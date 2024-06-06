Easy Spinach Wrap (Tortilla) Recipe (2024)

Published: by Ana · This post may contain affiliate links ·
This delicious, keto, low carb spinach wrap recipe is healthy, made with just 2 ingredients and are great way for you or your kids to get more nutrient rich fresh spinach into your diet. You can serve them with some grilled chicken, beef, prawns, chickpeas or tofu.
I have been trying to be more low carb lately just as a personal preference. However I love corn tortillas (and so do my kids). So I thought, since they already eat spinach in the Banana Spinach Pancakes and drink spinach in smoothies such as this Apple Spinach Smoothie, the idea of spinach tortillas came to life. And the first time I served it with some marinated grilled chicken and my son loved it. Great way to add healthy ingredients to their diet.
Jump to:
- Why we love these spinach tortilla wraps?
- Ingredients for homemade tortillas with spinach
- How to make this spinach wrap recipe?
- Variations
- What to serve with these spinach tortilla wraps
- FAQ
- Latest Recipes
- Low carb Spinach Wrap Recipe
- Comments
Why we love these spinach tortilla wraps?
- easy to make
- flourless
- healthy homemade spinach tortillas recipe
- naturally gluten-free
- low carb
- great way to get your kids to eat spinach
And if you are looking for more alternatives to the usual corn tortillas or purpose flour tortillas check out ourEasy Red Lentil Wraps (Tortillas).
Ingredients for homemade tortillas with spinach
We don't use any all purpose flour or gluten-free flour to make these green tortillas. They are made with 2 simple healthy ingredients - spinach and eggs.
- Fresh spinach - can't use frozen spinach as it is too watery. Spinach is a nutritious leafy green - high in minerals such as iron, potassium, and magnesium as well as vitamins A, C, and folic acid.
- Eggs - use organic eggs if possible. They are anutrient-rich foodcontaining a high amount of protein and essential amino acids as well as B vitamins and vitamin D which can all help the child's brain development.
- Salt
How to make this spinach wrap recipe?
- Place the fresh spinach, eggs and salt in a blender or food processor.
- Blend until smooth. The mixture may seem watery but it works.
- Heat a tablespoon of olive oil on a non stick skillet and turn to a medium-high heat.
- Once the skillet is hot, fill a soup laddle with batter and pour it on the skillet.
- Tilt the pan with a circular motion so that the batter coats the surface evenly.
- Cook until the top of the spinach tortilla is no longer wet, is a deep green color and the bottom is browning. Use a larger silicone spatula to flip the spinach wrap.
- Cook on the other side for about 2-3 minutes. Repeat with the rest of the batter.
The spinach wrap may seem fragile but once cooked it is actually not and it will be easy to fill it with the ingredients you want.
Variations
- add some herbs like fresh basil or parsley to the mixture before placing in the food processor
- if you want a thicker larger wrap then use 2 soup laddles worth of batter per wrap
- if you want a thicker wrap with flour add 2 tablespoon of all purpose flour, whole wheat flour, chickpea flour, buckwheat flour or gluten-free flour
What to serve with these spinach tortilla wraps
These green tortillas are not your typical tortillas but they work great in place of where you would usually add a corn tortilla or flour tortillas. You can serve them as breakfast wraps or lunch wraps.
- with leftover or as a grilled chicken spinach wrap
- add more fresh spinach, sprinkle some feta for a spinach feta wrap
- once you flip the spinach wrap sprinkle some cheese and fold in half for spinach quesadillas
- top with some creamy avocado, bell pepper,and roasted chickpeassalad
- spread some cream cheese and fold for some breakfast wraps
- spread some tuna pate on it and fold
FAQ
Are spinach wraps healthy?
Depends on what kind of spinach wrap recipe you are using. This spinach tortilla recipe uses only fresh spinach, eggs and salt so each wrap has 33 kcal, 3g of protein, 2g of fat and 0.4g of carbohydrates. In order to make it a filling meal we suggest topping them with protein and healthy fats such as avocado (you can check out the Chicken Spinach Wrap recipe for a delicious filing wrap).
How many carbs in a spinach wrap?
This recipe is great if you are looking to follow a low calorie diet - this spinach wrap has 33 kcal and 0.4 grams of carbohydrate per wrap.
Are spinach wraps gluten-free?
Our great recipe uses only fresh spinach and eggs and therefore these are low carb and gluten-free spinach wraps.
If you've tried this recipe for kids thenrate the recipe below and leave us a comment!
Low carb Spinach Wrap Recipe
Author: Dora
Prep Time 2 minutes mins
Cook Time 15 minutes mins
Total Time 17 minutes mins
Servings 6 wraps
Fridge Life? 3 days
Freezable? 3 months
Ingredients
- 1½ cup fresh spinach
- 3 eggs
- ½ tsp himalayan salt
Instructions
Place the spinach, eggs and salt in a blender.
Blend until smooth. The mixture may seem watery but it works.
Heat a tablespoon of olive oil on a non stick skillet and turn to high. Once at high heat bring the heat down to medium.
Fill a soup laddle with batter and pour it onto the skillet.
Tilt the pan with a circular motion so that the batter coats the surface evenly.
Cook until the top of the spinach tortilla is no longer wet, is a deep green color and the bottom is browning. Use a larger silicone spatula to flip the spinach wrap.
Cook on the other side for about 2-3 minutes. Repeat with the rest of the batter.
Notes
- if you want a thicker spinach wrap then use 2 soup laddles of batter per one wrap
- you can add flour if you want a denser wrap. Add 2 tablespoon of any carbohydrate based flour of your choice to the exsiting batter.
Nutrition
Serving: 1wrapCalories: 33kcalCarbohydrates: 0.4gProtein: 3gFat: 2gSaturated Fat: 1gPolyunsaturated Fat: 0.4gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0.01gCholesterol: 82mgSodium: 231mgPotassium: 72mgFiber: 0.2gSugar: 0.1gVitamin A: 822IUVitamin C: 2mgCalcium: 20mgIron: 1mg
