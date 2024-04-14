Easy Skillet Chicken Recipe + Garlic Butter Sauce Cooking Classy (2024)

Published August 14, 2017. Updated December 12, 2023
The perfect Easy Skillet Chicken recipe! This seared skillet chicken is topped with a delicious garlic and herb pan sauce that’s sure to be a hit! It’s a flavorful protein-rich dish, and just what you need for busy weekdays.
You’ll Love This Pan Seared Chicken Recipe!
Some diets require boneless, skinless chicken breasts, since they are low in fat and high in protein. I’m a big fan of dark meat chicken thighs, of course, but who says you need bone-in, skin-on chicken to get lots of flavor?? What you really need is a good sear on your chicken, lots of those delicious browned bits at the bottom of the pan…
And some butter. Everything is better with butter.
Then fresh herbs add a final layer of flavor.
Trust me this is a chicken recipe you don’t want to miss out on! You get perfectly tender, moist chicken breasts and a sauce people will want to it by the spoonful!
Plus it can easily be ready in under 25 minutes so there’s just no reason not to try this!
When to Serve Easy Skillet Chicken with Garlic Herb Butter Sauce
This elegant skillet chicken seems fancy and gourmet, but the ingredients are usually on hand and come together in less than 30 minutes. It’s a fast weeknight dinner that is full of delectable flavors and healthy protein.
I like to make skillet chicken when I need a delicious dinner for a small- to medium-sized group, since it’s perfect for one pan dinners. Unlike many recipes that are meant to serve a larger group, this easy skillet chicken recipe for one can be made quick and easy if you live alone or for you and a partner.
Pair this easy skillet chicken dish with a a handful of veggies or a side salad for a well-balanced weeknight chicken dinner. You’ll never reach for frozen chicken dinners again!
Ingredients You’ll Need for This Recipe
- Chicken breasts
- Fresh garlic
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Low-sodium chicken stock or dry white wine
- Unsalted butter
- Fresh sage, thyme and rosemary
How to Make Chicken Breasts with Pan Sauce
- Pound thicker parts of chicken to even their thickness.
- Dab chicken dry. Season both sides of chicken with salt and pepper.
- Add oil to skillet over medium-high heat, then add chicken.
- Cook chicken through (turning once). Transfer to a plate.
- Melt 1 1/2 Tbsp butter in same skillet. Add in garlic and sage and saute until golden brown.
- Pour in chicken broth and scrape up browned bits.
- Add remaining butter to to skillet along with remaining herbs.
- Return chicken to pan and spoon sauce over top.
Tips for Pan-Seared Chicken
- Pound the thicker parts of the chicken breasts with a meat mallet to even out their thickness, this way it cooks evenly.
- Dab the chicken dry. The drier exterior will encourage browning.
- Cook in oil so the chicken doesn’t stick. Don’t use too much or it will just splatter all over the place. You can also use a splatter screen to reduce splatter further.
- Don’t move chicken around as it cooks. You’ll get better browning if you let it sit still and only move once when flipping.
- Take the temp! It should register from 160 – 165 degrees on an instant read thermometer, go over that and it starts to dry.
- Use up those browned bits stuck to the pan for a pan sauce! That’s right that golden brown stuff stuck on the pan afterward creates an incredibly flavorful sauce.
Can I Use Other Herbs?
And like I mentioned in the recipe, feel free to swap out the herbs I listed for others you like or what you have on hand like oregano, tarragon, marjoram, parsley, basil.
Just note thatyou’ll want to be more heavy-handed with some herbs (like the parsley) that may have a lighter flavor.
What Should I Serve with This Chicken?
- Roasted Vegetables (hold the garlic if you don’t want too much in one meal)
- No Knead Bread (for mopping up that sauce)
- Side Salad with Creamy Pesto Dressing
- Baked Potatoes or Mashed Potatoes
Skillet Chicken with Garlic Herb Butter Sauce
Super quick and easy skillet seared chicken topped with a delicious garlic and herb pan sauce that's sure to please! A perfect chicken recipe for busy weeknights.
Servings: 4 servings
Prep8 minutes minutes
Cook15 minutes minutes
Ready in: 25 minutes minutes
Ingredients
- 4 (6 oz) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 1/2 Tbsp minced garlic (4 cloves)
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/3 cup low-sodium chicken stock or dry white wine
- 4 Tbsp unsalted butter, divided
- 2 tsp chopped fresh sage*
- 1 tsp chopped freshy thyme
- 1 tsp chopped fresh rosemary
Instructions
Pound thicker parts of chicken with the flat side of a meat mallet to even their thickness.
Heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Dab chicken dry with paper towels, then season both sides of chicken with salt and pepper then add to skillet.
Cook chicken about 5 - 6 minutes per side or until center registers 165 degrees on an instant read thermometer. Transfer to a plate.
Reduce burner temperature slightly, then melt 1 1/2 Tbsp butter in same skillet. Add in garlic and sage and saute until garlic is golden brown, about 30 seconds.
Pour in chicken broth and scrape up browned bits from bottom of pan. Dice remaining butter into 3 pieces then add to skillet along with thyme and rosemary. Stir until butter is melted.
Return chicken to pan and spoon sauce over top. Serve warm.
*Look for the poultry herb blend pack in the produce section, so you don't have to purchase all three separately. Feel free to swap out the herbs for others you like.
Recipe source: Cooking Classy
Nutrition Facts
Skillet Chicken with Garlic Herb Butter Sauce
Amount Per Serving
Calories 335Calories from Fat 171
% Daily Value*
Fat 19g29%
Saturated Fat 8g50%
Cholesterol 139mg46%
Sodium 205mg9%
Potassium 658mg19%
Carbohydrates 1g0%
Protein 36g72%
Vitamin A 425IU9%
Vitamin C 3.3mg4%
Calcium 23mg2%
Iron 0.8mg4%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Nutrition values are estimates only. See full disclaimer here.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
Keyword: chicken recipes
Author: Jaclyn