Easy Yorkshire Puddings Recipe | Don't Go Bacon My Heart (2024)

Yorkshire Puddings are a roast dinner staple & thankfully couldn’t be easier to make. Follow these foolproof tips for perfect Yorkshire Puddings!



Classic Yorkshire Puddings

Just incase you’re not sure – Yorkshire pudding is essentially a batter that is baked in the oven and served as a side dish, usually with a roast beef dinner.

These are similar to popovers, but cooked in regular tins (as opposed to popovers tins). This results in Yorkshire puddings having large holes in the centre. Also, popovers can be served sweet, whereas you wouldn’t be seen dead serving Yorkshire puddings will anything but 3 jugs of gravy 🤣

For me, the perfect traditional Yorkshire Pudding is tall and more on the crispy side, yet with a little moisture on the inside. I’m not a fan of Yorkshire pudding so crispy it’s dry and breaks your tooth when you take a bite. Growing up I was always served Yorkshire Puddings that were short, quite dense and a little moist. In more recent times I now prefer Yorkshire Puddings more crazy looking.

Exhibit A:

EASY Yorkshire Puddings

When I tell you this recipe is easy, I truly mean it. Just like my Toad in the Hole recipe, the recipe for the batter is incredibly simple.

Yorkshire Pudding Ingredients

1 cup Egg

1 cup Flour

1 cup Milk

There’s huge discrepancy over the ingredient ratio for Yorkshire puddings, but for me it really is as simple as using a cup of each. Works perfectly every single time. So, 1 cup of flour, 1 cup of eggs and 1 cup of milk. And you can actually reduce or increase the total amount, as long as all the measurements stay the same. i.e to half the recipe, just use 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 cup eggs and 1/2 milk. You with me? Okay good.

How to make Yorkshire Puddings (quick summary)

Pour flour into a suitably sized bowl. Make a small well in the centre. Pour in eggs and whisk from the centre out until lump free. Gradually whisk in milk. Heat up oil in a muffin tray. Pour in batter and bake until tall, golden and crispy.

Tips for Foolproof Yorkshire Puddings

After many years of testing, I have developed some tips and tricks that really take this recipe to the next level. Follow the above steps and you’ll get good Yorkshire puddings, but follow these tips and you’ll get absolute show stoppers.

1. Let the batter rest

I won’t go into the science of what happens when you allow the batter to rest, but it forms a much more complex, tasty, taller and toasty Yorkshire Pudding. I rest overnight, but try and rest for at least 30mins.

2. Make sure the oil is piping hot and STAYS piping hot

Pop the oil in the oven before you pour in the batter, making sure it comes out smoking hot (literally). Make sure you pour in the batter quickly to ensure it stays hot. If the oil starts off cold, the Yorkshire puddings won’t rise and will just absorb all the oil, instead of cook in it. Also make sure you’re using an oil with a high smoking point with a neutral flavour, such as vegetable or sunflower oil.

3. Don’t open the oven door whilst they cook

There’s nothing worse than a deflated Yorkshire pudding, and by opening the door and letting cold air rush in you risk the Yorkshire puddings rising to their fullest extent.

Can I use drippings for Yorkshire Puddings?

A lot of recipes advise using drippings instead of oil, specifically beef drippings, but I only ever use a neutral flavoured oil. I tend to use my Yorkshire puddings as mini bowls to stack on as much roast dinner as possible, so I’m fine with a blank canvas. In such instance I can’t advice on how well they would turn out if you used beef drippings.

Can I use olive oil for Yorkshire Puddings?

Olive oil has a low smoking point, meaning it can’t take the high heat and will just smoke out your kitchen. Also like I said, I like a neutral flavoured Yorkshire Pudding. Olive oil will throw off the flavour.

Can I freeze Yorkshire Puddings?

Sure can! As soon as they’ve cooled, pop in the freezer right away. To cook, simply pop back in the oven at a lower temp (390f/200c) for 10mins or until thawed out and crispy again.

Okay, we made it. I think I’ve covered just about everything! It’s time for you to take the reins!

Alright, let’s tuck into this easy Yorkshire pudding recipe shall we?!

How to make Yorkshire Puddings (Full Recipe & Video)

Easy Yorkshire Puddings Yorkshire Puddings are an absolute roast dinner staple & thankfully they couldn't be easier to make. The magic combo is 1 cup of flour - 1 cup of eggs - 1 cup of milk. So simple!

Jug

Whisk

1 Large bowl + Cling Film

1 Medium Bowl See Also Vegan Christmas Cookies - Recipes, Top Tips and FAQs! Ingredients (check list): ▢ 1 cup Plain Flour

▢ 1 cup Milk (semi-skimmed works best, don't use skimmed)

▢ 1 cup / 4 medium Eggs , throughly beaten (or ~3 large)

▢ Vegetable/Sunflower Oil (NOT Olive Oil)

▢ pinch of Salt & Pepper Instructions: In a suitably sized bowl, whisk together 1 cup beaten eggs and 1 cup flour. I find this easiest by adding the flour, forming a well in the centre and pouring in the eggs. Whisk from the centre out until lump free.

Whisk in 1 cup milk and add a good pinch of salt and pepper. Cover and pop in the fridge and allow to rest overnight (or as long as you have time for, even 30mins is great to get the batter cold).

Heat your oven to 220c/430f and pour 1 tsp of oil into each slot of a cupcake tray. Pop in the oven for 15mins or until the oil is smoking hot. *must be piping hot *

Take batter out the fridge and pour it into a jug.

When the oil is very hot , evenly, quickly and carefully pour your batter into each slot, ensuring you don't fill each slot all the way. Also make sure you don't splash any batter between slots, this pulls down the batter when it tries to rise. I prevent this by holding a tbsp under the jug in between pouring to prevent it dripping everywhere. It's important to do this step quickly , you need the oil to stay piping hot!

Roast in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until they have risen and are a deep golden brown colour. (timings will depend, just be vigilant). Do not open the door before 15mins, this will allow cold air to rush in and potentially deflate the Yorkshire puddings. Drain away any oil that may have got stuck in the centre of the Yorkshire pudding.

a) Does the batter have to be cold when you pour it in the tin? - Cold batter hitting piping hot oil results in a reaction which will promote rising in the Yorkies. The resting time in the fridge also helps the flour swell, and results in a slightly more complex texture. It's not a deal breaker if the batter comes to room temp, but do try a short stint in the fridge if you can. b) Speed and heat - It's important to act quickly so the oil and oven stay as hot as possible. The longer the batter is in the oil outside the oven, the more the batter will just soak up the oil and come out dense and soggy. Even little things like making sure the oven door is shut as you pour in the batter will help. Remember - hot hot hot! c) Can I use drippings? - Personally I only use a neutral flavoured oil so I couldn't objectively advise you, but many recipes suggest you can do this to inject extra flavour. If you were to use drippings I would use beef drippings and 1 tsp in each hole. d) Can I use Olive Oil? - I do not use olive oil simply because it can't take the heat. Also like I mentioned before I prefer a more neutral flavour so tend to stay away from olive oil. e) Make ahead Yorkshire Puddings - As soon as they're cool, pop them in the freezer. When needed just pop back in the oven at 390f/200c for up to 10mins until thawed out and crispy. f) Calories - on the assumption that half the oil is soaked up by the Yorkies.

If you loved this Yorkshire Pudding recipe then be sure to Pin it for later! Already made it or got a burning question? Give me a shout in the comments below and pick up your free ecookbook along the way!