pieces, it will crumble if you cut it while it's still warm.

This slice is freezer friendly.

Nutrition

Calories: 130kcalCarbohydrates: 16gProtein: 2gFat: 7gSaturated Fat: 4gPolyunsaturated Fat: 0.4gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0.2gCholesterol: 19mgSodium: 51mgPotassium: 70mgFiber: 1gSugar: 7gVitamin A: 147IUVitamin C: 0.1mgCalcium: 19mgIron: 1mg

Keyword Milo, Slices, Thermomix

Enjoy!

  1. Peggy

    I come from Scotland, what is milo?

    • Lauren Matheson

      Hi Peggy, it’s a malted powder that you add to milk 🙂

  2. Veronica

    Easy Milo Slice Recipe | A Melt and Mix Recipe (7)
    Easy to make and filled with chocolaty goodness this milo slice recipe is like a little slice of happiness!

