Eggnog French Toast Recipe (2024)



You guys. I apologize.

I have been beating you over the head with Christmas breakfast ideas and I just can’t seem to stop.

I wonder if my parents refusal to feed us breakfast on Christmas morning caused this weird psychological fear of people out there wasting away to nothing in between opening presents at o’dark thirty and the big Christmas Day dinner? And, okay, fine. They didn’t “refuse” to feed us breakfast. They just submitted to our whiny pleas and demands to eat candy for breakfast. After all, Santa wouldn’t have filled our stockngs with it if he didn’t want us to eat it and but Mommmmmm, it’s a holiday!

So, yes. I have issues. Concerning holiday breakfasts. I think they’re important and I will continue getting all shouty at you until you make them.

You can find recipes here and here and here and here. Or you can just make this fantastic eggnog french toast.

Lemme tell you a little more about the eggnog I used in this recipe.

I’ve partnered up with Safest Choice Eggs as part of their Darling Dozen. (I know. It’s like I’m one of Charlie’s Angels or something…but for eggs! I will totally karate chop you with you my safe egg. Back away slowly.) I’ll be bringing you a few recipes here and there using their pasteurized, salmonella-free eggs. Yup. That means you can totally make cookie dough as usual, with a couple of Safest Choice eggs, and then go to town licking the bowl. No salmonella for you. The eggs are safely pasteurized in a warm water bath, retaining all of their natural health benefits, then covered in very thin layer of food grade wax (that you likely won’t even notice) to protect them further before being stamped with a red P to let you know that you’re eating a safe, pasteurized egg.

I thought the best recipe to test out these eggs with was eggnog. I’m sorta frightened of eggnog, you guys. Like, its scares the everlovin’ cheese out of me. I mean, it’s raw eggs. In a glass. That’s just asking for a trip to the emergency room, amirite?

Nope. Not anymore.

So, I’m going to link you right here to this delicious recipe for Classic Eggnog on the Safest Choice website ( feel free to halve or quarter this recipe, depending on your needs). You’ll want to make the eggnog on Christmas Eve (or sometime before then) and serve it to your guests. They’ll thank you. Just be sure to reserve a couple of cups worth for Christmas morning breakfast. You’re making eggnog french toast with it, because your family needs more sustenance than a bag of candy. Don’t let ’em tell you otherwise, either.

This recipe is brought to you as part of an ongoing partnership with Safest Choice Eggs. All opinions are my own.