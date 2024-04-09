Easy Vegan Whole Wheat Tortilla Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Tortillas are so amazingly versatile. You can use them to make quesadillas for breakfast, tostadas for lunchand enchiladas for dinner! Although if you eat tortillas every day for every meal, I imagine you'd get fed up of them pretty quickly. But eat them the normal-person amount and they're great! One way you can make tortillas better for you? Make them yourself at home. This homemade tortilla recipe uses just 3 ingredients and is so simple, anyone can make them!

Before we go any further, I just want to assure everyone out there who's never made their own bread before. This homemade tortilla recipe is super easy to follow! I bake a lot of bread from scratch at home and out of all the different types I've ever made, I've got to say this is the easiest. There's no fancy equipment, no yeast, hardly any rising time and no faff. Just basic kitchen skills that we all have.

How do you make easy tortillas?

Round up the 3 ingredients (whole wheat flour, olive oil and water - does water even count as an ingredient?!)

Attach a dough hook to your stand mixer (no dough hook? ordinary paddles will do).

Tip the flour and oil into the bowl and mix for 2 minutes.

With the dough hook (or paddles) still turning, gradually pour in the water until it's incorporated.

Leave the mixer to do its thing for another 2 minutes.

That's the hard part done! Onto making the individual tortillas:

Evenly divide the dough into 10 equal pieces (a set of scales really helps here if you love being precise.)

Form each piece into a ball in your hand and flatten it slightly with your palm.

Leave each piece to rest for 20 minutes.

Heat a skillet over a medium-high heat and roll out each tortilla using a rolling pin (make sure you don't make them larger than your skillet!)

You can use a little flour so the rolling pin doesn't stick to the tortilla, but don't use too much or it will burn in the pan.

Spread a tiny amount (¼ teaspoon-ish) of oil into the pan and cook the tortillas for 30-60 seconds on each side until golden brown.

Check the recipe card below for measurements and more detailed instructions.

How do you make easy tortillas without a stand mixer?

I adore my stand mixer. Because I make bread on a weekly basis, it saves me tonnes of time. But you don't need one for this whole wheat tortilla recipe. Here's what you need to know to make the dough by hand:

Add the flour and oil into a large bowl and stir until a shaggy dough comes together.

Gradually pour in the water, a little at a time, and continue stirring until you get a more robust dough.

Tip the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead it for 3 minutes, until the dough really comes together. There's no yeast, so you don't need to do a lot of kneading.

That's it - you can follow the rest of the standard homemade tortilla recipe, beginning with separating the dough into 10 equal parts!

Can I use different ingredients for this homemade tortilla recipe?

I'm sure you can substitute loads of different ingredients. But I'm only going to recommend the ones I've actually tried and tested. I'd love to tell you that you can make this low-carb and gluten-free with coconut flour and coconut oil. But I've never tried it for myself. And I'd hate for you to waste loads of time and ingredients on a recipe I wasn't 100% sure would work.

Substitutes for whole wheat flour:standard all-purpose flour

Substitutes for olive oil:vegetable oil and seed oil

Substitutes for water:nothing - every chef always has access to water!

While we're taking about substitutions, I'll mention additions, too. I love adding things like dried herbs, cheese and fried onions into my homemade breads. But I've never experimented with adding any seasonings to this homemade tortilla recipe. Can you imagine how amazing it would be with a little cayenne pepper?

I think you should be able to add any dried herb or spice to the dough and have the recipe work out for you. Just don't go over-board. Maybe try adding 2 teaspoons of the herb/spice and then increase it after that if the flavour's not right.

Whatever you do, don't add cheese, onions or anything else that will burn easily in the pan. Or your homemade tortillas will be covered in burnt black bits. And no one wants that.

📖 Recipe