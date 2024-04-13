Easy Thermomix Slice Recipes (2024)

In this collection of easy Thermomix Slice recipes, you will find all of your favourites including classics like Lemon Slice, Mars Bar Slice and Jelly Slice and new favourites including Caramilk Slice, Milo Brownies, Malteser and Mars Bar Slice plus a whole lot more!

If I had to choose one type of recipe to make for the rest of my life, slices would be pretty high on my list. There is something about sneaking a piece or two of a yummy slice throughout the day which I just can’t resist, much to the dismay of my hips! While I love baking the ‘old fashioned’ way, I also love to make recipes in my Thermomix too, especially when I’m under time constraints, so today I thought I’d share with you my favourite easy Thermomix Slice recipes – and don’t worry you can make all of these recipes the traditional way too!

Thermomix Caramel Slice

This classic slice recipe is always a winner!

Thermomix Caramel Slice My easy Caramel Slice recipe really is the BEST Caramel Slice recipe you will ever try! Both regular and Thermomix instructions also included. View full recipe here

Thermomix Jelly Slice

I just can’t get enough of this Thermomix Jelly Slice recipe!

Thermomix Jelly Slice With a yummy buttery base, tangy cheesecake filling and then the sweet jelly topping – this really is the BEST Jelly Slice recipe! Check out this recipe

Thermomix Mars Bar Slice

Mars Bar Slice is always high on my list of favourites and you only need FIVE ingredients to make this easy Thermomix Mars Bar Slice recipe!

Thermomix Mars Bar Slice This classic Mars Bar Slice really is one of my all time favourite slice recipes – a big call I know! All you need is five simple ingredients and in no time you will be enjoying this delicious sweet slice. Both regular and Thermomix instructions also included. Check out this recipe

Nuts + Caramel – what more could you want? This Easy Thermomix Nut Caramel Slice makes the perfect sweet treat!

Thermomix Caramel Nut Slice I must say that I absolutely love the combination of caramel and nuts – it's the perfect balance! And this Thermomix Caramel Nut Slice really takes things to the next level! Check out this recipe

Thermomix Snickers Slice

Love Snickers? Try this yummy no bake Thermomix Snickers Slice recipe!

Thermomix Snickers Slice Recipe Based on my super popular Mars Bar Slice recipe, you are going to love this Snickers version! Check out this recipe

Thermomix Hedgehog Slice

This classic Hedgehog Slice couldn’t be easier to make in a Thermomix!

Thermomix Hedgehog Slice Looking for the Best Hedgehog Slice recipe? Well you’ve found it and best of all, this Hedgehog Slice recipe takes just 20 minutes to prepare and requires just SIX ingredients to make! Check out this recipe

Thermomix Lemon Slice

If you love lemon recipes, you really must try this classic Lemon and Coconut Slice recipe!

Thermomix Lemon Slice This classic No Bake Lemon Slice recipe will take you right back to your childhood! This Lemon Slice is made using just five simple ingredients and takes less than 10 minutes to put together Check out this recipe

Thermomix Maltesers Slice

Everyone loves Maltesers Slice right?!

Thermomix Maltesers Slice Looking for the BEST No Bake Malteser Slice recipe? Well you’ve found it! Check out this recipe

Thermomix Caramilk Slice

This recipe is for all the Caramilk lovers out there! It’s made with just a few simple ingredients and will be ready to enjoy in no time at all.

Thermomix Caramilk Slice This easy no bake Caramilk Slice recipe is perfect for all those Caramilk lovers out there! This slice takes less than 20 minutes to prepare and is made with just FIVE ingredients and containing TWO blocks of Caramilk Chocolate, this simple no bake slice makes the perfect dessert or treat for your next special occasion Check out this recipe

Thermomix Rice Bubble Slice

Made with just THREE ingredients, this Rice Bubble Slice couldn’t be easier to make.

Thermomix Rice Bubble Slice These 3 Ingredient Easy Rice Bubble Bars make a great snack for the kids – and adults too! Check out this recipe

Thermomix Clinkers Slice

Packed with clinkers, this slice takes no time to make – or eat!

Thermomix Clinkers Slice If you love Clinkers, you just have to try this No Bake Clinkers Slice recipe! To make this slice, you need just FIVE simple ingredients and this slice recipe takes less than 15 minutes to prepare and the hardest part really is waiting for the chocolate layer to set! Check out this recipe

Thermomix Weet-Bix Slice

If you have a pile of Weed-Bix crumbs in the bottom of the box, why not use them to create this easy and delicious slice?

Thermomix Weet-Bix Slice This easy Chocolate Weetbix Slice recipe is perfect for the entire family! All you need is a few simple ingredients and it then takes less than 10 minutes to put this slice together. This Chocolate Weebix Slice makes the perfect treat for the kids lunchboxes and it is also freezer friendly too. Check out this recipe

Thermomix Jam Slice

This classic Raspberry Coconut Slice is packed with flavour, requires just a few ingredients and best of all is simple to make!

Raspberry Coconut Slice This classic Raspberry Coconut Slice is packed with flavour, requires just a few ingredients and best of all is simple to make! Perfect with a cup of tea or served on a plate for your next special occasion. Both regular and Thermomix instructions included. Check out this recipe

Baked Chocolate Slice

This baked Chocolate Slice is just like the one you grew up with.

Easy Chocolate Slice Recipe This easy Chocolate Slice Recipe is the perfect sweet treat for morning or afternoon tea or for something a little special in the kids lunch boxes. It's freezer friendly and both regular and Thermomix instructions are included. Check out this recipe

ANZAC Slice

We make this ANZAC Slice every single week and it is practically a lunchbox staple for my kids!

Anzac Slice Recipe This classic Anzac Slice recipe is a great treat for the whole family and is perfect for school lunchboxes, both regular and Thermomix instructions included. Check out this recipe

Turkish Delight Slice

Who loves Turkish delight? This no bake slice will become your new favourite slice recipe.

Turkish Delight Slice Recipe This no bake Turkish Delight recipe is PACKED with Turkish Delight Chocolate Bars and really is the perfect dessert or treat. It can also be made using a Thermomix. Check out this recipe

Cherry Ripe Slice

This Cherry Ripe Slice is a classic and it is even better than Cherry Ripe Bars – I promise!

Cherry Ripe Slice This classic Cherry Ripe Slice recipe is just like the Cherry Ripe Slice you grew up with! It's an easy no bake slice recipe and also includes Thermomix instructions too. Check out this recipe

Pineapple Lump Slice

For something a little different, you really need to try this no bake Pineapple Lump Slice.

Pineapple Lump Slice This classic No Bake Pineapple Lump Slice recipe is perfect for all occasions! Both regular and Thermomix instructions included. Check out this recipe

Licorice Allsort Slice

This Licorice Allsort Slice is a classic favourite that everyone will love. It also takes less than 15 minutes to make in your Thermomix.

Licorice Allsort Slice Made with just six ingredients, this easy No Bake Licorice Allsort Slice is a family favourite. Both regular and Thermomix instructions included. Check out this recipe

Lattice Slice

Although you can’t buy Lattice Biscuits anymore, you can easily use Sao Biscuits as a replacement.

No Bake Lattice Slice Check out this recipe

Passionfruit Slice

This delicious and creamy Passionfruit Slice is just irresistible!

Easy Passionfruit Slice Recipe You can't go wrong with this creamy classic Passionfruit Slice recipe! Check out this recipe

Peppermint Slice

It doesn’t get better than this no bake Peppermint Slice recipe.

The Best No Bake Peppermint Slice Recipe This easy no bake Peppermint Slice takes no time at all to make and is perfect for cake stalls, parties and is a great after dinner mint too! Both regular and Thermomix instructions included. Check out this recipe

Apricot and White Chocolate Slice

The combination of apricot and white chocolate is just amazing!

Easy Apricot and White Chocolate Slice This easy Apricot and White Chocolate Slice will become your new family favourite! Both regular and Thermomix instructions included. Check out this recipe

Looking for more?

You can find even more easy and delicious recipes in our books and eBooks – browse the range here.