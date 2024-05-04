Easy No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars Recipe (2024)

Whether you're searching for true bliss or a simple treat you can make without heating up the kitchen, you've found it!

Jill Nystul·August 15, 2023


Easy No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars Recipe (2)

Easy No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars Recipe (3)

In my humble opinion, the person who first decided to bring chocolate and peanut butter together deserves recognition for making such a important contribution to humanity. It’s one of my favorite flavor combinations for sweet treats, and has been since I was a very little girl!

One particular peanut butter and chocolate treat that takes me back to my freshman year of college is no-bake peanut butter bars. I had a little electric hot pot in my dorm room, which my roommate Diana and I would use to melt the butter and chocolate chips.

After assembling the bars, we would put them on the window ledge to cool (one of the more convenient aspects of spending the winter in Utah!) If someone living in a dorm room armed only with small hot pot can make these, anyone can!

How To Make No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars

Easy No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars Recipe (4)

What is your favorite peanut butter and chocolate dessert?

Easy No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars Recipe (9)

No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars

Jill Nystul

No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars are one of my all-time favorite homemade treats and I’ve been making them since I was a girl. If a college student living in a dorm with only a small hot pot can make these, I guarantee you can too.

4.25 from 8 votes

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 10 minutes mins

Cooling 3 hours hrs

Total Time 3 hours hrs 15 minutes mins

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Servings 12

Calories 340 kcal

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup butter melted
  • 1 cup graham crackers crushed
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 cup crunchy peanut butter
  • 1 cup milk chocolate chips

Instructions

  • Combine the melted butter, graham cracker crumbs, and powdered sugar in a mixing bowl, then stir in peanut butter.

  • Spread the peanut butter mixture into a 9×13" baking dish and press firmly into an even layer.

  • Microwave the chocolate chips until melted and smooth.

  • Spread the melted chocolate evenly over the peanut butter layer.

  • Chill until completely firm, about 3 hours.

Nutrition

Calories: 340kcalCarbohydrates: 31gProtein: 6gFat: 23gSaturated Fat: 9gPolyunsaturated Fat: 3gMonounsaturated Fat: 7gTrans Fat: 0.3gCholesterol: 23mgSodium: 225mgPotassium: 176mgFiber: 2gSugar: 23gVitamin A: 270IUVitamin C: 0.1mgCalcium: 35mgIron: 1mg

