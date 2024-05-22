Easy Vegan No Bake Fudge Recipe (2024)

4.78 from 18 votes

30 minutes minutes

by Marly

21

This easy vegan fudge recipe is a five-star simple chocolate fudge recipe that’s luscious, and silky smooth. Make this dairy-free fudge today and share it with family, friends, and coworkers. It’s perfect for holiday baking or a sweet treat at any time of the year!

Easy Vegan No Bake Fudge Recipe (1)

I thought my fudge-making days were over when we went vegan. Because fudge, it’s made with cream. right? Well, that’s how I grew up making it.

And let me tell you something else. This easy fudge recipe is something you need to make when you’ve got people around to share it with. Or a husband with the metabolism of a horse. Actually, I think horses eat hay, which I can’t imagine is very caloric. So, maybe I’ve been saying that all these years and it’s not entirely accurate. But you get my point.

What I’m trying to say is I don’t trust myself around this easy vegan fudge. It’s too delicious.

Love vegan chocolate? Make these Oreo Truffles for lots of ooh-la-la goodness!

Why This Recipe is a Winner

  • Dairy-free chocolate chips add lots of chocolate flavor and a firm texture that makes this fudge so smooth
  • Using Sweetened Condensed Milk means this is a no-bake fudge, making this one of the easiest fudge recipes you’ll ever make
  • Adding chopped nuts adds texture and a nutty flavor that breaks up the sweetness of the intense chocolate!
Easy Vegan No Bake Fudge Recipe (2)

Key Ingredients

Here’s all you need for this simple fudge recipe. Are you ready? Do you have your pen handy?

  • Chocolate chips — I use dairy-free chocolate chips.
  • Sweetened condensed milk — It’s easy to make fudge without milk, especially these days when there are so many dairy-free products, like Nature’s Charms Coconut Sweetened Condensed Milk. Or use this homemade vegan sweetened condensed milk.
  • Chopped Nuts — Of course, walnuts are a preferred nut for fudge, but you can try different nuts, like pistachios or pecans.
  • Vanilla — A little bit of vanilla extract adds a hint of flavor.

That’s it! Only four ingredients.

How do you Make Vegan Fudge?

  • Heat chocolate chips and vegan sweetened condensed milk in the microwave for one minute. Then stir until creamy.
  • Stir in the chopped nuts and vanilla.
  • Pour the fudge batter into a prepared dish, cover, and chill for 1 to 2 hours until the chocolate is set.
  • Once set, remove it from the pan and cut it into square pieces.
Easy Vegan No Bake Fudge Recipe (3)

Storage Tips

Once the chocolate sets, cut the fudge into squares. Store them in an airtight container in the fridge. They will keep up to 10 days. Or they can be frozen for up to 1 month.

Can vegans eat fudge?

Most fudge recipes are made with dairy and are therefore not vegan. However, if you find an excellent vegan fudge recipe, you can make your own. Or you can find specific brands that make their fudge without dairy. Otherwise, vegans should avoid most fudge.

Is there dairy in fudge?

The simple answer is yes. Most fudge recipes call for dairy, but you can make vegan fudge with dairy-free sweetened condensed milk and dairy-free dark chocolate chips.

Marly’s Tips

Use these tips and tricks to make this chocolate fudge perfect every time:

  • For taller chocolate fudge, use a smaller pan and allow more time for the chocolate to set.
  • You can line your pan with waxed paper for easy removal once the chocolate sets. Alternatively, a greased pan works too.
Easy Vegan No Bake Fudge Recipe (4)

Reader Reviews

★★★★★
I made this last night….amazing. Thank you for sharing!

M.

Easy Vegan No Bake Fudge Recipe (9)
Easy Vegan No Bake Fudge Recipe (10)

Vegan Chocolate Fudge

This is a super-easy vegan fudge recipe. You'll love the silky-smooth chocolate pieces that are perfect for the holidays.

4.78 from 18 votes

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes minutes

Servings: 24

Calories: 187kcal

Author: Marly McMillen

Ingredients

  • 3 cup dairy-free chocolate chips
  • 14 oz vegan sweetened condensed milk *
  • ¾ cup chopped nuts
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Instructions

  • Line an 8" square or rectangle baking dish with waxed paper, allowing the paper to extend beyond two opposite ends.

  • Place chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Add the vegan sweetened condensed milk. Stir to make sure the chocolate chips are coated. Heat for one minute in the microwave. Remove from the microwave and place a lid over the bowl for one minute, to allow the chocolate to melt. Stir until creamy.

  • Add the chopped nuts and vanilla and stir to combine.

  • Pour the fudge batter into the prepared baking dish. Cover and chill for 1 to 2 hours until the chocolate is set.

  • Once set, lift the fudge by the waxed paper out of the dish. Remove the waxed paper from the chocolate and cut it into square pieces.

Notes

This fudge will stay fresh on the counter for up to a week if you keep it covered.

It will last longer in the fridge, up to 2 to 3 weeks. And you can even freeze it for up to 2 to 3 months.

You want the fudge to be nice and tall which means using a smaller pan.

Calories: 187kcal | Carbohydrates: 25g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 5mg | Sodium: 31mg | Potassium: 16mg | Sugar: 23g | Vitamin A: 90IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 71mg | Iron: 0.4mg

The nutrition information shown is an estimate provided by an online nutrition calculator and should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.

Did you make this recipe?

Leave a rating below then tag @namelymarly on Instagram and hashtag it #namelymarly. I love seeing your creations!

FAQs

What is the secret to good fudge? ›

Tips for Making Fudge
  • Monitor the Temperature with a Candy Thermometer. If you end up with soft fudge that turns into a puddle in your hands or hard fudge that is a bit reminiscent of a crunchy candy, improper temperature is likely to blame. ...
  • Avoid Stirring Once the Mixture Comes to a Simmer. ...
  • Beat Thoroughly.
Mar 8, 2023

Why won't my 2 ingredient fudge set? ›

The main reason is that your Fudge has not reached the optimum temperature. If your mixture only reaches 110 or 112 degrees Celsius it will always be soft. That's why we recommend investing in a sugar thermometer. Another reason your Fudge is not setting is that the ratio of liquid to sugar is too high.

Why is my no bake fudge not setting? ›

If your fudge fails to harden in the fridge, it means that you probably didn't cook it to the right temperature. Fudge is a candy, and that means it is extremely picky about temperature - fudge must be cooked to precisely 237–239 degrees Fahrenheit so that sugar forms the desired consistency when cooled.

What is the secret to smooth fudge that is not gritty? ›

Once a seed crystal forms, it grows bigger and bigger as the fudge cools. A lot of big crystals in fudge makes it grainy. By letting the fudge cool without stirring, you avoid creating seed crystals.

What makes high quality fudge? ›

You have to control two temperatures to make successful fudge: the cooking temperature AND the temperature at which the mixture cools before stirring to make it crystallize. Confectionery experiments have shown that the ideal cooking temperature for fudge is around 114 to 115 °C (237 to 239 °F).

When should you not make fudge? ›

Humidity can cause fudge to boil over in the pan or stay soft when set, so try to avoid working on humid days if at all possible. If waiting for a less humid day isn't feasible, you'll need to boil your fudge at a slightly higher temperature than usual — or just order some delicious fudge from Wockenfuss!

Why is my old fashioned fudge not hardening? ›

If your fudge turned out super sticky, or it didn't set as it cooled, it probably never got hot enough. This mistake is super easy to avoid if you use a candy thermometer and cook the fudge to the temperature specified in the recipe (usually between 234 and 239°F).

Why is fudge so hard to make? ›

Conversely, if the cooking time is too brief and there is not enough evaporation, too much water will remain and the fudge will be too soft. A temperature of 112°C to 114°C (234°F to 237°F) must be maintained. This will ensure the fudge has the ideal concentration of water and sugar. Fudge is difficult to make.

Why does my fudge fall apart when I cut it? ›

Overcooking or Undercooking:Solution: Cooking the fudge for too long or too short a time can affect its texture. Follow the recipe instructions closely and use a timer to avoid overcooking.

Can you fix fudge that didn't set? ›

OPTION 3) Sieve together some powdered sugar and cocoa powder, and gradually work this into your unset fudge until it reaches the consistency of dough, then roll out and cut into squares, or shape into balls and then roll in powdered sugar (roll the balls in icing sugar, not yourself).

Why did my fudge turn out like caramel? ›

Fudge can turn into caramel due to overcooking or undercooking, incorrect temperatures, or wrong ingredients.

What happens if you don't beat fudge long enough? ›

However, if you don't beat it at all, the crystals won't form properly, so your fudge won't set. If you forget to beat the fudge, try heating it back up over low heat, then beat it once it's slightly softened. If you beat the fudge too soon, the crystals will be too large, and the fudge will be grainy.

How do you fix messed up fudge? ›

Pour the fudge back into your pan, and add about a cup of water to it, along with a tablespoon or two of evaporated milk, whipping cream, or whatever cream you're using. Some people skip the water and just add cream to the mixture to reheat.

Should I stir fudge while boiling? ›

Stir the ingredients to dissolve the sugar until the mixture comes to a boil. If your recipe uses milk, stirring will keep the mixture from curdling. But once it reaches about 236–238 degrees F/113–114 degrees C (the "soft-ball" stage), do not stir it or even shake the pan.

What happens if you over boil fudge? ›

Candy that isn't cooked long enough will end up too soft; overcooking makes fudge crumbly or hard. High-quality fudge has many small crystals. If the process of crystallization begins too early, fewer crystals form and they become much larger.

Should you stir fudge constantly? ›

It is important to stir constantly with a wooden spoon until the mixture starts to thicken and its surface starts to look dull or matte. Now is the time to stop beating and pour the fudge into a mould. Another tip: Do not scrape the sides of the pan or the spoon used for stirring.

What does cream of tartar do in fudge? ›

Cream of tartar is used in caramel sauces and fudge to help prevent the sugar from crystallizing while cooking. It also prevents cooling sugars from forming brittle crystals, this is why it's the secret ingredient in snickerdoodles!

What keeps fudge from getting hard? ›

Too Soft or Too Hard Fudge

The amount of time you cook fudge directly affects its firmness. Too little time and the water won't evaporate, causing the fudge to be soft. Conversely, cook it too long and fudge won't contain enough water, making it hard with a dry, crumbly texture.

Why is my fudge crumbling when I cut it? ›

The ingredients for fudge are combined and cooked to 234 degrees, cooled to 110 degrees without stirring, then beaten until creamy. Candy that isn't cooked long enough will end up too soft; overcooking makes fudge crumbly or hard.

