Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (2024)

Have you ever been craving sourdough but crunched for time? Same-day sourdough is here to fill that need! It’s tender, delicious, and although mild, still tastes and feels like sourdough.

There’s a place in my heart for the long sourdough process. I truly enjoy the slow pace, repeating familiar steps, and experiencing the transformation of a simple mix of flour and water into something incredible.

But life happens and sometimes you just don’t have the time or patience to wait days for a beautiful loaf. That’s why I’m sharing this easy recipe with you. It’s a quicker version of the classic sourdough process that allows you to enjoy freshly baked bread in just a few hours.

You’re not completely off the hook though, you will need a little foreplanning when it comes to this recipe!

This same day sourdough recipe is dedicated to happenings.

Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (1)
Tips + Tricks

If you're overwhelmed with all things sourdough, I can help you! I have guides on everything from making a 24 HOUR SOURDOUGH STARTER, to PICKING THE BEST STARTER JAR, to FEEDING SOURDOUGH STARTER, to STORING SOURDOUGH STARTER, to PROOFING IN THE FRIDGE, to FREEZING SOURDOUGH BREAD, to USING UP DISCARD, and more.

No. 2 –> Don’t have a banneton basket? I have a guide on bannetons and banneton alternatives!

Using the BROD + TAYLOR PROOFING BOX has revolutionized my SOURDOUGH BAKING. With the proofing box, not only do I get more consistent bakes, but I can easily speed up the entire sourdough baking process by creating a favorable microclimate.

No. 4 –> Don’t forget to feed your starter the night before!

No. 5 –> I’ve included times in the directions within the body of the post and a baker’s schedule to help give you an example of how I work this recipe into my day. You can shuffle the times as they work for you!

Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (2)

2 Critical Components For Same-Day Sourdough Bread

Starting and baking fresh sourdough bread within a dozen hours can seem like an impossible task but it’s totally doable with these 2 key things:

1: Active Starter

This recipe relies on a strong, mature sourdough starter. While most of my sourdough bread recipes rely on feeding your starter first thing in the morning and beginning the process a few hours later, this recipe absolutely needs you to feed your starter the night before you plan on making sourdough.

The reason for this is that you need an active sourdough starter at the time you begin the mixing process. By feeding the sourdough the night before you’re ready to bake with it, you’re allowing the yeasts to activate overnight and speed up the baking process.

If your home is particularly warm or your sourdough tends to activate quickly we can slow down the activation phase of the sourdough starter by feeding it with cold water. It’s not enough of a hindrance to stop the activation completely but only slow it down so that the starter is ready in the morning when we are!

2: Proper Environment

In order to master same-day sourdough you need to master the environment.

In my Proofing Sourdough Starter In The Fridge article, I explain that we can slow the activity of the yeast and microbes in sourdough by reducing the temperature. Inversely, we can flip this on its head and speed up the activity of our microbes by making sure they are in a warm environment when we mix, shape, and proof our sourdough.

There are a few ways to create a favorable microclimate for your dough:

  1. Use a Brod + Taylor Proofing Box.
  2. Use the proof setting on your oven or microwave.
  3. In a warm spot near the heat register.
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (3)

Does One Day Sourdough Still Taste Good?

Yes, the bread is still delicious!

Is it as sour as regular sourdough? No. But that’s because we have spent the entire day encouraging the microbes to rise first and develop flavor second. The complexity and tang won’t be there, but that’s not to say that the bread won’t be good.

This bread is an excellent, milder version of sourdough.

Key Ingredients

Sourdough Starter: For this recipe, you want to use a fed andACTIVE SOURDOUGH STARTER. Your starter should have been fed the night before, approximately 8 hours before beginning and have at least doubled in size. This recipe is based on a sourdough starter with 100% hydration (equal amounts of flour and waterby weight,not volume.)

Bread Flour: Use a high protein unbleached flour for best results. This could be all-purpose flour or bread flour.

Salt:I use hand-ground kosher salt, but any fine ground salt will do. The salt in this sourdough recipe is responsible for adding taste and enhancing the aromas and flavor present in the dough itself. Salt also helps to tighten the gluten structure and strengthen the dough – making it easier to create and hold air bubbles.

Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (4)

How To Make Same Day Sourdough Bread:

Make the dough (8 am):

  1. In a large mixing bowl, combine 330g warm water with 150g of active sourdough starter until mostly combined. I like to use a Danish dough whisk, but anything will work.
  2. Add 500g bread flour and 10g salt to the bowl and mix until a shaggy dough forms. Knead the dough with your hands until all the shaggy bits are incorporated.
  3. Cover the bowl and set aside for 45 – 60 minutes.
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (5)
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (6)
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (7)
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (8)

Stretch and fold (9-11 am):

  1. Uncover the bowl and using damp hands, grab the dough and gently pull it until the flap is long enough to fold over itself, then fold the flap, rotate the bowl 90 degrees, and repeat 4 times.
  2. Recover the bowl, and set it aside for 30 minutes, then repeat the stretch and fold process at least 3 more times over the next 2 hours. The intervals can be as short as 15 minutes, or as long as 60 minutes, but it should be completed at least 4 times. You’ll notice after the second stretch and fold how much the dough has softened and begun to look like actual bread dough!
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (9)
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (10)

Bulk ferment (11 am-1 pm):

  1. Complete one final stretch and fold, then cover the bowl and set aside for 2 hours to bulk ferment. I like to use a reusable shower cap for covering my bowls, the patterns are fun, funky, and bright, but they also work amazingly well, are lined with plastic to help keep the moisture in the dough, and are reusable for ages. It is important to keep the dough bowl somewhere warm to encourage the microbes to work quickly!
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (11)
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (12)

Shape (1 – 1:15 pm):

  1. Observe your dough, at this point, the dough should have risen in the bowl, and have a smooth surface with visible bubbles. If the dough is domed in the bowl it is ready to work with, if the dough is flat it may need more time in the bulk ferment.
  2. Lightly flour the work surface and use a bowl scraper to turn the dough out onto the floured surface. Try to get the smooth top part face down so that the sticky underside is on top facing you, this will make shaping the dough easier.
  3. Fold the edges into the middle, alternating sides as though lacing the dough together. Then starting from the top, fold the dough into thirds as you would a letter, but pull the bottom all the way around to flip the dough so the seam is facing downward. Stop there if making a batard, or tuck the long ends underneath to create a boule.
  4. Dust the top of your boule or batard with rice flour, then use a bench scraper to pick up the dough, flip the dough, and place it upside down, or seam side up, into a banneton to prove. Don’t have a banneton? Check out these banneton alternatives.
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (13)
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (14)
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (15)
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (16)
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (17)
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (18)
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (19)
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (20)

Prove (1:15 – 3 pm):

  1. Cover the banneton either using a damp kitchen towel or a shower cap. During the proving period, the dough will rise and become puffy in the banneton, but it should be watched – as over-proofing can cause the dough to bake up flat. This process will take a different amount of time based on the ambient temperature.
  2. To test the dough, gently poke it and observe how the dough reacts. If the dough feels tight and dense and looks like it hasn’t relaxed in the basket, it is likely under proofed. Underproofed dough will resist your poking and spring back almost immediately. If the dough feels airy but still elastic and looks relaxed in the basket, it is properly proofed. Properly proofed dough will be easily poked, and the indent will slowly fill back in but may not even totally recover. Overproofed dough feels sticky and lacks elasticity, it will likely look slack in the basket and your indentation won’t rebound.

Pre-heat oven (3 pm):

  1. Place your dutch oven, cloche, or desired baking dish in the oven and preheat to 450f. If you don’t have a dutch oven, I do have a recommendation on how to bake sourdough bread without a dutch oven.
  2. Meanwhile, place the banneton in the freezer. Although this seems counterintuitive, the 30 minutes in the freezer won’t adversely affect your dough, it will just make it easier to remove from the banneton, score, and transfer to the dutch oven.

Bake (3:45 pm):

  1. Once the oven is preheated, remove the dough from the freezer and invert the banneton onto a sheet of parchment paper.
  2. Use a lame, sharp knife, or clean razor blade to score the dough, I usually like to make one deep curved slash, but you can get as fancy as you like!
  3. Carefully remove the dutch oven from the oven, and using the parchment paper as a sling, transfer the sourdough loaf from the counter into the dutch oven.
  4. Bake the dough at 450f covered for 20 minutes and uncovered at 450f for 25-30 minutes, or until the loaf is cooked through. You can test the doneness of the loaf with an instant-read thermometer. Bread is cooked once it reaches 205 – 210 degrees Fahrenheit internal temperature.
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (21)
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (22)
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (23)
Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (24)

Cool:

  1. Remove baked bread from the dutch oven and transfer it to a wire mesh cooling rack to cool completely before slicing. I like to leave it for at least 2 hours before slicing, as slicing too soon can affect the crumb and texture of your loaf.
  Check out my guide on storing sourdough bread to ensure it stays fresh for days, or learn how to freeze sourdough bread for a rainy day.

Batch + Storage

Batch:

This recipe bakes a nice-sized loaf of sourdough bread. This is the perfect amount for our family of 4 to serve with at least 2 meals.

Storage:

If you've got leftover sourdough, you've got serious willpower! There are a couple of ways to STORE SOURDOUGH BREAD to help prolong its quality after cutting.

Your boule can be kept cut side down on a cutting board for up to 12 hours before the crust becomes too crisp. This is our go-to. I recommend transferring it to a bread bag after 16-18 hours though.

Your sourdough loaf can also be frozen. ToFREEZE SOURDOUGH, cool the loaf to room temperature, then tightly wrap it in plastic wrap, slide it into a bread bag, seal it up, and stick it in the freezer for 1-2 months. To use after freezing, remove the loaf from the freezer, unwrap, and allow it to come to room temperature (1 -2 hours) before slicing and enjoying.

Baker’s Schedule

8 am: Mix dough

9 am: Stretch and fold every 30 minutes

11 am: Set aside to bulk ferment

1 pm: Shape the loaf

3 pm: Preheat oven

3:30 pm: Bake loaf

Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (29)

Recommended Equipment

Brod + Taylor folding proofing box:As mentioned above, this proofing box has revolutionized my sourdough baking, and really reinvigorated my love of the dough. As an added bonus, it folds up in a nice compact little package when it’s not in use.

Cast iron dutch oven: Much of the success of this bread depends on having a heavy-ass cast iron dutch oven, as it traps in steam and boosts the oven spring of your sourdough.

The blue one in these photos is a 6-quart oval dutch oven that I find perfect for baking batards. As an added bonus, due to the shape, I can fit this dutch oven and a round one in the oven to bake double the volume!

It's really hard to make sourdough without a scale. Sorry, but them's the facts! bread baking and bread dough are a bit of a science. A GOOD KITCHEN SCALE will treat you well over a huge range of recipes, not just sourdough.

If you love this recipe please give it a star rating in the card below and leave a comment.

This helps me to create more content you enjoy!

📖 Printable Recipe

Easy Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe - Crave The Good (30)

Same Day Sourdough Bread Recipe

Allyson Letal

Enjoy the taste of freshly baked sourdough bread at home with this easy-to-follow same-day sourdough recipe! All you need is sourdough starter, flour, water, and salt to get your perfect loaf. No kneading required.

4.76 from 37 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 7 hours hrs 30 minutes mins

Cook Time 45 minutes mins

Total Time 8 hours hrs 15 minutes mins

Course Sourdough

Cuisine American

Ingredients

  • 330 g water warm
  • 150 g sourdough starter active
  • 500 g bread flour
  • 10 g sea salt fine

Instructions

Make the dough:

  • In a large bowl, combine 330g warm water with 150g of active sourdough starter until mostly combined.

  • Add 500g bread flour and 10g salt to the bowl and mix until a shaggy dough forms. Knead the dough with your hands until all the shaggy bits are incorporated.

  • Cover the bowl and set aside for 45 – 60 minutes.

Stretch and fold:

  • Uncover the bowl and using damp hands, grab the dough and gently pull it until the flap is long enough to fold over itself, then fold the flap, rotate the bowl 90 degrees, and repeat 4 times.

  • Recover the bowl, and set it aside for 30 minutes, then repeat the stretch and fold process at least 3 more times over the next 2 hours.

Bulk ferment:

  • Complete one final stretch and fold, then cover the bowl and set aside for 2 hours to bulk ferment. It is important to keep the dough bowl somewhere warm to encourage the microbes to work quickly!

Shape:

  • Observe your dough, at this point, the dough should have risen in the bowl, and have a smooth surface with visible bubbles. If the dough is domed in the bowl it is ready to work with, if the dough is flat it may need more time in the bulk ferment.

  • Lightly flour the work surface and use a bowl scraper to turn the dough out onto the floured surface. Try to get the smooth top face down so that the sticky underside is on top facing you, this will make shaping the dough easier.

  • Fold the edges into the middle, alternating sides as though lacing the dough together. Then starting from the top, fold the dough into thirds as you would a letter, but pull the bottom all the way around to flip the dough so the seam is facing downward. Stop there if making a batard, or tuck the long ends underneath to create a boule.

  • Dust the top of your boule or batard with rice flour, then use a bench scraper to pick up the dough, flip the dough, and place it upside down, or seam side up, into a banneton to prove.

Prove:

  • Cover the banneton either using a damp kitchen towel or a shower cap. During the proving period, the dough will rise and become puffy in the banneton, but it should be watched – as over-proofing can cause the dough to bake up flat. This process will take a different amount of time based on the ambient temperature.

  • To test the dough, gently poke it and observe how the dough reacts. If the dough feels tight and dense and looks like it hasn't relaxed in the basket, it is likely under proofed. Underproofed dough will resist your poking and spring back almost immediately. If the dough feels airy but still elastic and looks relaxed in the basket, it is properly proofed. Properly proofed dough will be easily poked, and the indent will slowly fill back in but may not even totally recover. Overproofed dough feels sticky and lacks elasticity, it will likely look slack in the basket and your indentation won't rebound.

Pre-heat oven:

  • Place your dutch oven, cloche, or desired baking dish in the oven and preheat to 450f.

  • Meanwhile, place the banneton in the freezer.

Bake:

  • Once the oven is preheated, remove the dough from the freezer and invert the banneton onto a sheet of parchment paper.

  • Use a lame, sharp knife, or clean razor blade to score the dough.

  • Carefully remove the dutch oven from the oven, and using the parchment paper as a sling, transfer the sourdough loaf from the counter into the dutch oven.

  • Bake the dough at 450f covered for 20 minutes and uncovered at 450f for 25-30 minutes, or until the loaf is cooked through. You can test the doneness of the loaf with an instant-read thermometer. Bread is cooked once it reaches 205 – 210 degrees Fahrenheit internal temperature.

Cool:

  • Remove baked bread from the dutch oven and transfer it to a wire mesh cooling rack to cool completely before slicing. I like to leave it for at least 2 hours before slicing, as slicing too soon can affect the crumb and texture of your loaf.

Notes

Active Sourdough Starter

This recipe relies on an active sourdough starter, so it's important to feed your starter the night before you intend on baking this bread.

baker's schedule

8 am:Make the dough

9 am:Stretch and fold

11 am:Bulk ferment

1 pm:Shape and prove

3 pm:Preheat oven

3:30 pm:Bake loaf

Batch:

This recipe bakes a nice-sized loaf of sourdough bread. This is the perfect amount for our family of 4 to serve with at least 2 meals.

Storage:

If you've got leftover sourdough, you've got serious willpower! There are a couple of ways to STORE SOURDOUGH BREAD to help prolong its quality after cutting.

Your boule can be kept cut side down on a cutting board for up to 12 hours before the crust becomes too crisp. This is our go-to. I recommend transferring it to a bread bag after 16-18 hours though.

Your sourdough loaf can also be frozen. ToFREEZE SOURDOUGH, cool the loaf to room temperature, then tightly wrap it in plastic wrap, slide it into a bread bag, seal it up, and stick it in the freezer for 1-2 months. To use after freezing, remove the loaf from the freezer, unwrap, and allow it to come to room temperature (1 -2 hours) before slicing and enjoying.

Nutrition

Serving: 1sliceCalories: 194kcalCarbohydrates: 39gProtein: 6gFat: 1gSaturated Fat: 0.1gPolyunsaturated Fat: 0.4gMonounsaturated Fat: 0.1gSodium: 390mgPotassium: 50mgFiber: 1gSugar: 0.2gVitamin A: 1IUCalcium: 9mgIron: 0.5mg

Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

FAQs

What is the secret to good sourdough bread?

Top 10 Tips & Tricks for Making Sourdough
  • Use your sourdough starter at its peak. ...
  • Moisten the surface of the dough before baking for more rise. ...
  • Handle with care: be gentle with your dough. ...
  • Use sifted flour to make your sourdough less dense. ...
  • Soak your flour beforehand for a lighter loaf. ...
  • Just add water for softer sourdough.

Is it okay to eat sourdough bread every day?

Is it healthy to eat sourdough everyday? You could eat sourdough every day, but it isn't necessarily healthy to do so. A healthy diet is characterized by balance and moderation. Whether or not it is healthy for you to consume sourdough every day depends on the rest of your diet.

What do bakers have to do for sourdough starter every day?

Maintaining A Sourdough Starter:

What is this? Leaving it out on the counter, it will need to be fed equal parts water and flour every 12-24 hours. Warmer homes or frequent baking will require more frequent feeding (around every 12 hours), while colder homes every 24 hours.

What is the best flour for sourdough bread?

All-purpose Flour

It strikes a perfect balance of softness and structure, making it an ideal choice for various recipes. Due to its wide availability and affordability, all-purpose flour is often my top recommendation for creating and maintaining a sourdough starter.

What is the best flour for scoring sourdough bread?

to pop without leaving behind an ooky texture. #baking #sourdough #sourdoughscoring #probaker.

Who should not eat sourdough bread?

People with a gluten intolerance may find that sourdough is easier to digest, but people with celiac disease will likely still experience symptoms if they eat sourdough bread. If you have a gluten intolerance or celiac disease, consult with your physician before adding sourdough bread to your diet.

What is the disadvantage of sourdough bread?

Possible Drawbacks of Sourdough Bread
DrawbackExplanation
Gluten presenceNot suitable for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity
Taste preferenceTangy flavor may not suit all palates
Dietary diversityShould be consumed as part of a varied, balanced diet
Apr 30, 2024

When should you not eat sourdough bread?

It's pretty easy to tell when sourdough bread has gone bad because it will be covered in visible signs of mold growth and will feel hard both inside and out. It may also smell bad too, but not always. Once it's past the fresh stage (first 24 hours) you will notice some deterioration in crust and crumb.

Why do you spray sourdough with water before baking?

Wetting the dough causes the surface to steam. Covering it traps the moisture. This partnership stops the bread from drying out on the surface in the hot air of the oven and forming a premature crust. Your bread rises more and produces a richer colour, becoming glossy on the surface.

Should I spray my sourdough with water before baking?

When you bake the bread, the CO2 expands and tries to escape. But it is trapped by the crust which is already starting to form at high baking temperatures. To really make those blisters pop (see what I did there), you need to use water mist and steam.

Can you use too much starter in sourdough bread?

The more starter you use, the faster your dough will ferment - resulting in a less sour loaf. Of course the amount of starter is actually a ratio in relation to the flour - so 50g of starter to 500g of flour will ferment at a much slower rate than 200g of starter to 500g of flour.

How to tell if sourdough starter is bad?

Typical signs of food spoilage and mold include pink, orange, or green colors, white fuzzy spots, or sometimes areas that are darker with white areas on top. If you see any of these signs, I would recommend throwing your starter away and creating a new one.

Do you have to discard sourdough starter every time you feed it?

It would be best if you discarded some portion of your starter each time you feed it unless you want to continue to let it grow. Eventually, you need to discard the used “food” (flour and water) that's been used to sustain your starter during the last fermentation period.

What is the secret behind the sour of sourdough bread?

First, the production of lactic acid (as well as acetic acid) lowers the pH of your starter to around 3.5 (and as high as 5). This lowering of pH results in that characteristic sour flavor of sourdough. Second, a low pH eliminates unwanted pathogens like enterobacteria or Staphylococcus.

How can I make my sourdough rise better?

Another tip is to add some sugar or honey to the dough, as this will also help the yeast become more active. Keep the dough and starter in a warm environment, between 70° and 90° is ideal. To ensure it rises at its quickest rate. With these tips, you'll be sure to get your sourdough starter rising quickly!

What is the best proofing time for sourdough bread?

In my experience, the shortest final proof (at room temperature) that I prefer to do is one hour. The longest final proof (at room temperature) is about 3 hours. When going past 2-3 hours in a final proof, the crumb tends to get very gassy and opens up large gas bubbles with a longer countertop proof.

What are three top tips when making sourdough starter?

Top 10 Sourdough Starter Tips for Success
  1. Maintain a Schedule to Feed your Sourdough Starter. ...
  2. Know How to Store a Sourdough Starter. ...
  3. Maintain a Small Sourdough Starter.
  4. Use Sourdough Discard for Less Waste.
  5. Know How to Revive a Sourdough Starter. ...
  6. Measure your Ingredients by Weight.
Mar 26, 2024

