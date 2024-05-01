Easy Ube Mochi Recipe (GLUTEN FREE) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy.

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Ube mochi: Vibrant purple bite sized pieces of rich, buttery, chewy goodness. These delicious dessert treats are simple to make and perfect to share with family and friends.

A big influence in modern Hawaiian cuisine comes from the Japanese. The Japanese immigrated to Hawai’i to work on the sugarcane and pineapple plantations and along with them they brought ‘ono foods and traditions. Everything from sushi to ramen to mochi.

Let’s talk about mochi. Mochi has to be one of my favorite Japanese desserts. It is made of glutinous rice, sugar, and water. But don’t be misled, mochi is gluten free. The term glutinous is used to describe the stickiness of the rice after being cooked.

If you love mochi check out my other mochi recipes:

Mochi donuts

Chocolate butter mochi

Mochi brownies

Ozoni (mochi soup)

Classic mochi

Butter mochi

Poi mochi

This mochi recipe is ube flavored. Ube is a purple yam common in the Asian tropics. It is often mistaken for taro or purple sweet potato. Ube has become a popular flavor for desserts.

If you like ube you have to try ube crinkle cookies and ube air fryer donuts.

What do I need to make ube mochi?

4 eggs

2 cups fat free milk

1 can (13.5 ounces) coconut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla (Try my recipe for homemade vanilla extract

2 teaspoons ube extract

1 box (16 ounces) mochiko flour

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

How to store ube mochi?

Ube mochi is best eaten fresh, however if you do have some leftover place in an airtight container at room temperature. This will keep for 2-3 days.

Can ube mochi be refrigerated?

You can refrigerate ube mochi, however it tends to dry out and harden quickly. It’s best to leave at room temperature. If you opt to refrigerate the mochi you can warm it up in the microwave or leave out at room temperature to warm up. When warming up in the microwave you may notice some of the butter separating from the mochi.

How to make ube mochi?

Preheat oven to 350F.

In a medium mixing bowl combine wet ingredients: eggs, milk, coconut milk, vanilla. Stir to combine. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl combine dry ingredients: mochiko flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Stir to combine.

Add wet ingredients to dry. Stir to combine. Add butter and stir again until well combined.

Line a 9×13 pan with parchment paper. Pour mixture in pan and tap the pan to release any air bubbles.

Place in oven and bake for 1 hour or until the top is golden brown.

Let pan cool completely before cutting and enjoying.

Tried this recipe? Tag me on social. I’d love to see and share it.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/keeping.it.relle

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/keepingitrelle

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/keepingitrelle

Tried and love this recipe? Please give it a rating.

Pin for later.

***As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases***