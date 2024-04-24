Easy Soup Recipes to Soothe Soul and Budget! • Everyday Cheapskate (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Faithful readers know that I love to cook. And I prefer to make things from scratch. But given my crazy schedule, many days I have zero time to get a meal on the table—not even 30 minutes. I’m always on the lookout for fast, budget-friendly soup recipes.

I need quick and easy meals that are also delicious. If something is fast and tastes good, it’s so much better than eating out. And way cheaper, too.The six following recipes (presented as recipe cards so you can easily print them) are my family’s favorite homemade soups!

Contents

3-Ingredient, 20-Minute Butternut Squash Soup

Slow Cooker Taco Soup

Broccoli Cheese Soup

Potato Ham Soup

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

Italian Sausage Vegetable Soup Recipe

3-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup

Print Recipe Pin Recipe 5 from 6 votes 3-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup A friend turned me on to a recipe for this semi-homemade soup that truly is one of the best soups I have ever tasted—in just 20 minutes! Prep Time5 minutes mins Cook Time15 minutes mins Total Time20 minutes mins Course: Soup Cuisine: American Servings: 6 Calories: 89kcal Ingredients 1 quart butternut soup (See NOTE 1)

1 10-ounce bag frozen butternut squash cubes

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup, or more to taste!

1/4 cup heavy cream optional (See Notes)

salt, pepper to taste Instructions Pour the soup into a medium saucepan or soup pot and add the bag of frozen squash.

Bring to a boil, then turn the heat down to low. Allow to cook very gently, uncovered, until the squash is tender (15 minutes or so should do it, but check from time to time as you don’t want this to turn to mush).

Puree in a typical blender or use an immersion blender right in the pot. Add salt and pepper, if any, to taste.

Add the cream if you choose to include this optional ingredient.

Stir in maple syrup.

You’re done, Einstein. I call you that because this soup, served with a dollop of sour cream and croutons, will make your friends and family think you’re a genius.

Serving suggestion: Serve with a dollop of sour cream and croutons Notes 1. I find Pacific Butternut Squash Soup in a quart-size box at my supermarket, KingSoopers, and also at Trader Joe's. There are other brands. 2. A bag of frozen butternut squash cubes is perfect for this soup, so much easier than cubing fresh squash—however, fresh that you have soften in boiling water prior to starting this recipe, is certainly an option. 3. Adding heavy cream gives this soup a delicious velvety richness. 4. Nutritional values are without the added cream. Nutrition Serving: 1cup | Calories: 89kcal | Carbohydrates: 23g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 7mg | Potassium: 571mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 16784IU | Vitamin C: 33mg | Calcium: 83mg | Iron: 1mg

Slow Cooker Taco Soup

Print Recipe Pin Recipe 5 from 6 votes Slow Cooker Taco Soup Here's a super simple, utterly delicious, family-friendly soup. Throw everything together in the slow cooker in the morning and it's ready for dinner. Kids of all ages love this! Prep Time10 minutes mins Slow cook time8 hours hrs See Also Most Popular Recipes of 2015The 5 Best Weight Watchers Recipes Shared at Meetings The Holy MessThe BEST Keto Waffle recipe I've ever tried!Plan Z Diet Guide - Country Recipe Book Total Time8 hours hrs 10 minutes mins Course: Dinner, lunch, Soup Cuisine: Mexican Servings: 8 servings Calories: 153kcal Ingredients 1 pound ground beef or ground turkey

1 1.25-oz packet taco seasoning mix

1 16-oz can chili beans, with liquid

1 15-oz can kidney beans with liquid

1 15 oz. can black beans, with liquid

1 15.25 oz. can whole kernel corn, with liquid

2 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes

1 4-oz. can diced green chiles

2 cups water

1 small onion, diced

1 cup tomato juice 8-oz. can Instructions In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook and stir beef until crumbly, evenly brown, and no longer pink. Drain and discard excess grease.

Transfer beef to a slow cooker.

Add the rest of the ingredients to slow cooker and stir to mix.

Cover and cook on Low for about 8 hours. Nutrition Calories: 153kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 5g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 40mg | Sodium: 57mg | Potassium: 237mg | Fiber: 0.3g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 149IU | Vitamin C: 6mg | Calcium: 17mg | Iron: 1mg

Broccoli Cheese Soup

Print Recipe Pin Recipe 4.75 from 8 votes Broccoli Cheese Soup If you love Panera Bread's broccoli cheddar soup, you're about to learn how to make it yourself, at home, with real cheese—cheaper, better, faster! Prep Time5 minutes mins Cook Time15 minutes mins Total Time20 minutes mins Course: lunch, Side Dish, Soup Cuisine: American Servings: 6 Calories: 325kcal Ingredients 1 tablespoon butter

1 onion, small diced

1 cup diced carrots

3 cups broccoli, fresh or frozen

2 cups chicken broth

½ teaspoon each thyme and garlic powder

salt, pepper to taste

2 tablespoons flour

1 ½ cups light cream, half and half is good

8 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, grated

⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese Instructions In a large pan over medium heat, saute butter, carrots, and onion for about 3 minutes or until softened.

Add seasonings, broth, and broccoli. Allow simmer until broccoli is soft—about 10 minutes.

Using an immersion blender, blend vegetables and broth, as desired—from very smooth or semi-chunky, the way that you prefer your broccoli cheese soup! Optional: Before blending remove about 1 cup of broth and vegetable mixture, then blend what remains in the pot.

In a small bowl, place the flour and cream. Stir until smooth.

Bring the blended mixture back to a boil and quickly whisk in the cream mixture. Continue whisking until soup is thick and bubbly, about 4-5 minutes.

Remove from the heat, stir in the cheddar and parmesan cheeses and the optionally reserved vegetables. Serve immediately. Notes 1.You can use frozen, however fresh will give a better result. 2. Whilesharp cheddar cheese is traditional, Gruyere is a great option for this soup. Nutrition Serving: 1cup | Calories: 325kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 16g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 7g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 83mg | Sodium: 664mg | Potassium: 378mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 4638IU | Vitamin C: 49mg | Calcium: 393mg | Iron: 1mg

Potato Ham Soup

See Also No ingredient left behind: recipes from The Food Saver's A-Z - NZ Herald Print Recipe Pin Recipe 4.67 from 9 votes Potato Ham Soup This is without a doubt the best potato soup recipe I have ever discovered. It is quick to make, but more than that, it tastes awesome. Everyone will think you’ve been slaving over a hot stove all day, but the truth is you can have this on the table in fewer than 45 minutes, start to finish, and all for less than $5 if you are a smart (sale) shopper! Prep Time10 minutes mins Cook Time20 minutes mins Total Time30 minutes mins Course: Soup Cuisine: American Servings: 4 Calories: 270kcal Ingredients 1 pound potatoes peeled and diced

⅓ cup finely chopped onion

⅓ cup finely diced celery

¾ cup diced, cooked ham

3 ¼ cups water

2 tablespoons chicken bouillon granules

1 teaspoon ground white or black pepper or to taste

5 tablespoons butter

5 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups whole milk Instructions Place the potatoes, onion, celery, ham, and water in a big pot over high heat. Once it comes to a boil, cover the pot and reduce the heat to medium.

Cook until potatoes are fork-tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Stir in the bouillon granules, salt, and pepper.

In a separate small saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Whisk in flour with a fork, and cook, stirring constantly until thick, about 1 minute.

Slowly add milk, stirring constantly so that lumps don’t form. Continue stirring until all of the milk has been added and until the mixture is nice and thick, 4 to 5 minutes.

Stir the milk mixture into the stockpot, and allow to cook for a few more minutes until heated through. Serve immediately. Nutrition Serving: 1cup | Calories: 270kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 5g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 62mg | Sodium: 1070mg | Potassium: 224mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 673IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 160mg | Iron: 1mg

Chicken Noodle Soup

Print Recipe Pin Recipe 5 from 6 votes Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup So good, so easy—with all the comfort you enjoy and healing power you need to get you and your family through flu season! Prep Time15 minutes mins Cook Time25 minutes mins Total Time40 minutes mins Course: Soup Cuisine: American Servings: 6 Calories: 160kcal Ingredients 1 tablespoon butter

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped celery

4 cans chicken broth, 14.5 ounce size cans

1 can vegetable broth 14.5 ounce size can

2 cups chopped, cooked chicken

1 ½ cups dry egg noodles

1 cup sliced carrots

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

salt, pepper to taste Instructions Melt butter in a large pot.

Add onion and celery and saute until just tender, about 5 minutes.

Pour in the rest of the ingredients. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes before serving. And just like that, homemade soup! Nutrition Serving: 1cup | Calories: 160kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 48mg | Sodium: 1008mg | Potassium: 405mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 3799IU | Vitamin C: 17mg | Calcium: 39mg | Iron: 1mg

Italian Sausage Vegetable Soup

Print Recipe Pin Recipe 5 from 6 votes Italian Sausage Vegetable Soup Prepare for this to become your signature dish and for your guests to beg for the recipe! It's that good, and fast, too! It's a keeper to see you through cold winter days. Prep Time15 minutes mins Cook Time35 minutes mins Total Time50 minutes mins Course: Soup Cuisine: Italian Servings: 8 Calories: 300kcal Ingredients 1 pound Italian sweet sausage, See NOTE 1

1 clove garlic, finely minced

2 cans beef broth, 14.5 oz size cans

1 can Italian-style stewed tomatoes 14.5 oz size can

1 cup sliced carrots

1 can great northern beans, undrained 14.5 oz size can

2 small zucchini, cubed

2 cups fresh spinach, packed, rinsed and torn into small pieces

¼ tsp ground black pepper

¼ tsp salt Instructions In a large pot, brown sausage with garlic.

Stir in broth, tomatoes and carrots.Season with salt and pepper.

Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 15 minutes.

Stir in beans with liquid, and cubed zucchini.

Cover, and simmer another 15 minutes, or until zucchini is tender

Remove from heat, add spinach. Replace lid allowing the heat from the soup to cook the spinach leaves for just 2 or 3 minutes so the spinach remains green and slightly firm.

Soup is ready to serve and wasn’t that quick! Notes 1. Can substitute hot Italian sausage, if preferred. 2. Turkey Italian sausage is a great alternative in this recipe, too. 3.Cannellini beans are a fine substitute for great northern beans, if that is what you have on hand. Nutrition Serving: 14ounces | Calories: 300kcal | Carbohydrates: 19g | Protein: 16g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 43mg | Sodium: 1026mg | Potassium: 823mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 3705IU | Vitamin C: 26mg | Calcium: 87mg | Iron: 3mg

