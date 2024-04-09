Easy Vegan Whole Wheat Tortilla Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Nicola · This post may contain affiliate links · This blog generates income via ads ·
Tortillas are so amazingly versatile. You can use them to make quesadillas for breakfast, tostadas for lunchand enchiladas for dinner! Although if you eat tortillas every day for every meal, I imagine you'd get fed up of them pretty quickly. But eat them the normal-person amount and they're great! One way you can make tortillas better for you? Make them yourself at home. This homemade tortilla recipe uses just 3 ingredients and is so simple, anyone can make them!
Before we go any further, I just want to assure everyone out there who's never made their own bread before. This homemade tortilla recipe is super easy to follow! I bake a lot of bread from scratch at home and out of all the different types I've ever made, I've got to say this is the easiest. There's no fancy equipment, no yeast, hardly any rising time and no faff. Just basic kitchen skills that we all have.
How do you make easy tortillas?
- Round up the 3 ingredients (whole wheat flour, olive oil and water - does water even count as an ingredient?!)
- Attach a dough hook to your stand mixer (no dough hook? ordinary paddles will do).
- Tip the flour and oil into the bowl and mix for 2 minutes.
- With the dough hook (or paddles) still turning, gradually pour in the water until it's incorporated.
- Leave the mixer to do its thing for another 2 minutes.
That's the hard part done! Onto making the individual tortillas:
- Evenly divide the dough into 10 equal pieces (a set of scales really helps here if you love being precise.)
- Form each piece into a ball in your hand and flatten it slightly with your palm.
- Leave each piece to rest for 20 minutes.
- Heat a skillet over a medium-high heat and roll out each tortilla using a rolling pin (make sure you don't make them larger than your skillet!)
- You can use a little flour so the rolling pin doesn't stick to the tortilla, but don't use too much or it will burn in the pan.
- Spread a tiny amount (¼ teaspoon-ish) of oil into the pan and cook the tortillas for 30-60 seconds on each side until golden brown.
Check the recipe card below for measurements and more detailed instructions.
How do you make easy tortillas without a stand mixer?
I adore my stand mixer. Because I make bread on a weekly basis, it saves me tonnes of time. But you don't need one for this whole wheat tortilla recipe. Here's what you need to know to make the dough by hand:
- Add the flour and oil into a large bowl and stir until a shaggy dough comes together.
- Gradually pour in the water, a little at a time, and continue stirring until you get a more robust dough.
- Tip the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead it for 3 minutes, until the dough really comes together. There's no yeast, so you don't need to do a lot of kneading.
- That's it - you can follow the rest of the standard homemade tortilla recipe, beginning with separating the dough into 10 equal parts!
Can I use different ingredients for this homemade tortilla recipe?
I'm sure you can substitute loads of different ingredients. But I'm only going to recommend the ones I've actually tried and tested. I'd love to tell you that you can make this low-carb and gluten-free with coconut flour and coconut oil. But I've never tried it for myself. And I'd hate for you to waste loads of time and ingredients on a recipe I wasn't 100% sure would work.
Substitutes for whole wheat flour:standard all-purpose flour
Substitutes for olive oil:vegetable oil and seed oil
Substitutes for water:nothing - every chef always has access to water!
While we're taking about substitutions, I'll mention additions, too. I love adding things like dried herbs, cheese and fried onions into my homemade breads. But I've never experimented with adding any seasonings to this homemade tortilla recipe. Can you imagine how amazing it would be with a little cayenne pepper?
I think you should be able to add any dried herb or spice to the dough and have the recipe work out for you. Just don't go over-board. Maybe try adding 2 teaspoons of the herb/spice and then increase it after that if the flavour's not right.
Whatever you do, don't add cheese, onions or anything else that will burn easily in the pan. Or your homemade tortillas will be covered in burnt black bits. And no one wants that.
📖 Recipe
Homemade Tortilla Recipe
Make your own healthy, whole wheat tortillas at home with this homemade tortilla recipe. You only need 3 ingredients and 1 hour to create a great big batch of of delicious tortillas you can refrigerate or freeze for later. You'll never buy tortillas from the store ever again.
5 from 6 votes
Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes
Resting time: 20 minutes minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes minutes
Servings: 10 tortillas
Calories: 200kcal
Ingredients
- 2 ½ cups whole wheat flour
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 cup warm water
Instructions
In the bowl of an electric mixer with the dough hooks attached, mix together the flour and oil for 2 minutes. If you don’t have any dough hooks, use normal mixing paddles.
While the mixer is still running, gradually pour in the water and continue mixing until the dough is smooth. This should take another 2 minutes.
Divide the dough into 10 equal pieces and roll each piece into a ball with your hands. Slightly flatten each ball with the palm of your hand and leave to rest on a baking tray for 20 minutes.
Heat a large skillet/frying pan over a medium-high heat. It needs to be really hot before you start cooking the dough.
Use a rolling pin to roll your tortillas into thin circles small enough to fit into your pan. Be careful not to add too much flour when rolling the tortillas out – excess flour will burn in the pan.
Pour a tiny amount of oil into the hot pan and spread it around with a piece of kitchen paper. With a spatula, carefully transfer one tortilla at a time into the pan and cook until puffy and slightly brown. Flip and cook on the other side until puffy and slightly brown. Cooking time takes 30-60 seconds per side. If any large air bubbles appear, pop them with a sharp knife. Keep your hands away from the scorching air that will escape.
Serve the tortillas immediately or leave to cool to room temperature before wrapping in plastic wrap and refrigerating or freezing.
Notes
Tortillas will store well wrapped in plastic wrap in the fridge for up to two weeks or in the freezer for up to six months. To heat up, warm in the microwave or in a dry frying pan/skillet.
Nutrition
Comments
Naomi
Great recipe share - thanks! The problem in Holland is sourcing ingredients and the fact that most small houses don't have ovens. This is great - I can do it on the stove top. Although after 7 months here I can still only find 1.5 kg sacks of flour!
Nicola
I had no idea most houses in Holland don't have ovens! Hope the tortillas turn out well for you. 🙂
Anne
Interesting... I have rarely been in a house in Holland without an oven, lol.
Fiona
Me either haha lived here almost all my life. Maybe she is a student? They usuallt have microwaves and a small stove.
Betsy @ Romance on a Dime
Wow - I want to try this! Thanks for sharing this!! I would love it if you linked this up to the Take it on Tuesday blog hop!!
Debra Kapellakis
I love tortilla's. My kids have taught me that they aren't just for Tex-Mex food.
They Call Me Hypo
I've totally just pinned this 😀
Can't wait to give it a try some time.
Winnie
We love tortillas, and this is a very easy recipe
Thanks for sharing!
JOY @ http://joysjotsshots.blogspot.com/
I stopped eating white breads about 12 years ago. I MUST try this recipe and enJOY. Great directions. Thanks for sharing. Found you on Becolorful.
Amy's Cooking Adventures
These look perfect! It is so hard to find affordable whole wheat tortillas! I am definitely going to give this a try!
Carrie @ My Favorite Finds
I made tortillas before, and they were much easier than I thought! Thanks for sharing at Must Try Monday.
Becolorful
Sounds quite tempting. Thanks for sharing this week on BeColorful
p
Michelles Tasty Creations
Wow, we love homemade tortillas but I usually have to get them from my best friend. I can't wait to try my hand at making them. Thanks for sharing 🙂
Holly Lefevre
There is nothing better than homemade tortillas
Hope
What type of oil do you use? Is olive oil fine?
Reply
Nicky
Olive oil is ideal! 🙂
Doris
Wow this looks super easy! I will have to try this on the weekend!
Nicola Quinn
Hope you enjoy them, Doris!
Katie
How long will they keep in the refrigerator and freezer? If frozen how would you recommend to heat them back up?
Reply
Nicola
Hi Katie! You can keep the tortillas in the fridge for up to two weeks or in the freezer for up to six months. To reheat (either from chilled or frozen) simply place them in the microwave or in a dry frying pan for a couple of minutes until piping hot.
Rahma
Thank u for the wonderful recipe, but i do t have an electric mixer, how can i do it only by hands??
Reply
Nicola
Hi Rahma! You can definitely follow this recipe without an electric mixer.
Just stir together the flour, oil and water together in a bowl with a spoon until a dough forms. Then drop the dough out onto the counter (dust it with extra flour first so the dough doesn't stick) and knead it by hand for 3-4 minutes.
Then carry on with the recipe card from step 3 onwards. 🙂
Lisa
Gotta try this recipe. Just started making flour tortillas. Wheat would be so much healthier than white flour. Thanks for posting.
Nicola
Thanks for your kind words, Lisa! I use whole wheat flour in place of all-purpose white whenever I can 🙂
Platter Talk
How easy is that? I've never made these before but with your encouragement, it's time to try!
Nicola
Thanks so much! They are a lot easier to make than people think 🙂
Ludmilla
I loved this recipe!! It's so easy to make!! Your tortillas look perfect!!
Nicola
Thank you so much, Ludmilla. That's so sweet!
kristina @ love & zest
what a great idea! I'm all about tacos.
Nicola
Thanks, Kristina. Who isn't?!
Kristine
What a great recipe! I love making whole wheat tortillas! I can't wait to try your recipe.
Nicola
Thanks so much, Kristine. Hope you enjoy my version as much as we do! 🙂
Haley D. Williams
I try to make bread at home too, but it can be very time consuming. Now these tortillas, no kneading or yeast you say? Now that sounds like something I can get behind!
Nicola
They're definitely a fantastic bread to make if you hate working with yeast or spending all day in the kitchen!
Katelyn
Can I use canola or vegetable oil instead of olive? I don't have olive oil at home 🙁
Reply
Nicola
I've only ever made them with olive oil, but I don't see why canola oil wouldn't work, Katelyn. Give it a shot! 🙂
Cristie | Little Big H
I have to try this - 3 ingredients wow!
Nicola
I know, right? I love awesome recipes with hardly any ingredients 🙂
Bintu - Recipes From A Pantry
I've never thought of making these before - until now. No kneading or yeast? Sounds brilliant
Nicola
Yup - absolutely no kneading or yeast. That's why they're one of my favourite breads to make at home!
Marsha | Marsha's Baking Addiction
I love tortillas! I can't believe how easy they are to make!
Nicola
Neither did I until I gave them a try, Marsha! And fresh homemade tortillas are so much better than anything you'll find in the store 🙂
Andrea @ The Petite Cook
I'm totally impressed! I've been looking forward to make my own tortillas, and I love how easy and simple this recipe is - Definitely on my to-do list 🙂
Nicola
Thanks so much, Andrea! I hope you enjoy them as much as we all do 🙂
Sarah
I've always been intimidated to make my own tortillas but these look totally doable! Thanks so much for sharing!
Nicola
No problem at all, Sarah! They were so much easier to make than I thought they would be.
Elaine @ Dishes Delish
Oh my! These vegan whole wheat tortillas look so delicious! I love tortillas so much and could eat them every day. Oh, wait, I do. 😉 I can't wait to try your recipe!
Brandi Crawford
I love easy recipes! These look so delicious and I love that they are vegan.
Lauren
I've always wanted to try to make my own tortillas, and these look great! Definitely going to try!
Cookilicious
Aah..just the recipe I was looking for! Thanks for sharing.
Jeni @ Biscuits & Booze
I love baking my own bread, but I've never tried to make tortillas before. Now I'm wondering why on earth I haven't because ANYTHING like that you make yourself is ever so much better. I'm going to give it a shot!
Julie
When I divide the dough into the 10 sections and roll it out, what size tortilla should I expect? 8 inch? 10 inch? I want to use them for wraps. I can always make fewer to make them larger, but wanted a starting point.
Carol
Perfect tortillas! So much better than store-bought and very economical!!
Christine Bridges
Worked out perfectly. I usually make homemade flour tortillas every morning but wanted to switch to a healthier version.
