Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (2024)

22 minutes

5 from 55 votes

by Lisa Longley

posted: 04/08/23

Egg Salad is such a comfort food classic. This recipe is simple, but full of the delicious flavor that you love, making the perfect egg salad sandwich.

Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (2)
Sometimes we are looking for an easy dinner that we can make at the very last minute. Honestly, we are always looking for that. This Egg Salad recipe is the perfect recipe to keep in your back pocket for the days when you have no idea what to feed your family.

This recipe has the perfect balance of egg and creaminess, and the most simple yet delicious flavors. While we like to keep it on hand for a dinner that is on the table in under 30 minutes, it is a great recipe for a party. If you are hosting a baby shower or summer picnic, this recipe is easily doubled or tripled to add another great salad to your table.

Reader Review

This is the best egg salad! I’ve made this recipe 4 times in the last two weeks! Try it on slightly toasted sourdough . . . a bit of fresh greens and mayo. Unbelievable!!

Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (3)

How to Make Egg Salad

This is just a brief overview of how to make this delicious sandwich recipe. For the full recipe with all of the measurements see the recipe card at the bottom of the post.

  1. Hard boil the eggs. I have instructions to do that on the stovetop listed here, but you can also making hard boiled eggs in the instant pot.
  2. Separate the eggs. Take the yolks out of the whites and put them in a bowl.
  3. Mix the yolks. Mix the egg yolks, mayonnaise, and seasonings. Taste to adjust the seasonings.
  4. Stir everything together. Add in the chopped remaining egg whites and the celery.
Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (4)

How to Hard Boil Eggs

Hard Boiled Eggs are made simply on the stove top. You can check out my How to Make Hard Boiled Eggs post for lots of tips and tricks. But my very favorite way to make them is in the Instant Pot. You can see the link for that below.

  1. Add eggs in a single layer to a saucepan.
  2. Cover with water.
  3. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat off, and cover for 12 minutes.
  4. Transfer to a bowl filled with ice for five minutes.

Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs

Making hard boiled eggs in the Instant Pot is my favorite way to make them. They are so hands off and the shell slips right off.

view recipe

Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (6)

The Best Egg to Mayonnaise Ratio

This recipe has the best ratio of eggs to mayonnaise. While it is nice and creamy, it still is hearty and full of eggs. We are using 8 large eggs to 3/4 cup of mayonnaise. We found that 1/2 a cup made for an egg salad that was too dry, while 1 cup was way too much. This is the perfect balance.

For an extra boost of flavor to this great recipe, cut up a dill pickle or two, and then add a few teaspoons of the dill pickle juice to the mixture. I love the crunch that the pickle adds and the great taste of the dill pickle juice.

Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (7)
Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (8)

What to Add to an Egg Salad Sandwich

If you are my husband, you just put egg salad on bread, and you are a happy camper. If you want some other ideas, here are some of the things I like on mine.

  • Lettuce
  • Tomato
  • Pickles
  • Pickled Red Onions
  • Cucumbers

FAQ

How long does egg salad last?

When stored in an air tight container in the refrigerator, this egg salad will last for 3 to 5 days. Please always use your best judgment and if leftovers smell off, toss them.

How many does egg salad serve?

This recipe makes 1 1/2 cups. You can make a nice egg salad sandwich with 1/3 cup, meaning you can make 4 sandwiches out of this recipe.

What to serve egg salad on?

We love our egg salad sandwiches on thick country bread, as seen here, but you could also serve it on buns. If you are eating low carb, you could eat these out of lettuce cups, like pictured in my Seafood Salad.

Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (9)

What to Serve with Egg Salad Sandwiches

This recipe is perfect for a picnic or backyard BBQ, but it also makes a really great and easy weeknight dinner! We love egg salad sandwiches with watermelon on the side.

Some other great side dish options that scream summer picnic are:

  • Broccoli Cauliflower Salad
  • Creamy Cucumber Salad
  • Three Bean Salad

If you make this recipe or any of my other recipes, leave me a comment and let me know what you think!

Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (10)

5 from 55 votes

Egg Salad

Serves: 4 sandwiches

Prep: 5 minutes minutes

Cook: 17 minutes minutes

Total: 22 minutes minutes

Egg Salad is such a comfort food classic. This recipe is simple, but full of the delicious flavor that you love, making the perfect egg salad sandwich.

Ingredients

  • 8 hard boiled eggs
  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise (I used light, but full fat will work)
  • 1 celery stalk diced small
  • 1 teaspoon dill weed
  • 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon table salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika

Instructions

  • To hard boil eggs: Place eggs in a single layer in a sauce pan. Add enough water to cover them compltely. Bring to a roaring boil. Turn off heat, and cover pan. Let sit for 12 minutes. Transfer to a bowl filled with ice water for 5 minutes.

  • Peel the eggs and seperate out the yolks. Chop the egg whites.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, mayonnaise, celery, dill, dijon mustard, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, black pepper and paprika until creamy. Taste and adjust seasonings as desired.

  • Stir the chopped egg whites into the mixture. Serve on buns with lettuce and sliced tomatoes and enjoy!

Notes

Nutritional information is based on using light mayonnaise.

Best Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes

Serving: 0.3cup Calories: 267kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 5g (2%) Protein: 13g (26%) Fat: 21g (32%) Saturated Fat: 5g (31%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 7g Monounsaturated Fat: 7g Cholesterol: 424mg (141%) Sodium: 491mg (21%) Potassium: 167mg (5%) Sugar: 1g (1%)

Author: Lisa Longley

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: American

Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (11)

Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (16)

Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (17)

Hi! I'm Lisa Longley, and I am committed to giving you simple dinner ideas and recipes that are easy to make; recipes that will fill your home with joy. I am the owner and author of SimpleJoy.com and I'm so glad that you are here.

Reader Interactions

    LEAVE A COMMENT

  1. Sue says

    Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (19)
    I love this egg salad and have made it several times now. It even got a thumbs up from the hubs. I wouldn’t change a thing. It’s so flavorful and simple to make.

    Reply

    • Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (20)Lisa Longley says

      I’m so glad you both like it!

      Reply

  2. Danielle Bennett says

    I made the egg salad yesterday and my husband loved it. I did add some sweet pickles to it. Thanks for the recipe

    Reply

    • Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (21)Lisa Longley says

      I’ms o glad you liked it!

      Reply

  3. Rose Clews says

    Sometimes I cute up some olives to put in the egg salad. Love that too!

    Reply

  4. Brenda says

    Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (22)
    Love egg salad but never had a recipe that I truly enjoyed, this is it for me, delicious! Thanks for sharing.

    Reply

    • Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (23)Lisa Longley says

      I’m so glad that you liked it!

      Reply

  5. Sandy Beach says

    I’m a caregiver, clients aged 96/93 & 94.
    Just made your egg salad recipe for first two. She declares it as good as her mom used to make, he suggested they ask their morning shift carer to make it fit lunch tomorrow again. Top marks there!
    Will make this for 94 with a touch of cayenne added.

    Reply

    • Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (24)Lisa Longley says

      I’m so happy that they liked it! Such a high compliment!

      Reply

  6. Izzy braudrick says

    Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (25)
    It was my first time making egg salad and i am so glad i found this recipe! The only thing i changed was i used 1/4 teaspoon of salt and it was the perfect amount. I brought it to work for a party and everyone loved it!

    Reply

    • Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (26)Lisa Longley says

      I’m so glad that it was a hit, Izzy!

      Reply

  7. Alex says

    Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (27)
    Delicious! I’ve made this recipe 3 times now!

    Reply

    • Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple Joy (28)Lisa Longley says

      I’m so glad to hear that you enjoy it!

      Reply

  8. Carol says

    Love egg salad but like even more when made with cream cheese and not mayo

    Reply

