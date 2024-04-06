Easy Naan Bread Recipe (yeast-free) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This tasty, light and fluffy yeast-free easy naan bread recipe is ready in just 15 minutes with 4 ingredients! It's perfect with an Indian curry, or make it as a quick no yeast flatbread.

These naan are thick, tender, fluffy and so easy! You can easily make this recipe vegan and/or gluten-free.

Soooo many readers make this recipe again and again. I hope you love it too!

Once you make this easy naan bread recipe, I'm sure you'll never want to buy pre-made ones again. I certainly haven't!

They're light, fluffy and so quick to make.

You only need 4 ingredients and 15 minutes for this homemade naan bread recipe from scratch. And no yeast!

I prefer to make my own simple naan bread rather than store bought.

It's cheaper and there are no unusual ingredients. Plus, my kids like to help roll them out.

It's a super quick yeast free bread that tastes delicious. Perfect as a naan with a curry, or as an easy flatbread.

Why you'll love this recipe

Serving suggestions

Ingredients

Tips

Storage tips

Variations

Special diets

Step by step tutorial

How to enjoy naan bread

Make easy garlic naan

Get the recipe

📖 Recipe

Naan bread tips:

Flavor tips:

storage tips

💬 Comments

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "I made your naan breads last night. My friends ‘who are foodies’, were blown away. Thank you. As you said, I’ll never buy them again xx" - Sarah

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Love these vegan naan!! We’ve made them a couple times with soy yogurt as my son has a milk/dairy allergy. Have also made them into mini pizzas after frying. Delish recipe! Thanks!" - Darcy

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Amazing! The whole family loved them. I spread some garlic butter over the top before serving. I will never buy naan bread again!" - Jan

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Love this recipe, a family favorite now along with the dahl recipe" - KP

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "I made the naan bread for my family and they love it. I also made a gluten-free batch as my daughter and myself are gluten intolerant. It worked brilliantly. Thank you for this brilliant recipe." - Lorinda

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "I used gluten free flour. I’ve been missing naan since going gluten free. This is way better than store bought and so easy to make. And it freezes well too!" - Rachel

Why you'll love this recipe

Versatile - you can use them as general flatbreads, for kebabs or falafel, or my halloumi souvlaki.

This is a yeast free bread, so it's very quick and easy!

Get the pan very hot for best results - you want the naan breads to cook quickly.

Make them in a frying pan or griddle pan.

Rather than going for authenticity, this naan bread recipe focuses on making the naan fast. In just 15 mins!

Just mix the four ingredients together, knead a few times, then roll out the dough and dry fry for a few minutes.

You could try adding in some flavourings, such as crushed garlic and chopped coriander to make them extra special.

Or brush with melted butter or oil and sprinkle with chilli flakes.

Serving suggestions

This naan bread is perfect for mopping up your favourite curry.

I often make them alongside my favourite red lentil dahl.

These naan breads would be perfect with this healthy spinach and chickpea curry , Tofu Curry, Chickpea Curry, Bombay Aloo or even as a flatbread with my Spanish beans.

Ingredients

Ingredients you will need:

Flour - use plain flour, all-purpose or gluten free flour.

Plain Yogurt - use Greek or any plain or dairy-free yogurt. Just not one with any flavorings.

Baking Powder - this gives the naan bread air and fluffiness. You can leave it out if using self-raising flour.

Salt - optional, but gives a little extra flavor.

Tools you'll need:

Mixing Bowl

Rolling pin - don't have one? Try using the side of a wine bottle.

Frying pan - one that can withstand a fairly high heat. Cast iron works great, but any other skillet or frying pan will work.

Tips

You don't need to properly knead the dough, just bring it all together and knead a couple of times to do so.

Roll the dough out nice and thin. Trust me that they'll still get nice and fluffy when they cook.

To get the dough thin, be sure to flour the counter so they don't stick.

I usually roll out one naan while another is cooking. If you roll them all out first, then they could get warm and stick to the counter.

Get the pan very hot for best results - you want the naan breads to cook quickly

Make them in a frying pan or griddle pan.

You want a sticky, but manageable dough. If it's dry, add a little more yogurt, if it's too wet to roll, add a little flour. The amounts vary depending on brands and how thick the yogurt is.

Storage tips

You can make this naan dough up to 3 days ahead. Just keep in the fridge until ready to roll and cook. I like to make a double batch and keep it in the fridge so I can use the dough as flatbreads for lunch or dinner over the next few days.

If you've cooked extra naan, you can keep it in the fridge for the next day. Just reheat in a frying pan or in the toaster. It makes them crispier and still delicious.

Variations

Brush wet flavourings on the naan bread after, such as garlic-infused butter or herb/chilli oil

Add dry spices to the dough, such as cumin, garam masala, sumac etc...

Try brushed with oil and sprinkled with onion seeds.

Add chilli oil or oil and some dried chilli flakes for a bit of heat.

Special diets

Make gluten-free naan: swap to your favourite gluten-free flour and adjust the amount as it might absorb the yogurt differently.

Make vegan naan: It's really easy to make vegan naan, just swap to dairy free yogurt, such as soy yogurt.

Step by step tutorial

This naan recipe is sooo easy! Just follow these simple steps for perfect, fluffy, EASY naan.

Then scroll down to the recipe card for the full ingredients list and method.

1 - mix all ingredients together in a large bowl.

2 - Bring it all together into a dough

3 - form into a ball of dough, then knead briefly

4 - Divide the dough into small balls, then roll each one into rounds or naan shapes.

Tip: Roll it as thin as you can, but ensure that it doesn't stick by flouring the counter.

5 -Get a frying pan really hot, then carefully place the dough into it. Cook for a few minutes until air bubbles appear.

6 - Flip and cook for a few minutes on the other side.

Tip: Don't overcook them and they'll be soft, fluffy and delicious!

How to enjoy naan bread

Since these naan breads are so quick and tasty, you can use them for more than just alongside an Indian meal. They're fluffy and delicious yeast free flatbreads so have many uses:

These breads are perfect alongside a delicious curry - try my dahl recipe or Cauliflower Leaf Curry.

As a quick bread with dips (try my beet hummus)

As a flatbread filled with veggies.

It's great for packed lunches with cheese or other fillings.

Try it as an alternative to traditional bread in my vegan tuna mayo.

Serve it to dip into soup, like my quick kale soup, pea soup or tomato soup.

Make easy garlic naan

Just melt a little butter with some crushed garlic and brush it on after cooking.

You could also add a little finely chopped coriander/cilantro.

Get the recipe

