Easy Peanut Sauce Recipe (2024)

By Laura
Posted Apr 12, 2023, Updated Feb 13, 2024
This easy peanut sauce recipe is made with 8 ingredients in 5 minutes. Learn how to make peanut sauce that’s so delicious you’ll want to put it on everything!
I love peanut sauce. I use it to make stir fry, dip spring rolls, and I even drizzle it over salads.
This peanut sauce recipe is the best. It’s easy to make and tastes better than your favorite restaurant!
Peanut Sauce Recipe: Ingredients & Substitutions
- Creamy peanut butter. I suggest a natural variety that is liquid at room temperature for easy stirring. You can also use crunchy, if desired.
- Water/Coconut Milk. This sauce tastes great with both water and coconut milk.
- Rice Vinegar. Mirin is a great substitute for rice vinegar.
- Sesame Oil. I don’t suggest any substitutions for sesame oil.
- Honey. Granulated sugar works well in place of honey.
- Powdered ginger. fresh, finely minced ginger is a great substitute for powdered.
How to Make Peanut Sauce
There really isn’t much to this recipe. You just add the ingredients to a bowl and whisk them together. I’ve included a video for you just in case you need extra guidance!
Begin by simply adding the ingredients to a medium mixing bowl or 4-cup glass measuring cup.
Then, whisk them until the mixture is smooth.
If you use a peanut butter that is solid at room temperature, you may want to gently warm the ingredients to make mixing easier.
Serve
Set aside to use in your favorite recipes. We use it most often as a dipping sauce for spring rolls!
Store/Freeze
Store this peanut sauce in a glass jar with a lid for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator, or 2 months in the freezer.
Reheat gently in the microwave.
Peanut Sauce Recipe FAQs
Is satay sauce the same as peanut sauce?
Yes, they are the same sauce with different names.
Can you freeze this recipe?
Yes, freeze it in a glass jar with an airtight lid for up to 2 months.
Why is my peanut sauce lumpy?
If your ingredients aren’t all the same temperature, your sauce and get lumpy. To prevent this you can gently warm the ingredients in a glass mixing bowl then whisk to combine.
How do you thicken peanut sauce?
This recipe is thickened by the peanut butter and doesn’t need any other thickener.
What do you eat with peanut sauce?
So many things!
-Spring rolls
–Stir fry
–Roasted Broccoli
–
Easy Peanut Sauce Recipe
Laura
This easy peanut sauce recipe is made with 8 ingredients in 5 minutes. Learn how to make peanut sauce that's so delicious you'll want to put it on everything!
Course condiment, sauce
Cuisine asian
Servings 10 Servings
Calories 61
Prep Time5 minutes minutes
Total Time2 minutes minutes
Ingredients
- ¼ cup creamy peanut butter
- 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoons hoisin sauce
- ¼ cup water (or coconut milk)
- ½ Tablespoon rice vinegar
- ½ Tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- ⅛ teaspoon powdered ginger
Instructions
Add ingredients to a medium mixing bowl or 4-cup glass measuring cup.
Whisk until the mixture is smooth. (If necessary, gently warm the ingredients to make mixing easier).
Set aside to use in your favorite recipes. We use it as a dipping sauce for spring rolls!
Video
Notes
Ingredient Substitutions
Store/Freeze
Nutrition
Serving: 2Tablespoons | Calories: 61kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 0.1mg | Sodium: 281mg | Potassium: 49mg | Fiber: 0.4g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 0.2IU | Vitamin C: 0.02mg | Calcium: 5mg | Iron: 0.2mg
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Did you enjoy this recipe? Have a question? Leave a comment below!