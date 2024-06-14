Easy Vegan Tofu Ricotta Cheese Recipe | Shane & Simple (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Creamy and cheesy Easy Vegan Tofu Ricotta. Perfect as a dip or making your favorite vegan lasagna. Easy, healthy, and absolutely delicious! Dairy-free and nut-free.

The way I see it, you’ve got two choices when it comes to making vegan Italian food. One, you can buy that fake ass cheese that ain’t no better than the crap that comes from cow secretions. Or, you can make this Easy Vegan Tofu Ricotta and give your arteries a freaking break. Are you ready?

Let’s get it on!

Let me just say, I have NEVER regretted going vegan or plant-based. Not once! And, if you read my story, you’ll understand why. The years of stuffing crap down my gullet, including and especially cheese, wreaked havoc on my body and heart. Finally, I woke up and those things are no longer an issue.

But, for the sake of beingtransparentand honest, there are times I think about lasagnas and manicottis stuffed with delicious, decadent, rich ricotta cheese. I’m happy to say those cravings are very short-lived and much less severe. And, it’s primarily because I have found what I consider to be the perfect remedy. My Easy Vegan Tofu Ricotta. BOOM!

When faced with a dilemma, like a cheese craving, you can either succumb to it or kick its ass. I choose the latter because I refuse to go back to my old way of life. The high blood pressure, cholesterol issues, diabetes and all the other ailments that threatened my life. NO WAY!

So, I did a lot of recipe research along with a lot of tweaking and testing. I finally hit on something I really liked. Personally, I feel this is a really great ricotta replacement. It’s delicious, creamy, cheesy, low-fat, loaded with protein and can be used anywhere you would use traditional ricotta.

And, one of the best things about this recipe? You can adjust to your own taste preferences. Unlike all those boring and unhealthy store-bought products. Just sayin’…

This Easy Vegan Tofu Ricotta is not just great for lasagnas and manicottis. You can dump it on a veggie pizza, drop some on top of plainpasta with marinara sauce, or even serve as an appetizer. It goes great withcrackersand/or bread. The possibilities are endless. And, it’s stupidsimpleto make.

All you need is a block of tofu; nutritional yeast;some seasonings;a little lemon and you’re good to go. The spinach is not really necessary, but I always like to get a little green in my food. Oh, and did I mention the time? You can do this in about 10 MINUTES!

I really think you’re going to like this Easy Vegan Tofu Ricotta. It’s creamy, cheesy, delicious, healthy and incredibly simple to make. Did I mention that already?

If you do make it I want to know. So, please leave a comment below with a star rating. And, share a picture on Instagram with the hashtag #shaneandsimple. I want to see your work.

Easy Vegan Tofu Ricotta ★★★★★5 from 10 reviews Print Recipe See Also Low FODMAP Vegan Recipes (Easy & Affordable) Dairy-free, nut-free, creamy, cheesy heaven. Use this Easy Vegan Tofu Ricotta anywhere you would use traditional, heart clogging, cholesterol-raising ricotta! Total Time: 11 minutes

Yield: 9 servings 1 x Ingredients Scale 1 14 oz. block firm or extra firm tofu (NOT Silken)

14 oz. block firm or extra firm tofu (NOT Silken) ½ cup fresh spinach (chopped or whole)

fresh spinach (chopped or whole) ¼ – ½ cup nutritional yeast (depending on how “cheesy” you want your ricotta)

– cup nutritional yeast (depending on how “cheesy” you want your ricotta) 3 tbsp . Italian seasoning. Or (you can use 1 Tbsp . dried basil, 2 Tbsp . dried oregano)

. Italian seasoning. Or (you can use . dried basil, . dried oregano) Juice of one lemon

Juice of lemon 1 tsp . garlic powder

. garlic powder 1 tsp . salt Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Break tofu apart and put in food processor. Add lemon juice, nutritional yeast, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and salt. Blend until fairly smooth and ingredients are well combined. Add spinach and pulse 8-10 times or until spinach is chopped well and incorporated into ricotta. That’s it…you’re done. Author: Shane Martin

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 6 minutes

Category: Filling, Side, Snack

Cuisine: Italian

Diet: Vegan Nutrition Serving Size: 2 Tbsp.

Calories: 54

Sugar: 0.2 g

Sodium: 268.1 mg

Fat: 2 g

Carbohydrates: 2.9 g

Fiber: 1.3 g

Protein: 5.9 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

