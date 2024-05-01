Egyptian Falafel Recipe - An Authentic Delicious Savory Treat (2024)

Jump to Recipe - Print Recipe

Today, I will show you how to make authentic Egyptian falafel. This underrated vegan treat is easy to make, very versatile and flexible, and packed with simple yet delicious flavors.

What Is Egyptian Falafel Made Of?

Egyptian falafels are also commonly called Ta’ameya or Tamiya. The key difference between these and Turkish or Israeli falafels is that they use fava beans instead of chickpeas. Sometimes, a combination of fava beans and chickpeas is used.

The accompanying ingredients for Egyptian falafels pretty much stay the same. It usually includes garlic, onion, cumin, and a little bit of flour. You can also add some fresh chopped parsley or coriander.

And, you can still serve them with the same (or similar) delicious side dishes. One of my all-time favorite side dishes for these falafels isEgyptian Ful. You can make my homemade recipe and adjust some of the flavors if you’d like.

How To Make Egyptian Falafel

Now, the process of making these Egyptian falafels is also almost exactly the same as making the better-known chickpea version. The biggest difference in the recipes is that these falafels use fava beans. These beans need to be prepared in a slightly different way.

To start, you will need to prepare your fava beans. It is always better to soak dried fava beans (and chickpeas for that matter). Canned fava beans are too soft and won’t add much texture. And they are often flavored, which doesn’t make them work well for this recipe.

When using dried fava beans, you will need to soak them. It is a lengthy process but effortless and worth the time.

After the beans have been soaked they are drained and worked in the food processor. Finally, the remaining ingredients are added and pulsed into a rough coarse dough.

What I especially love about my recipe is that it is simple, easy, and very adjustable. Naturally, you can alter the flavors of the spices added.

Authentic Egyptian falafel balls have some texture. So, you don’t pulse the fava beans until they form a lump-free paste. Instead, you just work them into a coarse paste-like mixture.

But, if you aren’t a fan of this consistency, you can always work it into a finer and smoother paste if you’d like.

Tips And Tricks For Making My Delicious Egyptian Falafel recipe

You can substitute half of the fava beans (1/2 cup) with chickpeas. The chickpeas will also need to be soaked to soften.

Authentic Egyptian falafels are extremely fluffy. Many locals claim that the way you get this texture is by whipping the pulverized mixture in a stand mixer for 4-5 minutes. I haven’t personally tried it, but other falafel makers swear by it.

You can dip the cooked falafel balls into white sesame seeds if you’d like. They will provide more flavor and texture.

Always test the temperature of the oil before frying the falafels. If the oil is too cold, it will make your falafel balls soggy and won’t crisp them up. Test one falafel ball initially to see how it fries. It will give you a good indication of whether you need to increase or decrease the temperature of the oil.

You can bake these falafels in the oven or fry them in an air-fryer. The cooking times will vary slightly for each of these methods. Baked falafels will take 10 minutes at 360ºF (180ºC). Air-fried falafels will take 5 minutes.

FAQs

What can you serve with Egyptian falafel?

As I have mentioned, you can serve these Egyptian falafel balls with Egyptian Ful. However, they also go great with tahini, hummus, pita, and a variety of fresh vegetables. You can lookhere for some other serving inspiration ideas.

Can you eat falafel uncooked?

Technically you can eat falafel without cooking them. But they won’t be nearly as good. Frying gives them more flavor while adding a crunchy outside texture. So, while it’s perfectly safe, it won’t be as good.

Should you eat a falafel cold?

Falafel is one of the few dishes that are incredibly tasty while served hot and cold. Many people actually only use cold falafels. But, while they are cold they still have been cooked to give them more texture and flavor.

