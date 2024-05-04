Easy No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars Recipe (2024)

Whether you're searching for true bliss or a simple treat you can make without heating up the kitchen, you've found it!

In my humble opinion, the person who first decided to bring chocolate and peanut butter together deserves recognition for making such a important contribution to humanity. It’s one of my favorite flavor combinations for sweet treats, and has been since I was a very little girl!

One particular peanut butter and chocolate treat that takes me back to my freshman year of college is no-bake peanut butter bars. I had a little electric hot pot in my dorm room, which my roommate Diana and I would use to melt the butter and chocolate chips.

After assembling the bars, we would put them on the window ledge to cool (one of the more convenient aspects of spending the winter in Utah!) If someone living in a dorm room armed only with small hot pot can make these, anyone can!

How To Make No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 cup powdered sugar

1 cup crunchy peanut butter

1 cup milk chocolate chips

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the melted butter, crushed graham crackers (whether pre-crushed or crushed by hand), and powdered sugar, then stir in the peanut butter.

Bonus Tip: A Danish dough whisk is the ideal tool for combining thick mixtures like this one!

Transfer the mixture to a 9×13″ baking dish and press it down firmly into an even layer. (For thicker bars, use a 9×9″ or 8×8″ pan.)

Place the chocolate chips in a small bowl and microwave in 30-second intervals until melted and smooth. Spread the chocolate evenly over the peanut butter layer, then chill until completely firm, around 3 hours.

Then cut them into bars and enjoy — I know I always do. (Perhaps a bit too much when I was a freshman, which I’m sure contributed to me learning that the “freshman fifteen” was a very real thing!)

What is your favorite peanut butter and chocolate dessert?

