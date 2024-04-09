Easy One Pot Quinoa Corn Chowder Recipe (2024)

The Recipe Rebel / Dinner
written by Ashley Fehr
4.75 from 16 votes
Prep Time 5 minutes mins
Total Time 35 minutes mins
Servings 8 servings
Last updated on June 3, 2020
This post may contain affiliate links.
This Quinoa Corn Chowder is an easy meal in one! It’s thick, creamy, hearty and packed with protein and fiber!
This is exactly what I want in a meal from about September until April. It’s thick, creamy, hearty, and goes perfectly with freshly baked bread.
It’s even healthy.
Not like kind-of-healthy, but really healthy.
There’s just nothing bad in it. So I can eat my bowl of thick, creamy chowder and not even feel bad about it. What’s not to love?
I don’t have a lot of experience cooking with quinoa. I know it’s a really big deal right now (and for the last 5 years), but the first time I made it I wasn’t a big fan of the texture. Therefore, I haven’t spent much time experimenting with it.
I came across this recipe in a Taste of Home magazine of my mom’s. I immediately thought, “now that’s how I like my quinoa!” You get some of the texture of the quinoa, but with everything else that’s going on in this soup, you hardly notice.
This chowder is everything I love about fall and winter meals, just made extra healthy with a good dose of protein and fiber from the quinoa and beans. It will definitely be added to our regular rotation!
A rich, creamy, comforting chowder that’s packed full of protein and fiber from quinoa and beans!
Ingredients
- 1 cup quinoa
- 3 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 medium onion diced
- 1 red pepper diced
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- 1 tsp dried parsley
- 1/2 tsp dried thyme
- 1 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 cup flour
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups milk
- 4 cups frozen corn or fresh
- 1 can white kidney beans drained and rinsed
- Optional: shredded cheese to garnish
Instructions
In a large pot, toast quinoa over medium heat for 2-3 minutes.
Add oil, onion and pepper to the pot and saute over medium-high heat for 3-5 minutes, until soft. Add garlic, parsley, thyme and salt and cook 1 minute.
Stir in flour until combined (you don’t want to see any white left — add gradually and if there’s a little left over that’s okay). Whisk in broth and then milk one cup at a time, whisking and waiting until the soup has thickened slightly before adding the next cup. (You can dump it all in at once, too — it will just take a little longer to thicken!)
Bring to a simmer, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium (or medium-low) and cook uncovered for 15-20 minutes until quinoa is cooked, stirring often. Add corn and beans and heat through, serve.
Notes
**NOTE: Nutrition information is estimated and will vary depending on exact serving size, types and brands of products used.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 313cal | Carbohydrates: 48g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 9g | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 11g
Reader Interactions
Comments
Erica says
Made this for lunch today. It tasted amazing! Added some chopped celery along with a tsp of cumin. By far a flavorful fall season soup.
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
So glad to hear, Erica! Thank you!
Reply
Gabriella says
I followed the recipe and my soup also turned out VERY thick and a bit too sweet from the corn. I added another cup of chicken stock and a bit of extra milk (maybe 1/2 cup?) which thinned things out a bit. The toasting of the quinoa was a new experience and made for a wonderful flavor—almost smelled like peanut or some other nut butter, which was divine. I also ended up adding a good handful of cut green beans which I needed to use up. While we both liked the soup as made, we didn’t LOVE it so today I amped things up with bacon, onions, 1 can green chiles, 2 tblsp taco seasoning (homemade), 1 tsp chipotle pepper, a good shake of cumin seeds, 1/2 tsp smoked paprika, 4 oz cream cheese, 2 oz grated gouda and 2 tblsp butter. OH BOY, was this delicious! Granted, I totally changed up the recipe but we LOVE this new version. Can’t wait to devour that tonight!
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Glad it worked out for you Gabriella.
Reply
Sondra Martin says
I’m interested in making this recipe- but new to cooking quinoa. Do you toast it raw/right from the package or boil it first?
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Sondra! You’ll toast it from raw in Step 1. In Step 4 is where it gets cooked. Hope this helps!
Reply
Sondra Martin says
Thanks so much! Made it and loved it and am making it regularly! Great for lunch for the whole week!
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Sondra! So glad you enjoyed the recipe! Thank you for this kind review!
Rebecca says
I used fresh thyme & parsley, swapped out the beans with potatoes and added bacon and a little Slap Ya Mama……amazing! So good!!!!!!!
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Glad it worked out for you Rebecca!
Reply
Raven says
I’m planning to make this today but I’d love to have a paleo, or gluten free alternative for the flour. What flour would you recommend instead of wheat flour?
Reply
jen says
Very good, even my kids enjoyed it. Read reviews: added cumin and chili powder. Fun recipe.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks Jen!
Reply
Caity says
I just wanted to note that, after making this several times before with dairy milk, we made it last night with almond milk, and I could not have told you that anything about it was different if I hadn’t been the one making it. So, for anyone looking for a dairy-free option, this works very well.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks for coming back to let us know!
Reply
Jess says
I’m just finishing making this recipe and it looks nothing like the photos above. It doesn’t look like soup, it’s very thick. I even added 4 cups of broth.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
It is a very thick soup, but I and many others have made it and enjoyed it as is and haven’t had any issues!
Reply
Alayna says
My favorite quinoa dish so far!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks Alayna! I’m so happy to hear that!
Reply
Portia says
Followed the recipe and turned out great, I added chopped chicken thighs and used coconut milk, garnished with green onions. Yum! Thanks for this recipe!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
So happy to hear that! Thanks!
Reply
Kathryn says
I made this recipe twice and the first time it didn’t turn out at all! I just made it the second time after reading all the comments and it came out very well. In the instructions it never tells you to remove the quinoa from the pot after it’s toasted. If you don’t remove it and add it back later the soup turns gluey. Also, I added a 1tsp of chili powder and 1/2 tsp of cumin for some kick. Now it’s great!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I took out the part where the quinoa is removed because I have made it both ways, and honestly both ways have been great! I know lots who have made it without removing the quinoa and haven’t had issues. I appreciate your note!
Reply
Irene says
This chowder is SO GOOD! I made it vegan by using vegetable broth and flax milk. I thought it wasn’t going to be enough before the beans and corn, but boy was I wrong. Delicious!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I’m so glad to hear that!
Reply
Audra cozart says
What type of cheese did you too the chowder with?
Have you ever added reduced fat cream cheese?
Reply
Audra cozart says
Use to top the chowder 🙂 *
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I usually use cheddar or mozza — I haven’t tried cream cheese but it would be interesting!
Jess says
How long does this soup usually keep in the refrigerator?
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I would keep it for 5-6 days, since there is no meat.
Reply
Eryn says
HI Ashley:
I saw someone else’s post about using almondmilk instead of cow’s milk, but I was wondering about using coconut milk instead of cow’s milk. Have you tried this? If so, how did it work? If not, thoughts on how it would work?
Thank you!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Hi Eryn! I think it should work fine, although I haven’t tried so I can’t say for sure.
Reply
Galen says
FYI I’ve tried it with lite coconut milk and it works great! The soup is still very creamy and it doesn’t have a super strong coconut flavor.
Reply
Jack says
I just made the chowder and it was really good but do i see potatoes in the picture above? I just didn’t see the recipe calling for red potatoes? Is there anything else in the recipe that we should know about?
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
You’re right! I have made it with and without — you can definitely add some in with the other vegetables if you want it a little heartier.
Reply
I was just thinking about making corn chowder with our summer sweet corn! Love the addition of quinoa! Can’t wait to try it!
Reply
Oh I love corn chowder! It’s such a perfect late Summer/early Fall meal. And the quinoa in here is the perfect extra boost of protein!
Reply
Aimee says
Thank you for the recipe, this was delicious! Very flavorful & filling. I will definitely make it again. I made just a few small mods: celery instead of onion, no red pepper, 3/4 tsp salt & veggie broth and it was wonderful. My first time toasting quinoa, yum!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I’m so glad you liked it!
Reply
Layla says
I made this for dinner tonight. My husband and my 3 year old both loved it! Thank you for a great recipe. Fast, healthy, affordable, one pot, what else could you want!
Reply
« Older Comments