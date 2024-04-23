Easy Nutrient-Dense Custard Recipe for the GAPS Intro Diet (2024)

When you’re on the GAPS intro diet, you’d do just about anything for a treat, so this easy custard recipe couldn’t be more perfect. It’s legal to have from stage two of the diet, and it’s delicious- and incredibly nourishing!

Who knew egg yolks could be so tasty? Our family burned ourselves out on scrambled and fried eggs for breakfast long ago, but whip up some rich, yellow yolks with a little raw honey, and we will devour it, whether we’re adhering to the GAPS intro diet or not!

This easy custard recipe can be whipped up at a moment’s notice, and is the perfect treat for all ages (of course, you shouldn’t give honey to babies under one year of age). I made some for my two-year-old niece recently, who seemed to really enjoy it, and encouraged my sister to continue making it for her because it is so nutrient dense.

Egg yolk nutrition- (why you should make this easy custard recipe daily)

Those little, slimy, yellow nuggets are packed full of nutrition that nourishes you from head to toe! Egg yolks are a good source of:

Choline- a brain-nourishing compound that also lowers inflammation. Choline improves liver function, memory and mood, and the functioning of every cell in your body. Choline is especially important for pregnant and breastfeeding mamas, and small children with developing brains.

a brain-nourishing compound that also lowers inflammation. Choline improves liver function, memory and mood, and the functioning of every cell in your body. Choline is especially important for pregnant and breastfeeding mamas, and small children with developing brains. Carotenoids- the carotenoid lutein protects the eyes and helps to prevent eye disease.

the carotenoid lutein protects the eyes and helps to prevent eye disease. Essential fatty acids- (EFAs):DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and AA (arachadonic acid), themost bioavailable forms of omega-3 and omega-6 fats , are found in egg yolks, and help to nourish the brain and protect the body from a host of health problems.

(EFAs):DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and AA (arachadonic acid), themost bioavailable forms of , are found in egg yolks, and help to nourish the brain and protect the body from a host of health problems. Fat-solublevitamins- it’s a good thing egg yolks are rich in EFAs, because they’re also full of vitamins that need fat for absorption, including vitamins D, E, A, and K.

it’s a good thing egg yolks are rich in EFAs, because they’re also full of vitamins that need fat for absorption, including vitamins D, E, A, and K. More vitamins & minerals-like calcium, iron, phosphorous, B6, B12, manganese, folate, selenium.

Egg yolks are one of the most nutrient-dense, easiest to prepare foods on the planet! Eating them raw or lightly cooked (still runny) is the best way to absorb the nutrition found in eggs. Besides the easy custard recipe I’ll share below, easy ways to eat raw and lightly cooked egg yolks include:

Soft-boiled eggs

Gently scrambled eggs (or just yolks)

Adding them to smoothies

Whisking them into freshly-pressed juice (ala the GAPS intro diet- aka the “GAPS shake”)

Making a frothy tea or coffee with egg yolks

Adding them to puddings

Egg yolks are easy to hide in lots of foods, and they’re excellent for growing brains, and especially during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Whether you’re on the GAPS intro diet, you’re pregnant, or looking to get some extra nutrition into your toddler (or teenager!), the easy custard recipe below will be the perfect way to get in some egg yolks.

Of course, the recipe also contains raw honey, which boasts its own nutritional benefits like enzymes, trace minerals, and vitamins. You can always cut way down on the honey for less sweetness, or leave it out altogether if you’d like to try this for babies under the age of one.

Note:for best results, you need a high-powered mixer. I use a stand mixer to really get the egg yolks nice and fluffy, but have used a powerful hand mixer, which works pretty well too.

Print Recipe Easy Custard Recipe (for the GAPS Intro Diet) Prep Time5 minutes mins Total Time5 minutes mins Servings: 4 Servings Author: Jaclyn Ingredients 6 egg yolks

1 tbsp raw honey or less, to taste, if you're trying to be conservative on GAPS intro. Keep in mind that you're allowed up to about a tbsp on early intro, and this recipe is to be divided by 4-6 people. Instructions Place the ingredients in a medium mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer and turn mixer on high.

Place the ingredients in a medium mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer and turn mixer on high.

Whisk until the yolks are light-colored, foamy, and a little stiff. This should take about five minutes, but may take longer if your mixer isn't very powerful. After 10 minutes, your yolks will probably be about as fluffy as they're going to get.

