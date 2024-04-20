Easy Thermomix Shortbread Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Made with just five ingredients, this easy Thermomix Shortbread recipe REALLY is the best! You can prepare this buttery shortbread in less than 15 minutes and it makes the best homemade Christmas gift.

I lose count of the number of times I make this Thermomix Shortbread recipe in the lead up to Christmas! This easy Shortbread recipe is incredibly simple to make AND once baked, the biscuits can be stored for up to two weeks in an airtight container.

This Shortbread dough can also be made up to a day in advance and then stored covered in the fridge. Once you are ready to make the biscuits, simply place the dough on your bench top until it is able to be rolled.

As this easy Shortbread takes no time at all to make and bake, it’s one of my go to homemade Christmas gift recipes as all you need to do is pop a few pieces into a cello bag, tie up with a Christmas ribbon and you’ve got a great delicious gift! It’s also perfect to add to a Christmas Hamper and it’s always been a hit when I’ve given it to my boys teachers.

Thermomix Shortbread Ingredients:

Please note you will find the full ingredient list and instructions to make shortbread in a Thermomix in the recipe card below.

To make this classic Shortbread recipe, you will need plain (all-purpose) flour, butter (I prefer to use unsalted), rice flour, vanilla extract and caster sugar. The addition of the Rice Flour is what helps to give your shortbread its ‘shortness’ however if you don’t have any, simply substitute with plain flour.

How to Make Shortbread in a Thermomix

This Shortbread will take less than five minutes to prepare in your Thermomix!

Step 1. Combine the butter, caster sugar and rice flour.

Place the butter (which has been bought to room temperature), caster sugar and rice flour into your Thermomix bowl and mix until pale and creamy. If your butter is firm, it will take longer for the ingredients to combine together.

Step 2. Add the vanilla extract and plain flour.

Add the vanilla extract and plain flour and mix to combine. Select the kneading function to bring the shortbread mixture together until it resembles a dough. The mixture may not have completely come together after kneading – this is normal!

Step 3. Roll our the Shortbread dough.

Use a spatula to scrape the mixture out of the bowl and onto the bench, and then use your hands to bring the dough together into a ball.

Divide the shortbread dough in half, and using a rolling pin, roll until it’s approximately ½ – 1 cm thick. Use a biscuit cutter to make shapes in the shortbread dough and place onto a tray lined with baking paper.

Step 4.

Place the shortbread into the oven and bake for 10 -12 minutes or until the edges begin to turn golden.

Tips for Making the BEST Shortbread

It is important that the butter has been softened as if it still firm, it will take longer to combine with the other ingredients.

It is normal for the mixture to not have completely come together once you have finished kneading it, don’t worry, as you will bring it all together once you tip it out onto your bench.

Once your dough is shaped into a ball, I cut it in half and pop one half into the fridge until I’m ready to use it.

If you are making this recipe in a warm climate, you may like to pop the ball into the fridge for 30 minutes to chill.

To make it easier to cut and lift the shortbread, roll it out onto a piece of baking paper and use a metal egg flip to transfer to your tray.

You can make any size/shape shortbread that you like. For this recipe I have used an 8cm wide cutter. If you are using a smaller cutter you will need to check your shortbread sooner – I would suggest at 5 minutes.

Store cooked Shortbread in an airtight container and enjoy within two weeks. The baked biscuits can also be frozen for up to two months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you make Shortbread in a Thermomix? Yes! You can find my easy Thermomix Shortbread recipe in the recipe card below. What is in Shortbread? There are just five ingredients in Shortbread: Plain Flour, Rice Flour, Butter, Caster Sugar and Vanilla Extract. Do you have to use Rice Flour to make Shortbread? Rice Flour is what helps to give Shortbread its ‘shortness’. You can leave it out, simply substitute with the same amount of plain flour.

Watch How to Make this Shortbread Recipe here:

Easy Thermomix Shortbread Recipe This easy Thermomix Shortbread recipe requires just FIVE ingredients and it will become your new favourite Christmas recipe! Equipment 2x Baking Trays

Thermomix Ingredients ▢ 250 grams butter softened

▢ 125 grams caster sugar

▢ 25 grams rice flour

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 375 grams plain flour Instructions Preheat your oven to 190 degrees celsius (fan-foced) and line two trays with baking paper.

Place the butter, sugar and rice flour into your Thermomix bowl and mix for 1 minutes, speed 3.

Scrape down the sides of your bowl and add the vanilla extract. Mix for a further 30 seconds, speed 3 or until the mixture is pale and creamy.

Add the plain flour and mix for 2 minutes on the dough function to bring the mixture together.

Transfer the shortbread mixture to a Thermomat and gently knead it into a ball – at this point I split my ball into two and place one in the fridge, covered in cling wrap.

Roll the other ball until apron 1cm thick and use cookie cutter to make desired shapes.

Bake in oven for approx 12 minutes until edges start to turn a golden brown

Allow the shortbread to cool on the tray for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Conventional Method Preheat your oven to 190 degrees celsius (fan-forced) and line two trays with baking paper.

Place the softened butter, caster sugar and rice flour into the bowl of an electric mixer. Mix on a high speed for 4 – 5 minutes or until pale and creamy.

Add the vanilla extract and mix for 30 seconds to combine.

With the mixer running on a low speed, gradually add the flour until all used and a soft dough begins to form.

Transfer the shortbread mixture to your bench (or a Thermomat) and gently knead it into a ball – at this point I split my ball into two and place one in the fridge, covered in cling wrap.

Roll the other ball until apron 1cm thick and use cookie cutter to make desired shapes.

Bake in oven for approx 12 minutes until edges start to turn a golden brown

Allow the shortbread to cool on the tray for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Notes You will find conventional cooking instructions for this recipe here. I used butter which has been bought to room temperature, if your butter is still quite cool, it will talk longer to combine with the sugar and rice flour.

Once your dough is shaped into a ball, I cut it in half and pop one half into the fridge until I’m ready to use it. If you are making this recipe in a warm climate, you may like to pop the ball into the fridge for 30 minutes to chill.

To make it easier to cut and lift the shortbread, roll it out onto a piece of baking paper and use a metal egg flip to transfer to your tray.

You can make any size/shape shortbread that you like. For this recipe I have used an 8cm wide cutter. If you are using a smaller cutter you will need to check your shortbread sooner – I would suggest at 5 minutes.

To store, place into an airtight container and enjoy within 10 days.

Once cooked, this Shortbread is freezer friendly.

