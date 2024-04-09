Easy One Pot Quinoa Corn Chowder Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, please see our disclosure policy.

This Quinoa Corn Chowder is an easy meal in one! It’s thick, creamy, hearty and packed with protein and fiber!

This is exactly what I want in a meal from about September until April. It’s thick, creamy, hearty, and goes perfectly with freshly baked bread.

It’s even healthy.

Not like kind-of-healthy, but really healthy.

There’s just nothing bad in it. So I can eat my bowl of thick, creamy chowder and not even feel bad about it. What’s not to love?

I don’t have a lot of experience cooking with quinoa. I know it’s a really big deal right now (and for the last 5 years), but the first time I made it I wasn’t a big fan of the texture. Therefore, I haven’t spent much time experimenting with it.

I came across this recipe in a Taste of Home magazine of my mom’s. I immediately thought, “now that’s how I like my quinoa!” You get some of the texture of the quinoa, but with everything else that’s going on in this soup, you hardly notice.

This chowder is everything I love about fall and winter meals, just made extra healthy with a good dose of protein and fiber from the quinoa and beans. It will definitely be added to our regular rotation!

Quinoa Corn Chowder written by Ashley Fehr 4.75 from 16 votes A rich, creamy, comforting chowder that’s packed full of protein and fiber from quinoa and beans! Save Review Print Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 35 minutes mins Cuisine American Course Main Course, Soup Servings 8 servings Calories 313cal Ingredients ▢ 1 cup quinoa

▢ 3 tablespoons canola oil

▢ 1 medium onion diced

▢ 1 red pepper diced

▢ 1 tsp minced garlic

▢ 1 tsp dried parsley

▢ 1/2 tsp dried thyme

▢ 1 1/2 tsp salt

▢ 1/4 cup flour

▢ 3 cups chicken broth

▢ 2 cups milk

▢ 4 cups frozen corn or fresh

▢ 1 can white kidney beans drained and rinsed

▢ Optional: shredded cheese to garnish Instructions In a large pot, toast quinoa over medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

Add oil, onion and pepper to the pot and saute over medium-high heat for 3-5 minutes, until soft. Add garlic, parsley, thyme and salt and cook 1 minute.

Stir in flour until combined (you don’t want to see any white left — add gradually and if there’s a little left over that’s okay). Whisk in broth and then milk one cup at a time, whisking and waiting until the soup has thickened slightly before adding the next cup. (You can dump it all in at once, too — it will just take a little longer to thicken!)

Bring to a simmer, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium (or medium-low) and cook uncovered for 15-20 minutes until quinoa is cooked, stirring often. Add corn and beans and heat through, serve. Notes **NOTE: Nutrition information is estimated and will vary depending on exact serving size, types and brands of products used. Nutrition Information Calories: 313cal | Carbohydrates: 48g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 9g | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 11g