Easy Tuna Patties - Healthy Recipes Blog (2024)

These flavorful tuna patties are made without any fillers. Cooked in olive oil, they are crispy and delicious.
Also called tuna cakes, they are easy, affordable, and delicious. And they're ready in just 30 minutes! Feel free to double the recipe - the leftovers are excellent.
These tuna patties are an excellent option on those nights when you don't feel like cooking an elaborate meal. I love making them because they are easy, affordable, and tasty. They are also substantial and filling.
We are a family of four. Two of us love fish, one of us tolerates them, and the Picky Eater won't touch them, with the exception of keto-fried fish -- and these tuna cakes. 🙂
Ingredients
You'll only need a few simple ingredients to make these tuna patties. The exact measurements are included in the recipe card below. Here's an overview of what you'll need:
- Canned tuna: I typically use water-packed Skipjack tuna. I tried tuna canned in oil once, and it worked, so that's an option, too. Whether canned in water or oil, it needs to be well drained.
- Mayonnaise: I prefer mayonnaise made with avocado oil.
- Dijon mustard: This traditional French mustard is creamier and thicker than yellow mustard.
- Minced garlic: Mince it yourself, or use the stuff that comes in a jar. Both work, although in my experience, freshly minced tastes better.
- Eggs: I use large eggs in almost all of my recipes, this one included.
- Kosher salt and black pepper: I use Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Chopped parsley: If you don't have fresh parsley, use cilantro instead. I like the peppery flavor it adds.
- Olive oil for frying: I love cooking with this delicious oil. Extra-virgin is best.
Variations
- If you're like my husband and enjoy spicy food, add a teaspoon of hot pepper sauce or a pinch of cayenne pepper.
- Cooking these patties in butter is very tasty! Ghee is another delicious option that I tried and liked.
- Chopped scallions are a lovely addition - you can use just ¼ cup of parsley and add ¼ cup of finely chopped scallions.
- If you don't have fresh parsley or cilantro, use 1 teaspoon of dried parsley or ½ teaspoon of ground coriander.
- Instead of two teaspoons of minced fresh garlic, you can use ½ to 1 teaspoon of garlic powder. It's not as good as fresh garlic, but it's an acceptable substitute.
Tuna Patties Instructions
The detailed instructions are listed in the recipe card below. Here's an overview of the steps for making this recipe:
Drain the tuna well. Place it in a medium bowl and flake it with a fork. Mix in the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, eggs, kosher salt, black pepper, and parsley.
Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Using a4-tablespoon scoopor measuring cup, transfer four mounds of the tuna mixture to the hot oil. Gently flatten the mounds with the back of a fork.
Cook the patties until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Keep the cooked patties in a warm oven while you fry the second batch. Serve immediately.
Expert Tip
You will use 4 tablespoons of oil for frying, but the tuna cakes will only absorb about half that amount. I use the extra oil because it promotes even browning. I tried cooking the patties in less oil, and they weren't as good, so I highly recommend using 4 tablespoons of oil.
Recipe FAQs
Will tuna cakes hold their shape without breadcrumbs?
Yes! Breadcrumbs are not necessary. The patties hold together just fine without them. In fact, you don't even need to add almond flour to the mixture. Just make sure the tuna is well-drained.
Why do my tuna patties fall apart?
Perhaps your tuna wasn't well-drained, causing the mixture to be too wet. Or maybe you had relatively large chunks of tuna in the mixture.
It's also important to cook these patties in a nonstick skillet and ensure it is truly nonstick; these pans tend to become quite sticky after a year.
What can I add to tuna to make it taste better?
I like adding something creamy, such as mayo or sour cream, a flavorful ingredient like Dijon mustard, and aromatics/herbs like garlic and cilantro.
Serving Suggestions
I like to top these tuna cakes with a creamy topping such as tartar sauce, sriracha mayo, or sour cream dip and serve them with one of these salads:
- Creamy cucumber salad
- Broccoli salad
- Asparagus salad
- Tomato salad
- Cucumber tomato salad
- Israeli salad
- Arugula salad
- Caprese salad
Storing Leftovers
You can keep the leftovers in the fridge, in an airtight container, for up to 4 days or freeze them in freezer bags for up to three months. Reheat them in the microwave, covered, at 50% power. They are surprisingly good when eaten cold, straight out of the fridge!
Recipe Card
4.98 from 1282 votes
Easy Tuna Patties
These crispy tuna patties are gluten-free and keto. They contain no breadcrumbs. Easy, affordable, and delicious, they are the perfect weeknight dinner!
Prep Time15 minutes mins
Cook Time15 minutes mins
Total Time30 minutes mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
Diet: Gluten Free
Servings: 8 tuna cakes
Calories: 223kcal
Author: Vered DeLeeuw
Ingredients
- 2 (5-ounce) cans tuna in water I use skipjack tuna
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons fresh garlic minced
- 2 eggs large, lightly beaten
- ½ teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt or ¼ teaspoon of any other salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ cup fresh parsley chopped (or cilantro)
- 4 tablespoons olive oil extra-virgin, for frying
Instructions
Preheat the oven to the "keep warm" setting (170°F).
Drain the tuna well. Place it in a medium bowl and flake it with a fork.
Mix in the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, eggs, kosher salt, black pepper, and parsley.
Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat.
Using a 4-tablespoon scoop or measuring cup, transfer four mounds of the tuna mixture to the hot oil.
Gently flatten the mounds with the back of a fork.
Cook the patties until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Keep the cooked patties in the warm oven while you fry the second batch.
Serve immediately.
Video
Notes
You will use 4 tablespoons of oil for frying, but the tuna patties will only absorb about half that amount. The nutrition info reflects that.
Ideas for varying this recipe:
- Add a teaspoon of hot pepper sauce or a pinch of cayenne pepper if you like spicy food.
- It's delicious to cook these patties in butter.
- Chopped scallions are an excellent addition - try using just ¼ cup of parsley and adding ¼ cup of finely chopped scallions.
You can keep the leftovers in the fridge, in an airtight container, for up to 4 days. Reheat them in the microwave, covered, at 50% power.
Nutrition per Serving
Serving: 2patties | Calories: 223kcal | Carbohydrates: 1g | Protein: 19g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 598mg
Reader Interactions
Comments
Carolyn Wells
I made this tonight and no complaints and no changes. I doubled the recipe and they were delicious.
Reply
Vered DeLeeuw
I'm so glad you enjoyed this recipe, Carolyn! Thank you for taking the time to write a comment.
Reply
Tamra D Reynolds
Could these be cooked in an air fryer?
Reply
Vered DeLeeuw
Hi Tamra,
I only tested this recipe in a skillet.
Reply
Rachel
This is now my go-to recipe. It was quick and easy. I cut it down to one egg based on previous comments. You could change this up with different herbs and seasonings.
Reply
Vered DeLeeuw
Glad you like this recipe, Rachel! Thank you for the feedback.
Reply
Narelle Scrimshaw
These were great! They fell apart a bit on turning, but were delicious. I didn't have parsley so I used an oregano and garlic herb blend. I had some mixture left over and wanted to cook these for tomorrow's lunch. I added a few tablespoons of almond flour. They cooked up and held their shape.
Reply
Vered DeLeeuw
Glad you liked these patties, Narelle! Thanks for the tip about adding almond flour.
Reply
Will Hardisty
These were exceptionally good. I cooked them in plenty of butter in a nonstick skillet.
Reply
Vered DeLeeuw
So glad you enjoyed these patties, Will!
Reply
Lilly
Really good. I fried them in a cast-iron skillet and they crisped up nicely, so I didn't have any problem with them falling apart. I used cilantro instead of parsley and I highly recommend them this way. Thank you!
Vered DeLeeuw
I'm so glad you liked these tuna patties, Lilly! Cilantro does add great flavor.
Thomas Brennan
It's important to make the patties pretty thin, or they won't hold together. I made them too thick the first time around. Also, I cut the salt down to 1/4 teaspoon, since there's a ton of sodium in the mustard (I used regular yellow mustard). This is a good Friday night recipe - added to my book!
Reply
Vered DeLeeuw
Glad you like this recipe, Thomas! Thank you for your insights.
Reply
Lori Calton
I was surprised that these tuna patties turned out so well without adding any type of flour. I did not have fresh parsley, so I used dried parsley as well as dried chives. The four tablespoons of olive oil is key to making this recipe work since it is too wet to make patties. Just drop 1/4 cup and follow the instructions. I might have to try this with crabmeat eventually.
Reply
Vered DeLeeuw
Glad you liked this recipe, Lori! Check out this recipe for crab cakes. They're excellent.
https://healthyrecipesblogs.com/gluten-free-crab-cakes/
Reply