Easy Vegetable Soup Recipe (2024)

Salt measurements can vary depending on the type you are using. Table salt will be closer to 2 tsp while a coarser salt may need 1 Tbsp. Always add salt to taste.

Once the vegetables are tender, add corn, sweet peas, green onion, and parsley. Season with salt to taste and simmer for another 5-8 minutes. Remove from heat and serve warm.

Add celery, canned tomatoes (with juice), broth, potatoes, green beans, bay leaves, salt, and pepper. Bring it to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 25 minutes.

Preheat a heavy soup pot or dutch oven over medium heat and add 2 Tbsp olive oil. Add chopped onions and carrots and saute for 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally until golden.

Homemade Vegetable Soup is hearty and packed with vegetables. A comforting, feel-good soup that tastes so much better than store-bought.

If you’re the set it and forget it type, add the ingredients into the slow cooker and cook on low for 4-5 hours, but add the corn, sweet peas, green onion, and parsley in the last 20 minutes of cooking.

Fresh herbs are key for the best flavor. You can use dried herbs as long as they haven’t been in your cupboard for longer than 3-4 years. Test for freshness by smelling them to see if they are still fragrant and add to taste since you typically need fewer dried herbs. Also, be sure to add salt to taste.

This soup gives you a generous serving of vegetables without needing much fat so you’ll feel good about getting seconds. See the nutrition label below for calories per serving.

For a spicy vegetable soup, add some red pepper flakes or a couple of dashes of your favorite hot sauce to spice things up. You can also add some fresh chopped jalapeños into the soup.

Consider this soup your ticket to using all those veggie odds and ends hanging out in your fridge or freezer. This recipe is so versatile and you can change up the ingredients. Here are some of our favorite vegetable soup variations:

What I love about this soup is that it comes together in one pot and it’s super easy to make. With minimal mess and maximum flavor, you can’t get much better than that. Follow the simple steps below to be well on your way to a comforting bowl of veggie soup.

Whether you’re trying to watch your figure or sneakily slip more veggies into your kids’ diets, look no further than this homemade vegetable soup recipe. Get your deepest soup bowls ready, because you’re about to have your entire household wondering what that delicious aroma is wafting from the kitchen.

Vegetable soup doesn’t have to be bland and boring. This recipe is so hearty and delicious, you’ll hardly realize it’s vegetarian. It’s a comforting, feel-good soup and tastes so much better than canned or store-bought.

FAQs

Depending on your taste pallet, you can boost your soup in a variety of directions. Onion powder, garlic powder, garlic salt, Italian seasonings, Mexican seasonings (or any other cultures). Don't overcook your vegetables, either. They lose their flavor and turn to mush if cooked too long.

It may sound a bit strange and unusual for some, but vinegar is a common ingredient in some soup recipes, and there is a good reason for it. If you think about it, vinegar is really a flavor-enhancer (umami). That's why it is so often used in cooking, sauces, and salad dressings. The same is true with soups.

Root vegetables such as squash and potatoes add a good element of heartiness and fiber. Carrots and zucchini hold up well in broth and kale or Swiss chard add nice flavor, a splash of color and a serious dose of nutrition. Tomatoes and tomato paste give your recipe an Italian twist.

For clear, brothy soups, stock is your most important ingredient. If you want to make a good soup, you need to use an excellently flavored stock — otherwise, the entire pot could be tasteless.

You can also go with more heat and spices. "Ground paprika, turmeric, nutmeg, ground ginger, and other powdered spices add a touch of color and spiciness to broths," she says. As a general rule, use fresh herbs at or near the end of cooking and dried herbs and spices early on.

Italian Seasoning: a classic mixture of oregano, marjoram, thyme, rosemary, basil, and sage goes well with almost any fresh vegetables. Bay Leaf: you should only need one for this big batch of soup, a little goes a long way with bay leaves, giving your soup a great depth of flavor.

Add flour or cornflour



You can also use flour or cornflour to thicken a soup. Put a tablespoon of either into a small bowl and stir in 2-3 tbsp of the soup until you have a smooth mixture. Stir this back into the soup and bring it to a simmer.

Try some different spices and herbs. Dried fenugreek, celery seed, salt, basil, thyme, etc. if you can get some of them as fresh herbs, give those a try in place of dried ones. Add a dash or three of Worcestershire sauce to the pan of soup.

At its most basic, soup is four components: a base, a thickener, a liquid, and a main ingredient. The liquid and main ingredient can be thought of as the essence: add 3 parts liquid to 2 parts main ingredient, and it's soup.

All soups and stews must have three major components in order to be tasty: an undercurrent liquid, aromatics, and volumizing ingredients. In every case, they're layered together until all of the flavors meld together in a harmonious, silky balance.

While certain vegetables can work just fine added directly to simmering soups and stews (say, carrots and celery), other vegetables (onions, garlic, and the like) will almost always need at least a brief sweat in a fat-based liquid before adding the remaining ingredients.

Roast the the Veggies



Similar to searing meat, try roasting your vegetables before adding them to the soup. This gives them a little bit of char and concentrates their flavor, giving the soup a more complex taste.

Go Bold. A punch of flavor at the end of cooking can make your soup a standout. Mix herbs like parsley, thyme, and oregano, or spices such as cumin, coriander, and cardamom, into some olive oil, and let it infuse for at least an hour or two. Pour it over soup just before serving.

Fresh lemon juice squeezed into the soup at the very end wakens up the broth. The soup won't taste lemony, just brightened and lively. Fresh herbs and fat from a dollop of prepared pesto stirred into each bowl before serving is a real treat.

6. Perk up a Bland Soup With Simple Pantry Staples. Got a soup that tastes a little bland and unexciting? Add a splash of vinegar (any kind!), or a squeeze of citrus.

Add sweet vegetables like carrots and beets. They will sweeten the broth and deepen its color. You might also add a bit of miso (or salt) and/or a squeeze of lemon juice. Sweet, salt and acid balance bitter flavors.

Ensure you've added enough salt and black pepper. Too little salt means your soup's flavours' will remain hidden. When you know your soup is salty enough, move on to other seasonings like herbs and spices.

Bring everything to a boil, reduce the heat, and let simmer for at least 30 minutes. The longer the stock cooks, the more flavorful your soup will be.