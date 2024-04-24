Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (2024)

Sometimes we are looking for an easy dinner that we can make at the very last minute. Honestly, we are always looking for that. This Egg Salad recipe is the perfect recipe to keep in your back pocket for the days when you have no idea what to feed your family.

This recipe has the perfect balance of egg and creaminess, and the most simple yet delicious flavors. While we like to keep it on hand for a dinner that is on the table in under 30 minutes, it is a great recipe for a party. If you are hosting a baby shower or summer picnic, this recipe is easily doubled or tripled to add another great salad to your table.