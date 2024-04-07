Easy Thin Mints Recipe – Garlic Head (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe
Make your own healthy thin mints! This easy recipe is vegan and gluten-free, while tasting just like the classic Girl Scout cookies.
What are Thin Mints and who are the Girl Scouts?
Just in case you’re not familiar, Thin Mints are a very common chocolate/mint cookie sold by the Girl Scouts of the USA. Commonly referred to as simply “Girl Scouts,” this organization teaches young girls leadership and entrepreneurial skills through a variety of activities. Perhaps most notably, each yeah the troops sell boxes of cookies to raise money.
What does a Thin Mint taste like?
Thin Mints have a rich, dark chocolate flavor that is punctuated with refreshing mint. If you’ve ever tried the candy “Andes Mint,” this taste is comparable. They really are their best when eaten right out of the freezer, but will stay crisp when stored at room temp as well.
Are Thin Mints vegan?
Yes! The full ingredient list is rather long, which is why making your own thin mint cookies with simple ingredients is a fun alternative.
This recipe uses coconut oil in place of butter and is brought together without any eggs or dairy. This also contributes to a perfectly crispy texture.
What is in a Thin Mint?
- Flour
- Cocoa powder
- Baking soda
- Salt
- Coconut oil
- Brown sugar
- Almond milk
- Peppermint extract
- Dark chocolate
Tips for Making Thin Mints at Home
- Be sure to roll the dough to an even thickness. As demonstrated in the video below, I recommend rolling this dough between two sheets or parchment paper. It can get rather sticky as it warms up.
- For the thinnest and crispiest cookies, use a small round object (such as a shot glass) to punch evenly sized circles.
- To save time, simply shape the cookies into small balls without rolling. They will be less thin/crispy this way, but still delicious!
- Work quickly when coating the cookies in chocolate, letting them dry on a wire rack. This will improve their chances of an even coating all the way around. A fork also helps remove any excess chocolate.
Be sure to watch the video below for a step-by-step take on how to make these cookies. They really are very simple to whip up and a definite crowd pleaser.
More Girl Scout Cookie Recipes to Try
- Tagalongs (Peanut Butter Patties) – These are vanilla cookies coated in a layer of peanut butter with a chocolate coating. Here is a recipe to make your own Tagalongs!
- Samoas (Caramel DeLites) – These are caramel cookies with coconut flakes and a chocolate drizzle. Here is a recipe to make your own samoas!
Want more cookie recipes in general? Try one of these next!
- Lemon Crinkle Cookies
- Soft Batch Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie
- Thin and Crispy Chocolate Cookies (Tate’s-Style)
The Best Healthy Thin Mints
5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star
5 from 1 review
- Author: Emily
- Total Time: 30 mins
- Yield: 25 cookies 1x
- Diet: Vegan
Description
Make your own healthy thin mints! This easy recipe is vegan and gluten-free, while tasting just like the classic Girl Scout cookies.
Ingredients
Scale
- 2/3 cup white whole wheat flour, or all purpose, or gluten-free One for One (80 g)
- 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder (28 g)
- 1/4 tsp baking soda
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 2 TBS coconut oil, slightly softened (28 g)
- 1/2 cup + 2 TBS brown sugar (119 g)
- 2 TBS almond milk, plus more as needed
- 1 tsp peppermint extract
- 1 cup dark chocolate, roughly chopped ( around 6 oz, 170 g)
Instructions
- In a small bowl, mix with a fork flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. Try to eliminate all clumps (feel free to sift if you have the equipment to do so).
- In a large bowl, cream together coconut oil, brown sugar, almond milk and peppermint extract until a smooth paste forms. Slowly pour dry mixture into wet and work together with your fork. It may take some time but should come together as a wet dough. Add a splash more milk if needed to help things along.
- Place ball of dough on on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Placing another layer of parchment on top, begin pressing the dough into a rectangular shape. Using a large glass or rolling pin, roll dough to desired thickness (1/4 inch is good). Remove top layer of parchment and check for an even layer throughout.
- Pop this tray in the freezer for 10ish minutes to firm up while you preheat your oven to 350 degrees F.
- Remove your tray from the freezer and, using a shot glass (or a spice container lid), cut out small circles and place on a separate, lined baking sheet. Try to use as much dough as possible, re-rolling the scraps to maximize. Bake the cookie for 12-15 minutes and let cool on cookie sheet for 10 minutes outside of the oven (they’ll firm up some more).
- While cookies are cooling, melt your chocolate in the microwave in 30 second increments, stirring each time. Submerge each cookie in the melted chocolate and, using a fork, scoop out to let residual chocolate drip off. Place back on parchment-lined sheet and continue with all other cookies.
- Let cookies set up once more for 10 minutes in the freezer, and enjoy! As mentioned, these are best when eaten cold.
Notes
If you are out of coconut oil, feel free to substitute melted vegan butter or canola oil.
- Prep Time: 15 mins
- Cook Time: 15 mins
- Category: Dessert
- Method: Baking
- Cuisine: American
Nutrition
- Serving Size: 1 cookie
- Calories: 75 grams
- Sugar: 5.8 grams
- Sodium: 39.6 milligrams
- Fat: 3.8 grams
- Saturated Fat: 2.4 grams
- Unsaturated Fat: 1.4 grams
- Trans Fat: 0 grams
- Carbohydrates: 9.5 grams
- Fiber: 1 grams
- Protein: 0.9 grams
- Cholesterol: 0 milligrams