Easy Peanut Sauce Recipe (2024)

By Laura

Posted Apr 12, 2023, Updated Feb 13, 2024

This easy peanut sauce recipe is made with 8 ingredients in 5 minutes. Learn how to make peanut sauce that’s so delicious you’ll want to put it on everything!

I love peanut sauce. I use it to make stir fry, dip spring rolls, and I even drizzle it over salads.

This peanut sauce recipe is the best. It’s easy to make and tastes better than your favorite restaurant!

Peanut Sauce Recipe: Ingredients & Substitutions

  • Creamy peanut butter. I suggest a natural variety that is liquid at room temperature for easy stirring. You can also use crunchy, if desired.
  • Water/Coconut Milk. This sauce tastes great with both water and coconut milk.
  • Rice Vinegar. Mirin is a great substitute for rice vinegar.
  • Sesame Oil. I don’t suggest any substitutions for sesame oil.
  • Honey. Granulated sugar works well in place of honey.
  • Powdered ginger. fresh, finely minced ginger is a great substitute for powdered.
How to Make Peanut Sauce

There really isn’t much to this recipe. You just add the ingredients to a bowl and whisk them together. I’ve included a video for you just in case you need extra guidance!

Begin by simply adding the ingredients to a medium mixing bowl or 4-cup glass measuring cup.

Then, whisk them until the mixture is smooth.

If you use a peanut butter that is solid at room temperature, you may want to gently warm the ingredients to make mixing easier.

Serve

Set aside to use in your favorite recipes. We use it most often as a dipping sauce for spring rolls!

Store/Freeze

Store this peanut sauce in a glass jar with a lid for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator, or 2 months in the freezer.

Reheat gently in the microwave.

Peanut Sauce Recipe FAQs

Can you freeze this recipe?

Yes, freeze it in a glass jar with an airtight lid for up to 2 months.

Why is my peanut sauce lumpy?

If your ingredients aren’t all the same temperature, your sauce and get lumpy. To prevent this you can gently warm the ingredients in a glass mixing bowl then whisk to combine.

How do you thicken peanut sauce?

This recipe is thickened by the peanut butter and doesn’t need any other thickener.

What do you eat with peanut sauce?

So many things!
-Spring rolls
Stir fry
Roasted Broccoli

Easy Peanut Sauce Recipe

Laura

This easy peanut sauce recipe is made with 8 ingredients in 5 minutes. Learn how to make peanut sauce that's so delicious you'll want to put it on everything!

Course condiment, sauce

Cuisine asian

Servings 10 Servings

Calories 61

Prep Time5 minutes minutes

Total Time2 minutes minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Add ingredients to a medium mixing bowl or 4-cup glass measuring cup.

  • Whisk until the mixture is smooth. (If necessary, gently warm the ingredients to make mixing easier).

  • Set aside to use in your favorite recipes. We use it as a dipping sauce for spring rolls!

Video

Notes

Nutrition

Serving: 2Tablespoons | Calories: 61kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 0.1mg | Sodium: 281mg | Potassium: 49mg | Fiber: 0.4g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 0.2IU | Vitamin C: 0.02mg | Calcium: 5mg | Iron: 0.2mg

Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K Recipes
Homemade Butter Cookies (Recipe + Video) - Sally's Baking Addiction
