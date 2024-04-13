Easy recipe for Spinach Artichoke Dip (2024)

Thank you so much for visiting! This post contains affiliate links. That means I may receive a small amount of compensation if you choose to purchase from my links. I only link to products that I know and love.

A few years ago, I hosted one of those multi-level marketing “parties” at my house in the suburbs. I begged all my friends and family to come so we could be guilted into purchasing whatever my friend was selling. I don’t even remember what it was anymore. But when you host something like this, food is required. I’ll tell you honestly, the only reason I ever really attend these types of parties is for the party food and the company. I don’t usually need whatever is being sold. However, I always need appetizers and this easy recipe for Spinach Artichoke Dip is one of my favorites!

Making a good dip recipe

In working on recipes for my little group, I made two dips that for some reason, I’m only now just sharing. It is kind of crazy to think about since I love a good dip and I have made both of these multiple times.

My Buffalo Chicken Dip {HERE} and my easy recipe for Spinach Artichoke Dip became entertaining staples after that party. Year after year, I’ve made them for holiday gatherings, Super Bowl Sunday and even just easy weekends too.

With the holiday season, and then the sports season shortly after that (because that’s all you can do in January and February in the northern Midwest), I knew that finger food would be on everyone’s minds.

Low carb approved ingredients

The easy recipe for Spinach Artichoke Dip is full of things i love – cheese, mayo, cheese, sour cream and more cheese. 🙂 Because of this, the dip itself can be eaten as part of a low carb diet. However, if that’s what you’re going for skip the chips and eat it with something like celery, zucchini sticks, carrots or even a spoon.

The recipe also includes – you guessed it – spinach and artichokes. Aside from that, there’s a little garlic salty and a little onion powder. That’s it. When I say this is an easy recipe for Spinach Artichoke Dip, I mean it.

Making this easy recipe for Spinach Artichoke Dip

Making this takes less than 30 minutes in the oven and there’s almost no prep time involved. This is why I love it as a holiday appetizer or a Super Bowl appetizer. When you have guests over, you want to be with your guests, not spending all of your time in the kitchen.

To make the easy recipe for Spinach Artichoke Dip, all you have to do is combine all the ingredients together in a bowl. It will be easier if the cream cheese has softened so take that out a few hours before making the dip.

Once combined, add everything to an oven safe dish, top with cheese and bake. In the photos you’ll actually see it in a bread loaf pan, but since then I’ve been making it in {THIS} Staub Baking Dish that I LOVE.

Tips for making the easy recipe for Spinach Artichoke Dip

Make sure to take the cream cheese out of the refrigerator ahead of time. It’s easier to work with when it has softened.

However, if you forget, then you can microwave it for about 30 seconds too. You might have to go a minute and a half in 30 second increments.

For the artichokes, you can use canned or jarred. If you want to use canned, drain them. If you are using jarred I would drain them and lightly rinse them too since they are usually in oil.

As a time saver, you can also combine everything ahead of time and refrigerate it until closer to your gathering. Then just add cheese on top and pop it in the oven.

This recipe makes a lot of the Spinach Artichoke Dip. You can get about 10-15 servings from it. It will make double what you see in the photo.

You can save this in the refrigerator in an air tight container for about 4 days. To reheat, pop it in the microwave for about 2-3 minutes. For individual servings, use less time.

Can I use fresh spinach?

If you want to use fresh spinach, you can use 12 oz. of fresh spinach versus the 16 oz. of frozen spinach. You don’t technically have to pre-cook it as it will cook while the dip bakes. However, it will be a little bulkier than the frozen spinach so just make sure to have a baking dish that works.

Also, not everyone likes the spinach stems. You can remove those if you like. I generally leave them on because I don’t see the sense in throwing out a perfectly edible part of the plant.

Using fresh garlic

If you want to use fresh garlic in this recipe instead of the garlic salt you can do that too. I would recommend 2-3 large cloves of garlic grated or pressed – not chopped or minced. However, if you add in fresh garlic you will also need to add salt back to the dish. The garlic salt is not only there for the garlic but also the salt. I would probably add 2 teaspoon of sea salt to the dish. However, start with one and go from there.

