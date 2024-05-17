Easy Peppermint Brownies Recipe {with box mix} | The Food Cafe (2024)

posted by Shannon on December 23, 2018 // 0 Comments

Chocolate Dipped Peppermint Brownies are a decadent treat built upon layers and layers of fudgy chocolate and sprinkled with those magical peppermint candy canes that emulate the Holiday season.

Raise your hand if you love brownies? If you notice your hand raised then I know you will love thesetriple chip caramel brownies,or the oh so deliciouspeppermint patty stuffed brownies.

Easy Peppermint Brownies Recipe {with box mix} | The Food Cafe (1)

Chocolate Dipped Peppermint Brownies | The Food Cafe

Peppermint Brownies

When it comes to brownies it really seems like the options are endless so dipping them in chocolate and sprinkling them with pieces of crushed candy cane makes these peppermint brownies decadent.

I have often wondered why we don’t start a brownie exchange in lieu of a cookie exchange? I mean it only makes sense, right? This peppermint brownie recipe starts out from a mix but you would never know it.

Using a box brownie mix makes this recipe so simple, but it looks like you spent a lot of time slaving away. These are the recipes I love to make because they fast and simple to follow.

I don’t have tons of time and I envy those who do or who make the time to make everything from scratch , but for me these semi homemade chocolate dipped peppermint brownies are the perfect combination of simplicity and love.

Easy Peppermint Brownies Recipe {with box mix} | The Food Cafe (2)

How do you make peppermint brownies with box mix?

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees (or whatever your box mix requires). Using your favorite box brownie mix, place all ingredients in a large bowl plus 1 teaspoon peppermint extract and mix to combine.Easy Peppermint Brownies Recipe {with box mix} | The Food Cafe (3)
  2. Using an 8X8 baking dish, line it with parchment paper and pour brownie mix into dish.Easy Peppermint Brownies Recipe {with box mix} | The Food Cafe (4)
  3. Bake for 45-50 minutes then remove brownies by grabbing the parchment paper and placing on a cooling rack. Allow to cool then cut to eat. If you want to dip them in chocolate, after you have cut them place them in the freezer for 5 minutes before dipping.Easy Peppermint Brownies Recipe {with box mix} | The Food Cafe (5)

How do you dip brownies in chocolate?

  1. Place cooked brownies in the freezer for 5 minutes. Place chocolate candy coating in a microwave safe bowl and crush up candy canes into small pieces and place in a separate bowl. Microwave in 1 minute intervals until chocolate is smooth and melted.Easy Peppermint Brownies Recipe {with box mix} | The Food Cafe (6)
  2. One by one dip as much of the brownie as you want covered into the melted chocolate and place on a piece of parchment paper. Sprinkle with crushed candy cane and set until the chocolate has harden.Easy Peppermint Brownies Recipe {with box mix} | The Food Cafe (7)

These peppermint brownies are the perfect Holiday dessert or gift for all your family and friends. Who can resist chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate?

And topped with crushed pieces of the notorious candy cane candy on the outside and flavored with a splash of peppermint on the inside you will love every moment of eating this chocolate peppermint brownie.

Brownies are the perfect dessert to serve after a holiday meal that includes cheesy casserole dishes like thischeesy cauliflower casserole,Broccoli cheese casserole,orgarlic parmesan roasted brussels sprouts.

See Also
Vanilla Bean Shortbread RecipeBrandy Butter for Christmas ((Easy Foolproof Recipe)Simple Toffee Popcorn RecipeCandied Bacon Recipe

Easy Peppermint Brownies Recipe {with box mix} | The Food Cafe (8)

How do I make my brownies more fudgy?

If you want to make your box brownies more fudgy you can simply add in chocolate chips and then bake them.

Which box brownie is the best?

There are so many different boxed brownie mixes to choose from it can be overwhelming, but choose the one you and your family like the most. The top three out all the boxed brownies mixes are Duncan Hines, Ghirardelli, and Betty Crocker.

Looking for more easy dessert recipes?

  • White chocolate chex mix
  • The best texas sheet cake
  • Rocky road fudge
  • Easy candy bar fudge
  • The Best Sugar Cookies

If you like this recipe please share and follow on:

Pinterest

Instagram

Facebook

Easy Peppermint Brownies Recipe {with box mix} | The Food Cafe (9)

Easy Peppermint Brownies Recipe {with box mix} | The Food Cafe (10)

Chocolate Dipped Peppermint Brownies

Servings: 16 Brownies

Chocolate Dipped Peppermint Brownies are a decadent treat built upon layers and layers of fudgy chocolate and sprinkled with those magical peppermint candy canes that emulate the Holiday season.

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes minutes

Freeze time: 5 minutes minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes minutes

Print Pin Rate

See Also
The Best Christmas Fudge Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 box brownie mix
  • 2/3 cup canola oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 tsp peppermint extract
  • ½ cup crushed candy canes
  • Chocolate candy coating

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees

  • Prepare box brownie mix according to package directions and add in 1 tsp peppermint extract. Line an 8x8-baking dish with parchment paper and pour in brownie mix. Bake for 45-50 minutes.

  • Remove from pan by lifting out brownies with parchment paper and let cool. Cut into squares and place in the freezer for 5 minutes. Meanwhile melt candy coating in a microwave safe dish in 1-minute increments until melted. Remove brownies from the freezer and dip in half the brownie in chocolate and sprinkle with crushed candy cane. Allow chocolate to harden and serve.

Notes

The oil, water, and eggs are what is needed for the brownie mix.

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Keyword: chocolate dipped brownies, peppermint brownies

Author: Shannon

Nutrition

Sodium: 8mg, Calcium: 3mg, Vitamin A: 30IU, Sugar: 5g, Potassium: 7mg, Cholesterol: 20mg, Calories: 118kcal, Fat: 9g, Carbohydrates: 7g, Iron: 0.1mg

Desserts Holiday Recipes

posted by Shannon on December 23, 2018
0 Comments // Leave a Comment »

Easy Peppermint Brownies Recipe {with box mix} | The Food Cafe (2024)
Top Articles
25 Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipes for Easy Weight Loss
Easy Microwave Scrambled Egg Cup Recipes
شبکه Atv ترکیه زنده
Fzmovies Action 2023
Latest Posts
32 Olive Garden Copycat Recipes
35+ Tasty Vegan Mexican Recipes
Article information

Author: Ms. Lucile Johns

Last Updated:

Views: 5703

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Ms. Lucile Johns

Birthday: 1999-11-16

Address: Suite 237 56046 Walsh Coves, West Enid, VT 46557

Phone: +59115435987187

Job: Education Supervisor

Hobby: Genealogy, Stone skipping, Skydiving, Nordic skating, Couponing, Coloring, Gardening

Introduction: My name is Ms. Lucile Johns, I am a successful, friendly, friendly, homely, adventurous, handsome, delightful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.