Easy Sourdough Crumpets Recipes (2024)

This sourdough crumpet recipe is just like the traditional English recipe but made with sourdough starter and fermented for more flavor. Light, fluffy, and full of those expected holes.

Easy Sourdough Crumpets Recipes (1)

These griddle cakes are kind of like a cross between english muffins and pancakes. This English specialty is light, spongy and delightful.

If you have a busy morning, this recipe is perfect. You start it the night before and then in the morning, add one ingredient and cook. Served with your favorite toppings and this will sure be a family favorite.

I love breakfasts like this. Our mornings are busy. Between all the morning chores: like milking the cow, moving the coop, feeding the animals, plus making breakfast, getting ready for the day, and starting homeschool, all with 8 kids.

It can be a lot. I’m always on the lookout for easy breakfast ideas that will fill up all these hungry bellies. Something to satisfy them until lunch time. This one hits the mark.

Honestly, I don’t know why Americans done make them! They are so yummy.

Easy Sourdough Crumpets Recipes (2)

Why you will love this recipe:

  • Great way to use sourdough starter.
  • Super easy breakfast for busy mornings.
  • Start the night before.
  • Long fermented for better digestion and better nutrient absorption.
Easy Sourdough Crumpets Recipes (3)

What are crumpets?

A very popular breakfast or a side with afternoon tea in England, crumpets are a light and spongy griddle cake with lots of small holes that is made with yeast. Their texture is perfect to slather on butter and sweet jams or honey.

This post contains affiliate links, which means I make a small commission at no extra cost to you. See my full disclosurehere.

Easy Sourdough Crumpets Recipes (4)

Tips:

  • The type of frying pan you have and your stove may change the temperature you cook your batch of crumpets. Some stoves run hotter than others (same as pans) so some adjustments may be needed.
  • Traditionally, crumpets are only baked on one side, but if you prefer a slight crust on the other side then you can flip them over and cook on the other side for a few minutes, until golden.
  • This is a thick batter. A cross between pancake batter and English muffin dough.
  • I like using an active starter, but discarded sourdough starter will also work due to the added baking soda.
Easy Sourdough Crumpets Recipes (5)

Ingredients

Active sourdough starter:Typically I like to use active starter, but sourdough starter discard will also work since baking soda helps give this recipe rise.

All-purpose flour

Salt:Preferably sea salt, kosher salt, or pink Himalayan salt.

Water

Sugar:Just good old plain cane sugar

Baking soda:Make sure your baking soda is fresh and not old. If it is too old, it won’t rise the batter very well.

Unsalted butter:For cooking the crumpets. Could also substitute with coconut oil for a dairy free alternative.

Tools:

Large mixing bowl or a stand mixer

Ring molds: There are multiple types of metal rings that will work: English muffin rings, cookie cutters, or pastry rings.

Small ladle

Frying pan: I typically use a cast iron skillet or my Caraway pan.

Spatula

Easy Sourdough Crumpets Recipes (6)

How To Make Sourdough Crumpets

Easy Sourdough Crumpets Recipes (7)

In a large bowl, combine sourdough starter, all-purpose flour, salt, water, and sugar. Stir until a thick dough forms. Or place in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment and mix together for 2-3 minutes.

Cover with plastic wrap or lid and allow to ferment at room temperature overnight or up to 12 hours. For best results, avoid using a towel because a hard crust may form on top of the dough.

Easy Sourdough Crumpets Recipes (8)

The next day, heat the skillet over medium heat and add butter. The temperature and time may be dependent on your stove and the type of skillet you use.

Easy Sourdough Crumpets Recipes (9)

Oil the rings and place on the skillet.

Sprinkle the baking soda on top and mix until a smooth batter forms.

Easy Sourdough Crumpets Recipes (10)

Pour the batter into each ring and allow to cook for 8-10 minutes. The batter should get all bubbly and rise to the top. Check to make sure the bottom of the crumpet is not burning and adjust the temperature down as needed. They should be golden brown.

Easy Sourdough Crumpets Recipes (11)

Once the top of the crumpets are cooked through with lots of holes, then the rings can be removed. Traditionally, English crumpets are only cooked on one side. If you want though, you can flip them over and cook them on the second side for a minute or two.

Remove them from the skillet and serve.

Storage:

Store in an airtight container for 3-4 days or freeze up to 3 months. They tend to get soft when they are in a storage container. So I suggest toasting leftovers before serving.

FAQ:

Easy Sourdough Crumpets Recipes (12)

What dough are crumpets made from?

Typically, regular crumpets are a griddle bread made from flour, water or milk, and yeast.

For this version, rather than using commercial yeast, wild yeast from sourdough starter is used.

What is the difference between a crumpet and an English muffin?

English muffins are a much thicker dough that needs to be rolled out and are cooked on both sides. Whereas crumpets must be cooked in a metal ring because it has a loose batter and is typically cooked on one side.

What is a Scottish crumpet?

Scottish crumpets are larger, more like pancakes, and doesn’t contain yeast like English crumpets.

What do you serve with crumpets?

  • Butter
  • Jam
  • Jelly
  • Honey
  • Maple syrup
  • Lemon curd
  • Clotted cream
  • Peanut butter or other nut butter
  • Fresh fruit like bananas, strawberries, or berries.
  • Nutella
  • Goat cheese with honey for a sweet and savory option.
  • Turn them into breakfast sandwiches with eggs, bacon or sausage.

Find More Sourdough Recipes:

  • Sourdough Buttermilk Pancakes
  • Sourdough Strata
  • The Best Sourdough Crepes
  • Sourdough Cinnamon Crunch Bagels
  • Mascarpone Stuffed French Toast Casserole
  • 35+ Sourdough Discard Recipes

If you try this recipe and love it, I would love if you gave it 5 stars! Thank you!

Easy Sourdough Crumpets Recipes (13)

Sourdough Crumpets

This sourdough crumpet recipe is just like the traditional English recipe but made with sourdough starter and fermented for more flavor. Light, fluffy, and full of those expected holes.

4.57 from 37 votes

Print Pin Rate

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 8 minutes minutes

Additional Time: 12 hours hours

Total Time: 12 hours hours 13 minutes minutes

Servings: 10

Author: Lisa Bass

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sourdough starter active and bubbly
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 3/4 cups water
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter melted, for cooking

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, combine sourdough starter, all-purpose flour, salt, water, and sugar. Stir until a thick batter forms. Or place in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment and mix together for 2-3 minutes.

  • Cover with plastic wrap or lid and allow to ferment at room temperature overnight or up to 12 hours. For best results, avoid using a towel because a hard crust may form on top of the dough.

  • The next day, heat the skillet over medium heat and add butter. The temperature and time may be dependent on your stove and the type of skillet you use.

  • Oil the rings and place on the skillet.

  • Sprinkle the baking soda on top and mix until a smooth batter forms.

  • Pour the batter into each ring and allow to cook for 8-10 minutes. The batter should get all bubbly and rise to the top. Check to make sure the bottom of the crumpet is not burning and adjust the temperature down as needed. They should be golden brown.

  • Once the top of the crumpets are cooked through with lots of holes, then the rings can be removed. Optional: Flip and cook on the second side for a minute or two if desired.

  • Remove them from the skillet and serve.

Notes

  • The type of frying pan you have and your stove may change the temperature you cook your batch of crumpets. Some stoves run hotter than others (same as pans) so some adjustments may be needed.
  • Traditionally, crumpets are only baked on one side, but if you prefer a slight crust on the other side then you can flip them over and cook on the other side for a few minutes, until golden.
  • This is a thick batter. A cross between pancake batter and English muffin dough.
  • I like using an active starter, but discarded sourdough starter will also work due to the added baking soda.

Nutrition

Calories: 145kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 5g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 0.2g | Cholesterol: 12mg | Sodium: 291mg | Potassium: 28mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 0.5g | Vitamin A: 142IU | Calcium: 7mg | Iron: 1mg

