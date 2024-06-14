Easy Ratatouille Recipe  (2024)

Table of Contents
What is Ratatouille? How to make this Easy Ratatouille Recipe Ingredients: Directions: More Vegetarian Recipes: Easy Ratatouille Recipe Ingredients Instructions Nutrition Additional Info You May Also Like: Easy Stuffed Eggplant Recipe Peanut chicken zucchini noodles Oven Baked Green Beans With Parmesan Cheese Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Feta Cheese Recipe

Jump to Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Easy Ratatouille Recipe – simple and elegant dish, mad with layered vegetables over tomato sauce, baked until tender. Topped with olive oil, herbs and cheese. Low carb and vegan option available.

Easy Ratatouille Recipe (1)

Serve as a main dish or a side dish. It goes well with all kinds of meat and seafood.

This dish could be prepared as a vegan or vegetarian. The addition of cheese on top is totally optional.

It also doesn’t have too many carbs, like 8 net carbs per serving. Ratatouille screams summer, just use your store bought or garden veggies to make this amazing, light and tasty dish. You can make a big batch and refrigerate for later.

Serve with your summer grilled meats like these Grilled Pork Chops or with a big slice of Crusty No Knead Dutch Oven Bread.

What is Ratatouille?

Ratatouille is a classic French stew from Provence, made with tomatoes, onions, squash, zucchini, eggplant and tomato sauce. Browned to perfection vegetables with tomato sauce, olive oil and herbs, this dish has a mild sweet and delicious taste. The name has nothing to do with the popular Disney movie ratatouille.

Layered or chopped?

You may have seen or tried the cubed vegetable version or the layered, round sliced vegetable version of this French Provencal dish.

In fact the dish I’m sharing with you today is called Tian and is pretty similar to Ratatouille, which is made with cubed vegetables.

The Tian dish is a layered dish that features thin vegetable slices atop a tomato sauce base.

Ratatouille, on the other hand, uses similar (or the same) ingredients but is made like a stew.

So today’s layered Ratatouille is technically called Tian.

Easy Ratatouille Recipe (2)

How to make this Easy Ratatouille Recipe

Ingredients:

The vegetables:

You can use a mandolin slicer for the vegetable rounds, but I personally prefer cutting them with my sharp knives.

  • Tomatoes
  • Zucchini
  • Eggplant
  • Squash (I did not have any today and did not use it)
  • Onion

The sauce:

  • Olive oil
  • Crushed tomatoes or tomato sauce
  • Onions
  • Garlic
  • Peppers (optional, I did not use any)
  • Seasoning for the sauce – I used a combination of dried basil, dried oregano, dried thyme and black pepper)
  • Salt
  • Sugar – to reduce the sourness from the tomatoes
  • Balsamic vinegar – adds some flavor

Easy Ratatouille Recipe (3)

Toppings:

You can skip the toppings, but I wouldn’t do so.

Make sure you drizzle some olive oil on top of the vegetables to keep them moist.

You can top the baked dish with chopped fresh herbs like parsley, thyme and basil. Adding some grated Parmesan will make it taste delicious.

See Also
Cucumber Dip Recipe {KETO}40 Plant Based Snack Recipes (Gluten-Free + Vegan)Easy Tempeh Chili (The BEST Vegan Chili Recipe!)Low Carb Keto Salmon Patties Recipe (Salmon Cakes) | Wholesome Yum

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 F.

Cook onion and garlic in 2 tbsp olive oil for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add tomatoes, salt, sugar and seasonings and simmer for 12-15 minutes, until thickened.

Cut vegetables into 1/8 inch thickness.

Pour sauce into a 2-3 quart baking dish (either round or square).

Arrange sliced vegetables alternating tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant and onion standing up on their sides. Cover and bake for 30 minutes.

Uncover and bake for additional 15-20 minutes, until tender.

Add salt and pepper on top. Drizzle with olive oil. Add grated Parmesan cheese and parsley (optional).

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

More tender vegetables or harder vegetables?

If you prefer your vegetables tender, I’d cover the dish and bake covered with aluminum foil for 30 minutes, then remove the foil and cook for another 20 minutes.

If you’d like the vegetables to be “crunchy”, you can bake uncovered for the whole time.

! Cooking time may vary greatly, depending on the thickness of the vegetable slices, oven temperature and type of baking dish used.

Leftovers – how to store?

Store Ratatouille leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. If you happen to have a lot of leftovers, you can freeze for up to 1 month. Defrost in the fridge overnight and reheat on the stove top or in the microwave.

More Vegetarian Recipes:

  • Easy Bulgarian Baked Beans
  • Scalloped potatoes
  • Balsamic Brussel Sprouts With Tomatoes
Easy Ratatouille Recipe (4)

5 from 1 vote

Easy Ratatouille Recipe

Simple and elegant dish, mad with layered vegetables over tomato sauce, baked until tender. Topped with olive oil, herbs and cheese. Low carb and vegan option available.Serve as a main dish or a side. Goes well with meat and seafood.

See Also
25 Keto Weekend Food Prep Recipes

Prep: 10 minutes mins

Cook: 50 minutes mins

Servings: 8

Save RecipePin RecipeCommentPrint Recipe

Ingredients

  • 3 roma tomatoes, sliced
  • 1 large zucchini, sliced
  • 1 small eggplant, sliced
  • 1 onion, cut into thin rings
  • 14 oz can crushed tomatoes or tomato sauce
  • 1 onion, chopped (for the sauce)
  • 2 garlic cloves, pressed
  • 1/2 tsp sugar
  • 1/2 tsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp basil
  • 1/4 tsp thyme
  • 1/2 tsp oregano
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 3 tbsp olive oil, divided

US Customary - Metric

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 375 F.

  • Cook onion and garlic in 2 tbsp olive oil for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.

  • Add tomatoes, salt, sugar and seasonings and simmer for 12-15 minutes, until thickened.

  • Cut vegetables into 1/8 inch thickness.

  • Pour sauce into a 2-3 quart baking dish (either round or square).

  • Arrange sliced vegetables alternating tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant and onion standing up on their sides. Cover and bake for 30 minutes.

  • Uncover and bake for additional 15-20 minutes, until tender.

  • Add salt and pepper on top. Drizzle with olive oil. Add grated Parmesan cheese and parsley (optional).

  • Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Nutrition

Calories: 99kcal, Carbohydrates: 12g, Protein: 2g, Fat: 6g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 4g, Sodium: 217mg, Potassium: 442mg, Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 7g, Vitamin A: 369IU, Vitamin C: 16mg, Calcium: 39mg, Iron: 1mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Additional Info

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: American

Tried this recipe?Mention @cookinglsl or tag #cookinglsl!

You May Also Like:

Vegetarian

Easy Stuffed Eggplant Recipe

Dinner

Peanut chicken zucchini noodles

Sides

Oven Baked Green Beans With Parmesan Cheese

Mains

Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Feta Cheese Recipe

Easy Ratatouille Recipe (9)

Hi! I'm Mira.

I share simple, mostly low-carb and Keto recipes, that don't take a lot of time to make and use mostly seasonal, easy to find ingredients. I'm a supporter of healthy eating, but you'll also find some indulgent treats too.

More about me

Easy Ratatouille Recipe  (2024)
Top Articles
VPN installeren op iPhone en iPad (iOS): een stappenplan
The Best iPad Cases for 2021
Necromancer Bone Spear Build With Masquerade (Patch 2.7.7 / Season 30)
Necromancer Corpse Explosion Build With LoD (Patch 2.7.7 / Season 31)
Forest Hill, MD Catonsville, Frederick, Forest Hill Store
Craigslist Free Stuff Clearwater Fl
Discover the Best Oahu Garage Sales for Hidden Gems and Bargains
Cheap Car Insurance in Paris, TX | Freeway Insurance
Latest Posts
Atlas VPN Review in 2024 - Would I Recommend it?
10 Beste VPN's voor iPhone & iPad | Vind iOS VPN-apps
Article information

Author: Delena Feil

Last Updated:

Views: 5950

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Delena Feil

Birthday: 1998-08-29

Address: 747 Lubowitz Run, Sidmouth, HI 90646-5543

Phone: +99513241752844

Job: Design Supervisor

Hobby: Digital arts, Lacemaking, Air sports, Running, Scouting, Shooting, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Delena Feil, I am a clean, splendid, calm, fancy, jolly, bright, faithful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.