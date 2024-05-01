Easy Ube Mochi Recipe (GLUTEN FREE) (2024)

Home » Blog » Easy Ube Mochi Recipe (GLUTEN FREE)
by Relle
Ube mochi: Vibrant purple bite sized pieces of rich, buttery, chewy goodness. These delicious dessert treats are simple to make and perfect to share with family and friends.
A big influence in modern Hawaiian cuisine comes from the Japanese. The Japanese immigrated to Hawai’i to work on the sugarcane and pineapple plantations and along with them they brought ‘ono foods and traditions. Everything from sushi to ramen to mochi.
Let’s talk about mochi. Mochi has to be one of my favorite Japanese desserts. It is made of glutinous rice, sugar, and water. But don’t be misled, mochi is gluten free. The term glutinous is used to describe the stickiness of the rice after being cooked.
This mochi recipe is ube flavored. Ube is a purple yam common in the Asian tropics. It is often mistaken for taro or purple sweet potato. Ube has become a popular flavor for desserts.
What do I need to make ube mochi?
- 4 eggs
- 2 cups fat free milk
- 1 can (13.5 ounces) coconut milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla (Try my recipe for homemade vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons ube extract
- 1 box (16 ounces) mochiko flour
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
How to store ube mochi?
Ube mochi is best eaten fresh, however if you do have some leftover place in an airtight container at room temperature. This will keep for 2-3 days.
Can ube mochi be refrigerated?
You can refrigerate ube mochi, however it tends to dry out and harden quickly. It’s best to leave at room temperature. If you opt to refrigerate the mochi you can warm it up in the microwave or leave out at room temperature to warm up. When warming up in the microwave you may notice some of the butter separating from the mochi.
How to make ube mochi?
Preheat oven to 350F.
In a medium mixing bowl combine wet ingredients: eggs, milk, coconut milk, vanilla. Stir to combine. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl combine dry ingredients: mochiko flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Stir to combine.
Add wet ingredients to dry. Stir to combine. Add butter and stir again until well combined.
Line a 9×13 pan with parchment paper. Pour mixture in pan and tap the pan to release any air bubbles.
Place in oven and bake for 1 hour or until the top is golden brown.
Let pan cool completely before cutting and enjoying.
Ube Mochi Recipe
Relle Lum
Ube mochi: Vibrant purple bite sized pieces of rich, buttery, chewy goodness. These delicious dessert treats are simple to make and perfect to share with family and friends.
4.45 from 479 votes
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 1 hour hr
Total Time 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins
Course Desserts
Cuisine Hawaiian
Servings 36 pieces
Calories 95 kcal
Equipment
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 2 cups fat free milk
- 1 can 13.5 ounces coconut milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 teaspoons ube extract
- 1 box 16 ounces mochiko flour
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter melted
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350F.
In a medium mixing bowl combine wet ingredients: eggs, milk, coconut milk, ube extract, and vanilla. Stir to combine. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl combine dry ingredients: mochiko flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Stir to combine.
Add wet ingredients to dry. Stir to combine. Add butter and stir again until well combined.
Line a 9×13 pan with parchment paper. Pour mixture in pan and tap the pan to release any air bubbles.
Place in oven and bake for 1 hour or until the top is golden brown.
Let pan cool completely before cutting and enjoying.
Notes
*Ube mochi is best stored in an airtight container at room temperature.
Nutrition
Serving: 1pieceCalories: 95kcalCarbohydrates: 15gProtein: 2gFat: 3gSaturated Fat: 2gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 28mgSodium: 74mgSugar: 12g
About Relle
Aloha, my name is Relle and welcome to my little home on the internet where I like to share all my favorite Hawaiian recipes (and local ones too).
I am a wife, mom of two, and nurse practitioner here in the beautiful state of Hawai’i. I was born and raised in Hawai’i and I am of native Hawaiian descent. In my spare time I love to cook and bake and I have compiled many of my favorite recipes here for you to enjoy.
152 thoughts on "Easy Ube Mochi Recipe (GLUTEN FREE)"
This looks good! I’ve saved your recipe because I really can’t wait to try it. Mom lived in Hawaii for three years so I know she will be interested as well.
Hi Christian. I bet your mom would love it. Let me know how it goes.
Can’t wait to try this recipe. Just wondering, will 2% milk make a huge difference instead of fat free milk?
Reply
Hi Joy. Nope. You can use any milk or milk substitute you wish.
How do you make the top golden brown, it’s been in the oven for over an hour but top is not turning golden brown. I also added shredded young coconut and use dark brown sugar. Thank you!
Aloha from San Francisco🥰 Flo. P.s. My son sent me the recipe.
Aloha. The golden brown top happens when baking. Make sure it is uncovered. You can bring the pan closer to the top of the oven for the last 10min or so to help move the process along. I’m not sure if the exchange for dark brown sugar or the addition of coconut inhibits the browning.
Reply
Reply
Reply
Reply
Hi Jacqueline. Mochi is so yummy. You’ve got to try it.
Reply
Reply
Hi LaRena. I want to visit Japan one day. Thanks for your comment. Have a great day.
I’ve made butter mochi and chocolate mochi, but this ube flavor looks like a new adventure. Thanks for sharing!
Reply
Hi Beth. Yes this is a twist on the classic butter mochi. So yummy.
Reply
Reply
Yes the Filipino culture has definitely become a large part of cooking here in Hawai’i.
Reply
Reply
Hi Anne. I have never tried it personally. But i have had people use ube halaya or jam and it work out well. The powder would be similar to that. Worth a try. Thanks for stopping by.
Reply
How much ube halaya do you think is needed
Reply
Hi Krystle. Sorry I haven’t tried this with ube halaya. I’d assume it would work. I’d like to recipe test it to figure it out.
I would like to know the amount of ube halaya as well.
I’d start with 1/2 a cup and adjust from there.
Reply
Thank you. I appreciate your kind words. Let me know how it goes. Have a great day.
Reply
Reply
That purple is gorgeous isn’t it?
Reply
Reply
Thank you. Ube mochi is great. You have to try it.
Reply
Reply
Hi Lathiya. This one is really yummy. If you ever give it a shot let me know. Have a great day.
Reply
Reply
Hi Ku’uipo. It should work fine, although I have never tried it. Let me know. Have a great day.
Reply
Aloha Josie,
Mochi does not harden. I remains soft and squishy, but should not be wet. I’m not sure if the change in ingredients would change to taste or texture.
Just made this! But I had to divide it into 2 square pans because I didn’t have a 9×13 pan. I still baked it at 350 but only 50 min because it came out more cake-like. What do you think went wrong?
Hi Karen. The type of pan and depth you use will affect baking time. Also where you place the pan in the oven and how many things are baking at the same time.
Reply
Reply
Hi Marcy. Thank you for your kind words. Have a great weekend.
Reply
Thank you!
Reply
Aloha. I haven’t tried this recipe in ice cream. It may get too hard. But it’s worth a shot. If you try it, let me know. Mahalo!
Reply
Reply
Hi Dan. Awesome! Glad your family loved it. I bake mine on the top third of the oven. You could always just leave it in a little longer if you want it more golden brown on the top. Thanks for stopping by!
Reply
I just took this out of the oven right now! Can’t wait for it to cool! I do have the same concern as to how yours is golden brown on top? I read too said to leave it in longer, but I’m afraid it will get darker more than golden? Help! 😭
Reply
Hi Sheena. What type of pan did you bake it in? What rack did you put it on?
Reply
Reply
Awesome. Let me know how it goes. Have a great day.
Reply
Reply
Adding the ube halaya will change the consistency and likely the cook time slightly. It should still be yummy though. Let me know how it goes.
Reply
Reply
Yay. Awesome to hear. Send me a photo when you’re done. Have a great day.
Reply
my finished product turned to blue green in color!
does not look attractive 🙁
Reply
Hi Ruby. Hmm. What ube extract did you use?
Reply
Ube mocha looks delicious! I do not have and can not find ube extracts but I have ube paste. Could I use that and if so how much do you suggest?
Mahalo,
Gena
Reply
Hi Gena. Where do you live? Many grocery stores in Hawai’i carry ube extract. Amazon also carries it. When you say ube paste are you referring to ube halaya?
Reply
Reply
Hi Emily. You can sub the coconut milk for whole milk, however that will change the flavor. Thanks for stopping by.
Reply
I’m wondering how a matcha version could be done because that’s my other daughter’s favorite flavor. Mahalo!
Reply
thank you for your ube butter mochi recipe! i look forward to making it 🙂 if i add ube halaya, how much do you recommend i add?
Reply
Hi Cheryl. Are you planning to add that along with the extract or omit the extract and use just the ube halaya? In all honesty I have not tried either. I’d start with 1/2 cup and add more as you need. I would say if the color and flavor are not where you want it to be, then add in the extract for a color and flavor boost.
Reply
Reply
Awesome to hear! Thanks for sharing. Have a great day!
Reply
Love your recipe! just curious, if i replaced the fat free milk with evaporated milk, will it taste different?
Reply
Hi. Thank you. The evaporated milk may change the flavor, but I’d think it would still taste ok. Let me know if you try it.
Reply
Would I be able to freeze this?
Reply
Hi Sue. You can, but I would not really recommend it. It just doesn’t taste the same after. You could definitely cut the batch in half if this is too much for you. Have a great day.
Reply
Reply
Hi Christina. You could try to replace with a non-dairy milk like almond milk. Have a great day.
Reply
Reply
I don’t live on O’ahu. Sorry I’m not sure where. Maybe Filipino or Asian markets?
Reply
I found Ube extract at Pacific Market in Waipahu just last week. They keep it at the customer service counter.
Reply
Awesome. Thanks for sharing!
Reply
Reply
Let me know if you make these. Have a great day.
Reply
Reply
Thank you.
Reply
Kona – Fort Lauderdale,FL
Reply
That is so great to hear. Thank you for sharing. Have a wonderful day!!
Reply
Reply
Thanks for stopping by.
Reply
Reply
Thank you for sharing. Nice to hear different substitutions that people have tried that work. Have a great day!!
Reply
Reply
Hi Grace. It should be similar to the consistency of cake batter.
Reply
Reply
Hi Kait. Yes half the recipe would fit in the 8×8 pan. I would check it at about 40-45 minutes.
Reply
This recipe looks awesome! Can I use muffin tim trays instead?
Reply
You probably could, however the cook time would likely change.
Reply
Reply
Hi. This is a flavor twist on classic butter mochi. The texture is more dense then your traditional mochi. The top will be browned and and slightly flakey, but it should not yield a cake like texture throughout. Eggs are an essential part of butter mochi. If you make traditional mochi then you do not need eggs.
Reply
Reply
Thanks for sharing. Have a great day.
Reply
One question. Sometimes it comes out really chewy like classic mochi and sometimes little dense. I couldn’t figure out why it’s little different sometimes.
Do you have any idea? Any feedback would be great!
Thanks!
Reply
Hi. It should be a little more dense than classic chi chi dango mochi.
Reply
2 cups of almond milk.
1/2 coconut oil instead of butter.
Used Erwan brand of glutinous rice flour.
and used only 1 1/2 cup sugar
I didn’t brown on top like the picture but it was so delicious. Excatly the chewy on the inside, crunchy on the outside textrue I was looking for. Next time though I would use just regular coconut milk, reduce the sugar to 1 cup and put it in cupcake or mini cupcake pans to get more of the crunchy / chewy texture combination.
Overall, I think this is a foolproof recipe and very thankful that you shared it.
Reply
So awesome. Thanks for sharing.
Reply
Reply
Hi. Thanks for sharing. Yes if it’s not mixed well the butter can make it a little oily. If that happens you can use a paper towel to soak up the excess butter. Have a great day.
Reply
Reply
I suppose you can, however I have not tried it. The bake time will likely be less. If you make it, let me know how it goes.
Reply
Reply
2 questions. Would the cook time differ if i was to use a glass pyrex vs a non stick pan. Also, would whole milk INSTEAD of the 2% milk make a difference?
Thank you for this recipe. I cannot wait to make it for christmas!
Reply
Hi. Yes baking time changes with a glass pan vs non stick. You may want to drop the temp slightly and bring it out quicker. Glass takes longer to heat up, but once it is hot it gets really hot. And yes you can exchange whole milk in the recipe. It’ll have a richer flavor.
Reply
Reply
Reply
Hi. I have not done it personally, but some of my other followers have and said it turned out great. Sorry not sure on the time. I’d check it at a shorter time first and go from there. Let me know how it goes.
Reply
Reply
Awesome. Thank you for sharing.
Reply
Can these be made into cupcakes? Using a cupcake pan to bake?
What is the time and temp if possible?
Thanks so much!
Reply
Hi. I’ve heard others say it works, but I personally have not tried it. The temp would stay the same, but likely the bake time would decrease. If you try it let me know.
Reply
Can I use coconut cream instead of coconut milk?
Thanks!
Jane
Reply
Hi Jane. I have not tried coconut cream before. I am not sure it will give it the same consistency as the coconut milk. If you try it let me know.
Reply
Reply
Awesome. So glad you loved it. Thanks for sharing.
Reply
Reply
Aloha Bruce, So great to hear. Thanks for sharing.
Reply
Reply
Aloha Tehani. I haven’t ever tried it with oat milk. Not sure if that would change the baking time. Bake time can very based on type of pan used (glass, dark metal, light metal), elevation, etc. The center will be sticky. As long as the toothpick is not having batter itself stick to it, it is done. Crumbs or sticky mochi is fine.
Reply
Reply
Aloha. I don’t change this recipe up. There’s other base mochi recipes on the site that your could swap out things for. Happy Holidays.
Reply
Thank you for the recipe, I know I will be making this again and again. Mahalo!
Reply
Aloha Aiz. So great to hear. Mahalo for sharing.
Reply
Reply
Yes. That works fine. You can also butter the pan.
Reply
Reply
Aloha Michelle. You sure can.
Reply
Reply
Aloha Joan. Sorry I haven’t tried it in a muffin pan. It will all depend on the thickness. The thicker it is the longer it takes. I wouldn’t go much thicker what what mochi normally is though.
Reply
Reply
Baking soda and baking powder are both leaveners, but can require different amounts when baking. I haven’t tried this recipe any different than what I list on the site.
Reply
Reply
Aloha Sha, Yes the salt is added in with the dry ingredients. Thank you for pointing that out. Have a great day.
Reply
Reply
Yay. Congratulations to your daughter. Happy to hear it was enjoyed. Have a great day.
Reply
Reply
Aloha. I’ve never made this recipe dairy free, but I’d assume you can swap out the milk for non-dairy milk. If you try it, let me know. Have a great day.
Reply
Reply
Aloha Tanisha. Whole milk gives it the richest flavor. You could likely use any milk you’d like. I have never tried almond milk. If you try it let me know. Have a great day.
Reply
Reply
Aloha Joe. So great to hear. Mahalo for sharing. Have a great day.
Reply
Can I use the regular salted butter, instead of the unsalted?
Mahalo!
Reply
I recommend using unsalted so you can control how much extra salt gets added to recipes, however if you only have salted that’s find just omit the added salt. Hope that helps.
Reply
Reply
Aloha Lydia. Mahalo for your kind words. I really appreciate it. Have a great day.
Reply
I didn’t read the directions thoroughly and melted the butter and mixed in all of the wet ingredients. Then, I mixed all of the combined egg ingredients into the mixed dry ingredients. Thankfully, it all worked out and resulted in a nice soft mochi. I think it was much closer in texture to chichidango than butter mochi but that could be simply because the butter mochi I’ve made is more dense.
Like others noted, mine didn’t seem to have that beautiful dark brown crackly top. However, the dark brown crackle to appeared once the mochi had cooled.
The only modification I made was to use Splenda in place of the sugar.
Reply
Aloha Allyson. Great to hear. Mahalo for stopping by.
Reply
I used your receipe a few times and it is always a hit but I have one question, I noticed that there is liquidy oil around the edges when I take it out of the oven and after cooling it off, I seem to have an oily bottom sometimes its really oily if if it sits long enough. But the mochi has cooked through. Could this be from the brand of butter or coconut milk? Or should I leave it cooking longer? My oven is old and I do have to bake item a bit longer than the noted times.
Reply
Aloha Jen. Be sure to mix the ingredients until well combined before putting it into the pan to bake. Try to get it baking as soon as you pour it in, rather than letting it sit. This allows the butter to be better incorporated into the batter and bake more cohesively. If your have excess on the edges one baking has completed, you can always use a paper towel to soak up the excess. Mahalo for stopping by.
Reply
Reply
Hope you enjoy!
Reply
Reply
Sweet glutinous rice flour. But I would suggest using the mochiko flour for best results.
Reply