Easy Vegan No Bake Fudge Recipe (2024)

You want the fudge to be nice and tall which means using a smaller pan.

It will last longer in the fridge, up to 2 to 3 weeks. And you can even freeze it for up to 2 to 3 months.

This fudge will stay fresh on the counter for up to a week if you keep it covered.

Once set, lift the fudge by the waxed paper out of the dish. Remove the waxed paper from the chocolate and cut it into square pieces.

Pour the fudge batter into the prepared baking dish. Cover and chill for 1 to 2 hours until the chocolate is set.

Place chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Add the vegan sweetened condensed milk. Stir to make sure the chocolate chips are coated. Heat for one minute in the microwave. Remove from the microwave and place a lid over the bowl for one minute, to allow the chocolate to melt. Stir until creamy.

Line an 8" square or rectangle baking dish with waxed paper, allowing the paper to extend beyond two opposite ends.

This is a super-easy vegan fudge recipe. You'll love the silky-smooth chocolate pieces that are perfect for the holidays.

For taller chocolate fudge, use a smaller pan and allow more time for the chocolate to set.

The simple answer is yes. Most fudge recipes call for dairy, but you can make vegan fudge with dairy-free sweetened condensed milk and dairy-free dark chocolate chips.

Most fudge recipes are made with dairy and are therefore not vegan. However, if you find an excellent vegan fudge recipe, you can make your own. Or you can find specific brands that make their fudge without dairy. Otherwise, vegans should avoid most fudge.

Once the chocolate sets, cut the fudge into squares. Store them in an airtight container in the fridge. They will keep up to 10 days. Or they can be frozen for up to 1 month.

Here’s all you need for this simple fudge recipe. Are you ready? Do you have your pen handy?

What I’m trying to say is I don’t trust myself around this easy vegan fudge. It’s too delicious.

And let me tell you something else. This easy fudge recipe is something you need to make when you’ve got people around to share it with. Or a husband with the metabolism of a horse. Actually, I think horses eat hay, which I can’t imagine is very caloric. So, maybe I’ve been saying that all these years and it’s not entirely accurate. But you get my point.

I thought my fudge-making days were over when we went vegan. Because fudge, it’s made with cream. right? Well, that’s how I grew up making it.

This easy vegan fudge recipe is a five-star simple chocolate fudge recipe that’s luscious, and silky smooth. Make this dairy-free fudge today and share it with family, friends, and coworkers. It’s perfect for holiday baking or a sweet treat at any time of the year!

