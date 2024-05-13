Easy Roast Duck Recipe (2024)

I have cooked duck before many times and decided to give this recipe a try based on good history with Mark Bittman recipes. It looks like something that should work but this one needs some help. It took longer to cook than the recipe states and while the skin developed reasonable color, it did not render the fat as effectively as quartering the duck before cooking in two stages. That in turn made for a skin that was not as crispy when cooked as what I have done in the past.