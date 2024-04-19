Easy Vanilla Glaze Recipe for Cookies, Scones & Cakes (2024)

This Easy Vanilla Glaze Recipe for Cookies, Scones & Cakes is the easiest glaze & icing recipe (all in one!).

Use the thick, opaque recipe below for cinnamon rolls, breakfast cakes, scones and loaf cakes where you’re looking for a nice thick, bright layer of glaze. It’s the perfect finishing touch.

Instructions are included for thinning the recipe for more translucent coverage (think glazed donut!).

Three ingredients and less than five minutes will give you the easiest, most delicious simple vanilla glaze ever!

Also check out my Strawberry Glaze

Why You Should Make This Vanilla Glaze (Icing)

It’s uses only three ingredients : confectioners’ sugar, milk and vanilla (see notes below regarding choosing vanilla).

Choosing Vanilla for Glaze

You can use either real vanilla extract, vanilla bean paste or vanilla bean seeds in this vanilla glaze. See below on how and when to use each type of vanilla:

Real Vanilla Extract

When I’m baking something causal, and not really a special occasion treat, I’ll add pure vanilla extract to my glaze. It’s the most reasonably priced of the three vanillas and it tastes delicious.

Vanilla Bean Paste

I love vanilla bean paste when I want those beautiful vanilla flecks in my glaze (I love them!). It’s a little pricier than extract, but has gorgeous flavor and appearance.

Vanilla Beans

I reserve using vanilla beans for when I really want to impress! Like if I was making my favorite Sour Cream Classic Coffee Cake for Christmas morning. They’re more expensive and definitely a splurge.

You’ll use half a vanilla bean pod for the recipe below. My vanilla extract tutorial (linked below) shows you how to cut and scrape a vanilla bean pod to extract the vanilla bean seeds.

Please note that both vanilla bean paste and extract will yield a darker colored glaze, whereas the vanilla bean seeds keep the glaze a crisp, brighter white.

I have a full tutorial on how to make vanilla extract , if you’re looking for more vanilla info!

What’s the Difference Between Icing and a Glaze?

Icing and glaze can be made from the same simple ingredients: sugar and a liquid (water, milk, cream, juice, etc.). In the spectrum of frosting, icing and glaze, frosting is the thickest of the three. Icing and glaze are the thinner dessert toppings.

The makeup of glaze and icing is so similar, it really comes down to how thin you make the consistency. I use my glaze recipe for both thick applications and thinner applications.

This vanilla glaze is not to be confused with royal icing, as it won’t get hard once it’s set.

To Use This Vanilla Glaze as Vanilla Icing

A thicker glaze (traditionally considered an ‘icing’) would be used for cookies where you want a thick coating, similar to a frosting.

The recipe in the recipe card is structured to be a thick glaze that allows thick (not transparent) coverage. To make it even thicker, opaque and more like a frosting, replace the milk with heavy whipping cream. If you do this, you’ll need to add more whipping cream than the 30 grams in the recipe (for 60 grams total).

See photo above for the texture and opacity.

To Use This Vanilla Glaze as, Well, a Vanilla Glaze…

If you desire a thin, glaze over whatever you’re baking (look at the above photos), then use the recipe exactly as outlined above. This works great for a light coating of glaze over cookies or drizzled over coffee cake.

Remember, using whole milk will yield a thinner glaze than heavy cream.

To Use This Vanilla Glaze for Bundts and Cakes…

When you’re looking for a thicker, drip able cake glaze for bundts and single-layer round cakes (such as the cake above), I make a slight alteration to the recipe below.

I use 1 1/2 cups (180 g) confectioners’ sugar with about 4 tablespoons (60 g) heavy whipping cream. You’ll want the mixture to be very thick, but pourable. Note that it will pour very slowly…but that’s how you get those thick drips down the side of a cake.

If you add in fresh lemon juice or other flavor, you’ll need to decrease the cream to get the correct consistency. Don’t be afraid to play around with more/less powdered sugar and/or more/less liquid — that’s what’s makes this recipe so versatile!

Step-by-Step Instructions to Make

Perfect Vanilla Glaze Every Time

Below are step-by-step photos (with captions) to makeThe Best Vanilla Glazeperfect every time! My biggest tips are:

Sift the Confectioners’ Sugar . For the smoothest glaze possible, sift your confectioners’ sugar before adding the milk. If you don’t have a fine-mesh sieve, whisk the sugar really well and break up any clumps before proceeding with the recipe.

. For the smoothest glaze possible, sift your confectioners’ sugar before adding the milk. If you don’t have a fine-mesh sieve, whisk the sugar really well and break up any clumps before proceeding with the recipe. Whisk Until Completely Smooth . Really whisk the glaze to make sure it is completely combined for the perfect consistency.

. Really whisk the glaze to make sure it is completely combined for the perfect consistency. Keep Covered Until Using. Your glaze will thicken as it sits. Use as close to mixing as possible and cover when not in use.

Let’s make the best vanilla glaze!!

