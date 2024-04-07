Easy Thin Mints Recipe – Garlic Head (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Make your own healthy thin mints! This easy recipe is vegan and gluten-free, while tasting just like the classic Girl Scout cookies.

What are Thin Mints and who are the Girl Scouts?

Just in case you’re not familiar, Thin Mints are a very common chocolate/mint cookie sold by the Girl Scouts of the USA. Commonly referred to as simply “Girl Scouts,” this organization teaches young girls leadership and entrepreneurial skills through a variety of activities. Perhaps most notably, each yeah the troops sell boxes of cookies to raise money.

What does a Thin Mint taste like?

Thin Mints have a rich, dark chocolate flavor that is punctuated with refreshing mint. If you’ve ever tried the candy “Andes Mint,” this taste is comparable. They really are their best when eaten right out of the freezer, but will stay crisp when stored at room temp as well.

Are Thin Mints vegan?

Yes! The full ingredient list is rather long, which is why making your own thin mint cookies with simple ingredients is a fun alternative.

This recipe uses coconut oil in place of butter and is brought together without any eggs or dairy. This also contributes to a perfectly crispy texture.

What is in a Thin Mint?

Flour

Cocoa powder

Baking soda

Salt

Coconut oil

Brown sugar

Almond milk

Peppermint extract

Dark chocolate

Tips for Making Thin Mints at Home

Be sure to roll the dough to an even thickness. As demonstrated in the video below, I recommend rolling this dough between two sheets or parchment paper. It can get rather sticky as it warms up.

For the thinnest and crispiest cookies, use a small round object (such as a shot glass) to punch evenly sized circles.

To save time, simply shape the cookies into small balls without rolling.

To save time, simply shape the cookies into small balls without rolling. They will be less thin/crispy this way, but still delicious!

They will be less thin/crispy this way, but still delicious! Work quickly when coating the cookies in chocolate, letting them dry on a wire rack. This will improve their chances of an even coating all the way around. A fork also helps remove any excess chocolate.

Be sure to watch the video below for a step-by-step take on how to make these cookies. They really are very simple to whip up and a definite crowd pleaser.

More Girl Scout Cookie Recipes to Try

Tagalongs (Peanut Butter Patties) – These are vanilla cookies coated in a layer of peanut butter with a chocolate coating. Here is a recipe to make your own Tagalongs!

Samoas (Caramel DeLites) – These are caramel cookies with coconut flakes and a chocolate drizzle. Here is a recipe to make your own samoas!

Want more cookie recipes in general? Try one of these next!

Lemon Crinkle Cookies

Soft Batch Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie

Thin and Crispy Chocolate Cookies (Tate’s-Style)

