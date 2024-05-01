Easy Peanut Sauce Recipe (2024)

By Laura Posted Apr 12, 2023, Updated Feb 13, 2024 5 from 2 votes 1 Comment Jump to Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This easy peanut sauce recipe is made with 8 ingredients in 5 minutes. Learn how to make peanut sauce that’s so delicious you’ll want to put it on everything!

I love peanut sauce. I use it to make stir fry, dip spring rolls, and I even drizzle it over salads.

This peanut sauce recipe is the best. It’s easy to make and tastes better than your favorite restaurant!

Peanut Sauce Recipe: Ingredients & Substitutions

Creamy peanut butter. I suggest a natural variety that is liquid at room temperature for easy stirring. You can also use crunchy, if desired.

Water/Coconut Milk. This sauce tastes great with both water and coconut milk.

Rice Vinegar. Mirin is a great substitute for rice vinegar.

Sesame Oil. I don't suggest any substitutions for sesame oil.

Honey. Granulated sugar works well in place of honey.

Powdered ginger. fresh, finely minced ginger is a great substitute for powdered.

How to Make Peanut Sauce

There really isn’t much to this recipe. You just add the ingredients to a bowl and whisk them together. I’ve included a video for you just in case you need extra guidance!

Begin by simply adding the ingredients to a medium mixing bowl or 4-cup glass measuring cup.

Then, whisk them until the mixture is smooth.

If you use a peanut butter that is solid at room temperature, you may want to gently warm the ingredients to make mixing easier.

Serve

Set aside to use in your favorite recipes. We use it most often as a dipping sauce for spring rolls!

Store/Freeze

Store this peanut sauce in a glass jar with a lid for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator, or 2 months in the freezer.

Reheat gently in the microwave.

Peanut Sauce Recipe FAQs

