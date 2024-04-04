Easy Vegan Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe — Jazz Leaf (2024)

Vegan or not, this stuffing will be a hit for all at your Thanksgiving table this year! This recipe is dairy-free and devoid of allergens, making it a safe choice for everyone at the table. No nuts, no eggs, and a simple set of ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen during the holiday season.
Incorporating a medley of fresh herbs, this simple vegan stuffing is not just easy to make, but it's also incredibly flavorful. Plus, the time-saving hacks we'll share with you will make this recipe even more convenient.
Ingredients for Vegan Thanksgiving Stuffing
Bread
Vegan butter
Yellow onion, diced
Stalks of celery, diced
Carrots, diced
Dried parsley
Dried thyme
Dried rosemary
Garlic powder
Salt
Pepper
Vegetable broth
Ingredient Substitutions
Bread: Use any type of bread you have on hand. I love using sourdough bread (my personal favorite). You can also use any whole wheat bread, gluten-free bread, or white bread such as French bread. Just use what you have.
Vegan butter: Swap this for regular butter if you are not plant-based.
Vegetable broth: You can swap veggie broth for chicken if you are not vegan.
Cook Time
This takes about 20 minutes in the oven. You can make this ahead of time and then pop it into the oven to cook.
Every oven is different, so be mindful of checking the stuffing to achieve your desired texture.
Leaving the foil on keeps the moisture in.
Take the foil off for the last 10 minutes to allow the top to crisp up.
Check the stuffing after 15 minutes to ensure it doesn’t dry up.
How to Make Vegan Thanksgiving Stuffing
Preheat the Oven
Preheat your oven to 350°F.
Prepare the Bread
Cut the bread into small cubes and place them on a baking sheet. Toast them in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes or until they become crunchy. Once done, remove the bread pieces from the oven and place them in a large bowl.
Sauté the Vegetables
Meanwhile, in a large skillet or frying pan, melt the vegan butter over medium heat. Add the chopped onion, carrots and celery. Sauté until they become translucent, for about 5-7 minutes. Stir in the dried parsley, dried thyme, dried rosemary, and garlic powder. Sauté for another 2-3 minutes to release the flavors.
Combine Ingredients
Add the sautéed vegetable and herb mixture to the bowl with the bread cubes. Mix everything together.
Moisten the Stuffing
Gradually pour the vegetable stock into the bowl, starting with about 1/2 cup at a time, and toss the mixture until the bread absorbs the liquid and reaches your desired level of moistness. You might not need all of the vegetable stock, so go slowly to avoid making the stuffing too soggy.
Season
Sprinkle salt and pepper over the stuffing mixture and stir to distribute the seasonings evenly.
Bake
Transfer the stuffing mixture to a baking dish, spreading it out evenly. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven at 350°F for 20 minutes. Remove the foil during the last 10 minutes of baking to allow the top to crisp up and become golden brown.
Serve
Once the vegan stuffing is golden and slightly crispy on top, remove it from the oven. Serve it as a side dish alongside your favorite holiday meal, or enjoy it as a comforting dish any time of the year.
FAQ
What type of vegan bread works best for making Thanksgiving stuffing?
When it comes to making Thanksgiving stuffing, any type of vegan bread can work well. Personally, I love using sourdough bread for its tangy flavor. Still, you can also use any regular bread, such as whole wheat bread, your favorite gluten-free bread, whole grain bread, or even white bread, such as a French baguette or Italian bread. The key is to use whatever bread you have on hand or prefer. I also recommend using stale, crusty bread instead of fresh bread to save you some cooking time. So feel free to get creative and use your favorite bread for a delicious vegan stuffing.
Are there any vegan alternatives to butter for Thanksgiving stuffing?
Yes, there are several vegan alternatives to butter that you can use for traditional stuffing. One popular option is vegan butter, made from plant-based oils and without animal products. It has a similar flavor and texture to regular butter, making it a great substitute in recipes like stuffing. You can find vegan butter at most grocery stores in the regular butter section or the natural foods aisle.
Another option is olive oil, which is a staple in many vegan recipes. It adds a rich and savory flavor to the stuffing and helps keep it moist. Simply melt a few tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet or frying pan, then sauté your onions, celery, and herbs in the oil until they become translucent. This will infuse the stuffing with delicious flavors and help bind the ingredients together.
If you don't have vegan butter or olive oil on hand, you can also use other plant-based oils like coconut oil or avocado oil. These oils have a higher smoke point than olive oil, which means they can withstand higher cooking temperatures without burning. They will add a subtle flavor to the stuffing and help create a crispy and golden texture.
What other spices and herbs pair well with vegan Thanksgiving stuffing?
Sage: Sage is a classic herb that pairs beautifully with stuffing. Its earthy and slightly peppery flavor adds depth to the dish.
Thyme: Thyme is another herb that works well in stuffing. Its subtle, aromatic flavor adds a lovely, savory element.
Rosemary: Rosemary has a robust and pine-like flavor that can elevate the taste of your stuffing. Just be sure to use it sparingly, as it can easily overpower other flavors.
Marjoram: Marjoram has a mild, sweet flavor that complements the other herbs in stuffing. It adds a slightly floral note to the dish.
Poultry seasoning: Poultry seasoning is a blend of herbs like sage, thyme, marjoram, and rosemary. It's a convenient option if you don't have all the individual herbs on hand.
Garlic: Garlic adds a delicious savory flavor to stuffing. Depending on your preference, you can use fresh minced garlic or garlic powder.
Onion powder: Onion powder adds a subtle onion flavor to your stuffing without the texture of chopped onions. It's a great option if you want a smoother texture.
What vegetables go well in vegan Thanksgiving stuffing?
Some popular options include onions, celery, carrots, and mushrooms. These vegetables add depth and flavor to the stuffing and provide a nice variety of textures.
Onions and celery are classic choices for stuffing as they add a savory and aromatic element to the dish. They provide a nice crunch, and their flavors meld beautifully with the herbs and seasonings. Carrots are another great addition, adding a touch of sweetness and color to the stuffing. Mushrooms, such as cremini or shiitake, can add a meaty and earthy flavor to the dish, making it more satisfying and flavorful.
You also can experiment with other healthy veggies like bell peppers, fennel, or even sweet potatoes. Just make sure to chop them into small, uniform pieces so that they cook evenly and blend well with the other ingredients.
This Easy Vegan Thanksgiving stuffing recipe is a fantastic addition to your Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner. With its simple ingredients, quick preparation time, and incredible taste, it's sure to impress both vegans and non-vegans alike. Whether you enjoy it as a side dish or make it the star of your meal, this easy and flavorful stuffing is a must-try recipe for any festive occasion.