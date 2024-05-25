Easy Whole30 Baked Plantain Chips Recipe | Wicked Spatula (2024)

Jump to Recipe

I used to think baked plantain chips were basically like sweet banana chips, but they are actually more savory… which is a delicious thing! If you’re looking for a whole30 plantain chips recipe, chances are you want a healthy chip alternative. Unfortunately, the store bought ones often have added artificial ingredients or sugar, not to mention they’re expensive. That’s why I wanted to show you how to make plantain chips at home – they are super easy and super delicious, without all the add-ins!

These homemade plantain chips are the best of all worlds – paleo, whole30, gluten free, healthy and so yummy. If you want a savory or sweet plantain chips recipe that tastes better than any plantain chips you can buy and is ready in under 30 minutes, this is for you!

What Are Plantain Chips?

Baked plantain chips are chips made from green plantain. Plantains are members of the banana family, but more starchy and savory in taste. Unlike bananas, they aren’t sweet and are lower in sugar.

As the plantains ripen, they will turn more yellow in color and also become sweeter. Having tried this plantain chips recipe with plantains at all stages of ripeness, I find that the results you get vary!

TIP: Choose green plantains for a taste that’s more like a savory snack rather than a sweet banana chip.If you like them sweet, do the opposite and choose ripe ones!

How To Cut Plantain Chips

Making whole30 plantain chips is really easy, and the main trick is to cut them thinly. Just 2 steps to do that…

Peel the green plantains. These can sometimes be a little tricky to peel, as the skins are firm and tough.

TIP: The easiest method for peeling plantains is to make a slit in the peel with a sharp knife first. Then you can get under there and remove the peel.

Thinly slice the plantains. You can use a sharp knife, but I prefer using a mandolin for consistency and speed.

TIP: Make sure the plantains are sliced to even thickness, and as thinly as possible (about 1/8 inch thick). This will ensure they crisp up well and evenly.

How To Make Plantain Chips

The process for how to make plantain chips is similar to making other types of chips. I’ll show you how…

Toss the sliced plantains with olive oil in a bowl. Use your hands or a spatula to cover them evenly. You can also use avocado oil instead if you want a milder flavor.

TIP: If you want a baked plantain chips recipe with a kick, try adding a little paprika, dried chili flakes, or turmeric powder before baking.

Arrange the plantain chips on a baking sheet. Make sure they don’t touch each other for maximum air flow! Sprinkle generously with sea salt.

Bake until golden. The last step is baking – and lucky for you, it only takes around 15 minutes!

TIP: Let the baked plantain chips cool completely. They will crisp up more as they cool.

Who knew homemade plantain chips were so easy?!

Tricks For How To Make Crispy Plantain Chips

To make crispy plantain chips every time, here are a few tricks:

Make even slices. This is the most important part of this baked plantain chips recipe.

This is the most important part of this baked plantain chips recipe. Use the propped open oven trick. This is what I like to do when I make zucchini chips, but it will work for plantain chips as well. When they are done, turn off the oven and leave them in there, with the door propped open using a wooden spoon. The gradual cool-down combined with air flow makes them even more crisp!

This is what I like to do when I make zucchini chips, but it will work for plantain chips as well. When they are done, turn off the oven and leave them in there, with the door propped open using a wooden spoon. The gradual cool-down combined with air flow makes them even more crisp! Blot any excess oil. If the chips are a bit oily, you can pat them with paper towels. Sometimes it also helps to pop them back in the oven for 3-5 more minutes afterward.

If the chips are a bit oily, you can pat them with paper towels. Sometimes it also helps to pop them back in the oven for 3-5 more minutes afterward. Let them cool completely. Homemade plantain chips crisp up more as they cool!

Are Plantain Chips Whole30 And Paleo?

Yes, homemade plantain chips are both paleo and whole30 compliant. However, many commercial versions have added ingredients, especially sugar or preservatives, which would not be paleo or whole30.

This plantain chips recipe uses none of the sugar or preservatives that you often find in store bought varieties! And they’re so easy (not to mention less expensive!), why not just make your own?

Are Plantain Chips Healthy?

Yes, whole30 plantain chips are super healthy. This plantain chips recipe uses healthy oils (either olive or avocado), a small amount of salt and nothing else at all.

Plantain Chips Nutrition

Paleo plantain chips are not low carb, so are not suitable for low carb or keto diets. However, otherwise they are healthy and have good nutritional value. Plantains are a good source offiber, vitamins A, C, and B-6, and the minerals magnesium and potassium.

How To Preserve Plantain Chips

If you want to make homemade plantain chips ahead of time,they will last for 2-3 days stored in an airtight container.

PRO TIP: To keep plantain chips crispy, store them between layers of paper towels.If they do soften over time, you can also crisp them up in the oven for a few minutes at 300 degrees F.

More Easy Whole30 Paleo Snack Ideas

These baked whole30 plantain chips make a delicious snack. Here are even more delicious paleo snacks for you to try:

Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

Strawberry Homemade Fruit Leather

Fresh Tomatillo Salsa – this goes really well with plantain chips!

– this goes really well with plantain chips! Tostones – Plantain Chips in an Air Fryer