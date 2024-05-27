Easy no-bake Passionfruit slice - Recipe by VJ cooks + Quick how-to Video (2024)

Jump to Recipe

I'm so excited to share with you my recipe for Passionfruit Slice, this is one of my most popular recipes ever! It has had over 2 million views on Facebook, second only to my Chocolate Weetbix Slice. It is the perfect slice if you have a passionfruit vine in your garden. If you can't your hands on fresh passionfruit you can use pulp from a can or jar.

The recipe is super simple, and doesn't require any baking as each layer is set in the fridge. The base is made with coconut, butter, condensed milk and plain biscuits. If you want some extra citrus flavour add some lemon juice and zest to the icing.

How to make passionfruit slice:

First of all crush you biscuits in a food processor. Then add crushed biscuits, coconut, butter and condensed milk to a large bowl and mix well to combine.

Pour in biscuit mixture into a lined baking tray, push to edges and press down with your hands. Smooth with the back of a metal spoon. Chill in refrigerator while you make the icing.

Add icing sugar, butter and passion fruit pulp to a bowl and whisk together until smooth. Add a dash of milk if it is too thick or extra icing sugar if it is too runny.

Pour icing over chilled base and smooth to the edges then return to refrigerator until icing has set. For at least one hour or overnight.

Once the slice has set chop it into bite sized pieces.

This easy peasy recipe is a great one to make with kids as it does not require cooking, so they can have a fun time helping you mix and pour the ingredients!

Here is a delicious version of baked passionfruit slice from my friend Lucy at Bake Play Smile blog. Or if you have some Weetbix in your pantry try out my Passionfruit weetbix slice. If you have too many passionfruit on your hands then myPassionfruit meringue pie is a must try for a show stopping dessert!

QUESTIONS ABOUT NO-BAKE SLICES:

How long does passionfruit slice take to set? It takes around 1-2 hours in the fridge (even better overnight) but you can speed up the process by putting it into the freezer for 30 minutes.

How to store this slice?I store mine in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week, (if it lasts that long!).

What biscuits can be used in passionfruit slice? You can use any plain biscuits like Superwines, Milk Arrowroots or Maries. Even Krispies would work too.

What size slice tin do you use?Myslice tinis 29 x 19 cm, the brand is Haven and I purchased from Farmers in New Zealand.

What if you cant get fresh passionfruit? If you can't get your hands on fresh Passionfruit or they are out of season you could substitute it for a few tablespoons passionfruit pulp bought in a can or jar from the supermarket.

Passionfruit Slice Yield: 18 pieces Prep Time: 20 minutes Inactive Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes This no-bake Passionfruit Slice has a simple biscuit base and smooth passionfruit icing on top - it is the perfect sweet treat! Ingredients 1 packet milk arrowroot biscuits, crushed (250g/9oz)

1 cup desiccated coconut

125g butter, melted (4.4oz)

½ cup sweetened condensed milk Icing 2 cups icing sugar

25g butter, softened (1oz)

3 passionfruit, pulp Instructions Pour crushed biscuits, coconut, butter and condensed milk into a large bowl then mix well to combine. Line a tray (19 x 29cm) with baking paper then pour in biscuit mixture, push to edges and press down with your hands. Smooth with the back of a metal spoon. Chill in refrigerator while you make the icing. Add icing sugar, butter and passionfruit pulp to a bowl, stir then whisk until smooth. Pour icing over chilled base and smooth to the edges. Return to refrigerator until icing has set. (About 1 hour) Once set chop into slices and enjoy. Notes Store this slice in an airtight container in the fridge. Nutrition Information: Yield: 18Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 164Total Fat: 9gSaturated Fat: 6gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 22mgSodium: 86mgCarbohydrates: 20gFiber: 0gSugar: 18gProtein: 1g Nutritional values are approximate. Please use your own calculations if you require a special diet. Did you make this recipe? Tag@vj_cookson Instagram and hashtag it#vjcooks

