Egg Roll in a Bowl Recipe (2024)

This Egg Roll in a Bowl has all the ingredients of classic Asian Egg Rolls, but without the extra work of wrapping the egg roll and cooking it. Egg Roll Bowls are made with ground beef and veggies in a flavored-packed sauce, and it’s ready in just 20 minutes.
We love the flavors of takeout and enjoy re-creating our favorite Asian-inspired dishes at home, from Shrimp Fried Rice to Beef and Broccoli, and of course Sweet and Sour Chicken. Making an eggroll bowl is one of the quickest and easiest ways to satisfy the craving for takeout.
Eggroll in a Bowl Recipe
If you enjoy Egg Rolls but haven’t tried them in a bowl you are for a treat with this deconstructed egg roll served in a bowl! The ground meat with crisp cabbage and carrots in a light sauce with all the Asian flavors makes for the perfect and easy stir fry.
Why You’ll Love This Recipe
- Easy to Make – this comes together in 1 pan.
- Quick – Ready in just 20 minutes.
- Reheats well – Makes for great leftovers and meal planning.
- Simple – the ingredients are easy to find and affordable.
Ingredients
This recipe moves fast so I suggest having all of your ingredients prepped, chopped, measured, and ready before you start your stove. Here are the simple ingredients you’ll need for the egg roll in a bowl:
- Ground meat – We used lean 85/15 ground beef, but just about any fat content will work.
- Onion – Finely chopped onion adds flavor and disappears into the dish.
- Carrot – You’ll need a large carrot julienne or shredded.
- Garlic – use fresh garlic which adds the best flavor.
- Cabbage – we prefer to finely slice the cabbage and to do this you can use a knife or a mandolin slicer.
- Soy sauce – We used low-sodium soy sauce but regular soy sauce may be used, but adjust the salt to taste. You can also use a gluten-free soy sauce for a gluten-free option, or Coconut Aminos for soy-free.
- Sesame oil – The sesame oil adds the traditional and authentic flavor of an egg roll.
- Seasoning – We used ground ginger, sugar, salt, and pepper for the seasoning.
How to Make Egg Roll in a Bowl
- Cook meat – In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil and add the ground beef. Cook the meat until no longer pink, breaking up the meat with a spatula as its being cooked. Season with salt and pepper.
- Cook vegetables – Add the carrots and onion and cook until the onion is translucent and the carrots tender. Add the garlic, stir and cook for 30 seconds.
- Add remaining ingredients – Add the cabbage, ginger, soy, sesame oil, and sugar. Stir until well combined and cook for 5-7 minutes or until the cabbage is desired tenderness.
Egg Roll Bowl Add-ins
This is a classic base recipe for the egg roll in a bowl, here are some variations you can try.
- Add egg – Once the cabbage is desired doneness, make a well in the center of the skillet and add an egg, scramble, and cook until ready then stir into the rest of the ingredients.
- Add spice – For some heat, you can add Sriracha sauce or red pepper flakes.
- Mushroom – Add mushrooms that are sliced or finely diced and saute.
- Bell peppers – Though bell peppers aren’t traditionally added to egg rolls, they are great to add if you want more vegetables.
- Peanuts – Peanuts add a great crunch to the easy dish.
To Serve
Though the recipe is hearty and may be enjoyed as it is, here are some ideas for serving:
- With Sauce – Drizzle with your favorite sauce like our Peanut Sauce or our Sweet and Sour Sauce.
- Over Rice – Serve an easy dish with a side of cooked white rice.
- Paired with a Veggie – you’ll love this with our Roasted Cauliflower or Roasted Broccoli.
- With Salad – This pairs well with our Asian Salad.
Common Questions
Can I use a different meat?
Yes, you most definitely may. Just about any ground meat will work: pork, chicken, or turkey will all work great.
Can I use a slaw mix?
Yes, a store-bought slaw mix will work great instead of the cabbage and carrot.
Can I dice the carrots?
If you don’t have a julienne slicer, you can finely dice or shred the carrots.
How to store leftovers?
Keep leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Prep Time: 5 minutes mins
Cook Time: 15 minutes mins
Total Time: 20 minutes mins
Ingredients
Servings: 4 servings
- 1 pound lean ground beef, we used 85/15
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp fine sea salt, or to taste
- ¼ tsp pepper, or to taste
- ½ onion, finely diced
- 1 carrot, julienned or coarsely grated
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 cups cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- ½ tsp granulated sugar
- 1 Tbsp chopped green onion, optional for garnish
- 1/4 tsp sesame seeds, optional for garnish
Instructions
Set a large skillet over medium/high heat and add oil. Once hot, add ground beef and brown until no longer pink, about 5 minutes, breaking up the meat with a spatula as it's cooked. Season with salt and pepper.
Add onion and carrots and saute until onion is tender, 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and cook another 30 seconds, stirring constantly.
Finally add the cabbage, ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, and sugar. Continue sauteeing for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the cabbage is tender.
Serve garnished with green onion and sesame seeds if desired.
Nutrition Per Serving
335kcal Calories8g Carbs24g Protein23g Fat7g Saturated Fat2g Polyunsaturated Fat11g Monounsaturated Fat1g Trans Fat77mg Cholesterol961mg Sodium571mg Potassium2g Fiber4g Sugar2615IU Vitamin A22mg Vitamin C59mg Calcium3mg Iron
Nutrition Facts
Egg Roll in a Bowl Recipe
Amount per Serving
Calories
335
% Daily Value*
Fat
23
g
35
%
Saturated Fat
7
g
44
%
Trans Fat
1
g
Polyunsaturated Fat
2
g
Monounsaturated Fat
11
g
Cholesterol
77
mg
Sodium
961
mg
42
%
Potassium
571
mg
16
%
Carbohydrates
8
g
3
%
Fiber
2
g
8
%
Sugar
4
g
4
%
Protein
24
g
48
%
Vitamin A
2615
IU
52
%
Vitamin C
22
mg
27
%
Calcium
59
mg
6
%
Iron
3
mg
17
%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Asian
Keyword: Egg Roll Bowl, Egg Roll in a Bowl, Eggroll in a bowl
Skill Level: Easy
Cost to Make: $$
Calories: 335
Valentina Ablaev
I am Valentina, the creator behind the food blog Valentina’s Corner where I share our family’s favorite recipes. When I am not in the kitchen, I enjoy spending quality time with my husband and 5 children. We invite you to join us on our blogging journey!
