Eggnog Truffles Recipe (2024)

These Egg Nog Truffles, taste like Christmas. They have the best flavor, with the slightest hint of Egg Nog. Even if you aren't an Egg Nog lover, you are going to love these. They are so easy to make, and are yummy.

I’m not sure why I love egg nog so much, but I really look forward to it all year long.

Maybe it’s because they make you wait all year to have it.

The other day I went to a potluck Christmas party, and my friend brought these truffles.

They are like big, tasty glass of eggnog with every bite. I begged her for the recipe, and she finally let me have it – and she told me I could share it with you.

Trust me when I say, I can’t make homemade candy for the life of me, because I really can’t.

However, with this recipe, I feel like I could make chocolates for a living because they always turn out perfect.

If you are looking for a delicious and simple holiday treat, you have to try these.

The trick to dipping chocolates and truffles

Dipping chocolates has always been a struggle for me. I feel like I always mess them up, or can’t get the chocolate to look right.

However, we have figured out the best way to dip chocolate, or in this case, egg nog truffles.

All you need is a plastic four prong fork.

Simply break the two middle prongs, so you only have the outside prongs intact. Then place the egg nog truffle into the white chocolate (I just use my hands) roll it around and make sure it is fully coated.

Then, using the two prong fork, lift the egg nog truffle, out of the chocolate, and place it on foil, or prepared baking sheet or pan.

That’s all there is to it.

If it is showing any of the truffle insides, smooth the chocolate over it gently, by sliding the side of the fork prong along it.

Bam. Perfect truffles every time.

How should i store these truffles?

If you are making them in advance, we recommend placing them in an air tight container, and refrigerating them until serving them.

I prefer them cold, but they are also delicious at room temperature.

They also freeze very well.

Depending on how far in advance you are making them, pull them out of the freezer 24 hours in advance, and place them in the fridge to thaw.

If you take them out of the freezer, then put them on the counter, they will get wet, and lose their crisp chocolate texture.

