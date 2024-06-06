Easy Spinach Wrap (Tortilla) Recipe (2024)

This delicious, keto, low carb spinach wrap recipe is healthy, made with just 2 ingredients and are great way for you or your kids to get more nutrient rich fresh spinach into your diet. You can serve them with some grilled chicken, beef, prawns, chickpeas or tofu.

I have been trying to be more low carb lately just as a personal preference. However I love corn tortillas (and so do my kids). So I thought, since they already eat spinach in the Banana Spinach Pancakes and drink spinach in smoothies such as this Apple Spinach Smoothie, the idea of spinach tortillas came to life. And the first time I served it with some marinated grilled chicken and my son loved it. Great way to add healthy ingredients to their diet.