Egg Roll in a Bowl Recipe (2024)

This Egg Roll in a Bowl has all the ingredients of classic Asian Egg Rolls, but without the extra work of wrapping the egg roll and cooking it. Egg Roll Bowls are made with ground beef and veggies in a flavored-packed sauce, and it’s ready in just 20 minutes.

We love the flavors of takeout and enjoy re-creating our favorite Asian-inspired dishes at home, from Shrimp Fried Rice to Beef and Broccoli, and of course Sweet and Sour Chicken. Making an eggroll bowl is one of the quickest and easiest ways to satisfy the craving for takeout.

Eggroll in a Bowl Recipe

If you enjoy Egg Rolls but haven’t tried them in a bowl you are for a treat with this deconstructed egg roll served in a bowl! The ground meat with crisp cabbage and carrots in a light sauce with all the Asian flavors makes for the perfect and easy stir fry.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

– this comes together in 1 pan. Quick – Ready in just 20 minutes.

Ingredients

This recipe moves fast so I suggest having all of your ingredients prepped, chopped, measured, and ready before you start your stove. Here are the simple ingredients you’ll need for the egg roll in a bowl:

– We used lean 85/15 ground beef, but just about any fat content will work. Onion – Finely chopped onion adds flavor and disappears into the dish.

– we prefer to finely slice the cabbage and to do this you can use a knife or a mandolin slicer. Soy sauce – We used low-sodium soy sauce but regular soy sauce may be used, but adjust the salt to taste. You can also use a gluten-free soy sauce for a gluten-free option, or Coconut Aminos for soy-free.

How to Make Egg Roll in a Bowl

Cook meat – In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil and add the ground beef. Cook the meat until no longer pink, breaking up the meat with a spatula as its being cooked. Season with salt and pepper. Cook vegetables – Add the carrots and onion and cook until the onion is translucent and the carrots tender. Add the garlic, stir and cook for 30 seconds. Add remaining ingredients – Add the cabbage, ginger, soy, sesame oil, and sugar. Stir until well combined and cook for 5-7 minutes or until the cabbage is desired tenderness.

Egg Roll Bowl Add-ins

This is a classic base recipe for the egg roll in a bowl, here are some variations you can try.

Add egg – Once the cabbage is desired doneness, make a well in the center of the skillet and add an egg, scramble, and cook until ready then stir into the rest of the ingredients. Add spice – For some heat, you can add Sriracha sauce or red pepper flakes. Mushroom – Add mushrooms that are sliced or finely diced and saute. Bell peppers – Though bell peppers aren’t traditionally added to egg rolls, they are great to add if you want more vegetables. Peanuts – Peanuts add a great crunch to the easy dish.

To Serve

Though the recipe is hearty and may be enjoyed as it is, here are some ideas for serving:

– Drizzle with your favorite sauce like our or our . Over Rice – Serve an easy dish with a side of cooked white rice .

Common Questions

Can I use a different meat? Yes, you most definitely may. Just about any ground meat will work: pork, chicken, or turkey will all work great. Can I use a slaw mix? Yes, a store-bought slaw mix will work great instead of the cabbage and carrot. Can I dice the carrots? If you don’t have a julienne slicer, you can finely dice or shred the carrots. How to store leftovers? Keep leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

