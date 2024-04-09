Easy One Pot Quinoa Corn Chowder Recipe (2024)

4.75 from 16 votes

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Total Time 35 minutes mins

Servings 8 servings

Last updated on June 3, 2020

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, please see our disclosure policy.

This Quinoa Corn Chowder is an easy meal in one! It’s thick, creamy, hearty and packed with protein and fiber!

Easy One Pot Quinoa Corn Chowder Recipe (2)

This is exactly what I want in a meal from about September until April. It’s thick, creamy, hearty, and goes perfectly with freshly baked bread.

It’s even healthy.

Not like kind-of-healthy, but really healthy.

Easy One Pot Quinoa Corn Chowder Recipe (3)

There’s just nothing bad in it. So I can eat my bowl of thick, creamy chowder and not even feel bad about it. What’s not to love?

I don’t have a lot of experience cooking with quinoa. I know it’s a really big deal right now (and for the last 5 years), but the first time I made it I wasn’t a big fan of the texture. Therefore, I haven’t spent much time experimenting with it.

Easy One Pot Quinoa Corn Chowder Recipe (4)

I came across this recipe in a Taste of Home magazine of my mom’s. I immediately thought, “now that’s how I like my quinoa!” You get some of the texture of the quinoa, but with everything else that’s going on in this soup, you hardly notice.

Easy One Pot Quinoa Corn Chowder Recipe (5)

This chowder is everything I love about fall and winter meals, just made extra healthy with a good dose of protein and fiber from the quinoa and beans. It will definitely be added to our regular rotation!

Easy One Pot Quinoa Corn Chowder Recipe (6)

Quinoa Corn Chowder

A rich, creamy, comforting chowder that’s packed full of protein and fiber from quinoa and beans!

Easy One Pot Quinoa Corn Chowder Recipe (8)

Cuisine American

Course Main Course, Soup

Calories 313cal

Ingredients

  • 1 cup quinoa
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 medium onion diced
  • 1 red pepper diced
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • 1 tsp dried parsley
  • 1/2 tsp dried thyme
  • 1 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 2 cups milk
  • 4 cups frozen corn or fresh
  • 1 can white kidney beans drained and rinsed
  • Optional: shredded cheese to garnish

Instructions

  • In a large pot, toast quinoa over medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

  • Add oil, onion and pepper to the pot and saute over medium-high heat for 3-5 minutes, until soft. Add garlic, parsley, thyme and salt and cook 1 minute.

  • Stir in flour until combined (you don’t want to see any white left — add gradually and if there’s a little left over that’s okay). Whisk in broth and then milk one cup at a time, whisking and waiting until the soup has thickened slightly before adding the next cup. (You can dump it all in at once, too — it will just take a little longer to thicken!)

  • Bring to a simmer, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium (or medium-low) and cook uncovered for 15-20 minutes until quinoa is cooked, stirring often. Add corn and beans and heat through, serve.

Notes

**NOTE: Nutrition information is estimated and will vary depending on exact serving size, types and brands of products used.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 313cal | Carbohydrates: 48g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 9g | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 11g

Easy One Pot Quinoa Corn Chowder Recipe (9)

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Erica says

    Made this for lunch today. It tasted amazing! Added some chopped celery along with a tsp of cumin. By far a flavorful fall season soup.

    Reply

    • The Recipe Rebel says

      So glad to hear, Erica! Thank you!

      Reply

  2. Gabriella says

    I followed the recipe and my soup also turned out VERY thick and a bit too sweet from the corn. I added another cup of chicken stock and a bit of extra milk (maybe 1/2 cup?) which thinned things out a bit. The toasting of the quinoa was a new experience and made for a wonderful flavor—almost smelled like peanut or some other nut butter, which was divine. I also ended up adding a good handful of cut green beans which I needed to use up. While we both liked the soup as made, we didn’t LOVE it so today I amped things up with bacon, onions, 1 can green chiles, 2 tblsp taco seasoning (homemade), 1 tsp chipotle pepper, a good shake of cumin seeds, 1/2 tsp smoked paprika, 4 oz cream cheese, 2 oz grated gouda and 2 tblsp butter. OH BOY, was this delicious! Granted, I totally changed up the recipe but we LOVE this new version. Can’t wait to devour that tonight!

    Reply

    • The Recipe Rebel says

      Glad it worked out for you Gabriella.

      Reply

  3. Sondra Martin says

    I’m interested in making this recipe- but new to cooking quinoa. Do you toast it raw/right from the package or boil it first?

    Reply

    • The Recipe Rebel says

      Hi Sondra! You’ll toast it from raw in Step 1. In Step 4 is where it gets cooked. Hope this helps!

      Reply

      • Sondra Martin says

        Thanks so much! Made it and loved it and am making it regularly! Great for lunch for the whole week!

      • The Recipe Rebel says

        Hi Sondra! So glad you enjoyed the recipe! Thank you for this kind review!

  4. Rebecca says

    I used fresh thyme & parsley, swapped out the beans with potatoes and added bacon and a little Slap Ya Mama……amazing! So good!!!!!!!

    Reply

    • The Recipe Rebel says

      Glad it worked out for you Rebecca!

      Reply

  5. Raven says

    I’m planning to make this today but I’d love to have a paleo, or gluten free alternative for the flour. What flour would you recommend instead of wheat flour?

    Reply

  6. jen says

    Very good, even my kids enjoyed it. Read reviews: added cumin and chili powder. Fun recipe.

    Reply

  7. Caity says

    I just wanted to note that, after making this several times before with dairy milk, we made it last night with almond milk, and I could not have told you that anything about it was different if I hadn’t been the one making it. So, for anyone looking for a dairy-free option, this works very well.

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Thanks for coming back to let us know!

      Reply

  8. Jess says

    I’m just finishing making this recipe and it looks nothing like the photos above. It doesn’t look like soup, it’s very thick. I even added 4 cups of broth.

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      It is a very thick soup, but I and many others have made it and enjoyed it as is and haven’t had any issues!

      Reply

  9. Alayna says

    My favorite quinoa dish so far!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Thanks Alayna! I’m so happy to hear that!

      Reply

  10. Portia says

    Followed the recipe and turned out great, I added chopped chicken thighs and used coconut milk, garnished with green onions. Yum! Thanks for this recipe!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      So happy to hear that! Thanks!

      Reply

  11. Kathryn says

    I made this recipe twice and the first time it didn’t turn out at all! I just made it the second time after reading all the comments and it came out very well. In the instructions it never tells you to remove the quinoa from the pot after it’s toasted. If you don’t remove it and add it back later the soup turns gluey. Also, I added a 1tsp of chili powder and 1/2 tsp of cumin for some kick. Now it’s great!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      I took out the part where the quinoa is removed because I have made it both ways, and honestly both ways have been great! I know lots who have made it without removing the quinoa and haven’t had issues. I appreciate your note!

      Reply

  12. Irene says

    This chowder is SO GOOD! I made it vegan by using vegetable broth and flax milk. I thought it wasn’t going to be enough before the beans and corn, but boy was I wrong. Delicious!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      I’m so glad to hear that!

      Reply

  13. Audra cozart says

    What type of cheese did you too the chowder with?
    Have you ever added reduced fat cream cheese?

    Reply

    • Audra cozart says

      Use to top the chowder 🙂 *

      Reply

      • Ashley Fehr says

        I usually use cheddar or mozza — I haven’t tried cream cheese but it would be interesting!

  14. Jess says

    How long does this soup usually keep in the refrigerator?

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      I would keep it for 5-6 days, since there is no meat.

      Reply

  15. Eryn says

    HI Ashley:

    I saw someone else’s post about using almondmilk instead of cow’s milk, but I was wondering about using coconut milk instead of cow’s milk. Have you tried this? If so, how did it work? If not, thoughts on how it would work?

    Thank you!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Hi Eryn! I think it should work fine, although I haven’t tried so I can’t say for sure.

      Reply

    • Galen says

      FYI I’ve tried it with lite coconut milk and it works great! The soup is still very creamy and it doesn’t have a super strong coconut flavor.

      Reply

  16. Jack says

    I just made the chowder and it was really good but do i see potatoes in the picture above? I just didn’t see the recipe calling for red potatoes? Is there anything else in the recipe that we should know about?

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      You’re right! I have made it with and without — you can definitely add some in with the other vegetables if you want it a little heartier.

      Reply

  17. Jessica @ A Kitchen Addiction says

    I was just thinking about making corn chowder with our summer sweet corn! Love the addition of quinoa! Can’t wait to try it!

    Reply

  18. Liz @ Floating Kitchen says

    Oh I love corn chowder! It’s such a perfect late Summer/early Fall meal. And the quinoa in here is the perfect extra boost of protein!

    Reply

  19. Aimee says

    Thank you for the recipe, this was delicious! Very flavorful & filling. I will definitely make it again. I made just a few small mods: celery instead of onion, no red pepper, 3/4 tsp salt & veggie broth and it was wonderful. My first time toasting quinoa, yum!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      I’m so glad you liked it!

      Reply

  20. Layla says

    I made this for dinner tonight. My husband and my 3 year old both loved it! Thank you for a great recipe. Fast, healthy, affordable, one pot, what else could you want!

    Reply

« Older Comments

Leave A Reply

