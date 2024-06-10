Eggnog French Toast Recipe (2024)

Home / Breakfast
Karly Campbell
You guys. I apologize.
I have been beating you over the head with Christmas breakfast ideas and I just can’t seem to stop.
I wonder if my parents refusal to feed us breakfast on Christmas morning caused this weird psychological fear of people out there wasting away to nothing in between opening presents at o’dark thirty and the big Christmas Day dinner? And, okay, fine. They didn’t “refuse” to feed us breakfast. They just submitted to our whiny pleas and demands to eat candy for breakfast. After all, Santa wouldn’t have filled our stockngs with it if he didn’t want us to eat it and but Mommmmmm, it’s a holiday!
So, yes. I have issues. Concerning holiday breakfasts. I think they’re important and I will continue getting all shouty at you until you make them.
You can find recipes here and here and here and here. Or you can just make this fantastic eggnog french toast.
Lemme tell you a little more about the eggnog I used in this recipe.
I’ve partnered up with Safest Choice Eggs as part of their Darling Dozen. (I know. It’s like I’m one of Charlie’s Angels or something…but for eggs! I will totally karate chop you with you my safe egg. Back away slowly.) I’ll be bringing you a few recipes here and there using their pasteurized, salmonella-free eggs. Yup. That means you can totally make cookie dough as usual, with a couple of Safest Choice eggs, and then go to town licking the bowl. No salmonella for you. The eggs are safely pasteurized in a warm water bath, retaining all of their natural health benefits, then covered in very thin layer of food grade wax (that you likely won’t even notice) to protect them further before being stamped with a red P to let you know that you’re eating a safe, pasteurized egg.
I thought the best recipe to test out these eggs with was eggnog. I’m sorta frightened of eggnog, you guys. Like, its scares the everlovin’ cheese out of me. I mean, it’s raw eggs. In a glass. That’s just asking for a trip to the emergency room, amirite?
Nope. Not anymore.
So, I’m going to link you right here to this delicious recipe for Classic Eggnog on the Safest Choice website ( feel free to halve or quarter this recipe, depending on your needs). You’ll want to make the eggnog on Christmas Eve (or sometime before then) and serve it to your guests. They’ll thank you. Just be sure to reserve a couple of cups worth for Christmas morning breakfast. You’re making eggnog french toast with it, because your family needs more sustenance than a bag of candy. Don’t let ’em tell you otherwise, either.
Recipe
Eggnog French Toast
BJust be sure to reserve a couple of cups worth of homemade eggnog for Christmas morning breakfast. You're making eggnog french toast with it, because your family needs more sustenance than a bag of candy. Don't let 'em tell you otherwise, either.
Prep10 minutes minutes
Cook10 minutes minutes
Total20 minutes minutes
Serves 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup eggnog
- 2 large eggs
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 8 slices 1/2 inch thick french bread
Instructions
Heat a skillet over medium heat.Spray with non-stick cooking spray.
Beat together the eggnog, eggs, and cinnamon in a pie plate.
Place the bread slices in the egg mixture and turn to coat. Let soak for 1 minute. Place the soaked bread in the skillet and cook until golden brown on one side, flip, and cook through, about 5 minutes each side.
Serve with butter, syrup, and powdered sugar.
Author: Karly Campbell
Course:Breakfast
Cuisine:American
Keyword:easy breakfast recipes, easy Christmas recipes, holiday recipes
This recipe is brought to you as part of an ongoing partnership with Safest Choice Eggs. All opinions are my own.
Paul says
Yummy look good I am gonna make those for my breakfast tmw morning !
Reply
Kristina says
MMM! Doesn’t get better than eggnog waffles! I’d love to try these, and I agree, I cannot get enough holiday breakfast ideas, so keep ’em comin’! 🙂
Reply
Jocelyn @BruCrew Life says
Keep all the fab breakfast ideas coming!!! Although I’m preeeety sure I could survive on the bag of candy…my pants disagree though 🙂
Reply
cakewhiz says
i didn’t even think it was possible to craze breakfast after midnight yet i find myself craving for these…lol. they look SOOOO good!
Reply
Elizabeth @Food Ramblings says
delicious– a great way to make french toast festive!
Reply
Joanne says
Truth – my parents didn’t make us breakfast either. They were all – you’re going to eat so much later you don’t need anything now. What IS that?!? I need to make up for lost Christmas breakfasts with this french toast!
Reply
Dorothy @ Crazy for Crust says
You can never have too many breakfast recipes!!! I love eggnog, so this is fabulous. And I need to find those eggs. I love licking the cookie dough bowl a LOT.
Reply
angela king says
this looks so very yummy! 🙂
Reply
Meghan says
Sounds delish!
Reply
Rachel @ Baked by Rachel says
I’m all for a HUGE breakfast so there is no such thing as too many recipes 🙂
Reply
Averie @ Averie Cooks says
Eggnog and French toast are destined to be amazing. Glad you rolled them into one delish creation!
Reply
Katrina @ Warm Vanilla Sugar says
Mmm looks awesome!
Reply
tijuana (po' man meals) says
eggnog is my best friends during the holidays. i love me some eggnog! this looks so divine. that picture is not helping the fact that my stomach is growling hard! 🙂
Reply