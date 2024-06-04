Easy Vegetable Soup Recipe (2024)

Vegetable soup doesn’t have to be bland and boring. This recipe is so hearty and delicious, you’ll hardly realize it’s vegetarian. It’s a comforting, feel-good soup and tastes so much better than canned or store-bought.
Whether you’re trying to watch your figure or sneakily slip more veggies into your kids’ diets, look no further than this homemade vegetable soup recipe. Get your deepest soup bowls ready, because you’re about to have your entire household wondering what that delicious aroma is wafting from the kitchen.
How to Make Vegetable Soup
What I love about this soup is that it comes together in one pot and it’s super easy to make. With minimal mess and maximum flavor, you can’t get much better than that. Follow the simple steps below to be well on your way to a comforting bowl of veggie soup.
- Aromatics – Preheat your soup pot with olive oil. Saute onions and carrots until golden.
- Add Vegetables and Broth – Add celery, canned tomatoes, broth, potatoes, green beans, and bay leaves. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Simmer for 25 minutes.
- Finishing Touches – Add corn, sweet peas, green onion, and parsley.Simmer for an additional 5-8 minutes then serve.
Vegetable Soup Variations
Consider this soup your ticket to using all those veggie odds and ends hanging out in your fridge or freezer. This recipe is so versatile and you can change up the ingredients. Here are some of our favorite vegetable soup variations:
- Veggies: Broccoli, cauliflower, sweet potatoes, spinach, kale, zucchini, beets, asparagus, bok choy, broccoli rabe, cabbage, and leeks are all great substitutes or additions.
- Broth: Feel free to swap out vegetable broth for chicken or beef. This will make the soup taste that much heartier.
- Herbs & Spices: Add a couple of dashes of garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, and/or red pepper flakes. You can also elevate the dish by adding fresh dill or basil. The sky’s the limit!
- Beans: Looking to add a little more fiber and protein? Add chickpeas or white beans.
Common Questions:
Can you make vegetable soup spicy?
For a spicy vegetable soup, add some red pepper flakes or a couple of dashes of your favorite hot sauce to spice things up. You can also add some fresh chopped jalapeños into the soup.
Is vegetable soup healthy?
This soup gives you a generous serving of vegetables without needing much fat so you’ll feel good about getting seconds. See the nutrition label below for calories per serving.
How do you make soup flavorful?
Fresh herbs are key for the best flavor. You can use dried herbs as long as they haven’t been in your cupboard for longer than 3-4 years. Test for freshness by smelling them to see if they are still fragrant and add to taste since you typically need fewer dried herbs. Also, be sure to add salt to taste.
Can I cook this soup in a slow cooker?
If you’re the set it and forget it type, add the ingredients into the slow cooker and cook on low for 4-5 hours, but add the corn, sweet peas, green onion, and parsley in the last 20 minutes of cooking.
Make-Ahead
- Freezing – If you’re an avid meal prepper, this soup is a great candidate for freezing. Allow your pot to completely cool to room temperature and portion out the soup into freezer-safe containers. When you’re ready to dig in, simply take a container out in the morning and let it thaw in the fridge.
- Reheating – You can reheat soup from frozen or thaw in the refrigerator overnight then reheat in a saucepan or pot until warmed through to enjoy a quick weekday lunch or dinner.
Easy Vegetable Soup Recipe
5 from 402 votes
Author: Natalya Drozhzhin
Homemade Vegetable Soup is hearty and packed with vegetables. A comforting, feel-good soup that tastes so much better than store-bought.
Prep Time: 15 minutes mins
Cook Time: 45 minutes mins
Total Time: 1 hour hr
Ingredients
Servings: 8 servings
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
- 2 large carrots , chopped
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 28 oz canned diced tomatoes
- 60 oz vegetable broth, low-sodium
- 3 medium potatoes, diced
- 1 cup green beans, chopped
- 3 bay leaves
- 2 tsp salt, or to taste*
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 cup frozen sweet corn
- 1 cup frozen sweet peas
- 1/2 cup green onions, chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
Instructions
Preheat a heavy soup pot or dutch oven over medium heat and add 2 Tbsp olive oil. Add chopped onions and carrots and saute for 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally until golden.
Add celery, canned tomatoes (with juice), broth, potatoes, green beans, bay leaves, salt, and pepper. Bring it to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 25 minutes.
Once the vegetables are tender, add corn, sweet peas, green onion, and parsley. Season with salt to taste and simmer for another 5-8 minutes. Remove from heat and serve warm.
Notes
Salt measurements can vary depending on the type you are using. Table salt will be closer to 2 tsp while a coarser salt may need 1 Tbsp. Always add salt to taste.
Nutrition Per Serving
167kcal Calories30g Carbs5g Protein4g Fat1g Saturated Fat753mg Sodium722mg Potassium6g Fiber7g Sugar3180IU Vitamin A38mg Vitamin C71mg Calcium2mg Iron
Natalya Drozhzhin
Natalya is a food blogger who founded Momsdish.com to make cooking easier. Growing up on a farm in Ukraine, Natalya was inspired by the amazing dishes that were prepared using simple ingredients. Natalya is most notably known for making cooking approachable for any person.
