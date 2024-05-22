Easy Vegan No Bake Fudge Recipe (2024)

home › Vegan Recipes › Desserts › Candy
4.78 from 18 votes
by Marly
This easy vegan fudge recipe is a five-star simple chocolate fudge recipe that’s luscious, and silky smooth. Make this dairy-free fudge today and share it with family, friends, and coworkers. It’s perfect for holiday baking or a sweet treat at any time of the year!
I thought my fudge-making days were over when we went vegan. Because fudge, it’s made with cream. right? Well, that’s how I grew up making it.
And let me tell you something else. This easy fudge recipe is something you need to make when you’ve got people around to share it with. Or a husband with the metabolism of a horse. Actually, I think horses eat hay, which I can’t imagine is very caloric. So, maybe I’ve been saying that all these years and it’s not entirely accurate. But you get my point.
What I’m trying to say is I don’t trust myself around this easy vegan fudge. It’s too delicious.
Why This Recipe is a Winner
- Dairy-free chocolate chips add lots of chocolate flavor and a firm texture that makes this fudge so smooth
- Using Sweetened Condensed Milk means this is a no-bake fudge, making this one of the easiest fudge recipes you’ll ever make
- Adding chopped nuts adds texture and a nutty flavor that breaks up the sweetness of the intense chocolate!
Key Ingredients
Here’s all you need for this simple fudge recipe. Are you ready? Do you have your pen handy?
- Chocolate chips — I use dairy-free chocolate chips.
- Sweetened condensed milk — It’s easy to make fudge without milk, especially these days when there are so many dairy-free products, like Nature’s Charms Coconut Sweetened Condensed Milk. Or use this homemade vegan sweetened condensed milk.
- Chopped Nuts — Of course, walnuts are a preferred nut for fudge, but you can try different nuts, like pistachios or pecans.
- Vanilla — A little bit of vanilla extract adds a hint of flavor.
That’s it! Only four ingredients.
How do you Make Vegan Fudge?
- Heat chocolate chips and vegan sweetened condensed milk in the microwave for one minute. Then stir until creamy.
- Stir in the chopped nuts and vanilla.
- Pour the fudge batter into a prepared dish, cover, and chill for 1 to 2 hours until the chocolate is set.
- Once set, remove it from the pan and cut it into square pieces.
Storage Tips
Once the chocolate sets, cut the fudge into squares. Store them in an airtight container in the fridge. They will keep up to 10 days. Or they can be frozen for up to 1 month.
Can vegans eat fudge?
Most fudge recipes are made with dairy and are therefore not vegan. However, if you find an excellent vegan fudge recipe, you can make your own. Or you can find specific brands that make their fudge without dairy. Otherwise, vegans should avoid most fudge.
Is there dairy in fudge?
The simple answer is yes. Most fudge recipes call for dairy, but you can make vegan fudge with dairy-free sweetened condensed milk and dairy-free dark chocolate chips.
Marly’s Tips
Use these tips and tricks to make this chocolate fudge perfect every time:
- For taller chocolate fudge, use a smaller pan and allow more time for the chocolate to set.
- You can line your pan with waxed paper for easy removal once the chocolate sets. Alternatively, a greased pan works too.
Reader Reviews
★★★★★M.
I made this last night….amazing. Thank you for sharing!
Vegan Chocolate Fudge
This is a super-easy vegan fudge recipe. You'll love the silky-smooth chocolate pieces that are perfect for the holidays.
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes minutes
Servings: 24
Calories: 187kcal
Author: Marly McMillen
Ingredients
- 3 cup dairy-free chocolate chips
- 14 oz vegan sweetened condensed milk *
- ¾ cup chopped nuts
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Instructions
Line an 8" square or rectangle baking dish with waxed paper, allowing the paper to extend beyond two opposite ends.
Place chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Add the vegan sweetened condensed milk. Stir to make sure the chocolate chips are coated. Heat for one minute in the microwave. Remove from the microwave and place a lid over the bowl for one minute, to allow the chocolate to melt. Stir until creamy.
Add the chopped nuts and vanilla and stir to combine.
Pour the fudge batter into the prepared baking dish. Cover and chill for 1 to 2 hours until the chocolate is set.
Once set, lift the fudge by the waxed paper out of the dish. Remove the waxed paper from the chocolate and cut it into square pieces.
Notes
This fudge will stay fresh on the counter for up to a week if you keep it covered.
It will last longer in the fridge, up to 2 to 3 weeks. And you can even freeze it for up to 2 to 3 months.
You want the fudge to be nice and tall which means using a smaller pan.
Calories: 187kcal | Carbohydrates: 25g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 5mg | Sodium: 31mg | Potassium: 16mg | Sugar: 23g | Vitamin A: 90IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 71mg | Iron: 0.4mg
The nutrition information shown is an estimate provided by an online nutrition calculator and should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
