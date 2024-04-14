Easy Skillet Chicken Recipe + Garlic Butter Sauce Cooking Classy (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

The perfect Easy Skillet Chicken recipe! This seared skillet chicken is topped with a delicious garlic and herb pan sauce that’s sure to be a hit! It’s a flavorful protein-rich dish, and just what you need for busy weekdays.

You’ll Love This Pan Seared Chicken Recipe!

Some diets require boneless, skinless chicken breasts, since they are low in fat and high in protein. I’m a big fan of dark meat chicken thighs, of course, but who says you need bone-in, skin-on chicken to get lots of flavor?? What you really need is a good sear on your chicken, lots of those delicious browned bits at the bottom of the pan…

And some butter. Everything is better with butter.

Then fresh herbs add a final layer of flavor.

Trust me this is a chicken recipe you don’t want to miss out on! You get perfectly tender, moist chicken breasts and a sauce people will want to it by the spoonful!

Plus it can easily be ready in under 25 minutes so there’s just no reason not to try this!

When to Serve Easy Skillet Chicken with Garlic Herb Butter Sauce

This elegant skillet chicken seems fancy and gourmet, but the ingredients are usually on hand and come together in less than 30 minutes. It’s a fast weeknight dinner that is full of delectable flavors and healthy protein.

I like to make skillet chicken when I need a delicious dinner for a small- to medium-sized group, since it’s perfect for one pan dinners. Unlike many recipes that are meant to serve a larger group, this easy skillet chicken recipe for one can be made quick and easy if you live alone or for you and a partner.

Pair this easy skillet chicken dish with a a handful of veggies or a side salad for a well-balanced weeknight chicken dinner. You’ll never reach for frozen chicken dinners again!

Watch the Video!

Ingredients You’ll Need for This Recipe

Chicken breasts

Fresh garlic

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Low-sodium chicken stock or dry white wine

Unsalted butter

Fresh sage, thyme and rosemary

Scroll below for full printable recipe.

How to Make Chicken Breasts with Pan Sauce

Pound thicker parts of chicken to even their thickness.

Dab chicken dry. Season both sides of chicken with salt and pepper.

Add oil to skillet over medium-high heat, then add chicken.

Cook chicken through (turning once). Transfer to a plate.

Melt 1 1/2 Tbsp butter in same skillet. Add in garlic and sage and saute until golden brown.

Pour in chicken broth and scrape up browned bits.

Add remaining butter to to skillet along with remaining herbs.

Return chicken to pan and spoon sauce over top.

Tips for Pan-Seared Chicken

Pound the thicker parts of the chicken breasts with a meat mallet to even out their thickness, this way it cooks evenly.

Dab the chicken dry. The drier exterior will encourage browning.

Cook in oil so the chicken doesn’t stick. Don’t use too much or it will just splatter all over the place. You can also use a splatter screen to reduce splatter further.

Don’t move chicken around as it cooks. You’ll get better browning if you let it sit still and only move once when flipping.

Take the temp! It should register from 160 – 165 degrees on an instant read thermometer, go over that and it starts to dry.

Use up those browned bits stuck to the pan for a pan sauce! That’s right that golden brown stuff stuck on the pan afterward creates an incredibly flavorful sauce.

Can I Use Other Herbs?

And like I mentioned in the recipe, feel free to swap out the herbs I listed for others you like or what you have on hand like oregano, tarragon, marjoram, parsley, basil.

Just note thatyou’ll want to be more heavy-handed with some herbs (like the parsley) that may have a lighter flavor.

What Should I Serve with This Chicken?

Roasted Vegetables (hold the garlic if you don’t want too much in one meal)

(hold the garlic if you don’t want too much in one meal) No Knead Bread (for mopping up that sauce)

(for mopping up that sauce) Side Salad with Creamy Pesto Dressing

Baked Potatoes or Mashed Potatoes

