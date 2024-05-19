Easy Vegan Tahini Brownies Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Made with rich sesame seed paste and sweetened with coconut sugar and maple syrup, these Easy Vegan Tahini Brownies will make for a gooey, crowd pleasing dessert!

If you guys like nut butter or have tried my Vegan Peanut Butter Brownies, then you'll probably love these Easy Vegan Tahini Brownies as well. I really can't believe how simple these tahini brownies are to make. They only require 8 ingredients and one bowl to make!

While I've shared a number of different vegan brownie recipes on my blog over the years (check out these Fudgy Sweet Potato Brownies and these No-Bake Nutella Brownies), this tahini brownie recipe is definitely my favorite. (If you don't care for tahini, then definitely check out my Vegan Flourless Almond Butter Brownies!)

Let me walk you through how to make these fudgy vegan brownies!

Why You'll Love This Recipe!

These tahini brownies only require 8 ingredients and one bowl ! Yes please! I usually just make my flax eggs in the main mixing bowl, let them sit for a few minutes then dump everything in. Easy peasy.

Thanks to tahini and flax eggs, these brownies are not only vegan, but gluten-free as well, making them a great dessert to serve to friends with allergies or to bring to a potluck.

This recipe is more adaptable then you would think! Use runny almond butter instead of tahini. Swap brown sugar for the coconut sugar. Use cacao powder instead of cocoa powder. The result might be slightly different, but in general you'll end up with the fugdiest vegan brownies!

These vegan tahini brownies tasted better the longer they sit in the fridge. The tahini hardens a little, which makes these brownies more like fudge...yum!

Ingredients One of the things I love most about this recipe, other than the flavor of course, is how few ingredients are required to make these brownies. To make these easy vegan tahini brownies, you'll need the following ingredients: Ground Flaxseed - Ground flaxseed acts as a binding agent instead of having to use eggs. That means that this tahini brownie recipe is egg free, making it perfect for anyone with allergies.

Tahini - If you are unfamiliar with tahini, it's basically the sesame seed version of peanut butter. Sesame seeds get ground into a paste, aka tahini, that can be used in both sweet and savory recipes. It's definitely a staple in my favorite homemade hummus recipe!

Coconut Sugar - Coconut sugar has a caramel-y taste and is low on the glycemic index. I always have some in my pantry!

Cocoa Powder - Cocoa powder is what gives these tahini brownies that rich, chocolatey taste.

Maple Syrup - Maple syrup is my favorite natural sweetener. Definitely make sure you're using the pure maple syrup, not Aunt Jemima!

- Maple syrup is my favorite natural sweetener. Definitely make sure you're using the pure maple syrup, not Aunt Jemima! Salt

Baking Soda

Dairy-Free Chocolate Chips - You can omit the chocolate chips if you want to cut down on the sugar a little bit, but they take these vegan brownies to the next level. They add some texture and extra sweetness that I think is crucial in this recipe!

Substitutions and Variations

Tahini - If you don't like tahini or can't find tahini, you can always make these brownies with almond butter. Simply follow my Fudgy Almond Butter Brownie Recipe!

Coconut Sugar - If I don't have coconut sugar on hand, I usually substitute brown sugar.

- If I don't have coconut sugar on hand, I usually substitute brown sugar. Cocoa Powder - Cacao powder works great instead of cocoa powder.

How to Make Vegan Tahini Brownies

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 350F, grease a standard size loaf pan and prepare your flax eggs.

Step 2: In a mixing bowl, stir together thetahini,coconut sugar,maple syrupand thickened flax eggs until smooth. Add in thecocoa powder,baking soda andsaltand stir until combined. Step 3: Fold in the dairy- free chocolate chips.

Step 4: Pour the batter into your greased loaf pan and spread it out into an even layer. Sprinkle with more chocolate chips if desired. Step 5: Bake the brownies for 18-25 minutes, depending on the size of pan you used. Allow the brownies to cool quite a bit before cutting and enjoying.

Baking Pan Sizes

8x8: I found that an 8x8 standard brownie pan made these brownies too thin, but if thin brownies are your thing, go for it! You'll just need to adjust the baking time accordingly. Additionally, you could also double this recipe and then use a standard 8x8 baking pan in order to get more brownies that are still thick and hearty!

, but if thin brownies are your thing, go for it! You'll just need to adjust the baking time accordingly. Additionally, you could also double this recipe and then use a standard 8x8 baking pan in order to get more brownies that are still thick and hearty! Standard Loaf Pan: I've made these brownies in an 8x6 rectangular pan as well as in a loaf pan and the loaf pan was definitely my favorite as it made for thick, hearty brownies! The down side to the loaf pan, though, is that you only get edge pieces. I love edge pieces, because you get some chewier parts as well as gooey middle parts, but if you enjoy more gooey, middle sections you may want to use a larger pan size.

Expert Tips

Make sure you use the runniest kind of tahini you can find. It might even take some trial and error to find the best tahini that works for your climate, etc. I try to use tahini that is already runny and pourable straight from the store and isn't separated into a dry clump of sesame at the bottom and a bunch of oil at the top. When it comes to enjoying these brownies, you'll need to be patient! They will need a bit of time to cool down before they are ready to eat, otherwise they'll be too gooey to cut and melt in your hands. If you enjoy gooey brownies, however, still allow these brownies to cool in the pan before enjoying them. Even after cooling for a while, they'll still be gooey and delicious. If you want fudgier brownies, allow the brownies to cool completely in the fridge before enjoying. They get denser and fudgier after being chilled in the fridge and are the most amazing brownies you'll ever eat!

Storage

Whenever we live in a cold climate and it's winter, we just leave these brownies on the counter covered with some aluminum foil. When we are in Malaysia, however, I store these brownies in an airtight container in the fridge to keep them from being too gooey.

Recipe FAQs

What is tahini? Tahini is a seed butter made from (usually toasted) sesame seeds.

On its own it can be used as a dipping sauce and it is often used to make many Middle Eastern dips and spreads such ashummus, baba ganoush as well as halva. Where can you buy tahini? I can almost always find tahini at my local grocery story and I'm sure you can find it at your local grocery store as well!

Sometimes it's located in two or three different locations. It could be 1.) with other nut butters like peanut butter and almond butter, 2.) in the international food aisle, or 3.) nearby the honey or other baking supplies. How do you make tahini? you just toast 1-3 cups of sesame seeds for a few minutes until they start to turn golden brown.

Then you remove them from the heat and allow them to cool before processing them into a paste/butter, either using a high speed blender or a food processor.

I've found that I don't need to add any extra oil when I make tahini in my Vitamix.

However, if you have an older blender or a less powerful food processor, you can always add in some oil towards the end to achieve a runnier, smoother tahini.

What are good tahini substitutes? If you really don't like tahini, you can always try substituting a different nut or seed butter like almond butter or peanut butter. I've made almond butter brownies and even peanut butter worked great! You just want to use the most runny nut butter you can find, otherwise the brownies will be dry. How can I make brownies without eggs? When baking brownies, eggs act more as a binding agent and add richness and fattiness to brownies. To make egg-less brownies, you can easily use ground flaxseed or flax eggs instead of real eggs. I substitute flax eggs for eggs all the time in baking and they work great! How to make fudgy brownies? Usually for fudgier brownies, you want a higher fat to flour ratio. Because these Vegan Tahini Brownies are flourless and use a good amount of tahini, they are the most fudgy vegan brownies ever! If you enjoy more cakey brownies, you would want to be using a recipe that calls for more flour and includes baking powder, which is a leavening agent!

More Sweet Tahini Recipes!

Black Sesame Tahini Vegan Banana Bread

Tahini Brownie Bites

Easy Tahini Granola (with Crunchy Clusters!)

Double Chocolate Black Tahini Banana Muffins

